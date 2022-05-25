Finance
Hide My IP Address – How To Browse Anonymously
A lot of us carry out our major shopping on the internet; and this is just an indication that we make use of credit or debit cards. However, did you know shopping on some online stores could compromise the security of your card? One big mistake I made as a newbie sometime ago was to expose my credit card to identity thieves. I never understood the importance of keeping my transactions private from hackers; until I started experiencing some deductions I did not order for on my credit card. Anyway, I had to act as quickly as possible when my bank called my attention to it. I installed a firewall and feature-rich anti-virus programs on my system; however the result was not drastic enough. Thank God I found someone who told me about how I could hide my IP address, and browse anonymously.
Today, I never consider any transactions too minor not to hide my IP address or browse anonymously. The internet protocol address is one of the most sensitive parts of your internet activities. It gives a lot of details about your browsing habits, where you are in any part of the world, and gives out the information about your ISP. Failing to act fast when you start noticing some minor or major deductions on your credit card could lead to a lot of problems. Shopping online can be a lot of fun; but it can also create a lot of problems for you. You could be in for a lot of hell if you keep your identity is always exposed to hackers. Besides being exposed to hackers and losing some vital information; you may start receiving a lot of spam as well.
There are two ways of hiding your IP address before making any transaction on the internet. The first one is called the proxy server, while the other option is to install hide my IP address software.
Proxy servers are based on the internet; they are one of the two popular ways to hide browse anonymously. No payment is required when using any of the proxy websites; but the possibilities of being attacked by malware are always there. Besides, free proxy servers are always slow, and may affect the speed of your internet connection.
The hide my IP address software is trusted by different individuals and organizations when it comes to protecting data. It has the capacity to switch from one location to another; giving you the opportunity to stay anonymous as long as you want to. However, this software costs a few dollars; and you can download a trial copy as soon as you are set. There are quite a lot of them these days, but you need a couple of reviews to choose the most effective one.
Cashback Credit Cards for Business Owners
Business owners can choose from a variety of credit cards, including low interest credit cards, rewards credit cards, cash back credit cards, and more. Many cash back credit cards are featured with discounts at locations of Shell, Alamo, and other merchants. Cash back can be redeemed for gas, travel expenses, business entertainment, merchandise, and much more.
If you are looking for Canadian cash back credit cards, you will find plenty of lucrative offers, featured by the big banks and second-tier banking establishments. The American Express Business Card allows cardholders to earn up to $1,250 in cash rebates, depending on the months they are carrying a balance and their spending habits. The card is offered with an annual interest rate of 19.99 percent, and flexible terms to pay outstanding balances over time. In should be noted that rates may increase up to 25.99 percent, depending on one’s payment record. There is no annual fee, and additional cards can be requested for one’s employees free-of-charge. The card is offered with disability plan for small business insurance. In addition, cardholders are entitled to emergency card replacement and travel accident insurance. Online reporting and expense management tools are another beneficial feature. Finally, cardholders enjoy front of the line entertainment. The card can be used for a variety of business purchases such as entertainment, office supplies, business travel, and more. Clients earn up to 2 percent cashback. In terms of payment options, there are different ways you can do this. You can pay your account at an automated teller machine, at your local bank branch, or through Internet banking. You can also pay it by telephone or by mail.
It should be noted that this card is offered by various financial institutions in Canada, and fees may apply. In addition, clients must qualify annually in order to receive rebates. Rebates are calculated on purchases charged to the card only. Certain restrictions and conditions may apply as well.
Another credit card suitable for business owners is the BMO CashBack MasterCard for Business. The card goes with no annual fee and allows clients to earn cash back and get rebates to their accounts. Cardholders earn 0.5 percent cash back on all purchases charged to the card, as well as 1.5 percent on purchases at locations of Alamo Rent A Car, Shell, and National Car Rental. The CashBack MasterCard for Business is featured with no annual fee and 19.5 percent interest rate or annual fee of $50 a year and low interest of 12.9 percent. One beneficial feature of this card is BMO Premium BizAssist, going with online business support 24/7. This service is offered for $149 a year. MasterCard Easy Savings is another service that allows automatic rebates offered at participating merchants. Supplemental employee cards are also offered, allowing business owners to delegate purchasing authority. Thanks to the liability waiver program offered with this card, one’s business is protected against employee abuse.
If you prefer reward credit cards, you can check the American Express Business Gold Rewards Card, American Express Business Platinum Card, and a variety of other cards.
Discount Auto Parts – Your Secret Weapon in the War on Recession
Introduction
Across the nation, people are seeking, finding and employing ways to save money. From purchases of food, clothing, shelter, and transportation, now, more than any other time in recent economic history has saving and getting the most for your money been so important. This article will focus on an important area where we all can save money – discount auto parts.
I must tell you this, I am extremely excited about discount auto parts, and have been that way since I learned about how beneficial they can be. Discount auto parts can be a savior to you if you own any type of vehicle that needs parts not covered by warranty.
Years ago, I worked as a car salesman and I’m well versed in the formal and informal, manifest and hidden aspects of that industry. My knowledge spans sales to service to financing and insurance to warranties, both used and new. My product knowledge is extensive with regard to the Mazda, Dodge and Volkswagen brands. I have two Volkswagen Passats: a 2002 and 2009. As you know, service costs on an out of warranty vehicle can be costly. Let me share with you how I keep up with all my 2002 service and repairs and cause my VW service manager grief (since he can only charge me for labor, never parts).
It’s Really Simple
Whenever I have a problem with my older vehicle, I’ll have a diagnostic done by the dealership or the local Advance Auto Parts Franchise. After the diagnostic is done, I’ll get a list of the parts needed for the repair, and I immediately go online to my tried and true (and highly discounted auto parts connection).
A Little History
Discount auto parts are auto parts that are used to replace the standard parts of a vehicle. Despite their being available at a significantly lower price that standard auto parts, most discount auto parts have quality equal to the more expensive car parts your service department or mechanic might want to offer you.
Buyer Beware
When you first begin to delve into this area of product/parts procurement, please be careful. Why? Because many of the online shops are auction sites in disguise, selling old used parts, not new discount parts. When you do a search at my secret connection spot, you’ll be able to search the site and be exposed to an extensive inventory and the most competitive pricing.
When You Know… You Know
It may seem an insignificant thing to you now, but when need arises and your back is up against your mechanics wall, you will be so happy to read this article and took action, the right action. When you are in need of a part and can save 10% to 55% or more on the purchase price, you will feel empowered. Your mechanic might not like it, but that’s too bad.
What To Do Next
If you have a car that’s out of warranty (and lots of folk do), you will need repairs. You want to make sure you aren’t taken to the cleaners by your mechanic or the service department. You want to have immediate access to quality discount auto parts. Be a smart shopper.
Top 5 Characteristics of a Good Weight Loss Plan
A great weight loss plan strikes a good balance between a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. It sounds so simple in theory, yet most of us who want to lose weight find it hard to stick to this philosophy alone. What’s worse is that we have read a tumultuous amount of literature regarding the “proper” or the “best” way to lose weight, and, somehow, we end up confusing ourselves even more.
When you make a commitment to lose weight, you have to make sure that you’re choosing a healthy weight loss plan. You may ask how can you ensure that the weight loss plan you’re about to make is the right one that will work for you. Well, simply put, it is all about watching what you eat and making sure you are engaged in an active sports or exercise program. For people who are bordering to obesity, it is best to consult a health fitness coach or a nutritionist to ensure that you get professional advice on the best weight loss plan that will suit your needs and lifestyle. However, for people who have gained a bit of weight and are wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, here are the top five characteristics of what constitutes a truly healthy weight loss plan.
1. Proper Nutrition Over Single-Item Diets
There is no short cut to healthy eating. For your benefit, simply avoid any weight loss plan that urges you to eat only one food item. Most people are under the impression that if we eat only foods that will increase fiber or protein intake, we’re good to go. It is worth emphasizing that healthy weight loss means eating a well-balanced diet from all food groups. Starving and food deprivation will definitely crash your system in the long run. You may lose weight temporarily but this will only encourage an unhealthy relationship with food. The key thing to remember is moderation.
2. Calorie-Conscious Diet Plan
Being mindful of what you eat is the first step to healthy eating. The best way to do this is to follow a plan that allows you to track your calorie intake. Being aware of how much calories you take in is an essential part of losing weight. A lot of us find it tedious to count calories. However, a healthy weight loss plan ensures that you get just the right amount of calories your body needs to burn energy. There is no need to eliminate caloric foods in your diet. Just choose a diet program that makes it convenient for you to calculate the number of calories you need to lose a certain amount of weight. Reading food labels is a good start.
3. Portion Management, Water Intake, and Weight Loss
Aside from calories, a good weight loss plan should encourage you to cultivate portion control. Again, there is no need to deprive yourself of food. A good weight loss plan allows you to exercise your inner discipline to consciously eat in moderation and in reasonable amounts to keep you satisfied and healthy at the same time. In addition, proper hydration is a key factor in healthy weight management. Most of us take water for granted. We don’t drink enough water during the day. Worse, we forget how important water is in healthy living. Proper hydration plays a major role in detoxification. Drinking 8 or more glasses a day washes away all the toxins, wastes, and even excess water weight, making you feel light, healthy, and fit. It’s even a good technique for enhancing satiety when eating.
4. Workout Program
A good weight loss plan should involve a regular exercise program. Regardless of what type of sports or exercise you wish to participate in, being active is a major requirement for losing weight the healthy way. Make sure you engage in a gradual change. Nothing too intense at first, and then slowly increase the intensity to ensure proper body conditioning. A lot of people who have gained weight have lived sedentary lifestyles for a long time, so it’s important to get active slowly but surely to avoid injury and to ensure long-term success. You should start gradually, say 20 minutes a day. You can start by simply taking a walk or a jog around the park. Overtime, you can then increase the intensity and duration of your exercise program to avoid exercise rut and to keep the challenge. Just like a well-balanced diet, there is no short cut to losing excess fat than moving your body. A workout program is also a great way to enhance your mood and self-esteem in the long run.
5. A Weight Loss Plan That Suits Your Lifestyle
Losing weight the healthy way is basically a big lifestyle overhaul. You don’t have to be fazed by this long-term goal. Choosing a healthy weight loss plan should require an assessment of the lifestyle that you currently have. To ensure that you can stick to your weight loss goals, plan a weight loss regimen that allows you to still live the way you want to without compromising your health and your happiness. If you are a career-driven individual who is always on the go, choose a weight management plan that doesn’t require 24/7 of your time. Better yet, find inspiration in the current lifestyle that you have and extend it to your healthy living goals. Busy people can stick to an afternoon or weekend schedule for their exercise regimen. Eating healthy food when you’re always on the go requires a bit of meal planning and time management. There is always a way to adapt a good weight loss plan regardless of your career or family demands. You just have to manage your time well, and be committed to making healthy choices.
