How Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom — one year after his call-up — is erasing questions about his long-term fit
Patrick Wisdom quickly rattled off a few words that summarized his last 12 months.
Whirlwind. Surprising. Exciting. Fun. Grateful.
One year ago today, the Chicago Cubs called up Wisdom, unknowingly giving him the extended big-league opportunity he had been waiting for. Since then, Wisdom has gone from a 29-year-old rookie making the most of his chance nine years into his professional baseball career to making himself a factor on the Cubs and forcing the organization to view him as a viable power hitter.
In those 145 games, Wisdom has produced a .230 average, .298 on-base percentage, .514 slugging percentage, 116 OPS+, 21 doubles, 38 home runs, 79 runs scored and 84 RBIs over 524 plate appearances.
Wisdom’s willingness to do whatever the Cubs ask of him, notably playing anywhere defensively including center field in one game this year, and the thump in his bat has stood out to manager David Ross.
“Being able to go through a full major-league season with the ups and downs that have come with his performance, it’s been really rewarding to watch him have the consistent at-bat that we expect every time he’s in the box,” Ross said. “He’s been able to consistently be in the lineup, have the at-bats, work in walks and feel like he improves on something daily.”
There were no guarantees this past offseason that the Cubs viewed Wisdom as a player with both short-term value as an every day player and a long-term fit for a rebuilding franchise. Seven weeks into the 2022 season, Wisdom couldn’t say whether he believes he’s shown enough to the organization for them to envision him as part of the Cubs’ next contender.
“If they keep running me out there, that’s great,” Wisdom told the Tribune before Tuesday’s 11-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds. “If that time comes where they don’t, then that’s the nature of the beast and nature of the game. So I just take it game by game, day to day. I come in and if I’m in the lineup, I’m going give it my all. And if I’m not, I’m going to be ready to go when they call on me.
“I guess selfishly I’d like to think that I have, but at the same time, I’m out there to prove myself every single day.”
Beyond his numbers, Wisdom is proud of his daily game readiness and that the team knows he will give it his all on the field. He’s done a better job of limiting how extreme his slumps have become, something the Cubs wanted to see. And his stellar defense at third base makes Wisdom playable even when things aren’t going well in the batter’s box.
Wisdom believes that part of his game, along with his baserunning, has been a huge part of why he’s stayed in the lineup when he does hit an offensive rut.
“He’s understanding who he is as a big-league hitter,” hitting coach Greg Brown said. “He’s understanding what his process is, and he’s been able to put together more consistent at bats. He’s had some really good takes, which I think leads to a lot of the barrels that he gets to.”
Strikeouts are part of Wisdom’s game, and the Cubs are willing to live with that because of his power numbers and defensive boost. While he is still striking out at a 40% rate, his hard-hit rate is up and he is pulling the ball less, going up the middle more.
Brown said Wisdom has been working hard in the cage to keep his barrel in the zone for a longer distance, attributing that and his consistent at-bats for a hot week that saw him homer in four straight games.
“Once you start putting it together over a calendar year and doing damage, seeing how they pitch to him because of the fear factor of the power that he does possess, he’s a huge asset,” Brown said. “When he makes contact, he’s going to hit it hard.”
Wisdom’s 38 home runs since his season debut a year ago are tied with Bryce Harper and Yordan Alvarez for sixth most in the majors. The guys ahead of him? Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge and Salvador Perez. That type of power is extremely valuable, hard to find and much needed for the Cubs.
“I mean, that’s impressive,” Ross said. “That’s some big-time pop.”
Wisdom was a great story in 2021 after breaking Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie home run record. But he wants to be more than a one-year momentary success. It’s in the Cubs’ best interest too that Wisdom, who turns 31 in August, can be part of their lineup the next couple seasons.
Self-confidence plays a part in breeding success. Wisdom has started 39 of the Cubs’ first 42 games. Knowing Ross plans to play him every day regardless if he strikes out three times or tallies three hits provides a boost. It can’t be ignored, either, that Wisdom’s production has largely come without much protection in the lineup, especially after the trade deadline last season. Teams have been able to exploit Wisdom when he’s not surrounded by contact hitters.
As his manager put it: “If you put Chipper Jones in the box and you surround him with a bunch of David Rosses, he’s not going to get a lot of pitches to hit right? They’re going to pitch around him every time he comes to the plate, or you’re going to make him hit his pitch because you’re not worried about David Ross hitting behind him.”
Ross wants to set up Wisdom for success by slotting him around hitters who put the ball in play like Frank Schwindel, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and Yan Gomes — and all them to all play off each other.
The Cubs still have a lot of big-picture questions to answer with this roster. Wisdom’s yearlong sample size indicates he might not be a question mark any longer.
“I’ve learned, more importantly, that the confidence is there,” Wisdom said. “I can play at this level and I can help the team.”
Who Plays Sam In Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama martial arts TV series distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It is considered a continuation of The Karate Kid’s film series of the 1980s.
One of the show’s main characters is Samantha LaRusso, or Sam, played by the American actress Mary Mouser.
Who Is Mary Mouser?
Born on May 9, 1996, Mary Mouser is a twenty-six years old American actress. She was born in Arkansas in the US. Mary is best known for her role as Sam, a karate champion and a teenager in Netflix’s Cobra Kai.
She also features in the medical drama show Body of Proof as Lacey Fleming and in Scandal season 4 as Karen Grant. Mary started her acting career when she was just six years old as a photo- double. She has done several voiceovers in various animated series, including Eloise: The Animated Series, Disney’s Frenemies, and Tarzan II.
She voiced the lead role in Eloise: The Animated Series, which was a huge success and won an Emmy Primetime Award. Mary was nominated for the Young Artist Award for the best supporting young actress for the movie A Stranger’s Heart and the CW television series Life is Wild.
Who Is Sam Of Cobra Kai?
Sam or Samantha is a high school student in West Valley High School and a learner of Karate. She is sixteen years old and learns Karate from her father, Daniel, a former Karate champion. Sam comes from a rich family, and she mostly hangs out with rich and popular kids.
Sam does not have much choice since her father wants her to maintain a reputation by being closer to the kids of their class, which bitters the relationship between Sam and her father. Later on, this issue is resolved in the show when her father realizes that wealthy people may not always be good.
Sam gradually forms a close relationship with Miguel Diaz, a part of the Cobra Kai. However, their relationship does not come without the ups and downs. They face problems in their relationships until the final season but are finally united happily.
Sam also struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for a brief amount of time, but later she recovers from it and gains confidence as she overcomes her fears. She later joined Miyagi-Do karate and Eagle Fangs, where she trained.
We see Sam being best friends with Aisha Robinson, and her major enemy or rival is Tory Nichols. In the later episodes of the show, Sam finds out that she has a bittersweet relationship with Karate. Her father was a Karate champion, so she was naturally taught too early, but she was conflicted about martial art when she grew up. Later on, she quits Karate after having trained for years and takes the lessons and knowledge that came along with it.
Heat’s Duncan Robinson chasing ring, but not necessarily cashing in during NBA playoffs
Duncan Robinson arrived prepared for this moment, including significant incentive in last summer’s five-year free-agent agreement in case he was part of a championship team during the term of the deal.
The Miami Heat also arrived prepared for this moment, the added payout to be guaranteed only if Robinson was a significant part of such a title run.
At the moment, that leaves Robinson still chasing a ring, but almost assuredly unable to also chase the cash that would guarantee all of what could be a $90 million deal.
As a means of both incentivizing Robinson toward championship success and covering themselves in case Robinson’s role or productivity decreased, the final $10 millon of Robinson contract is only guaranteed if the Heat win a championship during any of the five seasons.
But even then there are caveats, caveats already in place and at play this postseason.
According to three NBA parties familiar with the contract framing, Robinson only cashes in on the championship bonus if the following are met in the title-winning season:
– At least 70 regular-season appearances.
– Average at least 25 minutes during the regular season.
– Appear in at least 75 percent of his team’s playoff games.
– Average at least 25 minutes in the playoffs.
Despite losing his starting role to Max Strus in March, Robinson still made 79 regular-season appearances, so that threshold was reached.
And despite the reduced role, there still were 25.9 minutes per game over the regular season, so that marker also was attained.
But the postseason has gone in a different direction, even after scoring 27 points in the playoff opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
So far, 11 appearances in the Heat’s 15 playoff outings going into Wednesday night’s Game 5 at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals . . . and the ultimate hard reality of only 11.27 minutes per game this postseason.
Such bonuses are not unusual in contracts, particularly with several crafted by Robinson’s agent, Jason Glushon.
Glushon, for example, also represents Boston big man Al Hordord, whose 2022-23 team option jumps by $5 million if the Celtics make the NBA Finals and $12 million if he wins the championship. The markers were included when the deal initially was completed with the Philadelphia 76ers, who very much were championship or bust at that moment.
And in a move similar to the uncertainty with Robinson, Glushon included such incentives with the contract agreement reached in August with the Washington Wizards regarding Spencer Dinwiddie, who since moved on to the Dallas Mavericks.
For Robinson, it has been an uneven ride, and for more than the financial pathway.
But there also could be hope, considering he went into Wednesday coming off a 14-point performance in Game 4, when he played 23:20. And there also were first-half minutes in Saturday night’s Game 3.
“Literally every single game in this series, he’s been on my mind,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the semi-revival for Robinson, “We definitely could use his spacing and shooting. He creates a different kind of trigger. He accesses a different part of the menu for us. I think that’s important.”
When Robinson converted four 3-pointers in mostly mop-up duty Monday night, it was the first time he had reached that total since his nine in the April 17 playoff opener against the Hawks.
“And, again,” Spoelstra said, “it depends on the flow, circumstance of the game. And some of these, I can have an idea but I’m not going to just totally predetermine.”
While Spoelstra can’t guarantee a championship payoff beyond a potential ring, should the Heat push past the Celtics and then the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, he said he is comfortable that Robinson is ready when called upon.
“He’s emotionally steady,” Spoelstra said. “It doesn’t mean he loves it, but he’s going to be ready for those minutes when they happen.”
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt began a great year welcoming their second child. The celebrity couple shared this news on the social platform. The fans of the stars congratulated them on their social media handles.
Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Welcome Their Second Child
They expressed their joy by announcing the birth of their daughter. Moreover, you can learn from the caption that both the child and the mother are in healthy condition. This relieved many of their well-wishers.
Do you wish to know more about Katherine and her newborn’s well-being? Be with this article and learn everything about it.
Reports About The New Born
It is fascinating to know that the newborn of Chris and Katherine has a name now. The couple revealed it in the same Instagram post. Therefore, we can now call her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.
The addition of both the surnames of mother and father is an overwhelming idea indeed.
A baby girl is definitely a blessing from the Almighty to the happy couple. The followers of both of them are continuously ushering immense love for the cute little baby.
Last December, Katherine’s second pregnancy news became a hot topic. It aroused curiosity among the fans who wanted the couple to live a happy life. Moreover, 2020 was also a special year for the couple when they welcomed their first child. Lyla Maria is the name of their first daughter.
The couple has not yet revealed the picture of the second daughter. Instead, you can come across a beautiful gray-colored digital card with a pink ribbon-like border.
In the middle, the newborn’s name is written along with the birth date, that is, 21st May 2022. For the picture, you need to wait for some more time. Of course, it is a special moment for the couple, and we must allow some amount of privacy.
Early Days Of The Couple
After Chris Pratt separated from his ex-wife, the lovey-dovey couple started dating in 2018. Soon the two realized that they are made for each other, and that marriage is the ultimate thing in their relationship.
Hence, they took the vows in the subsequent year, and since then, they have been living a great life together. The age of their first daughter Lyla is only 21 months now. Hence, it must be difficult for the parents to take care of the infants.
In the late months of 2021, only a few sources revealed the secret news that Katherine and Chris are planning to bring their second baby. However, the couple is never comfortable sharing their personal matters with the public.
Last day, finally, the proud parents decided to reveal the birth of the apple of their eyes on the social platform.
Moreover, their excitement knew no bounds as there was the name of their second baby too. The whole world is congratulating the two on such wonderful news. However, the fans are still waiting for the two incredible superstars to be seen on the big screen.
Check out the updates about the following projects after managing family life.
Come Back Of The Star
After this extension of the family, the fans are now ready to watch Chris Pratt in a new character. The final installment of the Jurassic World films will hit the theaters in 2022. With great apprehensions, the fans are waiting eagerly for this exhilarating finale part.
Resources say that the title of this conclusion will be Jurassic World Dominion. Thus, we can always expect the return of Owen Grady in this final plot, played by Chris again. Don’t you want to catch his incredible performance once again?
Besides dealing with the dinosaurs, Thor: Love and Thunder will be Pratt’s Project. You will see him portraying the character of Peter Jason Quill, estimated to be released somewhere in July 2022. Finally, he has another project on his list.
The Guardians of the Galaxy movie will be launching next year. There are high chances that Pratt will be appearing in one of the significant roles.
Katherine is not the first girl in the life of Chris. Furthermore, before entering into a strong relationship with Schwarzenegger, he was a married man. Anna Fairs, one of his co-stars, was his first wife. Moreover, Jack is the son of this couple, aged only nine years now.
However, that did not hamper the life of the remarkable actor in starting life afresh with Katherine. With passing time, they are now blessed with two beautiful daughters. It is good to see this person happy in his family life and also enjoying doing some fabulous movies.
