How Many Volumes Of Heartstopper Are There

Heartstopper, doesn’t this name sound familiar? I bet it does because it is the talk of the town. You might or might not have watched it, but you have heard about it on Netflix. Heartstopper is the newly released British romantic comedy series; that is claimed to be stopping the viewer’s heart because of the beautiful storyline it follows, the idea that it caters and the way it has been presented.

This show is an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. Today we will tell you about the volumes of Heartstopper. If you have already watched season 1; you can continue with the web novel to get more or read and watch simultaneously.

How Many Volumes Are There?

Who doesn’t love reading comics, right? Especially when something is out of the box with a different idea; and when the comic has been adopted for a series, something in it is worth the read. It is the case for the newly released series on Netflix, Heartstopper.

The webcomic Heartstopper by Alice Oseman consists of four volumes as of April 2022, and it is expected that there will be a fifth volume which will be the final volume. The volume is based on coming of age, making it relatable for the readers.

Season 1 of the series covers two volumes of the webcomic. One can read this comic on webtoons Heartstopper-webtoon or get hands-on with the books on Alice Oseman’s official site Alice Oseman.

About The Show

After witnessing so much hype about the show; you must be thinking about what the show is all about and whether to watch it or not. Well, let us tell you about the show. Heartstopper, released on 22nd April 2022, is an LGBTQ+drama that presents the friendship and love between teens Charlie and Nick. It is a story taking place in Durham Grammar High School, where a gay schoolboy named Charlie falls in love with classmate Nick when he is assigned to sit next to him.

It also explores the love bidding between Tao, Elle, Tara and Darcy. The story and comic deal with the LGBTQ+ community; which makes it more relevant because it isa form of normalizing the issue and making people comfortable about it but rather making it, and such stories or issues need to be put into the limelight for all to get familiarized about it.

The show is currently released in season one, consisting of 8 episodes with a timeline ranging from 26-33 minutes.

About The Cast

Heartstopper, directed by Euros Lyn, includes pretty talented and promising actors in the cast like Kit Connor playing Nick, Joe Locke playing Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Cormac Hyde Corrin as Harry. It also includes other actors like Olivia Colman, Rhea Norwood, Georgina Rich, FisayoAkinade, Chetna Pandya, Alan Turkington, Joseph Balderrama, Stephen Fry, Momo Yeung, and Araloyin Oshunremi and others. The cast is an asset to the series and does justice to the series and the novel portraying the characters beautifully.

Is Season 2 Coming?

Season 1 of the romantic series received much praise and acclaim for its representation, pace, sound, cinematography and performance, leading to its popularity. The good news for the readers and viewers of the show is that there will be Season 2 . it was confirmed on 20th May 2022 that Heartstopper would have season 2, and I know that we can’t wait for it.

