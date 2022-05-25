Finance
How to Choose an Insurance Company
If you’re like many people, you’ve probably had the same insurance company for years. Until recently, my auto and home insurance were with the same company my parents used.
We can all call around and get the best rates on the minimum required auto insurance. This is probably where most of us started when we were young drivers with no assets to protect. At some point you buy a house. You call your car insurance company if they offer homeowner’s insurance, or maybe you go with the person that your Realtor or escrow officer recommends.
Now a few years go by. Your earning power has increased, but you’ve never really thought much about insurance. It’s past time. Insurance is a big deal, but many of us don’t think about that until it’s time for a claim and then it’s too late. Where I live in California, the local news carried stories of fire victims a few years ago. The insurance companies set up shop at the shelters. Some customers were well taken care of. Others were very unhappy with the decisions they had made.
I’m sure many of the unhappy homeowners made choices based on prices alone. While price is important, you need to consider other things as well. How stable is your insurance company financially? How do their current customers rate them on customer service and claims? J.D. Power and Associates rates insurance companies on a variety of factors, including pricing and overall satisfaction. Consumer Reports has an article in its September 2009 issue about homeowner’s insurance. Most of these companies provide a whole range of insurance, including auto insurance. Take a look at the companies that come out on top of these reports and call them for quotes. Make sure you’re comparing the same coverage, deductibles and limits.
You also need to figure out how much and what types of insurance you need, but that’s a topic for a different day.
Best Medical Care in Lagos, Nigeria
Lagos is a port city located in South West corner of Nigeria. Because it is located besides the Atlantic Ocean, this city became the economic and financial capital of Nigeria. Not only that, Lagos possess beautiful beaches, lagoons, and creeks, making this city a popular tourist spot in the continent of Africa. With its huge population (it is the second most populous city in Africa) and many visitors, the government of Lagos and many private institutions spend large expenses to make sure that the medical care in this city is of World class standard. The following lists some of the best hospitals in Lagos that have good, professional, and English speaking staff.
Hygeia Nigeria runs Lagoon Hospitals in Apapa and Lagos. Their Lagos location is 11A Idejo Street, Victoria Island. Lagoon Hospitals offer a high level of comprehensive medical service that includes primary care, health assessment, specialist care and preventive health screening facilities. The hospital covers a wide range of medical services like internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, physiotherapy, cardiology, hematology and thoracic surgery. The hospital also runs an AIDS/HIV management program and also arranges evacuation of patients in case required even from foreign locations.
The Roding Medical Centre Limited was established in 1999 and provides quality medical services for women and children. The hospital is found at 29B Olabode George Street, Off Ajose Adeogun Street on Victoria Island, Lagos. Some of the services provided are: antenatal care, gynecology, IVF, ultrasound, immunization, pediatrics, Intensive Care Unit and comprehensive health screening. Additionally, they have a Well Baby Clinic, Well Woman Clinic and Well Man Clinic. The surgical theater has equipment for both open and endoscopic procedures.
The Reddington Hospital started as the Cardiac Center, but has since branched out to become a multi-discplinary hospital. It is now a comprehensive and state-of-art tertiary hospital that offers a solution to most healthcare problems. General surgery, orthopedics, trauma care, urology, nephrology, endocrinology, treatment for diabetes mellitus, radiology, ophthalmology, neurology, psychiatry and immunization are some of the services offered. The hospital also operates various clinics such as the Antenatal Clinic, Family Planning Clinic, Fertility Clinic, Dialysis Center and Cardiac Center. It also has Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units. The cardiology department is still acclaimed.. The address and the telephone number are: 12, Idowu Martins Street (next to Mega Plaza), Victoria Island, Lagos 262 1234 (Emergency), 271 5340 – 9 (10 Lines).
Parkland Specialist Hospital offers services and treatment for a variety of medical services and the staff at the hospital is well trained and highly skilled. The hospital offers orthopedic surgery consultation, pediatric consultation, ENT surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, dental referrals, X-ray facilities, laboratory services, ECG facilities and ultrasound. Additionally, the hospital operates a twenty-four hour emergency services unit with a doctor in constant attendance.
Lagos University Teaching Hospital serves as an important center for imparting medical training as well as offering quality care of international standards. It is the largest medical university in Nigeria and concentrates on constant research and updating of medical facilities. The hospital supplies comprehensive, prompt and contemporary medical care to patients. The medical branches for which the hospital specializes are neurosurgery, hemodialysis, oncology, urology, maternal health, opthamology and pediatrics. It also offers education to patients about general hygiene and drug abuse. The contact numbers are 8713961, 8777845.
Gaining Business Intelligence
A white paper on how companies should analyse customer data to gain better business intelligence and how they can use that knowledge. In an increasingly competitive world, using your client database smartly, to gain a better understanding of your number one asset – your customers – can make or break the success of your company. Most companies use databases to store information about their current customers, previous customers, business partners, and potential customers. The challenge lies in finding a way to harness the useful information contained within these high volume databases in order to produce intelligent business solutions. Business intelligence (BI) refers to the process for increasing the competitive advantage of a company by intelligent use of available data in decision-making. Business intelligence consists of sourcing the data, filtering out unimportant information, analysing the data, assessing the situation, developing solutions, analysing risks and then supporting the decisions made. This white paper describes the business intelligence process, some elementary methods of data mining, and how you can use business intelligence in your company. Database Enhancement The first step towards gaining business intelligence is to start with a ‘clean’ database. Incomplete and inaccurate data invariably translate into incorrect management decisions. Duplicate data is also a problem as it can wrongly weigh management decisions to one side. Whilst a good quality database does not automatically lead to intelligent management decision-making, it is a pre-requisite for all types of analysis that attempt to elicit intelligent management. We could draw an analogy with cooking, where starting with the right ingredients does not guarantee you will bake a good cake, but there is very little chance you will bake a good cake if you start with the wrong set of ingredients. One of the primary reasons companies do not fully realise the potential competitive advantages they can gain from their own databases is the lack of proper integration of datasets across departments. Even though all the information might reside within the company, it may remain elusive due to a fragmentation of the data across incompatible databases. Regrouping all internal data into a single dataset or a series of interconnected datasets could be the single most useful step a company might take towards providing a solid foundation on which quality business intelligence can be developed. In some cases, data entry errors and/or missing data can also severely impair the quality of information that can be derived from corporate databases. Sorting these issues can range from very straightforward fixes (e.g. matching one list against another) to more time consuming processes (e.g. contacting all client companies to update contact details of individuals working there). Ideally, all inaccuracies should be weeded out of the databases. However limited time and monetary constraints dictate that you should bear in mind how this database will be used. The level of accuracy required will vary greatly depending on the expected use for that data. Data cleansing and database integration can provide significant advantages for a company over the medium to long term. However, they are both extremely time-consuming activities and can create a significant strain on internal resources, making them difficult for a company to justify. Hiring a third-party to do this job is often the best solution, allowing valuable information to be gained, without disrupting day-to-day business activities. Data Mining Analysing the information that your company stores in connection with all customer interactions can reveal a lot of remarkable facts about the buying behaviour of your customers, what motivates them and what might make them stop buying from you. It also provides a scientific method to monitor your business performance. When deciding to mine information from a database, one is faced with a wide number of available techniques. Some of the more popular data mining methods are described below: Statistical models
Basic statistical measurements – such as means, variances, and correlation coefficients – are useful in the early stages of data analysis to gain an overall view of the structure of the data. By revealing simple inter-relations within the data, statistical modelling can show which in-depth technique is likely to bring further information relevant to your interests. Clustering
Clustering is a technique that aggregates data according to a pre-determined set of characteristics. It can be used to differentiate groups of customers that behave similarly on certain factors, for example it can classify customer behaviours according to credit worthiness, income, age or any other factor of interest. CHAID Analysis
CHAID, which stands for Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection, can be seen as the opposite of clustering, in the sense that the CHAID analysis starts with the overall database, and then splits it according to the most important variable until it achieves homogeneous sub-groups that cannot be split any further. A major advantage of this technique is that the results can be presented as an easy-to-read classification tree; each split in the tree being accredited to a single variable (e.g. credit worthiness, income, age, etc). Propensity models
Propensity models – also known as predictive models – have proven to be very valuable in predicting which customers are most likely to purchase a certain product based on a set of current customers. The results of such a model can be directly used to develop more appropriately targeted marketing campaigns. Other recognised techniques to extract information from datasets are database segmentation, neural networking, and wavelet analysis among others. It can be intimidating to choose which method will provide the best results. As shown above, analysis tools can differ greatly in their approach of the problem. It is therefore very important for a company to consult someone with extensive experience in data mining processes before going ahead with a business intelligence project. The best method to use will vary greatly depending on the time available to do the analysis, what the results will be used for, and the type of data that is available for the analysis. An important point to consider is whether your analysis is guided by pre-defined questions or not. Predefined points of analysis are aimed at understanding certain types of behaviours by analysing relationships between various pre-decided influencing factors. For example, a predefined analysis of customer service Vs sales would illustrate the effect of good and bad customer service on sales, and would answer questions such as how important customer service is to customers and how much it influences future sales. On the contrary, the objective of an open-ended analysis is to discover trends that are not anticipated by ordinary immersion in the day-to-day business. Performing an open-ended analysis internally is often impaired by the expectations brought on by individuals working within the company. The techniques used to analyse data are complex. In order for your company to be able to use the results of the data analysis, it is crucial that the results should not be clouded by the complexity of the calculations but are delivered in a straightforward manner.
Intelligent Marketing It is important for a company to recognise that a good understanding of its customers is useful only to the extent to which this knowledge can be translated into real business practices. Business intelligence refers not only to the data analysis in itself, but also to how you relate the results from the data analysis to every day business decisions and how you translate the recommended actions stemming from the analysis into live campaigns. It is therefore important for you to ensure that the marketing department in your company interacts with the data analysts constantly throughout the process. That way, when the data analysis is complete, the marketing personnel will already be in tune with the issues the company is facing, and will be able to develop campaigns to capitalise on opportunities and strategies to mend weaknesses quickly and effectively. Detailed analysis of your customer data will provide you insight into their needs and wants. The exercise will analyse and segment customers’ buying patterns and identify potential services that are in demand. You can use this information to shorten response times to market changes, which then allows for better alignment of your products and services with your customers’ needs. An in-depth understanding of your customers, provided through comprehensive data-analysis, will also allow you to pick and target better prospects, achieve a higher response rate from marketing programs, and at the same time identify reasons for customer attrition and create or alter programs and services accordingly. Understanding how external market conditions affect your business will enable you to react quickly to future changes in the market. Finally, understanding customer behaviour and the way they use your products and services will enable your company to improve its service to its current client base as well as to target new business more effectively. Visit http://www.accuracast-marketing-agency.co.uk/business-intelligence.shtml to learn more about gaining business intelligence.
About AccuraCast AccuraCast is an integrated marketing, business intelligence and data analysis agency, providing small and medium sized companies in the UK a more accurate picture of their business environment via comprehensive data analysis, business intelligence, and marketing consultancy services. AccuraCast helps companies gain a better understanding of their customers and market their products and services more effectively. The company uses high-tech data analysis methodologies to investigate client databases smartly, and proven sales and marketing methods to reach the target markets. AccuraCast delivers costumer specific marketing solutions and information based on tailor-made analysis of the databases, allowing companies to gain the necessary edge over the competition. © AccuraCast Limited 2004
The Importance of Hospital
A hospital is an institution for health care providing patient treatment by specialised staff and equipment, and often but not always providing for longer-term patient stays. A hospital today is a centre for professional health care provided by physicians and nurses. During the Middle Ages it could serve other functions, such as almshouse for the poor, or hostel for pilgrims. The name comes from Latin hospes (host), which is also the root for the words hotel and hospitality. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), also known as health-care-associated infections, encompass almost all clinically evident infections that do not originate from a patient’s original admitting diagnosis.
Within hours after admission, a patient’s flora begins to acquire characteristics of the surrounding bacterial pool. Most infections that become clinically evident after 48 hours of hospitalization are considered hospital-acquired. Infections that occur after the patient’s discharge from the hospital can be considered to have a nonsocial origin if the organisms were acquired during the hospital stay. Today, hospitals are usually funded by the state, health organizations (for profit or non-profit), health insurances or charities, including direct charitable donations. In history, however, they were often founded and funded by religious orders or charitable individuals and leaders.
Similarly, modern-day hospitals are largely staffed by professional physicians, surgeons and nurses, whereas in history, this work was usually done by the founding religious orders or by volunteers. There are several kinds of hospital. The best-known is the general hospital, which is set up to deal with many kinds of disease and injury, and typically has an emergency ward to deal with immediate threats to health and the capacity to dispatch emergency medical services. A general hospital is typically the major health care facility in its region, with large numbers of beds for intensive care and long-term care, facilities for surgery and childbirth, bio assay laboratories, and so forth. Larger cities may have many different hospitals of varying sizes and facilities. One plum wall says it all: Hospital services are separate and distinct from boarding and grooming services-yet both are easily accessible to pet owners and team members.
During a candid conversation with his architect, Dr. David Gordon, medical director of VCA Arroyo Animal Hospital (formerly Arroyo Pet Care Center) in Lake Forest, Calif., mentioned he’d like to distinctly separate the hospital and medical functions and the boarding and grooming functions. Yet his idea of using a scalpel handle and blade on the outside of the building to depict that separation didn’t quite seem appropriate. Some patients just come just for diagnosis and/or therapy and then leave (outpatients), others stay the nights (inpatients). Putting the patient first is a challenge that requires not just a huge change in the mindset of all the stakeholders in health care provision, but also the means by which to measure the levels of satisfaction of patients, and to discover what matters to them before, during and after their visit to any hospital. Patient quality initiatives, with their softer, experiential focus than clinical audit, with its precise and scientific methods of measurement, demand different measurement techniques.
Often, the most effective means is to adapt from the survey techniques widely practiced in social research and market research by using surveys and objective self-completion questioning techniques. Yet, without careful management, the measurement teams can drown in a sea of questionnaires. Surveys are labor intensive, so it makes sense to use software developed to handle surveys in this context too, and make the process into something that can be managed by the small teams usually given this responsibility within the hospital.
