How To Repair A Damaged Motherboard
With the advancement of technology, computers are gradually shrinking in size and the most profound impact of this change is on motherboards. A motherboard is also known as logic boards in Apple devices. It is the central PCB in a computer. Nowadays, motherboard or logic boards have become so small that most mobile device repairers consider replacing the part instead of investing their precious time in repairing it.
Consider a computer as a building and the motherboard as its foundation stone. It then becomes clear why any damage to a motherboard can prove problematic, but it is not impossible to repair a damaged motherboard.
So, let us embark on a journey to discover how one can repair a damaged motherboard.
Know about motherboard types
Unless a repair professional has acquired knowledge about different types of motherboards, it will remain difficult for him to take any concrete action.
For example, there are AT motherboards which are the oldest ones and the ATX motherboards that became popular in the 90s. There also exists the LPX, BTX, Pico BTX, and Mini ITX motherboards.
Understand the various components
A motherboard has several components with each one performing a distinct function. Without developing an in-depth understanding of these components, a repair professional can never identify the root cause of the problem in a motherboard. Some of these components are CPU, RAM, BIOS, Expansion buses, and so on.
Have the right repair tools
It is significant to have the right tools to repair a damaged motherboard. Not having the right tools only lead to stress and confusion during the repair job. So, repair professionals must pay attention to gather the right tools that are as follows:
Generic screwdriver set
Portable standalone digital microscope
PCB cell phone holder
Soldering station
Identify the underlying problem
When someone says the motherboard is dead, it is time to think again. It is unlikely for a quality motherboard to get damaged all of sudden unless there is lightning damage. Most of the times, the real culprit is a dead power supply. So, it is best to first invest time in identifying the root cause of the problem.
Sometimes, even if the power supply is just fine, the motherboard may fail to function because of a minor error while assembling its components or a faulty connection. However, if the damage is due to water spillage, using an ultrasonic cleaner can fix the issue.
Lastly, if it appears that the problem diagnosis is taking too much time and even after trying all the troubleshooting methods, the motherboard is not working, it is wise to seek professional logic board repair service from experts.
Special – Rogue And Bad Cops – What Makes Them What They Are?
Greetings,
It’s me again. Some of you hate to see my articles, for obvious reasons. But some are happy. Those of you who are bad police officers or the relatives of bad cops hate my guts. Those of you who are plain citizens or even maybe the family of good and honorable cops have no problem with me.
In case you don’t know me, or this is the first time you’ve read my articles, I’m the revealer of rogue cops. I have dedicated my life to this cause.
Earlier this evening, I was speaking with author Steve Peach ( Good, Bad Corrupt Officers ) another revealer of rogue cops in California, an ex swat officer (glad I’m not alone). We were discussing why we have taken on this dangerous mission as well as rogue cops and their superiors. The answer is quite simple: a strong sense of duty to correct that which is simply wrong. Steve was not rogue, I was, but the end results are the same. He hated rogue cops and I hated myself.
What is it that causes a police officer to violate his oath? To violate common decency? To travel the same road as a common criminal? To rape, kill, unlawfully cite or violate his fellow humans?
Surely you will say power or some other connected issue, but the main reason might surprise you–low self esteem and worth! That’s mainly why he joined the force (yes, me too). Most of these officers had no solid family structure or values. In many cases no parents, a lack of a parent or no loving parents. They also were never held accountable for their actions and in some cases, were commended either verbally or silently when they did something wrong.
And then comes the problem when they reached the age to become an officer. They searched for a vocation or job that would let them compensate. They desired to fit a mode of respectability and honor, so some chose to become police officers or attached themselves to any law enforcement agencies (yes, the FBI, sheriffs, state cops, or even some security guards are rogue).
I know this is a deep subject I’m speaking of, but trust me, if you or your children ever run into these people, your life will never be the same. Their unfair tactics and procedures will cause a good citizen to resent law enforcement and the law in general.
If you’ve read my book called COPOUT, you will see clearly how I was raised and you could also see where I was going. I was reared by my grandmother, a loving lady who did the best she could with nine siblings. But she was too old, too frail, and too sickly to fully do the job.
There is a simple reason why parents were meant to have children while they are young. The parents should be vibrant, active, healthy, and youthful to keep up with a younger version of themselves. Sure, some children do well as adults without a stable home or family, but that’s the exception, not the rule. Usually they had some other role model or some guideline to set the example.
So in closing, in my humble opinion, fathers, love your children and give them the assurances they need. Mothers, embrace your children and never forget to say these three words: I LOVE YOU!
If you don’t, don’t expect God to love you. If you can’t love what you see, how can you love what you’ve never seen (GOD)?
And finally, to all rogue cops, it’s never too late to change. Change now or you will pay the price later. I did!
Vacant Home Insurance – Is it Possible to Get Insurance For an Unoccupied House?
It’s very important to have a good homeowner’s insurance policy to protect such a huge investment but if your home is vacant it can be difficult and expensive to get the coverage you need. There are a number of reasons why a house can be empty. Maybe you are a landlord and your tenant has moved out. Maybe you are moving and have not been able to sell your old home yet. Whatever the reason, vacant home insurance can be hard to come by.
Some companies simply will not provide coverage for an empty house. If you can find an insurance provider that will work with you it’s usually going to be quite a bit more expensive to ensure an empty house than a house with someone living in it. The reason for this is because an empty house is a target for thieves and vandals. There are also liability issues. If your home is vacant and someone hurts themselves on your property you, or your insurance company, may still be liable for any injuries sustained.
Many insurance companies will allow you to have coverage on a house that is vacant for a small period of time. If you are a landlord with a tenant that has just moved out or you are moving to a new house and haven’t sold the old one yet your insurance company will not cut off your coverage but in many cases you will have about 90 days and at that point many insurance companies will cancel the policy.
If you are the owner of an unoccupied house you certainly do not want to be without homeowner’s insurance even if it will be a lot more expensive. It would be tragic if your homeowners insurance coverage lapsed and then there was a fire or other significant damage. The financial losses would be difficult or impossible to recover from. An insurance company may be willing to work with you if you can assure them that somebody will be looking over the house. Perhaps a property manager or a friend or relative could check in on the house once in awhile. Vacant home insurance can be expensive and difficult to find but being without coverage can be financially devastating if something were to happen to your house.
Car Accident Injuries – Causes and Preventive Measures
Car accidents that cause injuries have happened virtually since automobiles were invented. The first recorded accidental injury occurred in 1869. An Irish woman named Mary Ward was thrown out of the steam-powered carriage she was riding in when it hit an especially deep rut in the road. She was immediately crushed by one of the wheels, her injuries causing an instantaneous death. Her cousin had actually been the inventor of this new type of vehicle, in a cruel example of irony.
Over the last 25 years or so, car accident injuries resulting in deaths have declined an impressive 50% worldwide. This is due primarily to increased emphasis by both governments and car manufacturers on safety, including the standard use of air bags to reduce the number of severe injuries and deaths caused by front and side car-to-car collisions.
Sadly, the United States is one of the few nations where injuries and fatalities caused by cars have increased over this same period. Experts suggest that this has several causes, including an increased number of motorists overall, a steady increase in the number of large trucks and SUVs sold, and a sharp rise in the numbers of people using cell phones and other technological gadgets while driving their cars.
Another common cause of car accident injuries is ‘rubbernecking.’ This is the term for slowing down (sometimes suddenly) to look at an unusual situation happening on the road (or nearby). Often, people do this to check out car accidents, which can cause other motorists farther back who are not paying close attention to fail to slow down or stop in time. Rubbernecking is the #1 cause of all rear-end car accidents and, in particular, whiplash injuries, in the United States.
Car accident prevention designed to reduce injury and fatality numbers focuses on technology and changing human behavior while behind the wheel. Modern cars and trucks are equipped with air bags, and proximity and drift monitors are becoming more common as well. Both emit loud tones to alert the car’s driver that the vehicle is entering a dangerous area. In Europe, this has been shown to reduce accidental injuries from both car-to-car collisions and single-car accidents.
Changing driver behaviors to reduce car accidents is a tougher nut to crack – especially in the United States, where car ownership is embedded in the culture. People spend so much time in their cars today that it results in a sense of invulnerability. The subsequent lack of defensive driving is one of the reasons why accidental injuries from car collisions in America are bucking the worldwide downward trend.
Perhaps surprisingly, U.S. states with less restrictive speed limit laws actually have a slightly lower incidence of car accidents that cause injuries or deaths. This can partially be explained by a lower number of cars on the road per capita vs. some of the states with lower speed limits. However, even when adjusted for this effect, the statistics still show a slight edge to states with higher limits. Advocates of stricter enforcement of posted speed limits may be pursuing the wrong strategy, if the goal is the prevention of car accident injuries.
A better approach to accident prevention should probably focus on two areas that lead to many serious auto accidents: driver distractions and age. Cell phones are becoming the biggest distraction, and more and more states are banning their use by the driver while the vehicle is in motion. Even if you live where it is permissible, it’s an extremely bad idea! Recent studies have shown a clear connection between phone use and car accidents.
Driver age has an interesting correlation with car accidents that cause injuries and deaths. At both ends of the spectrum, ages 16-20 and 70+, a much higher percentage of accidents occur than with other age ranges. Accident prevention based on the driver’s age is not easily implemented, but calls by the public and advocacy groups are on the increase. Some suggestions include mandatory driver education courses, annual driver examinations to reassess abilities, and even a magnetic sticker or decal on all cars driven by a person falling into either age demographic. The latter entails the idea that alerting other drivers will increase their defensive driving attention, reducing the frequency of accidents.
