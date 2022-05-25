Finance
How To Start a Medical Billing Business
Many people have seen ads on doing Medical Billing from home, or making lots of money at Medical Billing but they don’t really know anything about it. They don’t have any billing background and they wonder if they will be able to do it.
There are lots of ads out there that make it seem easy and that no background is needed. They say you can make big bucks in a short amount of time. They make it sound like the medical providers are just sitting out there waiting for someone like you to come along and save them from their billing.
Well, the truth is you can make money at Medical Billing, you can do it from home if you like, but it’s a little more involved than the ad indicates. It can be done without a background in Medical Billing, but a little bit of experience is always helpful. If you don’t have a background in Medical Billing, then you should do a little research to make sure you understand the field and exactly what you will be doing.
This is a good business opportunity. It is getting harder and harder for medical providers to keep their billing in house. There are many changes in how billing is done and many requirements that insurance carriers have that make it hard for the provider. It makes sense for them to have an ‘expert’ to handle the billing for them so they don’t have to deal with the changes and requirements.
Many insurance carriers require that providers file their claims electronically. This requires updated equipment and someone that can handle the issues that go along with electronic billing. Many providers choose to outsource for this reason alone.
If you are considering starting a Medical Billing Business I would recommend you do a little research before you get started. Make sure you understand what Medical Billing is, and exactly what you will be doing. Familiarize yourself with as much information as you can and make sure you have a clear plan to get started.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
Finance
Know More About Personal Loans
Planning to get your house renovated but do not have the sufficient amount of money to do it? With the concept of personal loans, you do not need to worry about this anymore. Personal loans are offered by the banks which enable you to use the amount for personal use – like for paying off an immediate debt or for clearing an unforeseen expense.
Though the concept seems to be very lucrative, getting one approved is not an easy task. In order to be able to qualify for getting such a loan, certain strict norms have to be followed. Thus, if you are planning to apply for one, there are certain points which should be kept in mind.
These loans are not secured: This type of loan does not require any asset to be kept as a mortgage to the bank. However, if one fails to repay the loan the bank has the right to seize any asset be it your property, house or car. However, in most cases, if the defaulter does not have any asset to give in lieu of the loan it becomes very difficult for the bank to get back the money. This is one of the major reasons as for why it is difficult to get a personal loan approved. In such a situation, the bank can file a legal suit against your name to carry out the legal proceedings.
They have a fixed amount: The amount of a personal loan depends entirely on the borrower’s income and also on the lender’s discretion. It is based on the borrower’s credit score. A credit score is a measure to get an idea of one’s income which enables the lender to decide upon the amount to be given as a loan. Some of the banks have limited the amount they offer as a personal loan.
The rate of interest is fixed: The interest rate is decided based on the borrower’s credit score. In an ideal situation, the interest rate should be less which would enable you to repay a loan at a much lower cost. The most important fact about personal loans is that the rate of interest remains fixed during the entire tenure the loan. However, some banks offer loans at variable interest also, which makes it difficult for the borrower to repay it.
One must always try getting the loan from a bank in which he has an account. This is because it would be much easier to get the loan approved. One must also be careful while applying for one as there are many scams which keep taking place. One must also explain the bank about his/her need for money, in case they can offer something much better.
Finance
99495-99496: Two New Codes to Report Transitional Care Management (TCM) Services
Primary care specialties will receive the largest increase in payment by virtue of a new payment for managing a Medicare beneficiary’s care when the beneficiary is discharged from an outpatient hospital observation, inpatient hospital, community mental health center, partial hospitalization services or from an SNF. While announcing its new policy, CMS acknowledged that the extensive non-face-to-face care coordination provided by physicians and nurses was not considered in the existing payment schedule for E/M (Evaluation & Management) services. The new directive will provide payments for physicians as well as other healthcare providers for coordinating care transitions of Medicare beneficiaries after they are discharged from hospitals/skilled nursing facilities to assisted living facilities or their own homes. The new rule is effective from January 1, 2013.
The New Codes: 99495 & 99496
CMS has a clear objective in introducing these new codes for Transitional Care Management (TCM) services. They are intended to prevent emergency department visits and re-hospitalizations during the first 30 days after discharge. Apart from primary care physicians who would be billing for most of these services, specialists who provide necessary services can also bill these new CPT codes.
TCM Code Requirements
- 99495, TCM: Communication (direct contact, telephone, electronic) with the patient and/or caregiver within two business days of discharge; Medical decision-making of at least moderate complexity during the service period; face-to-face visit within 14 calendar days of discharge.
- 99496, TCM: Communication (direct contact, telephone, electronic) with patient and/or caregiver within two business days of discharge; Medical decision-making of high complexity during the service period, face-to-face visit within seven calendar days of discharge.
It is to be noted that both these codes necessitate communication with the patient and/or care provider within two business days of discharge, plus a face-to-face visit with the patient within a fixed time period. Decision regarding medication and management must be made at least by the day of the face-to-face visit.
Non face-to-face care coordination services can be carried out by the provider and/or licensed clinical staff under his/her direction. However, the face-to-face visit is to be performed by the providers themselves with staff assistance.
Fee Schedule for the New TCM Codes
The values assigned to the new TCM codes are 4.82 relative value units for Code 99495 and 6.79 relative value units for Code 99496. Provided the Congress prevents the impending 26.5% cut to payments for physicians and maintains the current conversion factor of $34.0066, the payments for these codes will be:
In non-facility (Physician office) settings:
- Code 99495: $163.91
- Code 99496: $230.90
In facility (Outpatient hospital) settings:
- Code 99495: $134.67
- Code 99496: $197.58
These codes can be billed only after at least 30 days post discharge, when the service period is completed. The primary care incentive payments will not be added to these amounts.
Points to Keep in Mind
- Make sure that you bill only for post-discharge patients who require moderate or high-complexity medical decision making.
- The initial face-to-face visit need not necessarily be in the office.
- The first face-to-face visit with the patient after discharge is part of the TCM service and cannot be reported separately. E/M services provided additionally can be reported separately.
- Documentation guidelines for E/M are not applicable to these codes. Providers must therefore take into account how they would like to document the non face-to-face services that are required by codes. Complexity of the medical decision making, timing of the first communication after discharge, and date of the face-to-face visit will have to be documented.
- Providers can use these codes to bill for new as well as established patients.
- Discharge services and the face-to-face visit required under the TCM code cannot be provided on the same day. However, the same practitioner who bills for discharge services can also bill for TCM services. Importantly, the same practitioner cannot report TCM services provided during a post-surgery period for a service with a global period since it is understood that these services are already included in the payment for the underlying procedure.
- A very important point to remember is that only one practitioner can bill for TCM services during the 30 days post discharge of a patient. The first practitioner to bill for the service alone will receive reimbursement. Therefore, practitioners should necessarily communicate with the patient and/or caregiver, and the discharging physician to be clear about who will be managing the TCM services.
- Practitioners can bill for TCM only once in the 30 days after discharge even if the patient happens to be discharged 2 or more times within the 30-day period.
- Providers cannot bill for other care coordination services (such as care plan oversight codes 99339, 99340, 99374 – 99380) provided during the TCM period.
Finance
Software Development Company – What Are The Benefits Of Hiring One?
In the last few years, the software industry has really become quite popular. This is why selecting a decent software development company has become quite essential. Such a company helps you in developing custom made software which can be adopted by you to improve the functioning of your business. These kinds of companies are known to offer you a cost efficient solution in regard to software development. If you want to know more about the benefits of hiring a professional software development company then you can check out the below mentioned article carefully.
Some of the key benefits of hiring a software development company are given below. You need to go through the below mentioned points carefully.
Vast Resources
A firm dealing in preparing custom software has considerable amount of resources that help them execute effective and successful software development processes. Several companies hiring the services of such firms will always be on the winning side as they will have a complete access to a number of resources.
Exceptional Quality
Software firms have really spread worldwide like a wild fire. Well, only the fittest enterprise can survive in the tough competition. In order to attract more and more clients, the companies are now stressing upon offering exceptional quality services. Due to the presence of more and more companies in the market, the clients are able to get some good quality services. The rising standard of the market really allows the clients to enjoy some great benefits.
Pool of Technical Expertise
For delivering good quality software, based on the company’s innovative requirement, an expert team of employees back software firms. This team of developers and programmers has a considerable amount of experience and skills on several software technologies that permit them to craft custom software as per the company’s requirements and needs. The practical solutions offered by the company are really good in every sense.
In Time and Cost-Effective Solution
Software development is all about taking your business to a great new level through cost effective and in time solutions. Collaborating huge resources and a large pool of technical expertise, the company really offers you a complete package of software development that will help your firm grow. Any company can avail the benefits of web development by hiring a professional company at affordable rates.
Companies are always going to be in a beneficial position, by appointing the right services of custom program making business. They can possess a high quality solution at affordable rates without any difficulty. I hope this article will help you in generating some fine results on the go. With a little bit of expert guidance and knowledge one can easily avail the benefits of this service. It will definitely prove to be a great alternative for you.
A software development company which is an expert, experienced and affordable can definitely offer you some fine services on the go. You just have to appoint the right one by surfing the net. Once you do this, you will be able to generate some fine results on the go.
