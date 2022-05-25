Finance
Identity & Access Management in the Cloud
Last week I was asked to give a presentation at the IBM Tivoli User Group on Identity & Access Management In The Cloud to IBM employees, IBM Business Partners and customers of IBM Tivoli Security products. I soon realised that my first problem was going to be defining The Cloud. Not everyone I spoke to in advance of the presentation knew what The Cloud was!
So What Is The Cloud?
The Cloud seems to be a term bandied about all too readily these days and for many people it merely represents everything that happens on the Internet. Others, however, are a little more strict with their definition:
“For me, cloud computing is a commercial extension of utility computing that enables scalable, elastic, highly available deployment of software applications while minimizing the level of detailed interaction with the underlying technology stack itself.”
“Computing on tap – you get what you want literally from a socket in the wall.”
“Cloud computing is just a virtual datacenter.”
Wikipedia, naturally, has its own definition.
Cloud computing is Internet based development and use of computer technology. In concept, it is a paradigm shift whereby details are abstracted from the users who no longer need knowledge of, expertise in, or control over the technology infrastructure “in the cloud” that supports them.
Of course, there are different levels of computing that a provider in the Cloud can offer. The usage of a particular software application (eg Google Docs) is just one such offering. Another would be akin to a software development platform (think Google App Engine, Microsoft Azure and Salesforce’s force.com). Then, of course, there are the raw infrastructure services – servers provisioned “on-tap” for end-user usage (eg Amazon Ec2).
We are probably all users of Cloud services if we think about it. A quick look inside my Password Safe vault reveals almost 300 different User ID & Password combinations for services on the net including:
- Blogger
- Google Docs
- Gmail
- Screenr
- ChartGo
The Enterprise Model
While it is easy to see how personal usage of Cloud applications has grown over recent years, it may come more of a surprise to learn how the Enterprise is adopting Cloud usage.
According to EDL Consulting, 38% of enterprises will be using a SaaS based eMail service by December 2010. Incisive Media report that 12% of Financial Services firms have already adopted SaaS, mainly in the CRM, ERP & HR fields. And our friends at Gartner reckon that one-third of ALL new software will be delivered via the SaaS model by 2010.
My guess? SaaS is already happening in the enterprise. It is here and it is here to stay.
With any change to the enterprise operating model there will be implications – some real and, just as critical, some perceived.
In the Perceived Risks category, I’d place risks such as loss of control; storing business critical data in the Cloud; reliability of the Cloud provider; longevity of the Cloud provider. Of course, these are only perceived risks. Who is to say that storing business critical data in the Cloud is any less risky that storing in the enterprise’s own data centre? There may be different attack vectors that need to be mitigated against, but that doesn’t mean the data is any less secure, does it? And who says the enterprise has to lose control!
Real risks, however, would include things like the proliferation of employee identities across multiple providers; compliance to company policies; the new attack vectors (already described); privacy management; the legislative impact of data storage locations; and, of course, user management!
Cloud Standards
As with any new IT delivery methodology, a raft of “standards” seem to appear. This is great as long as there is wide-spread adoption of the standards and the big suppliers can settle on a specific standard. Thanks goodness for:
- The Open Cloud Manifesto (http://www.opencloudmanifesto.org/)
- The Cloud Security Alliance (http://www.cloudsecurityalliance.org/)
These guys, at least, are attempting to address the standards issue and I am particularly pleased to see CSA’s Domain 13 on Identity & Access Management insisting on the use of SAML, WS-Federation and Liberty ID-FF.
Access Control
And on that point, the various Cloud providers should be congratulated on their adoption of security federation. Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) has been around for over 6 years now and is an excellent way of providing a Single Sign On solution across the enterprise firewall. OpenID, according to Kim Cameron, is now supported by 50,000 sites and 500 million people have an OpenID (even if the majority don’t realise it!)
The problem, historically, has been the problem of identity ownership. All major providers want to be the Identity Provider in the “federation” and Relying Parties were few and far between. Thankfully, there has been a marked shift in this stance over the last 12 months (as Kim Cameron’s figures support).
Then there are the “brokers”. Those companies designed to make the “federation” process a lot less painful. The idea is that a single-authentication to the broker will allow wider access to the SaaS community.
Symplified and Ping Identity seem to be the thought leaders in this space and their marketing blurb comes across as comprehensive and impressive. They certainly tick the boxes marked “Speed To Market” and “Usability” but again those perceived risks may be troublesome for the wary enterprise. The “Keys To The Kingdom” issue rears its ugly head once more!
Identity Management
SPML is to identity management as SAML is to access management. Right? Well, almost. Service Provisioning Markup Language (SPML) was first ratified in October 2003 with v2.0 ratified in April 2006. My guess? We need another round of ratification! Let’s examine the evidence. Who is currently using it? A Google search returns precious little. Google Apps uses proprietary APIs. Salesforce uses proprietary APIs. Zoho uses proprietary APIs. What is the point of a standard if nobody uses it?
Compliance & Audit
Apparently, forty times more information will be generated during 2009 than during 2008 AND the “digital universe” will be ten times bigger in 2011 than it was in 2006! Those are staggering figures, aren’t they? And the bulk of that data will be quite unstructured – like this blog or my tweets!
The need for auditing the information we put out into the digital universe is greater than ever but there is no standards based approach to Compliance & Audit in the Cloud!
Service Providers are the current custodians of the Compliance & Audit process and will likely continue to do so for the time being. Actually, the Service Providers are quite good at this as they already have to comply with many different regulations across many different legislative jurisdictions. Typically, however, they present Compliance & Audit dashboards tailored to vertical markets only.
It’s understandable, I guess, that for a multi-tenancy service there will be complications separating out relevant data for the enterprise compliance check.
Moving To The Cloud
There are providers out there who claim to be capable of providing an Identity Management as a Service (IDaaS) which sounds great, doesn’t it? Take away all that pain of delivering an enterprise robust IdM solution? In practice, however, it works well for enterprises who operate purely in the Cloud. These solutions already understand the provisioning requirements of the big SaaS operators. What they can’t do quite as well, though, is the provisioning back into our enterprise systems! It’s not enough to assume that an enterprise runs everything from their Active Directory instance, after all. Also, we have to remember that using an IDaaS is akin to giving away the “Keys To The Kingdom”. Remember our perceived risks?
An alternative is to move the enterprise IdM solution into the Cloud. Existing installations of IBM Tivoli Identity Manager or Sun Identity Manager or {insert your favourite vendor here} Identity Manager could be moved to the cloud using the IaaS model – Amazon EC2. The investment in existing solutions would be retained with the added benefit of scalability, flexibility and cost-reduction. Is this a model that can be adopted easily? Most certainly, as long as the enterprise in question can get its head around the notion of moving the “Keys To The Kingdom” beyond its firewall.
Conclusion
The next generation of user is already web-aware – SaaS is here to stay – and SSO is finally within our grasp with only a handful of big players dragging their heels when it comes to implementing standards such as SAML v2.0. It was also intriguing to play with Chrome OS last week (albeit an early prototype version). Integrating desktop sign on with the web just tightens things that bit further (in a Google way, of course).
Provisioning (whether it is Just-In-Time or Pre-Populated) is still the pain-point. Nobody seems to be using SPML and proprietary APIs abound. Nailing this is going to be critical for mass adoption of SaaS solutions.
While Provisioning is the current pain-point, however, Governance, Risk & Compliance will be the next big-ticket agenda item. The lack of standards and proliferation of point solutions will surely start to hurt. Here, though, I run out of ideas…. for now. Seems to me that there is an opportunity for a thought leader in this space!
Finance
Eresource Xcel An Unique ERP System For Industry Specific Manufacturing
It is always big challenge for industrial manufacturing companies to bring out innovative products that are more useful, reliable and economical. In this situation it is no surprise that manufacturing companies are finding resource planning software as their best solution to keep up with the changing technological advancement. However, there are more reasons for selecting eresource Xcel ERP system by manufacturing companies as their business solution. This is because eresource has its unique way of developing ERP software.
Unlike many other big and small ERP products, ereosurce doesn’t believe in giving its customers something out of the box. We as the solution company understands thoroughly the requirement of each company and recommend a product that will be best suited for them.
We have lately developed exclusive ERP system for various industry verticals after a detailed study and scrutiny of each industry requirement. eresource Xcel, developed for manufacturing industry can be termed as one of its kind products that definitely will help your company achieve unbelievable growth. Risk management and compliance
eresource Xcel ERP system for manufacturing is a comprehensive resource planning solution that will help you create products that will enhance customers’ faith. The system will allow keeping pace with evolving customer needs, achieve operational excellence while successfully managing risk and compliance.
The system has developed keeping in mind the exact working pattern of industrial manufacturing units and it has the flexibility to accommodate quick changes, achieve competitive pricing and outstanding customer service with personalized services, comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, and quality process. Keep track of complete finished products on consigned inventory basis with efficient production and inventory management solutions.
First choice business solution
eresource is a ERP firm that won many prestigious awards for product innovation and excellent customer service is ranked one of the top ERP solution for industrial manufacturing and many other industry verticals. eresource Xcel ERP system, the exclusive Manufacturing ERP is becoming the first choice business solution among many manufacturing companies in overseas countries that includes Middle East and many African nations.
Since its inception in 2006, eresource has tried to keep its own way of product innovation and customer service facilities. Our firm is committed to continued innovation, customer experience, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and support quality.
We also make significant investments in research and developments to incorporate new technologies including Artificial Intelligence into enterprise solutions. Our manufacturing industry-specific ERP software is delighting our customers by increasing efficiency, reducing unnecessary downtime, enhancing production performance,and enabling a 360-degree view of data across their organizations.
Finance
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
ABSTRACT
In the Information Technology (IT) industry, a number of both In-house and Offshore Software Projects have a tendency to get scrapped before their completion. To accommodate the ever changing business practices, software applications are designed to be more user-friendly. These flexible practices have been used as a reason for failure. A project that was canceled before its completion, or exceeds the original budget, or takes more than the estimated completion time, or couldn’t achieve the desired output as planned is considered to be a “FAILED PROJECT”. In the IT industry, most of the failures are covered-up, and/or ignored due to various reasons. This behavior leads to the same mistakes again and again. Organizations seldom spend time to identify the key ingredients that can reduce the number of failed projects. Analysts who did Failure Analysis often refer to various Management Indicators. Very few Analysts considered the Nation’s economic situation in the process. Though it does not have a direct impact , it can be considered as a symptom for failure. Inflation Rate, the key economic indicator plays a crucial role in Software Project Management. Inflation Rate effects a professional’s motivation to continue the same Project without a hike in salary. Inclusion of a new hire or loss of a skilled professional in the middle of the Project, hinders the completion time. Inflation Rate also impacts the Project cost. To minimize this impact, Project Managers implement cost reduction techniques without considering the long term consequences. The basic strategic deficiencies in mission and/or exit strategy are ignored.
INTRODUCTION:
It is presumed that most software projects fail due to lack of skilled professionals, incomplete requirements, high expectations, improper preliminary analysis, ever changing requirements. Projects with more than 5 years of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) are more prone to fail in any organization. Project requirements that change to cope up with the rapid technological changes both in Hardware & Software, may also be a cause for the failures.
Although all Project Managers follow the standard Project Management techniques, every project is unique and requires a different approach for a successful completion. Every decision made by the Project Manager involves a risk. Most of the Modern Project Management techniques minimize the possibility of risk if not fully error-prone.
Anecdotal studies for project failures are cited by “The Standish Group” – in June 1995 during the “Project Leadership” Conference in Chicago. The Standish Group also revealed that 31.1% of projects will be canceled before they ever get completed and around 52.7% of projects will cost 189% of its original estimates[ 1]. For most of the projects failed, lack of user involvement plays a vital role. Lack of proper documentation before the beginning of the project development and targeting unrealistic deadlines follows. Even though most of the software projects are developed using the same staff and management principles, each project has unique features for its failure.
Table 1: Project Cost Overruns (Source: The Standish Group)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cost Overruns % of Responses
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Under 20% 15.5
21 - 50% 31.5
51 - 100% 29.6
101 - 200% 10.2
201 - 400% 8.8
Over 401% 4.4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Based on the 1995 IT Industry data, the Standish Group research showed that the average cost overrun is 178% for large companies, 182% for medium companies, and 214% for small companies. Also, the same study revealed that in big Organizations, only 9% of software projects were completed on-time and on-budget. Projects completed by larger American Companies have only 42% of the originally-proposed features and functions. The average time overrun is 222% of the original time estimate. For large companies, the average is 230%; for medium companies, the average is 202%; and for small companies, the average is 239%.
The same study revealed that annually, in United States, Organizations together spend more than $250 billion each year on IT application development of approximately 175,000 projects. The average cost of a development project for a large company is $2,322,000; for a medium, it is $1,331,000; and for a small one, it is $434,000. Many of these projects end up without achieving the goals. After spending around $3.3 billions, IRS halted its Internal systems upgrade in 1996 [2].
With over 25% of Software Projects not being successful in the current IT industry, different methodologies were used to identify the failure symptoms and admonitory steps were identified to follow at different levels in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Yet, the number of project failures keep increasing. The survey conducted by Spikes Cavell & Co -UK [3] during Spring 1998, revealed that 69% of IT Managers selected maintaining budget as a top success factor. The same survey also revealed that over one-third of the respondents had an opinion that a breakdown in communications is likely to lead to project failure.
2.0 INFLATION RATE ‘s IMPACT ON IT INDUSTRY:
A Nations economic performance is measured using Inflation Rate ie. how fast the overall price level of consumer goods increases. Uncertain economic situations, caused due to rise in inflation rate, tends to disturb not only the future plans of people with fixed income but also other nations that have trade contacts. These trade contacts have some annoying impact on jobs. Higher the inflation rate, slower the growth in exports [4].
INFLATION RATE Vs. WAGE RATE:
The first impact with rise in Inflation rate is the Wage Rate. With the hike in Inflation Rate, the cost of daily commodities increases. The real value of the money starts to diminish. Citizens find it difficult to buy the same quantity of the products without change in Income. If the consumption is autonomous, the only alternative is
to search for opportunities to earn more. Either a hike in income from the current employer or demand for better pay-check in the new job are the only avenues open under these circumstances. When the wage rates are increasing, businesses attempts to reduce their manpower.
2.1.1 Effects on Motivation:
Motivation can be defined as a force originated in the brain consciously or unconsciously that directs a person how to behave. Motivation in employees is directly visible by their productivity. Earlier studies proved that low-motivation in employees can preclude the quality of work. There is a high degree of inverse correlation between Inflation Rate and Motivation.
In 1959, Herzberg concluded SALARY as a hygiene factor rather than a motivational factor. The research conducted by Tutor [5], revealed that salary as a hygiene factor does not seem to be true in case of Elementary & Secondary School teachers [6]. The highest need on Maslow’s pyramid is psychological – thirst, sex & hunger belonging to this category. In a unstable economic situation, Income being the highest need for survival, may also belong to this category. When the Software Professional perceives a strong relationship between his effort and reward, Money can also be a motivator.
Frustration can be defined as a state of anguish that one experiences when the desired result is not attained within the desired time. As the time to find a Job with better Wage get prolonged, the frustrated Software Professional will be forced to continue the same job, which in turn reduces his ability. Psychologically, frustrated employees frequently become rogues in the work environment.
2.1.2 Disadvantages of losing a trained professional:
The biggest detrimental factor in an Ongoing Project is losing a skilled Software Professional. This scenario motivates other team members to search for an alternate job. Team members who are already in the process of changing the present job but are not yet successful, face the phobia of failure, thus leading to decrease in motivation. This rife phenomenon causes emotional trauma in IT Project Manager .
2.1.3 Disadvantages of hiring a new professional:
The common phenomenon while managing a project is to add more manpower when the completion time is found to be unattainable. Adding a new Software Professional, in the Project after it began is a tough job. Though logically this works, psychologically the result is reversed.
Brook’s [7] Law states that “Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later”. The new hire needs certain amount of time to learn about the project, get used to the new environment and to freely communicate with his or her new colleagues. For every new hire, approximately the same amount of time will be non-productive. This time spent for learning is always a overhead to the project time and cost. Hiring an experienced Software Professional costs more financially, thus increasing further the cost of project. IT Project Managers tend to use cost-reduction techniques to overcome the extra burden, to stay within the estimated budget.
3.0 INFLATION RATE Vs. PROJECT COSTS:
Rise in Inflation Rate increases the overall cost of the Project. This increase may be due to increase of salary to the team members to avoid them from being leaving the Project or hiring new professionals at a higher wage rate. To complete the Project within the specified Budget, IT Project Managers are compelled to implement cost reduction techniques.
Disadvantages of implementing Cost reduction techniques:
One of the classical mistake done by most Project Managers is to cram professionals into low-budget office space. Software Professionals in these office spaces are more inclined to noise hazards. Insufficient privacy in the workplace increases psychological stress. Any unwanted sound within the office space can be NOISE for a professional. Frequent rise in Heart beat for unpredictable noise can affect psychological functioning too. Inaudible noises diminishes the memory to perform mental arithmetic and makes it harder to concentrate. Building of Computer Algorithms and developing the source code are effected by these distracting noises.
Planning schedules are followed as long as there is no discrepancy between the planned work and work completed. Once a backlog builds up, most of the IT Project Managers concentrate to overcome the backlog and there by show less interest in the schedule.
For testing a Software Application, usually 40% of the Project time is allocated. A thorough testing identifies all undiscovered errors. The benefit of testing in this manner is that it authenticates that the Software is working as per the specifications laid by the end-users. A systematic testing procedure uncovers various types of errors in a minimum amount of time with a minimum amount of effort. When the Project is behind schedule, most of IT Project managers avoid full-fledged testing to reduce the testing time and in turn the cost. They prefer to test for interface errors & Data integrity errors only. This partially tested Software creates a chaos during the implementation process.
Aggressive schedules created by IT Project Manager leads to Job stress for a professional, which is defined as a particular stress of unpleasant nature called “Hurry Sickness” [8]. This causes the professional to hurry and do the job badly. A bad output further causes frustration of failure, that in turn causes more stress. This compounded stress give rise to temporary mental disturbances. It also results in spoiling of relationship with the Employer and sometimes the Software Professional’s family relationship.
Hurry Sickness in Project Managers often makes them impatient in meetings and view “hanging-out” by the sub-ordinates as waste of time and cannot get adjusted with people who are frequently late at work. Hurry Sickness is an epidemic which results in complete failure of project team work.
CONCLUSIONS:
Although the impact of Inflation Rate is not noticeable directly, this is a catalyst for Software Project failure. Inflation Rate not only affects the Project budget, but also impacts the communication between team members, which is the prime cause for major Software Project failures.
REFERENCES:
1. The CHAOS Report, – Standish Group; [http://www.standishgroup.com/chaos.html]
2. Information Week, Page 160, Dec,14, 1998 edition
3. “The Bull Project Management Index” – Bull Information Systems – Spikes Cavel & Co – U.K
4. “Understanding US & GLOBAL ECONOMIC TRENDS” – A guide for the non-economists – Daniel Gaske (1996)
5. “The relationship between perceived need deficiencies and factors influencing teacher participation in Tennessee Career Ladder”- Doctoral Dissertation of Tutor, F.D
6. “Herzberg’s theory of motivation and Maslow’s hierarchy of needs” – Joseph E.Gawel , ERIC, Clearinghouse on Assessment and Evaluation – http://ericae.net/digests/tm9701.htm
7. “Mythical Man-Month” – Fred Brooks – Addison-Wesley, 1975
8. “Effective stress management – Environmental & Job stresses” – Mind Tools Ltd.
Finance
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
Small business bookkeeping software is a powerful tool. Are you moving up from a manual system or maybe you’re ready to begin doing the bookkeeping yourself rather than having it done outside. Maybe you’re setting up a bookkeeping business yourself. In any of these cases, the software you choose can help your business grow. Here are 5 tips for choosing wisely.
1. Know what you want?
Any accounting software will perform the core accounting functions of general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable and the cash functions. But often you need more, depending on your industry. So the best investment you can make for picking software is to define what your needs are. Do you want payroll software or will you get payroll done outside? Do you need job cost records? Also what reports will help you? Spend the time to define your requirements.
2. The price is more than what it costs!
By that I mean that “free” software isn’t free. Learning software is often a bigger cost in time and effort than the initial cost. Don’t forget the training costs too if you have staff. Pick the wrong software and you may get to go through all that again soon too. There are no “free” puppies and there is no “free” software!
3. Where’s The Help?
You’ll need some help to learn the software and you’ll likely need on-going support too. Now hopefully not very much, but somebody must work through whatever problems arise. Is the only help just a manual? Is it through a toll free number? Maybe you can get local help? Often local accounting firms are experts on the major software products. Plan ahead for inevitable problems.
4. Can You Graduate?
As your business grows, you may need more accounting power. Choose some brands of software and you can upgrade to more power smoothly. If you have to switch brands of software, you get to pay the start-up training costs all over again. Consider whether you can upgrade.
5. Making The Most Of What You Get!
Generating tax forms and government documents is one of the goals of a bookkeeping software package. That’s staying out of trouble. But accounting is much more powerful than just staying out of trouble. The right software can help you produce reports that help you make decisions. Better information can lead to more profits and better control of costs.
Bookkeeping software or accounting software is a powerful tool for managing a business. The cost of a software system is more than just what you pay up front. Remember the training costs too. Make a wise choice and you can save money and prepare for future growth.
Identity & Access Management in the Cloud
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes All-NBA third team, opens door to massive contract extension
Eresource Xcel An Unique ERP System For Industry Specific Manufacturing
Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens
Live updates | Biden on gun restrictions: ‘We have to act’
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼