Finance
Indian Students Studying MBBS in Russia
Russia, with the highest literacy rate in the world (99.6%), has become increasingly popular as a destination of higher studies amongst international students due to its global standards of education and affordable costs. In fact, the cost of MBBS in Russia is quite reasonable, compared to other nations.
The last 15-20 years have seen a surge in the number of international students coming to the Russian Federation; especially for MBBS Admission in Russia. Thousands of Indian students graduate from the more popular Russian universities every year. Consequently, medical colleges in Russia for Indian students have witnessed a massive influx of admission applications.
Russia happens to be the home to some of the top MBBS colleges in Europe and even the world. These medical institutes operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health of the Russian Federation. They are listed under the World Health Organization Directory of Medical Schools. Students from different parts of the world travel to the country to study MBBS in Russia and a major percentage of these international students consist of Indians.
MBBS in Russia is considered to be one of the most advanced in the world which is evident in its universities’ well-equipped labs and classrooms. Teaching methods and standards are extraordinarily high and are able to render a student fit for pursuing his or her medical career in any country. Sessions at medical universities in Russia begin in September and each year is divided into two semesters.
Main Advantages of Studying MBBS in Russia:
1. Degrees from Russian universities are recognised by MCI, UNESCO and WHO.
2. No entrance exams, No Donations. Students don’t need to appear for any entrance examination or pay any donation at the time of admission.
3. Affordable Tuition Fee.
4. Admission procedure is simple and fast.
5. Cost of living is considerably low and economical.
6. Russian medical universities provide student with medical insurance and this covers all costs of medical treatments during their stay in the country.
7. Comfortable hostel accommodation.
8. MBBS in Russia in English medium.
9. Emphasis on smart aspects in teaching.
10. Moderate climate around the year.
11. Russia is a paradise for travelers and has one of the most historically significant places in the world, There is also ample scope for students to take part in social activities, cultural meets, conferences and excursions organized by the universities.
12. Students will have a wonderful time exploring Russia and can have a dig at the lovely rituals and practices of Russians.
13. Russia provides good value for money – students will be able to reap the benefits of studying here much more compared to MBBS in other foreign Countries.
14. The number of students in each class in medical colleges in Russia is much lower as compared to that in other countries, thus allowing teachers to give individualized attention to each student
Finance
Are You Looking For a PPC Search Engine?
One of the main reasons why search engines are so popular is simply because people are always searching for things online. It doesn’t matter if they are looking for website addresses or something in particular. There are also different types of search engines. There are engines like that of Google, Yahoo, MSN and Ask and there are also PPC (Pay Per Click) search engines. All in all these engines work just about the same, except Pay per Click engines are usually “smaller” engines and they also allow people to buy ad placement for cheaper amounts than those like Google. If you’re interested in something like this on the Pay Per Click sites, look for something called “advertisers”, “affiliates” or “sponsors.” Sign up with an account, enter in the advertiser info and voila done!
Obviously for any of us that have bought ad placement on Google we know it can become costly at some points in time. However, Pay per Click sites are more cost effective for the advertiser and allow you the user to search for several different products, services, etc. On engines like Pay Per Click or bigger sites like Google, the process and results are the same. For example, say I’m searching for a restaurant in Naples Florida close to my home. All I have to do is search for Restaurants in Naples Florida 34101 and all the restaurants in that area will show up. Or you can search for other things or other websites. Say I want to find the official website for Barnes & Noble (just as a simple example). All I have to do is enter in Barnes And Noble or I could enter in Barnes and Noble plus my zip code and the official website will show up. Pretty simple!
Also unlike engines like Google and Yahoo you can go to PPC search engines and find categories as well as sub categories on the main page. So, for example say I go to “Health” and then “Diet”, I will find ad results that have to do with dieting or health related products. Here are several different main categories you will find on the home page of these pay per click Search Engines:
Travel
Gambling
Insurance
Business
Health
Internet
Auto
Computer
Home
Education
Finance
Legal
and more!
There are several Pay per Click engines listed below that you can take a look at also:
Smart-Phart – Smart-Phart will pay you up to 90% of the bidded amount plus 5% of your referrals earnings. You will be paid within 10 days after request by E-Gold or MoneyBookers when you have reached the $2 minimum. No advertiser sign up sorry!
WeBeSearchin – WeBeSearchin pays you between 75% and 95% of the bidded amount of keywords. You will also earn 5% of your referrals earnings. WeBeSearchin will pay you once your balance has reached $5.00, directly to your PayPal or MoneyBookers account.
WeBeSearchin Advertisers – If you want to use a portal to advertise, be sure to use the portal we supplied in our members section (under the link Affiliates), without altering any of the words.
Finance
Techniques I Used As a Weight Loss Counselor and Cindy’s Story
As a weight loss counselor I called on several techniques often. I found these steps especially valuable in dealing with woman clients and young girls that I counseled as they battled their weight problems.
Basic Relaxation/Visualization Steps
1. Sit in a comfortable chair.
2. Wiggle your toes and adjust your feet, arms, and back so you are completely comfortable.
3. Take deep breaths to release all the tension.
4. Tighten your left hand into a fist; then let go until limp.
5. Tighten your right hand into a fist: then let go until limp.
6. Tense your leg muscles; then let go until limp.
7. Force a grin on your face; then let go until your face feel relaxed and limp.
8. Enjoy the feeling of limp throughout your entire body. Feel the relaxed heaviness as it takes over your entire body. Remain relaxed and quiet. Hear and see only the breathing.
9. With every breath you take allow yourself to go deeper and deeper into a state of looseness, agelessness and limpness.
10. Let all thoughts escape your mind.
11. After the mind is cleared being to visualize you enjoying your meals (pain-free).
12. See your plate filled with fresh green salads, raw fruits, fish, poultry, and lean beef. Feel the crisp taste of the flavors. Picture yourself as healthy and happy full of zest and vibrant energy.
13. See yourself as you go into an even deeper state of relaxation. Tell yourself that on the count of three you will emerge from this quiet state feeling wonderful and full of energy.
14. Count aloud one, two, and three.
15. You are awake and refreshed.
And while daily affirmations, self-talk and visualization techniques are essential it is vital that you learn how to make goals and to see them through. The following section provides this information. To illustrate the value of goal setting I will call upon a former client. To protect her identity we will call her Cindy.
Cindy’s physical and emotional desperation hit her smack in the face the evening her husband rejected her sexually. It brought her to tears. The next morning her children crushed her. She wanted to give them a ride to school. They told her they were embarrassed to be seen with her in public.
Their brutal honesty sent her to the family doctor and then to my door. The fact is their brutal honesty pushed Cindy to take her first step towards getting help. Upon entering my office her demeanor shouted, “I am broken, can you help me?” As she shed tears and confessed her feeling of ugliness and shamefulness it was clear she was broken hearted. She was desperate. She needed help.
Cindy’s acknowledgment of her problem was huge. She had decided to change and wanted to create a change. She needed help. She needed to be surrounded by people that could offer encouragement and tough love when necessary. She needed to create a healthier and happier life for herself.
Her next step was even bigger. It was to step on the scale in my presence. Experience has taught me that this is extremely difficult for people that have weight problems. Stepping on that scale in front of me meant her lies would be exposed. They were coming out of the closet and we were going to see them together. It meant facing her dirty weighty secret. It meant no more denial.
Confronting the fact that she needed to lose over 150 pounds was overwhelming. After determining her ideal weight it became necessary to put this in attainable goals without ever losing sight of the ultimate goal. “Take baby steps,” I’d say. “One day at a time, one pound at a time. We are in this together.”
Like many overweight individuals, Cindy had not been overweight in youth. As a matter of fact as a girl she frequented the beaches of California in her tiny, winy bikini. It was after moving to Oregon, she began putting on weight.
Clouds and rainy days are common in Oregon and often times people that move from sunshine states spiral into depression. Feeling the doom and gloom from the Oregon weather she began finding herself trying to eat her way out of depression. She missed the sunshine, she missed California and the food became an escape, an excuse and helped to fill the void. Her children’s fondness for Toll House cookies helped to feed her void. Her husband being a meat and potato man provided her the opportunities to make big meals. It also provided her the abilities to use the three people she loved more than anything to become her excuses. Baking, cooking, licking, and nibbling became a way of life.
The truth is she was eating a dozen cookies before the kids would arrive home from school. After school she would sit with them and eat two or three more. Before the kids would get home she’d hide cookies so they would be available when she craved them or felt lonely or sad. Soon she found herself hiding other food and eating late at night. Instead of drinking water she drank soda and juice. Instead of eating three meals a day she would eat all day long. Her weight was out of control. She didn’t like looking at herself in the mirror. She found herself repulsive and would use negative self-talk when talking to herself. She convinced herself that being overweight was an unsolvable problem. She convinced herself that losing weight was impossible. She convinced herself that being obese was her destiny. She believed that food provided her with confront and love. She believed it was an essential ingredient that helped to get her through the ups and downs in her life. She felt hopeless and unworthy of being thin. She thought herself as a fat person with no hope of a thin person immersing. She was in desperate need of help. She felt shame and was overwhelmed.
After weeks, months and years of abusing her self it was time to take action. This meant: facing truths about herself, wanting to lose weight for herself, getting into the office six days a week, stepping on the scale, having sessions with her weight loss counselor, using reprogramming techniques/strategies and setting goals.
Below are some mental reprogramming statements used to help Cindy towards reaching her ultimate weight loss goal of 121 pounds. Her accomplishments were recognized. Prior to me leaving Oregon she became my secretary/receptionist. She became a true inspiration. In the spring of 1983, her husband received a transfer with United States Postal Service. With her new image came confidence. Being an inspiration to others the corporate office and I made it our mission to help her create a new career by looking for opportunities with the company. Our employment searches paid off and she was offered a position with the company in Arizona. Cindy has created her change. She lost her weight, changed her hair color and moved to another state, a sunny state.
Mental Reprogramming Statements for Successful Weight Loss
I am willing to believe that being overweight is a solvable problem.
I believe I can lose weight.
I believe I can maintain my ideal weight even when life throws me a curve ball.
I believe I can maintain my ideal weight when life gets me down.
I am a beautiful person inside and cannot wait to reflect that image outwardly.
I acknowledge myself for being willing to what it takes to achieve my ideal weight loss and maintain it.
I will only eat under optimum conditions.
I will eat only when I am hungry.
I will eat slowly.
I will not hide food.
I will eat while sitting down in a calm environment.
I affirm my ability to stay on course so that I can manifest on the outside the perfection I am on the inside.
Change requires goal setting. Below you will find the basic format towards setting your goals and taking action.
Goal Setting
ULTIMATE GOAL (S):
While thinking is always good, in my mind it is never enough that is why I must ask you to put the pen to paper. There’s just something magical that happens when you write it out and see it in black and white. Write it down, make it happen. Date your piece of paper, and then write your goal(s) down in a general form. Reread what you just wrote. Looks good, but wait there’s more.
Now, the hard work begins the act of being specific this is more effort, because it involves making a commitment and writing a plan. What I mean here is think it out, get what it is you want to accomplish clear in your head and plan it on paper.
Okay, we’ll use your goal weight to illustrate the process. Let’s say you weigh 153 pounds, are a female of medium stature and desire to be at your ideal weight, which is around 118 pounds according to the American Medical Association’s Standard Weight for women. Let’s be real, you know you haven’t weighed 118 pounds since your wedding day. So, let’s be truthful and dig deep to figure out what exactly it is that you want.
Try starting out by asking yourself the following question. Do I want to be healthy and happy or do I want to be trying to get healthy while being miserable? I think the first. Okay, we’ve established that a 118 pounds for you right now in your life is unrealistic and isn’t going to happen. What we now have to determine is, what is your ideal weight, in your mind. The first part of setting any goal is to realize what it is that you wish to accomplish and then confronting yourself with realism. Let’s begin this process logically. So, the first thing you need to do is ask yourself what can I live with?
Okay, let’s say 130 pounds, because you weighed that up until two springs ago. Then one day in May you got a glimpse of your behind in a mirror and was forced to confront the fact that doughnuts and pizza have taken over your rear. Wow, major reality check! You strip yourself naked and look at yourself in front of the mirror for the first time in a very long time and wonder where you went. You are appalled and utterly disgusted with yourself. As a matter of fact, you are so upset you decide to lose weight. You don’t know what to do. You pout a little, maybe even cry a little, beat yourself up, and complain a lot. You get mad at your significant other, because he or she failed to mention the fact that you were carrying a wide load. You lash out at your kids becausethey insist on Toll House Chocolate Chip cookies, and you chew your best friend out for not saying anything. Okay, enough is enough! It’s time to take action! That’s exactly what we’re about to do. Let’s get started, grab a pen, tablet, journal, or just a plain piece of paper and start getting with it.
Something to Think About:
The great end of life is not knowledge but action. ~ Thomas Henry Huxley
Getting Started
Write as follows: I, ___________________ weigh _________ and desire to weigh _________. I shall accomplish this by:
1) I shall admit that I need help and make an appointment with some one that can help me and force me to be accountable.
2) I shall go into the kitchen and clean out the junk food in my cupboards, refrigerator, and freezer, call the food bank and donate it.
3) I shall accomplish my goal by taking the advice of my counselor, nutritionist, or weight loss coach and buy the foods on the grocery list.
4) I shall not assume perfection from myself and I shall realize that losing this weight is going to take diligence, patience and time.
5) I shall lose my weight by drinking my water, eating on schedule and eating what is on my program.
6) I shall practice better eating habits and welcome meal times as events and opportunities for conversation and socialization.
7) I shall eat only to fuel my body and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
8) I shall find an exercise buddy and establish an exercise routine.
9) I shall do my relaxation and positive oral self talk exercises daily.
10) I shall make a conscious effort to do a random act of kindness daily for a friend or stranger.
11) I shall avoid negative situations and negative people.
12) I shall celebrate my accomplishments at the end of the day by doing something positive for myself, like reading, watching a movie, getting my nails done, etc.
13) I shall practice breathing exercises three (3) times a day. I think you get the point, however, because this goal will take a lot of time and hard work you need to break it down into baby steps, so you can have some immediate gratifications. Here’s what I’d like you to do, turn the page and read about mini goals.
Something to Think About:
Everything big starts little. ~ Brian Tracy
Mini Goals
Mini goals are easily obtainable, because they are done within short periods of time and do not create stress. They are goals, which allow us to stay focused and driven, because we can see some colors of the rainbow at the end of each day.
Here’s how to set your mini goals up. Ask yourself, what is it that you need to accomplish today to ensure you have a successful day. This can be one thing or as many as ten as long as they are realistic and easily obtainable. Make sure to prioritize, so you don’t get upset with yourself if you don’t complete everything on your list. These goals do not have to be related to your weight in any way. They can be simple tasks that gnaw at you just because they need to be tended to. After you accomplish one goal on the list, cross it out and move to the next. By the end of the day, you’ll more than likely notice some things weren’t completed. No worry, remember you prioritized so, and study the list and marvel in your accomplishments. Remember you have tomorrow, just simply move those that you didn’t get to, to the top of the to-do list or goal sheet and get over it.
Now, reward yourself with something pleasant that does not involve food like: a facial, a bath, a movie, or quiet time. Just take time out for you. See your feeling better already! Even though you have accomplished some mini goals, I must stress that you must never lose sight of your ultimate goal. As a matter of fact, I suggest you write your goal weight daily, and busy yourself by focusing on the mini goals. Before you know it you’ll have accomplished your ideal weight for you and be ready to stabilize and move on with another big goal in your life. Remember always be real, be honest, and celebrate your accomplishments.
Something to Think About:
Nothing has any power over me other than that which I give it through my conscious thoughts. ~ Anthony Robbins
One More Thing About Goals
When setting goals, do not forget to make physical, intellectual, emotional, and spiritual goals. I find by doing this it keeps me more grounded and aware of the world around me. It also provides me with the opportunities to think about other aspects in my life, so I do not become obsessed with one area. It allows me to be more real with myself and helps to provide me with more clarity and balance. So, think about the things that hold you back, that frighten you, your saboteurs, the obstacles and figure out how to walk through them, get by them, and get rid of them. For example, if you’re afraid of heights, go to a gym, do some rock climbing and rejoice after you ring the bell. If you’re afraid of water, start swimming lessons. Now, that you’ve begun to take action, it is time to start bringing in those other aspects with more diligence.
Something to Think About:
When performance is measured, performance improves. When performance is measured and reported back, the rate of improvement accelerates. ~ Thomas S. Monson
Here are some suggestions that can be applied to living a P.I.E.S. life. You will see some of these ideas more than once. I just want you to remember how important it is to take care of all of you.
I will eat on schedule.
I will sit down to eat.
I will focus on what it is I am eating.
I will eat colorful and healthy carbohydrates.
I will enjoy the food.
I will exercise daily. (At least ½ hour)
I will be kind to myself and keep a peace of mind.
I will use relaxation and visualization techniques daily.
I will be grateful for the many miracles and blessing in my life.
I will see light in darkness.
I will read books that help empower me.
I will learn something new every day.
Finance
The Untold Truth About Intersex Surgery
INTERSEX SURGERY
Intersex surgery is a surgery associated with a “disorder” known as intersex. This is a terminology umbrella term generally encompassing various conditions in which the internal and external sex organs of an individual may develop differently than for the normal boy or girl. The anatomical or chromosal sex of the person therefore is not completely male or female. There is a variety of this kind of intersex variations.For instance in some individuals this genital complications will be evident clearly at birth. On the same note, for others this condition may appear clearly male or female however the internal characteristics of sex for example the chromosomes are not exclusively male or female. Despite all these challenges intersex individuality face, they all have equal rights and need to be treated in the same manner just the way every other normal individual is treated. Intersex surgery therefore is a kind of surgery adopted by various medical practitioners all over the world with an aim of helping the victims especially in the circumstance where it is medical emergency or with an aim of treating a malfunction of disease. It can also be adopted among the infants so as to make the body gain normalcy either to appear more male or female.
However despite this action having various significance in the lives of both the adults and infants, at some point they may lead to greater problems especially to the infants later when they grow in future. This process is associated with risks in infants such as the following. Possible complications from surgery such as haemorage.This is a condition associated with severe bleeding condition encountered by victims after undergoing this process of intersex surgery. This may in turn lead to losing a lot of blood hence putting the victims at a greater risk of health problems such as fainting. Fainting is a problem associated with insufficient supply of oxygen in the brain.Therefore when the surgery is not done carefully the patient may end up losing a lot of blood making them vulnerable to these challenges such as fainting, feeling sick and other complications associated with insufficient blood supply.
The surgery is irreversible. Despite the medical community playing a major role in the recent past in order to make progress in intersex care, the negative effect that this process cannot be reversed still remains.This is simply because the surgery can inflict irreversible physical and psychological harm among the patient victims. It is therefore much appropriate that before the child or adult undertakes this kind of surgery those involved medical practitioners should be highly qualified so as to ensure no errors are committed that may end up placing the life of the victim at risk.
Another problem of undertaking this surgery among the children is that the infant may undergo the surgery aimed at assigning them as male or female yet grow up to identify that they are different sex altogether. This is very traumatizing since at the old stage and even before, the reverse is not possible. This will then lead the patient into a traumatic situation since it is really disappointing because maybe at infant the process was done against their will because it was the parent’s decision. It is therefore much better if the victims could be left to grow until when they can make their own personal decisions such that in case things go the other way round at least they are in a position to blame themselves and even by then at least they will have realized what is the dominant nature part of them. This may put the child to suffer seriously psychologically due to psychological damage.
Another major problem that may be associated with this intersex surgery is that the child may not have an opportunity to express their gender. Now according to the human rights watch every individual has got all rights equal to the other and deserves to be respected. You find that now as a child when they are undertaken through this process at such a fragile age,you deny them an opportunity to freely express and show out what their gender truly is but not from the perspective of what the parents and the involved parties such as the medical practitioners say. It should be clear to these individuals, that is, medical practitioners and the broader community that several factors can play a major role in contribution to gender and identity and that the particular gender outcome of individuals depends on individual circumstances therefore they should not advocate on what is to be done on behalf of the innocent child.
The surgery can lead to lifelong sterilization as well as infertility. Take for example the surgery to remove the gonads without the knowledge of the patient.This is one of the greatest risks of undertaking this surgery especially without consulting the patient about the absurd effects of it. Removal of gonads requires a lifelong hormone replacement therapy. You find that the operation trying to alter the size of the genitals or simply the appearance of the children’s’ genitals puts them at a risk such as lack of sensation and this finally turns into psychological trauma. Later in future it becomes a big problem to handle because the nerves are limited and cannot re-grow hence limiting an option for future surgery. This is therefore a risky kind of procedure in the field of medicine and the practitioners need to deeply look and consider everything and ensure that all is safe before commencing the surgery on the innocent patients.
Mental anguish is also another challenge associated with this surgery. According to the human rights watch, intersex individuals who undertake this surgery always show that feeling of disappointment because they experience contemptuous language from the doctors which to some extent may be so discouraging. The idea of continuous and repeated medical examinations,lots of photographs being taken during this process also being frequently exposed to multiple of medical practitioners may lead to a lot of mental torture and anguish. They have got that feeling of being reaped off their privacy which would not be acceptable ethically especially in any other circumstances.As a result of such like effects you find that many of these intersex individuals have made some sought of horror experiences with doctors many years after the surgery when trying to get hold of a doctor or they simply try to avoid seeking medical assistance all together and this may be very dangerous because they require time to time medical checkup.
Despite all this negativeness associated with this intersex surgery, there are only two possible circumstance when this method can be recommended and be of a greater use.These are one, in the circumstance when where there is a medical emergency and life has to be saved for example in a case of malfunction. In this circumstance then it is advisable that this surgery can be carried out so as to help the life of the patient thus removing his or her life out of danger. For example in a situation where you want to guarantee the passage of urine.
The second scenario maybe when the internal organs are outside the body.Other than these two circumstances, it is viewed that in case the surgery is carried out it is purely cosmetic and completely unnecessary. That is why in some states such as the United States of America, they proposed to do away with this idea of intersex surgery especially on the infants until they are of age to consent.
Since this act of intersex surgery has taken over in the field of medicine despite various organizations and institutions campaigning against its existence, various steps for example have been taken to try and minimize this practice which in turn tend has tended to create much more harm than the positive part of it. Taking Australia, for example, it has set up various human right issues particularly relevant to the infants to help curb this practice and is only applied when the intersex surgery is necessary, that is, when the rights comply. For example In Australia a guardian or a parent is normally given an opportunity to consent on behalf of the child only when the child is unable to do so. However he or she is required to have all the facts to make such a crucial decision and that decision must be in regards to the Child’s main interest. This helps in preventing the idea of parents just coming up and making personal decision without considering the interest of the child but of their own.
Also in trying to handle this issue, Australians have dictated in their human rights regarding to the intersex community that in some situations such as gender reassignment surgery, a parent is not allowed to dictate for the child to undergo the surgery. At this juncture all is left on the hands of the court to preside over the issue by letting the legal actions take its course. This is because in all actions and decisions affecting that innocent child including even those made by medical practitioners at the end of the day is in the best interest of the child which must be taken into account being that they are the victims. Parents can have primary key decisions on behalf of their children yes but the government can come in between if the child’s basic rights need to be protected.
Also to help in regulating this practice that tends to manipulate rights of children at their tender age mostly because at that age they do not have much say regarding on what decision is taken for them so as to protect these intersex communities from cosmetic and unnecessary intersex surgeries, some advocates have sworn in affidavits with a claim that despite the improvement as seen in the medical sector which allow for the better determination of an individual child’s gender,advocates argue that irreversible gender related surgery does not always need to occur at birth rather they are calling for studies that investigate whether the positive effects of intersex surgeries outweigh the potential risks. They have also claimed for more and adequate information to be availed to the public majorly to the parents and children about the intersex conditions so that before they undertake the surgery which in most times does not end up well, other varied options should be availed so that to facilitate informed consent.
In addition, the world in general is working on the universally applicable principles to guide the individuals on the decision made relating to the infant who are intersex before being dragged into undertaking the intersex surgery. These principles may include; first minimizing physical risk to a child. This principle is aimed at preventing this children from undergoing severe some physical challenges they may encounter at a later stage of their development for instance where the surgery was wrongly done and another one needs to be done.Since the nerves can no longer grow in those areas then it becomes a big problem to handle among the victims.
The second principle is concerned with living options open for the future. By this it gives children time to grow and be able to make their own decisions based on their own personal interest rather than decisions being made on their behalf. This makes them freely express their will since they are entitled to their own personal opinions. This leads to a lot of respect from both the society and the intersex community leading to a peaceful co-existence.Another crucial and very important principle is preserving potential for fertility. You find that this process of intersex surgery majorly affect the fertility of the children. For instance when the gonads are operated this may lead to making the individual sterile other than requiring the lifelong replacement of the hormones. Therefore to prevent this menace unless the surgery is very urgent, it should not be carried out.
Another principle is to minimize the psycho social risk to the child. This is one of the risks children undergo through mental torture as a result of frequent undertaking of medical examination and photographs during and after the intersex surgery. Since they have to seek frequent medical attention and being exposed to different medical personnel regularly,they have a feeling of their privacy to have been breached leading to a terrible mental anguish and mental torture to an extent in which they are not even willing to seek medical attention anymore and this is very dangerous for their health. Therefore from these principles, it is wise for individuals to analytically examine their children’s best interest in relation to surgery on an infant who is intersex. It is therefore necessary for them to consider the pros and cons in regards to the interest of the child. Since this act of intersex surgery may have dire consequences for a child’s rights it is therefore necessary to try and find out whether there are other ways other than the surgery in which the interest of the children can be achieved. For example, counseling to the parents and the entire community at large will help in alleviating the notion parents have that their children will be rejected in the community.
Any actions regarding children’s best interest require a lot of consideration of modern medical research so as not just to undertake the process without considering both sides of the coin. That is why there is an increasing awareness among the medical practitioners and the entire community at large so as to only ensure that all surgery carried out to the intersex children is medically necessary and not for cosmetic reasons. This is because in very rare occasions there is very little or no evidence that these intersex surgeries have improved quality of lives for intersex individuals
In conclusion now we can evidently see some of the devastation caused by some of these unnecessary surgeries on innocent intersex infants. The reductions are clear and very traumatizing especially when you are a victim. There are a lot of cries and especially cases filed in the courts by victims and parents who according to them the process has left a serious negative impact greater than they what they expected on their children. From various activists and human right watch,the experience of those who have undergone the surgery along with principle of medical ethics suggest that not unless the time will come when the number of benefits of specific surgical procedures outweigh the various harm then they should be adopted and if not they should be pitched.
REFERENCES
JWB and SMB (1992) Department of Health and Community Services
J A Grennberg,(2006)International Development Protecting the Autonomy Rights of Sexual Minorities
K parlett and Weston scheuber(2004) Constant to treatment for Transgender and Intersex
K J Zucker (2006)Gender Identity and Intersexuality.
A C Lareau (Nov 2003) Genital Normalizing Surgery on Intersex-infants
Indian Students Studying MBBS in Russia
Are You Looking For a PPC Search Engine?
Stellar and Mercado Bitcoin Collaborate to Create Use Cases For Brazil’s CBDC
Techniques I Used As a Weight Loss Counselor and Cindy’s Story
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage
The Untold Truth About Intersex Surgery
Instant Decision Unsecured Loans – Immediate Financial Assistance at the Click of a Mouse
‘A winner behind the plate’: With chest bumps and confidence, Adley Rutschman bringing energy to Orioles pitchers
Top 3 Altcoins For Investors: AVAX, ONE and CRO
Where Are the Best Hospitals in Sao Paulo, Brazil?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼