Internet Marketing Course – 6 Viral Marketing Ideas for Traffic Generation

The power of Viral Marketing has been deployed by many Internet Marketers as well as big corporations because of its vast impact in traffic generation. In this article I will offer some Viral Marketing Ideas to help generate more traffic to your website or blog.

What is Viral Marketing?

It simply means the spreading of viral content (through the internet in this context) like wild fire. For instance, remember the first America Idol wannabe William Hung? After he appeared on national TV, news, emails and videos of him spread like wild fire and the savvy Marketers were able to make some good money out of him very quickly then.

Following are 6 Ideas you may use for Viral Marketing Content creation:

1. Create a quiz

People love quizzes. That is one reason why Sudoku was an instant hit when it was released. You may incorporate some quizzes on your website to attract visitors who will then share the site with their friends.

2. Find a viral photo

Share an interesting photo that is related to your niche. Say you are in the dog training niche, you may post a photo of a puppy playing a game on an iPad. Dog lovers alike may start forwarding your site to their group of friends.

3. Find a viral video

The success of YouTube goes to show how popular video marketing is. You can create your own video or simply compile a collection of those found on YouTube, who also takes care of the bandwidth for you.

4. Incorporate a Web Tool

There are plenty of Web Tools out there that are useful to your visitors. Say you are in a Real Estate niche. You can provide a free mortgage calculator on your website that will continue to bring the visitors back because they find it useful.

5. Teach people something

One of the main reasons that people get onto the internet is to get information, or to learn something. For instance, you may have a webpage that provides the essential steps to “How to start a blog”. That will give you very targeted traffic in a way.

6. Be really, really funny

Humor is huge on the internet. If you could share a funny drawing or an illustration about a hot event in town, instant traffic generation is unavoidable. Just look at the speed of funny cartoons that got passed around during the election period.

Again, Viral Marketing is very effective. Try to think out of the box constantly and you may have just found a simple way to direct more traffic to your website or blog.

Get Educated. Market Smart!