Internet Marketing Course – 6 Viral Marketing Ideas for Traffic Generation
The power of Viral Marketing has been deployed by many Internet Marketers as well as big corporations because of its vast impact in traffic generation. In this article I will offer some Viral Marketing Ideas to help generate more traffic to your website or blog.
What is Viral Marketing?
It simply means the spreading of viral content (through the internet in this context) like wild fire. For instance, remember the first America Idol wannabe William Hung? After he appeared on national TV, news, emails and videos of him spread like wild fire and the savvy Marketers were able to make some good money out of him very quickly then.
Following are 6 Ideas you may use for Viral Marketing Content creation:
1. Create a quiz
People love quizzes. That is one reason why Sudoku was an instant hit when it was released. You may incorporate some quizzes on your website to attract visitors who will then share the site with their friends.
2. Find a viral photo
Share an interesting photo that is related to your niche. Say you are in the dog training niche, you may post a photo of a puppy playing a game on an iPad. Dog lovers alike may start forwarding your site to their group of friends.
3. Find a viral video
The success of YouTube goes to show how popular video marketing is. You can create your own video or simply compile a collection of those found on YouTube, who also takes care of the bandwidth for you.
4. Incorporate a Web Tool
There are plenty of Web Tools out there that are useful to your visitors. Say you are in a Real Estate niche. You can provide a free mortgage calculator on your website that will continue to bring the visitors back because they find it useful.
5. Teach people something
One of the main reasons that people get onto the internet is to get information, or to learn something. For instance, you may have a webpage that provides the essential steps to “How to start a blog”. That will give you very targeted traffic in a way.
6. Be really, really funny
Humor is huge on the internet. If you could share a funny drawing or an illustration about a hot event in town, instant traffic generation is unavoidable. Just look at the speed of funny cartoons that got passed around during the election period.
Again, Viral Marketing is very effective. Try to think out of the box constantly and you may have just found a simple way to direct more traffic to your website or blog.
Get Educated. Market Smart!
How to Avoid a Truck Accident
We live in a scary age of modernism where most of us are able to afford a car, which means that we have more cars on the road which cause congestion and accidents. Modernism has brought with it more businesses and, consequently, more trucks are on our roads, too. Car and truck collisions happen so often but how can we avoid them?
First of all, we need to practice safety when driving. This incorporates many elements.
Be alert when you drive. Be aware that you are driving with other road users and pedestrians. Look around at objects that may be an obstruction for you and avoid it. Don’t use your cell phone while driving or apply your make up when you drive. This distracts you. In an instant a truck can drive before you, and it may be too late for you to stop in time.
Don’t drive while tired. If you are tired, rather let someone else drive. A better option would be to stay where you are. If you are at a friend’s house for a braai or a party, it’s best to ask them if you can sleep over for the night rather than drive while you’re tired. Tiredness can vastly impair your driving judgement.
Don’t drive when drunk. We should all know this by now. Drunk driving is the worst thing you can do. It is illegal and drunk driving has been the cause of many fatal accidents. The driver’s judgement is impaired as they are not functioning at their full normal capabilities. Their senses are weaker, their reaction speed is slower and their eye sight is impaired by the alcohol. These factors are not a good combination for operation a vehicle.
Service your car or truck. This is the sensible thing to do. Service your car or truck at the regular intervals. Don’t skip a service because it may be inconvenient for you. Your car or truck may require an oil change, a water top-up, a tyre change, or a car or truck part fixed. If you don’t service it, you won’t know and that faulty part could be the cause of an accident.
Check the truck parts. If you are truck driver, it is good to be diligent and do a spot check before you drive your next load. Check that there are no odd sounds or parts that are hanging loosely. This could save your life.
Check the trailer connection. A truck that has a trailer connected must ensure that the trailer is connected securely to the truck. If the trailer disconnects while you’re driving in traffic, it could have devastating effects.
How To Repair A Damaged Motherboard
With the advancement of technology, computers are gradually shrinking in size and the most profound impact of this change is on motherboards. A motherboard is also known as logic boards in Apple devices. It is the central PCB in a computer. Nowadays, motherboard or logic boards have become so small that most mobile device repairers consider replacing the part instead of investing their precious time in repairing it.
Consider a computer as a building and the motherboard as its foundation stone. It then becomes clear why any damage to a motherboard can prove problematic, but it is not impossible to repair a damaged motherboard.
So, let us embark on a journey to discover how one can repair a damaged motherboard.
Know about motherboard types
Unless a repair professional has acquired knowledge about different types of motherboards, it will remain difficult for him to take any concrete action.
For example, there are AT motherboards which are the oldest ones and the ATX motherboards that became popular in the 90s. There also exists the LPX, BTX, Pico BTX, and Mini ITX motherboards.
Understand the various components
A motherboard has several components with each one performing a distinct function. Without developing an in-depth understanding of these components, a repair professional can never identify the root cause of the problem in a motherboard. Some of these components are CPU, RAM, BIOS, Expansion buses, and so on.
Have the right repair tools
It is significant to have the right tools to repair a damaged motherboard. Not having the right tools only lead to stress and confusion during the repair job. So, repair professionals must pay attention to gather the right tools that are as follows:
Generic screwdriver set
Portable standalone digital microscope
PCB cell phone holder
Soldering station
Identify the underlying problem
When someone says the motherboard is dead, it is time to think again. It is unlikely for a quality motherboard to get damaged all of sudden unless there is lightning damage. Most of the times, the real culprit is a dead power supply. So, it is best to first invest time in identifying the root cause of the problem.
Sometimes, even if the power supply is just fine, the motherboard may fail to function because of a minor error while assembling its components or a faulty connection. However, if the damage is due to water spillage, using an ultrasonic cleaner can fix the issue.
Lastly, if it appears that the problem diagnosis is taking too much time and even after trying all the troubleshooting methods, the motherboard is not working, it is wise to seek professional logic board repair service from experts.
Special – Rogue And Bad Cops – What Makes Them What They Are?
Greetings,
It’s me again. Some of you hate to see my articles, for obvious reasons. But some are happy. Those of you who are bad police officers or the relatives of bad cops hate my guts. Those of you who are plain citizens or even maybe the family of good and honorable cops have no problem with me.
In case you don’t know me, or this is the first time you’ve read my articles, I’m the revealer of rogue cops. I have dedicated my life to this cause.
Earlier this evening, I was speaking with author Steve Peach ( Good, Bad Corrupt Officers ) another revealer of rogue cops in California, an ex swat officer (glad I’m not alone). We were discussing why we have taken on this dangerous mission as well as rogue cops and their superiors. The answer is quite simple: a strong sense of duty to correct that which is simply wrong. Steve was not rogue, I was, but the end results are the same. He hated rogue cops and I hated myself.
What is it that causes a police officer to violate his oath? To violate common decency? To travel the same road as a common criminal? To rape, kill, unlawfully cite or violate his fellow humans?
Surely you will say power or some other connected issue, but the main reason might surprise you–low self esteem and worth! That’s mainly why he joined the force (yes, me too). Most of these officers had no solid family structure or values. In many cases no parents, a lack of a parent or no loving parents. They also were never held accountable for their actions and in some cases, were commended either verbally or silently when they did something wrong.
And then comes the problem when they reached the age to become an officer. They searched for a vocation or job that would let them compensate. They desired to fit a mode of respectability and honor, so some chose to become police officers or attached themselves to any law enforcement agencies (yes, the FBI, sheriffs, state cops, or even some security guards are rogue).
I know this is a deep subject I’m speaking of, but trust me, if you or your children ever run into these people, your life will never be the same. Their unfair tactics and procedures will cause a good citizen to resent law enforcement and the law in general.
If you’ve read my book called COPOUT, you will see clearly how I was raised and you could also see where I was going. I was reared by my grandmother, a loving lady who did the best she could with nine siblings. But she was too old, too frail, and too sickly to fully do the job.
There is a simple reason why parents were meant to have children while they are young. The parents should be vibrant, active, healthy, and youthful to keep up with a younger version of themselves. Sure, some children do well as adults without a stable home or family, but that’s the exception, not the rule. Usually they had some other role model or some guideline to set the example.
So in closing, in my humble opinion, fathers, love your children and give them the assurances they need. Mothers, embrace your children and never forget to say these three words: I LOVE YOU!
If you don’t, don’t expect God to love you. If you can’t love what you see, how can you love what you’ve never seen (GOD)?
And finally, to all rogue cops, it’s never too late to change. Change now or you will pay the price later. I did!
