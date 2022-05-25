Blockchain
Investors May Expect Downside For Bitcoin And Ethereum Market For The Next 3 Months
The crypto markets have accepted the depegging of UST and the subsequent downward spiral of LUNA, both of which impacted the price of Bitcoin and the entire digital asset spectrum. According to a recent report by the Glassnode team, the Bitcoin market has been trading lower for eight weeks, making it the ‘longest continuous series of red weekly candles in history.’
Even Ethereum, the most popular altcoin, painted a similar picture. Bearish fluctuations damage returns and profit margins directly or indirectly.
To make matters worse, derivative markets forecast shows more declines in the coming three to six months.
Derivative Markets Hint At More Pain For Bitcoin
According to derivative markets, the prognosis for the next three to six months remains fearful of further fall. On-chain, the report stated that blockspace demand for Ethereum and Bitcoin has dropped to multi-year lows, and the rate of ETH burning via EIP1559 has reached an all-time low.
Glassnode calculated that the demand side will continue to face headwinds due to poor price performance, uncertain derivatives pricing, and extremely low demand for block-space on both Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The report explains:
Looking on-chain, we can see that both Ethereum and Bitcoin blockspace demand has fallen to multi-year lows, and the rate of burning of ETH via EIP1559 is now at an all-time-low.
Coupling poor price performance, fearful derivatives pricing, and exceedingly lacklustre demand for block-space on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, we can deduce that the demand side is likely to continue seeing headwinds.
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price performance over the last 12 months has been disappointing. Long-term CAGR rates for Bitcoin and Ethereum have been impacted as a result of this.
Source: Glassnode
BTC, the largest cryptocurrency, moved in a roughly 4-year bull/bear cycle, which was frequently accompanied with halving events. When looking at long-term returns, the CAGR has dropped from almost 200 percent in 2015 to less than 50 percent as of this writing.
Furthermore, Bitcoin had a negative 30% return over the short term, implying that it corrected by 1% every day on average. This negative return for Bitcoin is very similar to prior bear market cycles.
Source: Glassnode
When it comes to ETH, the altcoin performed far worse than BTC. Ethereum’s monthly return profile revealed a depressing picture of -34.9 percent. Ethereum likewise appears to be seeing diminishing rewards in the long run.
Furthermore, during the previous 12 months, the 4-year CAGR for both assets has dropped from 100% to only 36% for BTC. Also, ETH is up 28 percent per year, emphasizing the severity of this bear.
To make matters worse, the derivative market warned of future market declines. Near-term uncertainty and downside risk continue to be priced into options markets, particularly over the next three to six months. In reality, during the market sell-off last week, implied volatility increased significantly.
Total crypto market cap stands at $1.2 Trillion. Source: TradingView
The Glassnode analysis concluded by stating that the present bear market has taken its toll on crypto traders and investors. Furthermore, the Glassnode team emphasized that downturn markets frequently worsen before improving. However, ‘bear markets do have a tendency of ending’ and ‘bear markets author the bull that follows,’ so there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from Glassnode, and TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Could Fall To $8,000, says Guggenheim CIO
Hearing more negative speculation would be unpleasant for the investors as the recent bloodbath’s catastrophic effects already slowed down crypto markets. But unfortunately, an expert predicted Bitcoin would go far below.
Scott Minerd, Chief officer at Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm handling $325 billion under its management, speculated that the Bitcoin price could plummet to $8,000. He is the same man who once said in December that “Bitcoin price should be $400,000.”
The speculation refers to a nearly 70% drop from today’s price of BTC, fluctuating around $30,000.
BTC Could Fall With The Fed Being Restrictive
Speaking with the CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview held on Monday at World Economic Forum, Switzerland, he said;
When you break below 30,000 [dollars] consistently, 8,000 [dollars] is the ultimate bottom, so I think we have a lot more room to the downside, especially with the Fed being restrictive.
Minerd highlighted the relationship between BTC price and Fed regulation and tightening policies.
Following its previous high of November 10, when BTC’s price marked $69,044, it decreased by around 58% of its value.
“Most of these currencies, they’re not currencies, they’re junk,” he added, saying that “I don’t think we’ve seen the dominant player in crypto yet.”
Comparing the current situation with the dotcom bubble of the early 2000s, he said;
“If we were sitting here in the internet bubble, we would be talking about how Yahoo and America Online were the great winners,” adding that “Everything else, we couldn’t tell you if Amazon or Pets.com was going to be the winner.”
In addition, he urges that digital currency is required to store value. As well as, become a medium of exchange and a unit of account. “I don’t think we have had the right prototype yet for crypto,” said Minerd.
Investors Seem Hesitant To Buy Bitcoin Dips
The collapse of stablecoins, including TerraUSD (UST) and its fellow token Luna, has caused the market to suffer a severe blow.
Edward Moya, an analyst from the well-known forex and CFD trading platform of America, OANDA, has commented that Bitcoin prices are steadied even with the broad risk rally on Wall Street. He added;
It looks like most crypto traders are hesitant to buy the dip. Which most likely means that the bottom has not been made.
Moreover, Moya talked about the European Central Bank President Christine, who previously said digital currencies are “worth nothing.”
“It is unlikely that any head of a central bank will endorse bitcoin or the other top coins. Especially as we are years away from a digital euro or dollar,” Moya stated. “It looks like bitcoin won’t really attract massive inflows. Until investors believe most major central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.”
He speculated that giant coin prices will possibly remain choppy this summer.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
South Korea to Bring More Stringent Reforms, Protecting Investors from LUNA Like Catastrophes
- The South Korean government launches an extreme investigation on Terraform Labs.
- Proper and more constrained regulations to be announced soon.
- Refrains South Korean crypto exchanges from trading LUNA and UST.
Terraform Labs has been the talk of the crypto world, with its two tokens, the LUNA and the UST, a pegged stable coin, both almost dead now. Terraform Labs based in South Korea, founded by Do Kwon, is currently under major threats and investigations.
Unimaginable millions have been lost within hours due to the collapse of LUNA and UST. Being from South Korea, millions and millions of South Koreans who have invested in LUNA are now going bankrupt.
With the complete financial economy of the nation plunging down, just due to LUNA and UST, the government of South Korea is taking up strict measures and actions. Accordingly, the news has been officially out by Korea Times, depicting new strict measures and proper safeguards for the crypto industry of the nation.
Views of the Authorities
A conference has been held for about the past two days by prominent financial authorities from the government. Also, the major five prominent South Korean crypto exchanges and CEO’s of the firms took part in the conference too.
This two day conference finally came to a conclusion today, yet no other proper dates have been announced. As per the financial authorities and the Financial Commission Vice Chairman, Kim So-young the crypto industry and market has to be properly regulated with more new reforms.
Moreover, they term that the entire nation’s crypto industry is left without any supervision or watchdog, which indeed is necessary to prevent and warn from such mishaps like that of the LUNA and the UST.
In addition, the financial authorities stress more on the crypto exchanges to oblige the rules and regulations properly and function accordingly. When such a mishap occurs, the exchanges should make sure and try to prevent it by proper supervision. In spite of all this, the OKX exchange indeed has played an incredible role by warning its UST users well in advance and opening the stacked up UST reserved, allowing them to trade and swap.
Intruder to Terra LUNA Founder Do Kwon’s House Arrested
The Terra LUNA and UST dead down to $0, obviously could be the most highlighted tragedy upon the crypto industry for the year 2022. Many who were rich, came down crumbling.
The Bitcoin (BTC) being tragically falling below $30K, waved the entire crypto industry too. Both from the stables of Terraform Labs, the LUNA and the so-called stable coin UST dropped down to $0 exactly. This all took place in almost a day or two, completely turning over the crypto market upside down.
Investors got extreme and put forth serious allegations on LUNA and UST. In spite of this, the nager, the frustrations, and the emotions were high among the investors who have lost millions and millions.
Likewise, an investor initially being anonymous took the anxiety to a newer height, trying to barge into Terra founder Do Kwon’s house in Seoul, South Korea.
Confessions of Chancers
Initially the anonymous intruder entered the apartment of Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon. Further, he somehow found the exact flat and knocked on the door. Surprised, the Mrs. Kwon opened the door and so the intruder bounty asked, ‘is your husband home or has he fled’?.
Soon then the intruder left the apartment. Shaken with fear, the wife then contacted the police, stating there are threats upon her husband’s life.
Then, the police took into immediate investigation and somehow caught the anonymous intruder. To everyone’s surprise, the intruder was none other than a famous crypto YouTuber, known as ‘Chancers’.
The police immediately set forth an interrogation, upon which Chancers revealed that he has completely lost his life and is near dead, with all his money flushed by the fall of LUNA. Moreover, he acknowledged that he had now lost $2.4 million due to the crypto crash, specifically his investment of $800,000 on LUNA alone, accounts the majority.
Furthermore, Chancers states that he was in the top 1% of the richest in SOuth Korea and now he’s completely broken by all means. Also, he reveals that the sole purpose of his visit to Do Kwon’s house directly is nothing but to have a talk face to face with him in regards to the future of the LUNA project.
Chancers so maldy wanted to know the exact mitigation plans Do Kwon is working on right now. In addition he acknowledges that he has invested so much and so he ought to have proper answers from the founder himself regarding .
