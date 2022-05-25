Involve your Family into Your Fitness Goal & Have Fun

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sometimes, weight loss goals take a toll on your patience and you feel as if you are following a very rigorous life style. Agreed, it is a very common symptom of your fitness routine. But there are ways to add fun to your fitness and exercise routine. Just involve your family members and plan for family exercise, this way, your family health will be promoted and the bond within your family will grow stronger…this is the advantage of togetherness.

Now, how can you plan family exercise? For this you need to be a bit innovative. Let me help you with your plan;

o Buy small pieces of exercise equipments which you can keep around the house.

o Make a few family fitness rules: exercise during commercials, stretch before retiring for the day.

o Buy a few easy on the pocket items like jump ropes, resistance bands, a stability ball, and dumbbells and rotate them through the house on a daily basis. Treat them as scavenger hunt finds. If you find the jump rope placed in the garage, you have to use it for one minute. Next time you may find it on the porch, or in the basement. Ask each family member to make records of the equipment they found and the number of minutes they used it.

o On every weekend, make a rule to tally those minutes and reward the winner. The reward may be an extra hour on the computer, a special outing, game show or a small gift.

o Share household works that involve physical activities like doing the garden, cleaning the store room and washing the car, taking the pet for a walk.

o Plan family tracking program once or twice in a month.

o You can also make a habit of playing lawn tennis or badminton every morning before leaving for office or after you come back home.

o Plan family fitness goals and compete among yourselves, this way you can reach your goal faster.

These are ways following which you can involve your family in living a healthy lifestyle and also keep yourself motivated.

Sometimes, we do take stress by emphasizing more on reaching the weight loss goal and ignoring the small achievements like fitting into an old pair of jeans. When you include fun to your weight management, you do not over-expect from yourself and see the positive side of every small step toward your goal. This way, weight loss program proves to be more effective and you also achieve a healthy mind in the process.

Now that you know how to enjoy every bit of your weight loss plan, start following the way which leads to happiness with a fit body and healthy mind, not only yours, but also your family members. This way, I bet, you will make more out of your fitness program and will feel more satisfied. After all they are the ones whom you love!

