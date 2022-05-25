Finance
Is Pet Insurance Worth It?
The pet insurance market has exploded! Dozens of pet insurance companies are popping up all over the web. When looking to provide health coverage for your pet, questions arise. Should I invest in pet insurance? How much will I really use it? Is it worth the financial investment? What’s covered? What’s not? What is my pet’s current health status and will that affect my rates? I have 4 dogs; that’s a lot of money for insurance each year! Does insurance only cover certain types of pets? Is there any other choice for protecting my pet? You may have already started the process in researching the various companies out there, and if you haven’t thought about it yet, I’ll guarantee you will think about it now.
When choosing a pet insurance policy for your four-legged family member, there is a lot of research ahead of you. Each insurance company may not offer the same exact product for pet health care coverage, but the vast majority will be similar with their plans available and only cover cats and dogs. They will sing songs about their coverage and the peace of mind it brings. The reality a pet owner faces is that the costly quote they are given when they apply, comes with many stipulations. The money spent each year to have full coverage for your pet seems to be wasted each time the insurance company informs that the pet’s health condition is pre-existing or a hereditary flaw and will not be covered. In some cases, pet insurance companies will deny coverage because of the pet’s health records, which will be required when claims are submitted. Common problems policy holders face are among waiting weeks for a claim to be paid, and being unsure how much of that claim will be reimbursed based on an insurance company’s fee schedule. Policy holders also have to meet deductibles before claims are paid. Hopes that your rates won’t increase too much each year your pet ages, or that the insurance company won’t drop your pet all together, doesn’t sound like much peace of mind! It becomes a frustration and a dead end which will cost more money.
Bottom line is that consumers want cost effective options. Some feel that pet insurance is a trap. We are certainly not saying it’s worthless, but there is a powerful alternative for coverage that gives more back for a minimal investment. Pet Assure, the benefits program that has thousands upon thousands of pet owners smitten, offers members discounts and savings on not only veterinary care, but everything else needed for pets too! Pet Assure is not insurance. It’s a membership club that acts as a discount program. Why a discount program? It’s very simple. To save pet owners money on providing what they need and want for their pets! For a low cost fee that is sure not to put a dent in the budget, members receive an automatic 25% savings each and every time they have a visit with a participating veterinarian. There is a nice size network of providers to choose from, which is constantly updating and growing.
A significant difference between Pet Assure and pet insurance is the benefit of savings with a nationwide network of participating retailers and vendors. Pet Assure members receive discounts on everything from food, medications, health maintenance products, supplies, training, grooming, boarding, and more. Also, the program offers a lost pet recovery service for enrolled pets known as PALS. Insurance companies do not offer such benefits to their policy holders.
With Pet Assure, there are never any conditions or stipulations. No forms to submit, no waiting for claims to be paid, and no worries! All pets are covered no matter what type, including rodents and reptiles. Health conditions past, present or future have no bearing on enrollment. Family plans are available for multiple pets in a household, and there are no claims to worry about. The discounts are applied immediately, savings are gained instantly, and there’s no looking back. This is the type of pet care program that provides immediate gratification and brings peace of mind.
Being aware of what’s out there and gaining valuable knowledge to determine which options are best for your pets, gives you an advantage to choose the most beneficial coverage. There are alternatives to insurance. Ask yourself, which coverage truly gives peace of mind?
Social Engineering Fraud: Is Your Business Insured Against Spear Phishers With Good Aim?
What is Social Engineering Fraud? You may not think you know, but you do. In fact, you’ve already been targeted repeatedly and recently, probably even today. Social Engineering Fraud is a leading cause of data breaches and has resulted in billions of dollars being stolen. So, what exactly is it?
According to Interpol, that’s right, Interpol, Social Engineering Fraud is a type of scam that tricks, deceives or manipulates victims to initiate money transfers or reveal confidential and personal information that can then be used for illicit purposes. It relies on human-to-human interaction, not guns or hackers, to perpetrate a crime.
Phishing is the most common form of Social Engineering Fraud. Phishers send unsolicited emails that look like legitimate requests for payment or information. The same technique can be executed by phone (“Vishing”) or text message (“SMishing”). Phishers often impersonate real companies by using actual logos and similar (“spoofed”) email addresses. Their emails typically include a call to action.
Statistics indicate that phishing rates have been in decline over the past few years. Rates of spear phishing, however, are going up. Unlike the wide net cast by phishers, spear phishers target specific individuals within an organization, particularly those with access to finances or sensitive information.
For example, spear phishers posing as the CEO of an Austrian aerospace company used a Business Email Compromise attack to convince an employee to transfer nearly $50 million to an account for a fake acquisition project. (Spear phishing is also known as whaling or CEO fraud.) Spear phishing emails were also used to get the password to a Gmail account used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.
Despite its many forms, Social Engineering Fraud generally incorporates the following distinctive elements:
- Identifying Targets. Criminals often use open source intelligence, social media and corporate websites to profile potential targets, develop an accurate picture of the organization and identify key executives and finance team members.
- Grooming Relationships. Contact is made with targeted individuals using emails that incorporate publicly available information and social media profiles so that they are more likely to be read and viewed as authentic. This process may last days, weeks or months.
- Exploiting Vulnerabilities. Once targets are convinced that they are dealing with an authorized individual about a legitimate business transaction, they are asked to perform a routine or otherwise legitimate function. For example, they may be given wiring instructions or formal-looking requests for documents or information.
- Executing the Fraud. Unwittingly wired funds are immediately transferred to another account. Sensitive information that was divulged is immediately used to perpetrate additional crimes, typically identity theft.
Social Engineering Fraud poses a serious risk to every business, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, which are targeted the most. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, spear phishing scams continue to grow, evolve and target businesses of all sizes. Since January 2015, there has been a 1,300 percent increase in identified losses, totaling over $3 billion.
Many businesses mistakenly believe that losses attributed to Social Engineering Fraud will be covered under their standard business insurance policies. Unfortunately, this error is oftentimes not revealed until it’s too late. Standard business insurance policies have a number of coverage gaps when it comes to losses of this kind.
Standard commercial general liability and property insurance policies aren’t designed to protect against Social Engineering Fraud, so the lack of coverage should be somewhat expected. What’s typically not expected, however, are coverage gaps in policies that appear otherwise well-suited to protect against these losses.
For example, even though Social Engineering Fraud typically takes place online, it doesn’t necessarily involve hacking or compromising computer systems. So, depending on the circumstances, coverage may be denied under a standard cyber liability insurance policy. And, since victims ultimately send money knowingly and voluntarily, coverage may also be denied under a standard crime or fidelity policy.
Social Engineering Fraud Endorsements are available to fill these coverage gaps. They are specifically designed to cover the unique risks presented by Social Engineering Fraud, including:
- vendor or supplier impersonation;
- executive impersonation; and
- client impersonation.
Social Engineering Fraud losses can be devastating. Every business needs to review its insurance policies to identify and address any actual or potential coverage gaps. Unfortunately, when it comes to Social Engineering Fraud, implementing safeguards, maintaining awareness and educating employees isn’t always enough.
G20 Financial Reform Fuels Forex Trading Speculation
G20 is designed to bring together the world’s twenty largest economies to create a collective vision for global financial policies and forex trading. Formed in reaction to the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis the purpose of G20 is that of collaboration and arbitration towards a shared goal of economic stability. However the diverse nature of global policies combined with the latest US Quantitative Easing (QE2) initiative are not necessarily emitting a message of appeasement, rather current financial policies are seemingly seeking to communicate individuality and division.
Nick Mellor a currency strategist for the Bank of New York has dubbed the face value of currencies as ‘ugly’ and is focusing on the question which currency is ‘relatively uglier’ and the German Finance minister has described the US economy as being in a ‘deep crisis’. Surrounded by these bold and doubtful statements, forex traders cannot help but question whether the whole premise of the meeting is merely a façade intended to show outward solidarity which ultimately masks a deeper ubiquity and mistrust.
Historically this face of solidarity has succeeded in implementing some key macroeconomic policies inviting financial reform; from the fiscal expansion of the US and the use of unconventional monetary policy initiatives through to alterations in financial regulations and the creation of the Financial Stability Board. Changes have been made as a result of previous meetings, this fact cannot be denied, but the extent of these changes and just how much further G20 can go, can be questioned.
G20 aims to ‘double its efforts in 2010 to help the world make a successful transition from global recovery to stronger, more sustainable and balanced growth.’ However the tone of these efforts was set well before the meeting with QE2 sparking anger from other countries. The Federal Reserve’s decision to pump $600 billion dollars into the US economy to an extent opposes other global financial strategies concerning inflation. According to Xinhua news agency, the Chinese trade surplus reached approximately $27.1 billion in October, this substantial increase compared to the previous months $16.9 billion may put a strain on the value of China’s currency. Surplus trade leads to lower inflation and a need for China to appreciate its currency more rapidly against the dollar. This is made difficult by QE2 and the inflationary pressures associated with this financial decision made by the US. With two key financial economies already off to an unsteady start before the meeting has even commenced it is likely that the sour financial tone will extend to G20 and may well dilute any greater financial impact the conference could have hoped for.
If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, the face of G20 is open to opinion. Any method to create sustainable financial growth on a united global front must be applauded particularly from a forex trading perspective. Yes the face succeeds in refreshing market confidence but it must be talking. If the components which make up G20 fail to collaborate and ‘talk the talk’ then forex trading confidence will ‘walk the walk’. It takes just one conflicting economy to bring down the notion of solidarity causing any hopes of cementing global change and financial reform to crumble.
Some Do’s and Don’ts When Hiring An Electrician / Electrical Contractor
Selecting the right electrical contractor isn’t as easy as picking someone out of the Yellow Pages. The ramifications of hiring the wrong contractor can be financially disastrous and even dangerous.
First and foremost, it’s imperative to know if the contractor you’re considering hiring, is licensed, bonded, and has adequate general liability and workers compensation insurance.
Then, you need to determine if they are experienced in the type of work you need performed, and if they are generally considered good, honest and reputable.
The best place to start answering some of these questions is at the Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors and / or the Division of Consumer Affairs (basically the Authority having Jurisdiction), and of course, the Better Business Bureau.
Now let’s pretend for a moment that you have an electrical job you need done.
Not an emergency — perhaps it’s just fixing a light that stopped working.
What would you do?
Would you call a few contractors and get multiple bids? You can, but I wouldn’t necessarily suggest it.
Most people think that they should get multiple bids for every job. This isn’t the case, and in actuality, putting to bid every little job may in fact backfire.
Good contractors are few and far in between, and asking for multiple bids for a small job will only alienate them the next time around. Try looking at this from their point of view. Their time is worth probably about $100/ hr, and yet, he or she makes the time to come to your residence and provide you with a free estimate for whatever work you may need.
Typically, a good contractor will try to provide you with an “extra-competitive” bid, especially the first time around, just to make you a customer.
But how can you tell if the first contractor walking into your house is The good contractor? Some simple rules may apply here, but remember there also are exceptions to every rule.
o A good contractor will typically look the part. In other words, if he or she looks messy and disorganized, then it’s probably indicative of the type of work he or she does. Someone who takes pride in their work usually takes pride in their appearance. Some contractors may argue this point, but remember we’re talking generalities here and not the exceptions. He or she should have some type of company identification (even a shirt with a logo would do).
o A good contractor will have company cards with their company name and / or their name, telephone and license # on it.
o A good contractor will respond to your calls quickly and provide you with a free estimate (for most jobs) the same day or within a reasonable amount of time, and will take the time to explain what they will do and how they will do it.
o A good contractor will never offer to do the job without taking out permits and may even walk away from a job if the homeowner insists on not taking them. Remember, permits are additional insurance for the homeowner guaranteeing (through inspection) that the job was performed safely and correctly.
o A good contractor will never cut corners and do something unsafe in order to accommodate your budget. They will, instead, offer suggestions on how to modify your plans to meet both their code and safety requirements, and your budget. If these two cannot meet, then they will wish you good luck and walk away from the job.
o A good contractor will be happy to provide you with copies of their insurance certificates and references when asked. Try not asking for them unless it’s a decent size job.
Suppose a homeowner would like to make a minor alteration or addition to their electrical system. If the electrical system is old, then that part of the system may need to be brought up to current code standards before they can add to it or modify it.
In order to circumvent this regulation, the homeowner may insist that the job be done without permits and possibly even hire someone unlicensed to do the work.
What he or she doesn’t realize is that if their house burns down, they will very likely NOT be covered. Your homeowner’s policy probably states (very clearly) that anyone doing work on the residence has to be properly licensed and all building, plumbing and electrical codes must be followed, and work performed with permits wherever required.
If you hired someone whom you thought was licensed, but ultimately wasn’t, it still may NOT be covered because you didn’t take out permits for the work, and as far as the insurance company is concerned, it was done illegally.
If and when you decide to put a job out to bid, make sure that the work is properly specified (in minute detail) so that all the contractors are bidding on exactly the same things. Otherwise, there’s no way of telling who’s bidding apples and who is bidding oranges. Not properly specifying a job is probably the most common mistake homeowners make.
Why? Let’s assume you need to have 10 receptacles, 4 lights and 2 dimmers installed in a room.
Without specifying the exact types such as (Standard, Decora, other), amperage (15/20), location and method of use (this is used by good contractors to determine how many receptacles to put on a single circuit), types of lights, bulbs (R30, R40, halogens, etc.) and trims (for Hi Hats) standard, eyeballs, etc., wattage of bulbs (determines type and rating of dimmers used), there is no way of telling who is bidding what. And these are just some of the variables used for a fairly simple job!
o A good contractor always uses first-class, contractor-grade materials and never uses anything else, regardless of budget. They will usually price and give you the higher grade items automatically. This is where they get in trouble when bidding with other contractors. Someone else may be using approved but inferior materials, which would enable them to come in considerably lower than the good contractor. They probably know that you’ll have problems with the items installed sooner rather than later, but don’t care because it falls beyond their warrantee period (if they even have one).
o A good contractor will take into consideration how the receptacles are being used (such as computers, entertainment equipment, vacuum cleaner, etc.) and automatically factor in (price) dedicated lines for these items, even though current codes may allow all of the receptacles to be wired on a single circuit.
Other contractors won’t, and will therefore be able to do the job cheaper. Of course, when you start tripping breakers because the new receptacles are overloading the circuit, there won’t be anything to do about it, because it didn’t violate any codes at the time, and more importantly, you didn’t specify it.
But how could you specify it? You’re not in the electrical field, and you assumed the contractor would know better and factor this in.
Well, you’re right. The good contractor already factored it in, but you gave the job to the other one.
Are you starting to get the picture about the dangers of multiple bids? Very often, you don’t end up with the good contractor.
That’s a pretty typical bidding scenario, and it’s obvious why people are intimidated dealing with contractors. Make the wrong move and it can spell big trouble.
Anyway, if you do bid the work, try to have it properly specified perhaps by an architect or engineer. A good rule of thumb would be, if you get multiple bids, always pick from the middle up, and never, ever pick the lowest bid.
When you’ve finally selected a contractor, ask them for a copy of their insurance policies, and make sure everything (including start and end dates on larger jobs) is in writing.
Very often smaller contractors work out of their own house or garage, and many do not carry workers compensation insurance. This may or may not be a factor. If they have a helper with them or send someone else to your house to do the work, it becomes a huge factor.
Without this insurance policy, you (the homeowner) are 100 % liable for any accidents their workers may incur. Additionally, many contractors have only enough general liability insurance to satisfy state regulations, but nowhere near enough to pay for your house if it burns down.
Finally, a last note of caution; as with everything else in life, “you get what you pay for “.
In other words, don’t let price alone be the determining factor when hiring an electrical contractor. Remember, if a plumber messes up, you’ll have a flood, if an electrical contractor messes up you’ll have a fire or perhaps even worse.
Good Luck.
