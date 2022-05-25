J.D. Davis is hoping the fruits of his labor will translate into more opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO — In the third inning of the Mets’ 13-3 rout over the Giants on Monday, J.D. Davis barreled a 95 mile per hour fastball from right-hander Alex Cobb and turned it into a single — a scorching 107.5 mph off the bat. That line drive to center, Davis said, was all he needed to be locked in for a 4-for-5 evening at the plate.

“Just like a shooter in basketball,” Davis said. “When you find that point of contact, you stay inside the ball and you kind of get that barrel or line drive up the middle that kind of gets you locked in. After that plate appearance against Cobb, with trying to get him out over the plate and staying inside that ball, that really kind of locked me in. Just felt good going from there.”

Davis’ first hit of the night was just the beginning. Later, in the eighth inning against Mauricio Llovera, the Giants right-handed reliever who was throwing batting practice, Davis mashed a slider for a double with a 108-mph exit velocity. It was the second-hardest hit of the night, following only Pete Alonso’s 112-mph infield single that even four-time Gold Glove award winner Brandon Crawford couldn’t corral.

While some, if not most, baseball purists may be wondering why hard-hit singles matter, the simple fact is, to these modern-day ballplayers, they do. Ball exit speed has a strong correlation to batting average and power. Even Buck Showalter, one of the more traditional managers in the game today, appreciated the strength with which Davis cranked his hits.

“If you hit some balls hard, they find a spot to get on the ground,” the Mets skipper said. “That part’s good. You love to see guys working as hard as he is.”

Davis, no doubt, is working hard. He spent the days leading up to his four-hit performance in the batting cage, taking hack after hack, bothering hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes with questions, and making adjustments to his swing before he was content with the results. That behind-the-scenes work was a product of both Davis’ bench role and his inconsistency at the plate so far this season.

The infielder/designated hitter has been subjected to the bench with Eduardo Escobar being the primary third baseman and Davis lacking a starting position on the diamond. So Davis is left with no other option but to force himself into the lineup via the newly-implemented universal DH. But entering Monday, Davis had collected just seven hits this month. It wasn’t enough to warrant increased playing time. But with Cobb on the mound in the team’s series opener, a pitcher with reverse splits, Davis had another chance to prove he can mash.

His hard work in the batting cage finally translated into results, and Davis found it difficult to conceal his wide grin following his most successful night at the plate of the season, to date.

“It was just a good day,” Davis said, smiling. “I’m a little giddy inside but I’m trying to hold it in.”

The next step for Davis, part of which is out of his control, is finding consistency when he’s back in the lineup. It’s no sure thing that Davis will return to the DH spot the day after a four-hit effort, particularly because there are other hitters, like Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme, who are also trying to force their way into the lineup. Guillorme is hitting .438 (14-for-32) over his last 12 games and his defensive versatility gives him a leg up over other bench players, including outfielder Travis Jankowski.

For Davis, Guillorme, Smith and anyone else resigned to a bench role, the more everyday reps they get at the plate, the better their chances of falling into a rhythm and getting locked in. How many chances they will receive, on back-to-back days no less, to build on their success will be up to Showalter and other Mets officials when they make out the lineup. For Davis, the answer is simple: He always wants to be a part of the starting nine, but he understands that in his current role, he has to earn it.

“I’m pretty excited right now,” Davis said. “I always want to be in the lineup. I always want to get there because I can always run into days like these. Building off this, keeping notes, keep dropping down feelings of how my swing is today and trying to build off of it.”

