News
Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens
SAN FRANCISCO – Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field, and his rehab is beginning to get serious.
The Mets ace is still long tossing, but he has shifted his rehab from Port St. Lucie to Queens so he can soon be under the supervision of Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and other team officials.
“The intensity is starting to climb now,” Hefner said on Tuesday at Oracle Park. “We want to have eyes on him as we progress towards bullpens – not that the people in Port St. Lucie can’t do that – but once he’s starting bullpens, he can do that with me and we can bring him into that routine.”
DeGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) has increased his long-toss distance to around 90-105 feet. His next step will include getting back on a mound and then throwing bullpens. It’s possible deGrom can progress to that step as soon as this weekend, Hefner said.
As he advances toward bullpens and continues to build up his pitch count, it is possible, if not likely, that deGrom will join the team on its next road trip – 10 games in 11 days at the Dodgers, Padres and Angels – that begins on June 2. After that, deGrom will throw live BP and face hitters. His final step before rejoining the rotation will be starting minor-league rehab outings, but the Mets have not placed a timeline on when that step could happen.
“It’s not as scripted,” Hefner said. “It’s more about how he’s feeling. He has heavy days and then low days. And then we’re repeating those until he feels really good at some distance.”
Hefner said deGrom, once he’s back on a mound, will go through a ramp-up that is “pretty similar” to a normal spring training progression. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he will need six weeks from that point to return, either. The Mets are basing his growth entirely on how he feels once he adds more workload.
In other words, the timeline for deGrom’s return has not changed just because he’s back at Citi Field. A late June or early July return still seems plausible. And it remains encouraging that, seven and half weeks since he was shut down from throwing, deGrom is still on track in his recovery. Hefner is looking forward to touching base with the two-time Cy Young winner and seeing him throw long toss in person.
“I’ve only seen him throwing on my phone,” Hefner laughed.
Mets fans can relate.
WHAT A RELIEF
Trevor May (triceps strain) tweeted on Tuesday that he is “crushing rehab” and that he’s looking forward to contributing to the Mets’ success, which hasn’t hit a speed bump despite multiple team injury hits.
“My body feels like it’s moving better, and is stronger, than it’s been in a minute,” May tweeted. “The arm feels way better and we’re quickly approaching imaging to see if we’re good to ramp up.”
Hefner echoed May, adding that he’s encouraged the right-handed reliever is advancing through his rehab. May has been on the injured list since early this month. He is shut down from throwing for four weeks while the stress reaction on his triceps continues to heal. May will get the green light to begin baseball activity once he goes for another MRI, which is still expected to take place in the next week or so.
“He’s doing everything he could possibly do to get his body ready to start throwing, whenever that is,” Hefner said.
ANOTHER SPOT START
The Mets are still leaning toward starting Thomas Szapucki for Wednesday’s series finale against the Giants, but they are refraining from publicly announcing their pitching plans for now. Szapucki joined the club at Oracle Park on Tuesday. The left-hander posted a 2.86 ERA over seven starts and 22 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this season.
Szapucki has impressed Hefner with his fastball command and 30 strikeouts in the minors to begin the season. But the southpaw has not thrown more than five innings in any of his seven starts, so the Mets will be better off with a rested bullpen on Wednesday.
()
News
Live updates | Biden on gun restrictions: ‘We have to act’
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, whose lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It’s unclear if the number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those dead. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults
— Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
UVALDE — The superintendent of a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 18 children and three adults said his heart is broken today.
Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be cancelled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
The death toll increased Tuesday evening. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he’d been briefed by state police on the latest fatalities from the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
In addition to 21 dead, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police.
News
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, “I am sick and tired. We have to act.”
At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.
Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.
“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “Why?”
He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.
Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken … and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”
“We have to have the courage to take action … to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.
Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.
News
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
The attack came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed at least as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need you prayers to get through this.”
The gunman, who was wearing body armor and had hinted on social media of an upcoming attack, crashed his car outside the school and went inside armed, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.
He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said.
“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that has been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
___
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens
Live updates | Biden on gun restrictions: ‘We have to act’
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Twins winning and having fun while doing it, tout their clubhouse chemistry
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼