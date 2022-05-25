News
Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime: When Will It Release In 2022? What Is It About?
54th Halftime at the Super Bowl, 2020, was one of those grand and glamorous Super Bowl performances that won’t be easily forgotten anytime soon, with two iconic singers and personalities on stage, namely Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
Her decades-old music, acting, and dancing career was her first performance at the Super Bowl.
When Will It Release In 2022?
Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime will be released on Thursday, 14th June 2022, at 8 AM Greenwich mean time, 1:30 PM Indian standard time, and 4 AM Eastern standard time. The film will premiere on 8th June 2022 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Where To Watch It?
The documentary would be premiered on Netflix as it’s a Netflix original film and can be exclusively watched only on that very platform.
About Jeniffer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is a famous American Singer, actress, dancer, and businesswoman who has been in the industry since 1991 and has been through the industry’s ups and downs ever since. Jennifer, lovingly called J.Lo, has multiple albums, movies, and tv shows. She has three ex-husbands and two children and is currently engaged to another famous actor, Ben Affleck.
The 53-year-old celebrity is known for her beauty and various talents. She has been in movies like Marry me, the boy next door, Selena, Enough, and Maid in Manhattan. She is also known for her shows like shades of blue, In living color, American Idol, and World of Dance. Her albums include, This is me…then, A.K.A, Love?, Brave, Rebirth, Ama Una Mujer, and J.Lo, among many others. She is one of the most followed celebrities on instagram, with 209 Million followers.
About Halftime
Halftime is an event during the Super Bowl (American football) which is a very big deal among Americans. Still, due to celebrities performing at Halftime, the Super Bowl audience has widened to a new high due to the pop culture involvement the whole world is watching. Pepsi has been the official sponsor for Halftime for the past decade.
J.LO’S Halftime Documentary: What To Expect?
This documentary is supposed to focus on her Super Bowl halftime event, where she performed a fierce performance with Shakira. Even though it is mainly supposed to be just that, through trailers and promos, one can deduce that it is much more than just behind-the-scenes videos clipped together. It’s much more than that as it delves into J.Lo’s journey from the beginning to where she is right now.
All the criticism she faces, all the judgments and rejections, yet some sweet moments over the years have brought her to that moment on that stage. She reminisces all that and everything that went into that performance happening. Her fiancé Ben Affleck is also in the documentary. As she says, ‘My life is just beginning,’ as if she found herself again amongst all that fame, glamor, and fake.
News
Candace Owens Husband
Being a renegade and putting your word out in front of the world is a tough task for many. Only a few can transform their beliefs and say them with no hesitation. Plenty of time, those people who say whatever they want to get threats.
Candace Owens is the person who comes into this category of people. Category who is not afraid to speak their heart out. Category who is brave to put their honest opinion in front of people. It takes a lot of stomachs to be in this niche of people.
Candace Owens, an American conservative author, recognizes herself as a conventionalist. She also hosts a talk show and is an activist and a political newscaster.
Many people have questions about her marriage; if yes, who is the man? Does she have kids? And other related questions.
Is Candice Owens Married?
Yes, Candace Owens is happily wedded to George Farmer. Just like she never hid her disapproval regarding Jor Biden, the current President of the United States, and other controversies to media houses. So, her marriage is not a secret to anyone.
Who Is George Farmer?
Englishman George Farmer graduated from Oxford and is currently a Hedge Fund employee. He firstly completed his graduation in theology. For his schooling, he went to the reputed St Paul’s. He has also been Turning Point UK’s chairman. He also had a membership in Bullingdon Club.
In 2006 he became the youngest member of the Leader’s Group and donated £50,000 a year to meet the Prime Minister.
How Many Kids?
They have a beautiful child, but it doesn’t end here. She announced on Twitter, “Family of 4. #July 2022,” on February 8. She has been married to Farmer for a while now, and she had her first child in January 2021.
How Long Have They Been Married?
They met in December 2018 at a launch party for Turning Point UK. They engaged three weeks later. On August 31, 2019, they tied the knot at Trump Winery, Charlottesville, Virginia. Later in September, she revealed that she was six months pregnant.
Candice’s Career And Net Worth
In 2015, Degree 180 offered consultation, production, and planning services. The company’s website got spammed with Candace’s anti-trump and anti-conservative blogs. To expose internet bullies, She launched her website “Social Autopsy.com” in 2016.
She has been vigorously involved in her profession since 2017. At the end of 2017, she started posting against Trump and criticizing structural racism. Fans, along with celebrities, supported this cause.
Rapper Kanye West also took it to Twitter and appreciated her, saying he likes how Candace thinks. Donald Trump also mentioned that her views have a mammoth impact on the country’s structural and political scenario.
She started her show on youtube, “The Candace Owens Show.” After youtube, she hosted “Candace” on The Daily Wire, and the big news is that she is thinking of running for President in 2024. Her net worth is around 1$ Million. Candace her show is the main source of generating income.
News
Lina Esco: Is She Dating Someone Currently? Who Has She Dated In The Past?
Lina Esco is an American actress, model, director, producer and activist. Who is she involved with, and what about her past relationships? And she has been trending for the past few days, here’s why.
Who Is Lina Esco?
The 37-year-old actress, born in Miami, Florida, has been in the industry since 2003. She could be seen in various projects like Cane (2007), C.B.S. drama series, and also a bunch of movies like London (2005), Kingshighway (2010), L.O.L. (2012), and Free the Nipple(2014) and Doors (2021). She has also been in shows like Flanked and Kingdom, but her most recent and by far most recognizable role was the role of Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso in another C.B.S. series, S.W.A.T.
Playing one of the most major roles in the show. In 2010, she produced My’ Friend is…’ and directed Free the Nipples in 2014, aside from starring in it. She has a good 333k following on instagram and 23.7k on Twitter. Esco has supported and encouraged many non-benefits and causes like the Dolphin project, women empowerment, sexual harassment, equal rights amendments and gender equality etc.
She is an avid animal rescue enthusiast, and she has especially been very vocal and unabashed in speaking about sexual harassment, considering what she went through with Harvey Weinstein.
Who Is She Currently Dating?
She is currently very single. She is a very private person who doesn’t share too much of her personal life with the world. So there isn’t much information on who she might be dating, but currently, it would seem she is single.
There are rumours of her being lesbian, but they are neither confirmed nor denied by anyone close to her. So she could have a girlfriend or boyfriend, but there is no solid proof of either currently.
Who Has She Dated In The Past?
Considering how private Esco’s life is, there is just one relationship of hers known to the world, which was about 12 years ago with Physical Therapist and Osteopath Fabrice Gautier in 2010. Although, she has denied having an affair with him.
Esco does share multiple intimate pictures with women in her life, but she never claims to have any romantic involvement with them. Although not her private dating life, she has opened up and bravely talked about the sexual assault she faced from Harvey Weinstein and was one of the many women who filed the suit against him. For which he got 23 years imprisonment in 2021.
What Is Going On In Lisa’s Professional Career?
Lisa, working in S.W.A.T. for the last six years and 5 whole seasons; is now quitting the show and will not appear in the 6th season. She played the role of Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso, a bisexual badass woman of the S.W.A.T. team. She is now looking forward to new projects as an actress, producer, and director. She would be missed in the show, that’s for sure.
News
For the Nets, the endgame is much closer than it appears
Last summer I got a tip I didn’t want to believe: A source familiar with the inner workings of the Nets roster told me James Harden would leave Brooklyn.
Followed by Kyrie Irving, then ultimately Kevin Durant, a purported course of events that would undoubtedly send the Nets back to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after just three seasons in the spotlight.
Fast forward one summer and Harden is now an afterthought. And if the Nets aren’t careful, Irving is next.
And we all know where the Nets are after that: The endgame.
If Irving leaves outright as a free agent this summer, disgruntled by the Nets’ hardball stance on his availability, Brooklyn doesn’t have the cap space to replace him with a star, which means Durant, entering Year 16, could be playing with a questionable Ben Simmons (back surgery) and a roster full of role players.
That’s a first-round exit at best – if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round.
In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions – James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter – finishing the year in Brooklyn.
This is why, as I’ve already written, the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension.
Irving played in just 29 games last season, restricted by both New York City’s vaccine mandate and the Nets’ decision not to incorporate him into the rotation for road games until mid-December. The season before, he appeared in only 54 games, missing several stretches for “personal reasons,” and in his first season in Brooklyn, a nagging shoulder injury limited him to only 20 games played.
Yet this is the hand the Nets dealt themselves. They chose to live and die with Irving the second they signed him, Durant and DeAndre Jordan in the summer of 2019. They then surrendered all their cap flexibility in the Harden trade with Houston and still have no flexibility to sign free agents after replacing Harden’s max contract with Simmons’.
That’s the scary reality the Nets face, not four years of Irving’s availability – or lack thereof – but the alternative: coming a half-size smaller shoe away from a trip to the NBA Finals, only to be pegged as an unserious franchise shortly after if both Irving and Durant leave Brooklyn.
For obvious reasons on Irving’s side, a one-year deal is unacceptable. A player widely regarded as one of the most skilled NBA players of all time who has the injury history Irving has would never agree to a one-year deal. If Irving gets hurt on the job, no matter how many consecutive games he played prior to the injury, he would have no long-term security.
This is the part, as I wrote last week, Irving must reconcile with himself. Had he not missed so many games for personal reasons two seasons ago, maybe the Nets would have looked at his decision not to get vaccinated as an outlier, as a mere personal choice amid a global pandemic no one saw coming. But Irving succumbed to his emotions after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation’s capital and missed two weeks’ worth of games. He later missed additional games for reasons he kept private.
Then he refused the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving his teammates hanging, frustrating Harden and forcing his teammates to play above their means. Had he gotten the jab, three alternate realities are on the table: maybe Harden stays, maybe the Nets go further than a first-round sweep, and maybe Brooklyn’s front office views Irving as reliable and gives him the contract extension he desires.
That, however, doesn’t appear to be on the table, at least not at this juncture of an early offseason. Irving has about a month to make a decision whether or not he will opt into the final year of his contract in Brooklyn or test free agency. The teams that can clear enough cap space to sign him to his max of 35% of the salary cap – four years, upwards of $185M – are not in position to compete for a deep playoff run.
This is where the Nets believe they have leverage, but in reality, Irving would only need to be creative. A team can trade a summertime free agent acquisition no sooner than Dec. 15, which means Irving can agree to a deal with either the Spurs, Pacers, Pistons, Magic or Trail Blazers, then be re-routed elsewhere, with the initial team compensated in draft assets and young players.
If that happens, Irving’s $36.5M salary would come off the Brooklyn books, but the Nets would still have $121M on the payroll with a $122M salary cap.
Or the Nets can bite the bullet and pray that Irving wants to win a championship as badly as he says he does. Even if they sign him to a four- or five-year deal now, they can refuse a no-trade clause and trade him elsewhere if the availability issues persist.
What they can’t do, however, is replace him if he walks as a free agent. If Irving walks as a free agent, he might not be the only one leaving Brooklyn. That reality is far worse than what the Nets could have if they stick to the plan and ride it out with their stars.
