Know More About Personal Loans

Share Pin 0 Shares

Planning to get your house renovated but do not have the sufficient amount of money to do it? With the concept of personal loans, you do not need to worry about this anymore. Personal loans are offered by the banks which enable you to use the amount for personal use – like for paying off an immediate debt or for clearing an unforeseen expense.

Though the concept seems to be very lucrative, getting one approved is not an easy task. In order to be able to qualify for getting such a loan, certain strict norms have to be followed. Thus, if you are planning to apply for one, there are certain points which should be kept in mind.

These loans are not secured: This type of loan does not require any asset to be kept as a mortgage to the bank. However, if one fails to repay the loan the bank has the right to seize any asset be it your property, house or car. However, in most cases, if the defaulter does not have any asset to give in lieu of the loan it becomes very difficult for the bank to get back the money. This is one of the major reasons as for why it is difficult to get a personal loan approved. In such a situation, the bank can file a legal suit against your name to carry out the legal proceedings.

They have a fixed amount: The amount of a personal loan depends entirely on the borrower’s income and also on the lender’s discretion. It is based on the borrower’s credit score. A credit score is a measure to get an idea of one’s income which enables the lender to decide upon the amount to be given as a loan. Some of the banks have limited the amount they offer as a personal loan.

The rate of interest is fixed: The interest rate is decided based on the borrower’s credit score. In an ideal situation, the interest rate should be less which would enable you to repay a loan at a much lower cost. The most important fact about personal loans is that the rate of interest remains fixed during the entire tenure the loan. However, some banks offer loans at variable interest also, which makes it difficult for the borrower to repay it.

One must always try getting the loan from a bank in which he has an account. This is because it would be much easier to get the loan approved. One must also be careful while applying for one as there are many scams which keep taking place. One must also explain the bank about his/her need for money, in case they can offer something much better.