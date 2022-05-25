Life Insurance & Health Insurance – Need of the Hour

Share Pin 0 Shares

Life is unpredictable. Unexpected events that strike without warning can disrupt the smooth rhythm of life. You must be prepared at all times. As the primary earning member, you will do anything for the ones you love and ensure that nothing is lacking even if you are taken away from them forever. Do your best today to ensure that your family can always enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Life Insurance :-

Thinking about why you need life insurance can be an emotional and stressful task. However, life insurance is one of the most responsible decisions you can make to help ensure that your spouse, children or other loved ones can continue to enjoy the quality of the life they deserve.

Life insurance is nothing but its a way to replace the loss of income that occurs when someone dies. It ensures that your family will receive financial support in your absence. Put simply, life insurance provides your family with a sum of money if something happens to you. It protects your family from financial crises & provides some financial peace of mind.

In addition to serving as a protective cover, life insurance acts as a flexible money-saving scheme, which empowers you to accumulate wealth-to buy a new car, get your children married and even retire comfortably.

With a life insurance policy in place, you can:

Provide security to your family

Protect your home mortgage, loans, credit card borrowings etc.

Provide finance to your loved ones to achieve their goals in your absence

Ensure that your family is able to maintain their lifestyle, no matter what happens

Take care of your estate planning needs

Look at other retirement saving/investment vehicles

Health Insurance:-

Although health insurance can not prevent a serious injury or illness, it can help you maintain financial stability. A serious injury, disability or critical illness can impact a person’s emotional well-being and financial security. And while it can be difficult to think about these things, you will make a smart decision by planning for the unexpected now.

Health insurance policies insure you against several illnesses and guarantee you stay financially secure should you ever require treatment. They safeguard your peace of mind, eliminate all worries about treatment expenses, and allow you to focus your energy on more important things like recovery.

Health insurance is required when an individual is ill or requires medical checkups. It can prevent the patient from being expected to pay out of pocket expenses towards medical bills because they do not have any health insurance. Without health insurance, one may even not be able to afford expensive medical services when needed.

Benefits of having a Health Insurance:-

Helps protect your income – Disability Income Protection Insurance

Provides a monthly benefit to help maintain financial stability while you recover from a disability.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Provides a daily benefit to help you offset the cost of care administered in a long-term care facility or at home.

Critical Illness Insurance

Provides a lump-sum payment to be used in case of contingency

Hospital Cash Plan

Provides a daily allowance to help you pay during your hospital stay.