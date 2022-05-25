News
Live updates | 19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
— Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It’s unclear if that number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
___
LOS ANGELES — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 18 students Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Three adults were also killed in the shooting. It’s unclear if the gunman was one of the three.
The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. The synopsis includes a mention that the episode involved a cache of automatic weapons.
It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.
___
UVALDE — The superintendent of a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 18 children said his heart is broken today.
Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be cancelled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
Three adults were also killed in the Tuesday morning shooting. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police, officials said. It’s unclear if the number of adults dead includes the shooter.
The death toll increased Tuesday evening. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he’d been briefed by state police on the latest fatalities from the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
In addition to 21 dead, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police.
News
Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date: Renewal & Cancellation Status in 2022!
Firefly Lane is officially returning for a second season! The series based on Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel of the same name will return in 2022, as revealed by Netflix on May 26, 2021.
In a YouTube video, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who portray lifelong best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, announced the news. Chalke states, “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us, the wait will be worthwhile.” We guarantee that all of your inquiries will be answered.
Season one concluded with several cliffhangers, including the fate of Kate’s ex-husband Johnny Ryan and a significant confrontation between Kate and Tully in the future (well, technically the past, given the show’s present takes place in 2003, but the flash-forwards happen in 2005). We do not know why Kate and Tully are estranged, but in the introduction trailer for season two, Chalke states that the issue is “family-related and has nothing to do with Johnny. Nothing.”
What else do we know about the second season? Continue reading to learn more!
Is there a season 2 of Firefly Lane?
A few months have passed, but Netflix has finally announced that Firefly Lane will return for a second season. The announcement was made via their social media sites and YouTube, where Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke responded to fan queries and made the formal announcement.
Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date:
Based on production plans at the time of the last publication, we estimate that the second season of Firefly Lane will premiere between the middle and end of 2022. Obviously, providing that manufacturing is not halted.
A few months have passed, but Netflix has finally announced that Firefly Lane will return for a second season. The announcement was made via their social media sites and YouTube, where Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke responded to fan queries and made the formal announcement.
According to Netflix Life, filming on Firefly Lane concluded at the end of April 2022. Due to the lack of substantial CGI, the post-production process should be quick. The typical post-production period for a Netflix series like this is between three and five months. This indicates that assuming all goes according to plan, the second season of Firefly Lane will likely premiere between late summer and the fall of 2022.
Heigl was unable to confirm the release date when she was questioned, instead of tweeting, “No, but it will be in 2022.”
What happened to season 2 of Firefly Lane?
As confirmed by star Katherine Heigl on social media, Firefly Lane season 2 started production in August 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. It’s reported that production will run until April 2022, however, Heigl hasn’t confirmed the production status.
Who Is Joining Firefly Lane Season 2?
According to rumors, Heigel’s Grey’s Anatomy co-stars would feature in the series. According to Deadline, Greg Germann, who starred in four seasons of the medical drama, will portray Benedict Binswanger, the governor of Washington State in the 1980s; therefore, he must be a part of a KPOC story!
Ignacio Serricchio as sports writer Danny Diaz (who has a thing for Tully), India de Beaufort of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as an up-and-coming journalist with affections for Johnny, and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) as a talent agent on Tully’s radar, according to the outlet.
Listen to Nikki And The Corvettes, Dexys Midnight Runners, Elton John, Eva Cassidy, and others before the premiere of the new season in order to maintain a high level of anticipation. In addition, get the fan-favorite Kristin Hannah novel that inspired the series. This summer, it’ll be the perfect beach read!
The cast of Firefly Lane Season 2
The following characters will return in season 2 from season 1:
- Katherine Heigl portrays Tully Hart
- Sarah Chalke as “Kate Mularkey”
- Ali Skovbye as “Tully, the Young”
- Roan Curtin portraying “Young Kate”
- Ben Lawson portrayed Johnny Ryan.
- Beau Garrett as “Cloud”
- Yael Yurman as “Marah,” Kate’s adolescent daughter
At the conclusion of September 2021, Netflix will announce the addition of several new actors to the second season.
- Ignacio Serricchio as “Danny Diaz”. He is an actor from Argentina. In the second season, his character will be an extremely conceited sportscaster who has become a reporter. Danny and Tully will develop a relationship as the show progresses.
- India de Beaufort is referred to as “Charlotte.” In 1985 Seattle, her character will be a passionate journalist with a love for Johnny Ryan.
- Jolene Purdy portrays Justine Jordan Jolene’s personality is fairly lively, and he is an enthusiastic talent agent.
- Greg Germann as “Benedict Binswanger”. Greg portrays a wealthy young guy who chose to run for Washington State governor in the 1980s.
What to anticipate from season two of Firefly Lane?
There are spoilers ahead! If you have not completed season 1, do not continue reading!
We are left with two very conflicting impressions of Tully and Kate’s relationship at the close of the first season. After Tully quits her performance, she and Kate hook up by the fire pit, where Tully vows to help Kate get a job when she’s employed again. The picture then flashes forward to a future meeting between Kate and Tully at a funeral, when Kate declares she never wants to see Tully again.
Surely, season 2 will clarify what happened to severely shatter Tully and Kate’s bond. As this is a program about friendship, we cannot think that these two will not reconcile in the end.
Even though the combative conclusion occurs during a funeral, it is unclear whose funeral it is. Since Tully has arrived to pay her respects, it is evident that someone close to Kate has passed away. We have two plausible candidates: Johnny, Kate’s ex-husband who went to Iraq, and Kate’s father, who is old. Regardless, a prospective second season would focus on how this affects Kate and her teenage daughter Marah.
We believe that the second season will also cover what happens to Tully’s career, including if she ever gives Kate that position.
Since Firefly Lane is based on a very popular story, you don’t have to look too hard to discover what happens to Tully and Kate next.
Official Teaser Of Firefly Lane:
Ratings And Reviews Of Firefly Lane :
Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reported a 47 percent approval rating for the series based on 30 reviews, with an average score of 5.53/10. The opinion of the website’s critics is that “Firefly Lane has some strong concepts and a winning combo in Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke; if only the script could live up to the film’s potential.” Based on 21 reviews, Metacritic assigned the series a weighted average score of 57 out of 100, indicating “mixed or mediocre reviews.”
Judy Berman said for Time “By the majority of measures, Firefly Lane is not a good program. Nevertheless, despite its numerous flaws, there is something endearing about it.” The chemistry between Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl will carry Firefly Lane, according to Joel Keller of Decider.
The post Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date: Renewal & Cancellation Status in 2022! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
How Many Volumes Of Heartstopper Are There
Heartstopper, doesn’t this name sound familiar? I bet it does because it is the talk of the town. You might or might not have watched it, but you have heard about it on Netflix. Heartstopper is the newly released British romantic comedy series; that is claimed to be stopping the viewer’s heart because of the beautiful storyline it follows, the idea that it caters and the way it has been presented.
This show is an adaptation of the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. Today we will tell you about the volumes of Heartstopper. If you have already watched season 1; you can continue with the web novel to get more or read and watch simultaneously.
How Many Volumes Are There?
Who doesn’t love reading comics, right? Especially when something is out of the box with a different idea; and when the comic has been adopted for a series, something in it is worth the read. It is the case for the newly released series on Netflix, Heartstopper.
The webcomic Heartstopper by Alice Oseman consists of four volumes as of April 2022, and it is expected that there will be a fifth volume which will be the final volume. The volume is based on coming of age, making it relatable for the readers.
Season 1 of the series covers two volumes of the webcomic. One can read this comic on webtoons Heartstopper-webtoon or get hands-on with the books on Alice Oseman’s official site Alice Oseman.
About The Show
After witnessing so much hype about the show; you must be thinking about what the show is all about and whether to watch it or not. Well, let us tell you about the show. Heartstopper, released on 22nd April 2022, is an LGBTQ+drama that presents the friendship and love between teens Charlie and Nick. It is a story taking place in Durham Grammar High School, where a gay schoolboy named Charlie falls in love with classmate Nick when he is assigned to sit next to him.
It also explores the love bidding between Tao, Elle, Tara and Darcy. The story and comic deal with the LGBTQ+ community; which makes it more relevant because it isa form of normalizing the issue and making people comfortable about it but rather making it, and such stories or issues need to be put into the limelight for all to get familiarized about it.
The show is currently released in season one, consisting of 8 episodes with a timeline ranging from 26-33 minutes.
About The Cast
Heartstopper, directed by Euros Lyn, includes pretty talented and promising actors in the cast like Kit Connor playing Nick, Joe Locke playing Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Cormac Hyde Corrin as Harry. It also includes other actors like Olivia Colman, Rhea Norwood, Georgina Rich, FisayoAkinade, Chetna Pandya, Alan Turkington, Joseph Balderrama, Stephen Fry, Momo Yeung, and Araloyin Oshunremi and others. The cast is an asset to the series and does justice to the series and the novel portraying the characters beautifully.
Is Season 2 Coming?
Season 1 of the romantic series received much praise and acclaim for its representation, pace, sound, cinematography and performance, leading to its popularity. The good news for the readers and viewers of the show is that there will be Season 2 . it was confirmed on 20th May 2022 that Heartstopper would have season 2, and I know that we can’t wait for it.
The post How Many Volumes Of Heartstopper Are There appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Sports world reacts to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
By The Associated Press
In Dallas, Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd did not want to talk about basketball. LeBron James made no effort to hide his anger. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, a young father, called the news “devastating.”
The sports world reacted swiftly Tuesday to the news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killing at least 19 children.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
“I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?” — Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, who urged Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
___
“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!” — LeBron James, in a tweet.
___
“The news of what’s happening, not just here in Texas but throughout our country, is sad.” — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.
___
“Uvalde, There are no right words. Our hearts are with you and all of our neighbors impacted by today’s horrific shooting.” — statement from the San Antonio Spurs, via Twitter.
___
“To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.” — statement from the Houston Texans, via Twitter.
___
“The unthinkable and unimaginable. As I look at my daughter my heart is hurting for all the lives lost and their loved ones. A parents worst nightmare. Enough is enough. No more gun violence, no more terrorism. This is sickening.” — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.
___
“When is enough going to be enough? Senseless killings , kids dying at the hands of a gun. Seeing so many kids get their hands on guns is painful! Schools aren’t safe. Grocery stores aren’t safe. Kids killing kids. Protecting gun laws can’t be more important than saving lives.” — Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents, among others, LeBron James.
___
“Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher … this is devastating.” — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
___
“Devastated doesn’t even begin to describe it. Horrifying horrifying news out of Texas.” — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.
___
“Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas.” — the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, in a statement.
___
“Has to stop man… prayers to all the families in Texas.” — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
___
“When will we care about the protection of our children above everything else? Children shouldn’t be gunned down in school. It’s absolutely unacceptable that this is continuing to happen. These children represent our country’s future, our hopes, our dreams.” — New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton.
___
“We mourn with their families and friends and the entire community after this unspeakable tragedy.” — Dallas Mavericks public address announcer Sean Heath, before the Warriors-Mavericks game.
___
“Change must come.” — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
