News
Live updates | Gunman posted on Facebook before attack
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
— Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
___
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
___
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decades-long opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man standing outside a Florida courtroom said he’s in physical pain thinking about what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
Tom Hoyer’s 15-year-old son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now he’s watching the selection of a jury that will decide whether the murderer gets the death penalty or life in prison.
His voice breaking and his knees shaking, Hoyer said he knows too well what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
“I know what those families had to endure sitting in a room waiting to hear that their child is laying in a school on a floor. It is heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “I hope their journey through all of this is a lot faster than ours.”
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — The gunman who killed 19 children and two adults inside an elementary school in Texas carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
It “shows the intent of this evil person going into this school and having complete disregard for human life,’ Olivarez told NBC’s “Today” show.
All the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself, Olivarez said on CNN.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that the shooter also also bought 375 rounds of ammunition, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed on the shooting.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities are providing more details about the gunman’s movements and the police response to the killings of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s `Today’ show that the Uvalde Police Department was first alerted to a crashed vehicle and an armed person making his way into the school.
Police and state troopers arrived in time to hear gunshots inside a classroom where the man barricaded himself and began shooting children and teachers. Olivarez said some of the officers were shot by the gunman, so others began breaking windows around the school trying to evacuate children and teachers.
Olivarez said “tactical law enforcement” forced their way into the classroom, where “they were met with gunfire as well but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect.’
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
News
Turnovers not a zero-sum game for Erik Spoelstra, Heat in East finals vs. Celtics
Throughout this postseason, turnovers rarely have been an issue for the Miami Heat, including their two road games against the Boston Celtics during these Eastern Conference finals.
And yet, in an odd way, limiting themselves to nine in each of those games at TD Garden somewhat stands as an issue.
Because, as coach Erik Spoelstra explained, playing too cautiously can be a dangerous game against a defense as stingy as the Celtics’.
“You’re always striking this fine line,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat returning to the court for Wednesday night’s Game 5 at FTX Arena. “You don’t want to play passive. We have to be able to take aggressive chances with our offense. Otherwise you’re just going to be facing one-on-five and getting caught at the end of the clock. That doesn’t work, either.
“So you do have to be aggressive. We do have to get to our strengths. But we want guys to be aggressive, but also be decision-makers.”
The nine turnovers in both Games 3 and 4 in Boston marked just the second and third times this postseason the Heat kept the total to single digits, with the other their seven in their Game 4 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat ended the regular-season third worst in the NBA in turnovers per game, at 14.9. And yet one of the two teams to rank worse, the Golden State Warriors, at 14.9, are poised to advance to the NBA Finals.
Because sometimes you have to take risks.
“You don’t want to play protective, preventive basketball, either,” Spoelstra said. “Against a great defense, if you’re just going to be passive and trying not to make a mistake, that’s not going to put enough points on the board. So you do have to take some chances.
“You do have to be assertive. You have to be aggressive. But then you have to read the flow of the game.”
All-Nothing
When the Heat failed to land a player on one of the three All-NBA teams, they became just the sixth No. 1 seed since the playoffs expanded in 1983-84 not to have a selection.
The other five such teams had uneven playoff success.
The 2014-15 Hawks lost in the Eastern Conference finals; the 2011-12 Chicago Bulls lost in the first round; the 1999-00 Indiana Pacers lost in the NBA Finals; the 1993-94 Hawks lost in the East semifinals; and the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons won the NBA championship.
Media balloting was completed ahead of the playoffs.
Jimmy Butler had made third-team All-NBA in his previous two seasons with the Heat. Prior to Butler’s 2020 selection, the Heat had gone without an All-NBA selection since LeBron James in 2014.
The Heat’s lone award selections for the 2020-21 regular season were Bam Adebayo on second-team All-Defensive and Tyler Herro as winner of Sixth Man of the Year. Spoelstra was a finalist for Coach of the Year, placing third behind the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams and Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins.
The Heat remain in contention for the newly created Eastern Conference MVP trophy as well as the MVP trophy in the NBA Finals, should they advance.
Road Rally
The Heat are hosting a Road Rally at FTX Arena for Friday’s Game 6 in Boston.
Doors for the 8:30 p.m. game at TD Garden will open at 7:30 p.m., with the national broadcast to be shown on the in-arena screens.
The game will not be broadcast on the outdoor media-mesh screen affixed to the arena alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
The event will include the Heat Dancers, mascot Burnie, the Hoop Troop, public-address announcer Michael Baiamonte and the team’s in-arena hosts.
Tickets are $5, with general-admission seating, available for purchase at Heat.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is an eight ticket maximum per person. Tickets will not be available at the arena box office.
Parking will be available in the arena’s P2 parking garage at $5.
()
News
Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Taking its premise from the book with almost a similar name, i.e., Lauren Beukes’s 2013 psychological thriller Shining Girls; The series – Shining Girls is a metaphysical mystery thriller about how an aspiring journalist, Kirby, struggles with shifting realities which is a resultant trauma of a lethal attack she endured years ago and whose assailant was never put to justice.
Inspite of her conditions caused by trauma, she keeps going in life to fulfill her dream of being a journalist. However, the news of the murder of a woman with wounds similar to those she endured throws her careful and fragile path to normalcy in jeopardy. She, therefore, partners with fellow Reporter to find once and for all who did it.
However, here is how the series has 8 episodes airing on Apple Tv is different from classic mysteries; we have already been introduced to Harper, the man who did it.
This story is for the viewer a ‘how he dunnit’ than a ‘who dun nit and engages how a person being put back in the efforts due to shifting realities reach the answers and prevent another target from ending up as his victim and this allure is now inviting more and more viewers to indulge in.
Cast
The talented cast includes Elisabeth Moss on board as Kirby Mizrachi, giving a fabulously nuanced and convincing performance; Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez, the Reporter on Kirby’s side on her quest; Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook a fairly promising physicist and the killer’s potential next target; along with Chris Chalk as Marcus, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as the very mysterious antagonist, Harper Curtis in key roles.
Release
The series Shining Girls streams exclusively on Apple Tv. Its much-awaited episode 7 is supposed to release on 27th May; on the platform mentioned above at about 5 am according to GMT.
Recap To Episode 6
This episode is an extended flashback from the pov of Harper kurtis of the past years; and how he has been able to hide all these years even after multiple murders. It also fleshes out his history and connections with Kirby and how she became his Target.
The extended flashback depicts Harper’s history from being a soldier at war to a serial killer equipped with the ability to time travel and bends the time and realities to meet his nefarious purposes.
What Might The Upcoming Episode 7 Have In Store For The Viewers?
Although the viewers know a lot more than Kirby and Dan, it is speculated that in episode 7; the characters will catch up. There is a chance that Kirby and Dan will follow the military leadership and find out that Harper served in the First World war.
It is also speculated that Kirby and Dan might conclude that Klara was the First victim of Harper in the upcoming episode. Still, since the body was never found; it is also speculated that there is a smidge of chance that Clara might be alive.
Whatever episode 7 has in store for the viewers; it is sure that it will be an extremely crucial one in the plot of this story.
The post Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Knicks guard Evan Fournier reacts to Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Take ALL the guns away’
Evan Fournier offered a sweeping solution to the senseless gun violence.
“Take ALL the guns away,” the Knicks guard tweeted. “Stop selling them and take the rest away.”
Fournier tweeted in the wake of the latest mass killing in the United States, when an 18-year-old opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday and murdered 19 children.
It was yet another mass killing in America — just 10 days after 10 people were gunned down in a Buffalo supermarket — and followed by the familiar debate of implementing stricter gun laws in a country with powerful gun lobbyists and Second Amendment wardens.
Fournier’s home nation of France, along with most of Europe, has much stricter gun laws than the United States and a much lower rate of deaths from firearms.
Other NBA players, most notably LeBron James, sent messages of outrage at the crime and support for the victims on social media. Austin Rivers, a former Knick and now a member of the Denver Nuggets, was pointed in his response to Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who echoed the NRA line that mental health is the reason for the mass shootings, not easily accessible firearms.
The Trump-backed Greene tweeted that “sometimes meds can be the problem.”
“This is the Problem! Seriously?? “sometimes meds can be the problem” she can’t be serious??” Rivers tweeted. “Mental illness a small part of this. It still starts and ends with Gun control and harsher regulations to acquire one! How can someone tell if a kid is at risk to shoot up a school?
“WHAT ARE WE DOING”???? This is America, one of the best countries in the word,” Rivers added, “but we can’t even take our kids to school and not have anxiety attacks! No more!! No more just thoughts and prayers, no more moments of silence! Action has to come now!”
The NBA and its players have been outspoken against gun violence and, in 2015, partnered with a gun control organization for a series of advertisements focusing on the victims.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea Tuesday night to U.S. Senators, specifically Mitch McConnell, to implement stricter gun control.
“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired,” Kerr said. “Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”
()
