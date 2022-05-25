News
Managed IT Services: What They Are and Why You Need Them
Most business owners know that they need some form of IT services in order to keep their company running smoothly. But what are managed IT services, and why are they so important? Managed IT services involve a third-party provider who takes over all or a portion of your company’s IT operations. This can include anything from monitoring and maintaining your network infrastructure to providing help desk support to your employees.
Why Do You Need Managed IT Services?
There are a number of reasons why you may need managed IT services. Some of the most important include:
1. Peace of Mind – When you outsource your IT operations to a third-party provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are being taken care of by experts. This can save you time and money, and allow you to focus on your business goals.
2. Improved Efficiency – A good managed IT services provider can help you streamline your IT operations, making them more efficient and effective. This can save you time and money in the long run.
3. Greater flexibility – By outsourcing your IT needs, you gain access to a team of experts who can help you with any technology challenge you may face. This flexibility can be essential in today’s fast-paced business world.
4. Enhanced Security – One of the most important benefits of managed IT services is enhanced security. By having a dedicated team monitoring your network security, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are safe from attack.
Is Investing In IT Management Worth It?
We asked Ascendant Technologies a Managed Service Provider in Philadelphia if investing in IT management is worth it. Here’s what they had to say: There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the value of managed IT services depends on your specific business needs. However, in general, investing in IT management can be a wise move for businesses of all sizes.
The main benefit of managed IT services is improved security. By outsourcing your IT needs to a third-party provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are safe from attack. In addition, a good managed IT services provider can help you streamline your IT operations, making them more efficient and effective. This can save you time and money in the long run.
If you’re considering investing in IT management, be sure to assess your specific business needs and compare the different providers available. Don’t forget to ask for references from other businesses that have used the same provider. By doing your homework, you can find the right managed IT services provider for your company and enjoy the many benefits they offer.
The Benefits Of Using IT Managed Services
There are many benefits to using IT managed services. Some of the most notable benefits include:
1. Increased Efficiency – By outsourcing your IT needs to a managed service provider, you can free up your internal team to focus on other strategic initiatives. The managed service provider will handle all of the day-to-day tasks associated with maintaining your IT infrastructure, allowing your team to focus on more important tasks.
2. Reduced Costs – When you outsource your IT needs, you can typically save money compared to hiring and managing an in-house IT staff. Managed service providers have economies of scale that allow them to offer lower rates than most companies can achieve internally.
3. Improved Security – By entrusting your IT security to a managed service provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are being constantly monitored and protected from unauthorized access or attack. MSPs have the resources and expertise to stay ahead of the latest security threats, keeping your data safe and secure.
4. Increased Reliability – A reliable and well-maintained IT infrastructure is essential for any business. By outsourcing your IT management to a qualified provider, you can rest assured knowing that your systems are always running at peak performance
Conclusion
Managed IT services can provide a number of benefits for businesses of all sizes, including increased efficiency, reduced costs, improved security, and increased reliability. If you’re considering investing in managed IT services, be sure to assess your specific business needs and compare the different providers available. Don’t forget to ask for references from other businesses that have used the same provider. By doing your homework, you can find the right managed IT services provider for your company and enjoy the many benefits they offer.
Apple TV+’s Mrs. American Pie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
Mrs. American Pie will be another American comedy series by Apple TV+. This will be worth watching, and everything ranging from the plot to the Cast of the show will be worth reading as it has all of your favorite actors. This will be another Apple TV+ favorite show to the fans with much fun and laughs.
Cast Of Mrs. American Pie
This is going to blow off your mind. Embrace yourself to know more about the star-studded Cast of Mrs. American Pie, including Ricky Martin, the Grammy award winner, playing the male lead, Robert, and Kristen Wiig, as the female lead Maxine Simmons.
Josh Lucas also joins the other two amazing actors, Ricky Martin and Kristen Wiig, on the opposing side, which will be more exciting and worth watching.
On Janney and Laura Dern will play key roles where the later exec produce the show and Jayme Lemons and Abe Sylvia. Leslie Bibb will play Dinah, and Alison will play the role of Evelyn, a member of the elite group. Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Taylor Tate, Mrs. American Pie will be the hearts and laughs of people all around.
Synopsis
The storyline of the comedy-drama series is set in the early 1970s, where we can see a lot of high-class elite groups popping up. The series is based on the novel Mrs. American Pie, written by Juliet McDaniel. Maxine Simmons, being an outsider, wants to get into this high society group in Palm Beach. To the outsiders, they are high and mighty and portrayed as the epitome of elites which is why she wants to get in any way she can. But this will not be easy as she thinks, and it takes a lot of effort to fit into this elite team as an outsider.
This visual treat is all set with its amazing plot, story, and star-studded Cast, making the show worth watching. This comedy series surprises the viewers with awesome news about the Cast and plots each day.
It will not be the end of Mrs. American Pie news, so don’t turn down your curiosity and wait a bit more to know all about the upcoming comedy series So let’s wait until the whole secrets are out for the people to know.
When Will It Release?
Mrs. American Pie, the ten-part series, has shared the vague news of its arrival with the casts and plots. It is likely to be released in the year 2022. The corresponding team members do not yet announce the exact date and time of the series. It will be available for you to watch, most probably in 2022. So prep up yourself for the funny, everlasting comedy-drama series.
Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the Russian army.
Putin’s decree applying to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions could allow Russia to strengthen its hold on territory that lies between eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists occupy some areas, and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.
The Russian army is engaged in an intense battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas. In a sign that the Kremlin is trying to bolster its stretched military machine, Russian lawmakers agreed to scrap the age limit of 40 for individuals signing their first voluntary military contracts.
A description of the bill on the parliament website indicated older recruits would be allowed to operate precision weapons or serve in engineering or medical roles. The chair of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said the measure would make it easier to hire people with “in-demand” skills.
Russian authorities have said that only volunteer contract soldiers are sent to fight in Ukraine, although they have acknowledged that some conscripts were drawn into the fighting by mistake in the early stages of the war.
Three months into Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, Putin visited a military hospital in Moscow on Wednesday and met with some soldiers wounded in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
The event was the Russian leader’s first publicly known visit with soldiers fighting in Ukraine since he launched the war on Feb. 24. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited wounded soldiers, civilians and children — including at times when Russian troops were fighting on the outskirts of Kyiv.
A reporter for the state-run Russia1 TV channel posted a video clip on Telegram showing Putin in a white medical coat talking to a man in hospital attire, presumably a soldier.
The man, filmed from behind standing up and with no visible wounds, tells Putin that he has a son. The president, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, responds: “He will be proud of his father,” before shaking the man’s hand.
Zelenskyy reiterated Wednesday that he would be willing to negotiate with Putin directly but said Moscow needs to retreat to the positions it held before the Feb. 24 invasion and must show it’s ready to “shift from the bloody war to diplomacy.”
“I believe it would be a correct step for Russia to make,” Zelenskyy told leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, by video link.
He also said that Ukraine wants to drive Russian troops out of all captured areas. “Ukraine will fight until it reclaims all its territories,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s about our independence and our sovereignty.”
Russia already had a program to expedite the naturalization of people living in Luhansk and Donetsk, the two eastern Ukraine provinces that make up the Donbas and where the Moscow-backed separatists hold large areas as self-declared independent republics.
During a visit to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin indicated they could become part of “our Russian family.”
A Russia-installed official in the Kherson region has predicted the region would become part of Russia. An official in Zaporizhzhia said Wednesday that the region’s pro-Kremlin administration would seek that as well.
Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia’s second-largest city, plans to start issuing Russian passports in the near future, said the Russian-installed acting mayor, Galina Danilchenko.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who attended the Davos forum in person, called for friendly countries — particularly the United States — to provide the Ukrainian military with multiple launch rocket systems so they could try to recapture territory taken by the Russians.
“Every day of someone sitting in Washington, Berlin, Paris and other capitals, and considering whether they should or should not do something, costs us lives and territories,” Kuleba said.
On Wednesday Russian rockets pounded towns far from the front line in the Donbas. The governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Haidai, accused Russia of targeting shelters where civilians were hiding in the city of Sievierodonetsk.
“The situation is serious,” Haidai said in a written response to questions from The Associated Press. “The city is constantly being shelled with every possible weapon in the enemy’s possession.”
Sievierodonetsk and the nearby city of Lysychansk are the largest remaining settlements held by Ukraine in Luhansk. The region is “more than 90%” controlled by Russia, Haidai said, adding that a key supply route was coming under pressure despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Haidai said the road between Lysychansk and the city of Bakhmut to the southwest is considered crucial to keeping Ukrainian troops in the area supplied. Haidai said it was “constantly being shelled” and that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance teams were approaching the area.
The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said four civilians were injured when two rockets hit the town of Pokrovsk early Wednesday.
One strike left a crater at least three meters (10 feet) deep, with the remnants of what appeared to be a rocket still smoldering. A row of low terraced houses near the strike suffered significant damage.
“There’s no place to live in left. Everything is smashed,” Viktoria Kurbonova, a mother of two who lived in one of the terraced houses, said.
An earlier strike about a month ago blew out the windows, which were replaced with plastic sheeting. Kurbonova thinks that probably saved their lives since there was no glass flying around.
“I was reaching for my child, and I couldn’t find him in the dust,” she said.
In other developments, Russia said the strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol was functional again following a nearly three-month siege that ended with the surrender of the last Ukrainian fighters.
The Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the military completed clearing the port of land mines.
Russian forces took full control of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, after the last defenders holed up in a giant seaside steel plant laid down their weapons last week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the separatists in Donetsk planned to set up a tribunal to put the fighters on trial and that Moscow welcomes the action.
Elena Becatoros in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, and Jamey Keaten in Davos, Switzerland, contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used an AR-15 in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes beforehand, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott said Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before attack, soon after his 18th birthday, and seemed to hint online that something was about to happen.
As details of the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. emerged Wednesday, grief engulfed the small town of Uvalde, population 16,000.
The dead included an outgoing 10-year-old, Eliahna Garcia, who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, with 17 years’ experience whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.
“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
The gunman, Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN that all of those killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” Olivarez said. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman. Police and others responding to the attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape.
Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive. But in chilling posts on social media in the days and hours before the massacre, an account that appeared to belong to Ramos displayed photos of his guns and seemed to indicate something was going to happen.
The attack in the predominantly Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The bloodshed was the latest in a seemingly unending string of mass killings at churches, schools, stores and other sites in the United States. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
In a somber address to the nation hours after the attack in Texas, President Joe Biden pleaded for Americans to “stand up to the gun lobby” and enact tougher restrictions, saying: “When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
On the day Ramos bought his second weapon last week, an Instagram account that investigators say apparently belong to Ramos carried a photo of two AR-style rifles. Ramos apparently tagged another Instagram user, one with more than 10,000 followers, asking her to share the picture with her followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram confirmed to The Associated Press that it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings. Investigators are also looking at an account on TikTok, possibly belonging to the shooter, with a profile that reads: “Kids be scared IRL,” an acronym meaning “in real life.” The profile is not dated.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by investigators. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle last Friday.
On Tuesday morning, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother, then fled the scene, crashing his truck near the school and entering the building, authorities said.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a nearby classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
A tactical team forced its way into the classroom where the attacker was holed up and was met with gunfire from Ramos but shot and killed him, according to Olivarez.
In the aftermath, families in Uvalde waited hours for word on their children. At the town civic center where some gathered Tuesday night, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wails. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man. On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving with Bibles and therapy dogs.
Staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they left Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where many of the children were taken. Three children and an adult were being treated at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
Law enforcement officers investigating the bloodshed began serving search warrants and gathering telephone and other records. They also sought to contact Ramos’ relatives and trace the guns.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The close-knit community, built around a shaded central square, includes many Hispanic families who have lived there for generations. It sits amid fields of cabbage, onions, carrots and other vegetables. But many of the steadiest jobs are supplied by companies that produce construction materials.
The attack came as the school was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
Condolences poured in from leaders around the world. Pope Francis said it is time to say “‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his nation also knows “the pain of losing innocent young lives.”
Texas, which has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation, has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman shot more than two dozen people to death during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, a gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Gov. Greg. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators, all of them Republicans, were among the scheduled speakers at a forum Friday.
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
Eugene Garcia, Dario Lopez-Mills and Elliot Spagat in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
