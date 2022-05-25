News
Mason Dye: Is He Dating Someone Currently? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Talking about Mason Dye is an American actor. He earned 2 master’s degrees from the University of West Alabama, 1st in 2004 and 2nd in 2009. He started his acting career in 2013 with a web series. Mason Dye played the roles in Teen Wolf (2014) and Flowers in the Attic (2014).
Mason Dye 27 years old and will turn 28 in a few days. There are many dating news and rumors about celebrities. There are many questions regarding Mason Dye’s relationship status. Is he single or dating someone.
Mason Dye Past Relationships:
As we know, celebrities keep their dating status mostly private, and they don’t want to disclose it early; hence Mason’s girlfriends and partners are not known. It may be very simple to find out about the current relationship status, but it is hard to discover and record his breakups, hookups, girlfriends, etc. And is to be said that Mason had only 1 relationship in the past times. It is seen that Mason does not have any children and was not engaged previously.
Mason Dye’s Girlfriend In 2022 (Current):
According to the sources, it is found that 27 years old Mason Dye is most likely to be single nowadays. Mason likes to keep his personal life and love life secret and doesn’t want to come into the eyes of the public. The sources are currently finding out about his relationships in the past or the current scenario, and it will be updated as soon as possible.
Rumors About Mason Dye:
Different sources will reveal different rumors about Mason Dye and his past relationship. His net worth is $100,000 – $1M (it may differ from other sources). His marital status is also single.
Mason Dye Dating Compatibility:
Mason Dye is a Cancer that is ruled by the planet of the Moon and is said to be most romantically compatible with Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces. These kinds of people are very sensitive and only come into the relationship with complete emotional security.
The conclusion says that Mason Dye is not dating currently, and his past was also very secretive. More details would be soon recovered as the information would be updated from time to time for that stay tuned.
Heat’s Duncan Robinson may not cash in on all of his $90 million deal. Here’s why
Duncan Robinson arrived prepared for this moment, including significant incentive in last summer’s five-year free-agent agreement in case he was part of a championship team during the term of the deal.
The Miami Heat also arrived prepared for this moment, the added payout to be guaranteed only if Robinson was a significant part of such a title run.
At the moment, that leaves Robinson still chasing a ring, but almost assuredly unable to also chase the cash that would guarantee all of what could be a $90 million deal.
As a means of both incentivizing Robinson toward championship success and covering themselves in case Robinson’s role or productivity decreased, the final $10 millon of Robinson contract is only guaranteed if the Heat win a championship during any of those five seasons.
But even then there are caveats, caveats already in place and at play this postseason.
According to three NBA parties familiar with the contract framing, Robinson only cashes in on the championship bonus if the following are met in the title-winning season:
— At least 70 regular-season appearances.
— Average at least 25 minutes during the regular season.
— Appear in at least 75 percent of his team’s playoff games.
— Average at least 25 minutes in the playoffs.
Despite losing his starting role to Max Strus in March, Robinson still made 79 regular-season appearances, so that threshold was reached.
And despite the reduced role, there still were 25.9 minutes per game during the regular season, so that marker also was attained.
But the postseason has gone in a different direction, even after scoring 27 points in the playoff opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
So far, 11 appearances in the Heat’s 15 playoff outings going into Wednesday night’s Game 5 at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals . . . and the ultimate hard reality of only 11.27 minutes per game this postseason.
Such bonuses are not unusual in contracts, particularly with several crafted by Robinson’s agent, Jason Glushon.
Glushon, for example, also represents Boston big man Al Horford, whose 2022-23 team option jumps by $5 million if the Celtics make the NBA Finals and $12 million if they win the championship. The markers were included when the deal initially was completed with the Philadelphia 76ers, who very much were championship or bust at that moment.
And in a move similar to the uncertainty with Robinson, Glushon included such incentives with the contract agreement reached in August with the Washington Wizards regarding Spencer Dinwiddie, who since moved on to the Dallas Mavericks.
For Robinson, it has been an uneven ride, and for more than the financial pathway.
But there also could be hope, considering he went into Wednesday coming off a 14-point performance in Game 4, when he played 23:20. And there also were first-half minutes in Saturday night’s Game 3.
“Literally every single game in this series, he’s been on my mind,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the semi-revival for Robinson. “We definitely could use his spacing and shooting. He creates a different kind of trigger. He accesses a different part of the menu for us. I think that’s important.”
When Robinson converted four 3-pointers in mostly mop-up duty Monday night, it was the first time he had reached that total since his nine in the April 17 playoff opener against the Hawks.
“And, again,” Spoelstra said, “it depends on the flow, circumstance of the game. And some of these, I can have an idea but I’m not going to just totally predetermine.”
While Spoelstra can’t guarantee a championship payoff beyond a potential ring, should the Heat push past the Celtics and then the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, he said he is comfortable that Robinson is ready when called upon.
“He’s emotionally steady,” Spoelstra said. “It doesn’t mean he loves it, but he’s going to be ready for those minutes when they happen.”
Father and 6-year-old son robbed leaving Yankees game: NYPD
A happy father and son day out to Yankees stadium ended with a mugger pointing a pistol in their faces in a Bronx hold-up caught on video, police said Wednesday.
The 40-year-old victim and 6-year-old son were returning to their home near Sheridan Ave. and 161st St. about 9 p.m. Monday when the crook followed them into their apartment building, cops said.
Surveillance video from inside the building shows the father and son, both sporting baseball caps, stepping into their Concourse Village building. The little child was playing with a souvenir Yankees baseball bat he got at the Bronx Bombers’ 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
The crook, wearing a hooded black winter coat, slowly follows the father and son into the lobby, where he raises his jacket and pulls a small handgun from his waistband.
The father steps in between the crook and his son, as the suspect waves around the pistol, demanding his belongings, cops said.
After a few more threats, the father hands over $30 to the crook, who runs off.
No injuries were reported.
Cops on Wednesday released the surveillance video and images of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
Adam Demos: Is He Dating Someone Currently? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Knowing about Adam Demos, he is an Australian actor. He Graduated from Screen wise Film &TV School, Sydney, in 2009, and that same year, he was in an episode of Home and Away and a couple of episodes of Rescue Special Ops.
He is very well known for his role in Netflix films and series for Falling Inn Love, UnREAL (American television series), Sex/Life, etc. Adam Demos is 37 years old, and he may have ex-girlfriends, hookups, relationships, etc. As celebrities mostly keep their relationship status private, people might know less about such things about them.
Adam Demos Past Relationships:
According to the information, Adam Demos has had quite a few relationships in the past few years. All his past relationships were very secretive. As said before, celebrities are very private about their relationships, and this is why we don’t know much about their past. Adam Demos was not with someone, and he has no children.
Adam Demo’s Girlfriend In 2022 (Current):
When Adam Demos was 35-year-old, he was possibly single as he always remained relatively private in his love life. But currently, it is coming up that he has been dating Sarah Shahi during the recent Netflix series Sex/Life.
Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi are filmed in the series together in the fall of 2020 in Canada. Shahi began dating her co-star Demos in 2020 after meeting on the Netflix series Sex/Life set in the fall. Their relationship went viral to the public in January 2021 as Shahi gave a shout-out to his love, Demos, as her good fortune on her birthday.
About The Series Sex/Life:
Sex/Life is an American drama-streaming television series. A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her present married with kids when his ex-bad-boy crashes back into her life as she cannot stop fantasizing about him.
In the show, Shahi’s character, Billie, is married to Cooper (Mike Vogel), but she yearns for her wilder days when she is hooked up with Brad (Adam Demos). They both play the role of sexy former lovers who accidentally caught up in a love triangle.
Sarah Shahi Relationship Status:
The magazine US Weekly recently confirmed that in June 2020; Sarah Shahi and Steve Howey were separated 2 months prior after 11 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in January 2021. She shares 3 children with Steve, William, and twins Violet and Knox.
In the recent scenario, Adam Demos is currently dating Sarah Shahi on the set of Sex/Life; during their series together and fell in love with each other while acting as former lovers. As per their relationship now, it may be examine that they will marry each other in due course of time or the near future.
