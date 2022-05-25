Finance
Medical Technologies – Are They a Good Idea?
It is 2017 so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with all the advancements that are being made. Every time we think we are learning one piece of technology the newest model shows up.
In terms of medical professionals this is no different, we also have to get used to new technologies and advancements being made all the time. These technologies are put into place with the idea that they are making the lives of medical professionals easier.
Some of these technologies are proven as beneficial to medical professionals and their patients. While other technologies are questionable to whether they are beneficial or not. I am going to discuss three of these technologies and give my opinions on them.
The question I ask here is do they really make the lives of medical professionals easier or are medical professionals spending more time learning how to use these technologies than on patient care?
The first medical technology is Electronic Health Records, also known as EHR. This system allows all patient information to be added into a database and be reviewed by medical professionals. The information that is added into this system includes:
Basic patient information
Past medical history
Patient medications
Lab and x-ray information and results
Notes on patient visit
Patient diagnoses
Vital signs
Benefits of this system include:
Cutting back on paper since all patient information is entered on this database instead of being hand written.
Allows patients to review their records online through the patient portal.
Allows medical professionals to coordinate care by sending patient information to each other.
Saves space that is required to store paper medical records and allows this space to be used in better ways.
Allows 24 hour 7 days a week access.
It saves time and money.
Some cons of this system include:
Not all patients are tech savvy and won’t benefit from this system.
Like with all online systems EHR systems are at risk in regards to cyber hackers and malicious hackers. This means extra diligence is necessary to prevent patient information from being accessed by unauthorized users.
If the system is not updated regularly it can cause issues with the use of the system.
If the internet goes out in a facility than this system is useless.
In my personal opinion I feel this technology is beneficial to medical professionals, as well as patients. It allows patients to be involved in their care by having access to their information instead of feeling they are in the dark and not know what’s going on with their care.
This system also has many advantages for medical professionals. One big one is they have more time to communicate with their patients instead of having to spend a lot of time reviewing and charting patient care. I also feel it prevents clutter that may that happens with paper records and reducing the mistakes or errors of medical professionals.
The second medical technology is Infusion Pumps. Infusion pumps are used to deliver fluids, nutrients, and medications to patients. This device helps deliver controlled amounts of fluids to the patient’s body.
Some of specific uses for an infusion pump include delivery of:
IV fluids if a patient is dehydrated.
Chemotherapy drugs.
Insulin or other hormones.
Antibiotics.
Pain relievers.
Some specific benefits to these pumps include:
The can be set so the patient only gets the amount of fluid, medication, or nutrition need.
They are easy to use.
They provide wireless drug library and pump data.
Some cons to these pumps include:
There are insufficient updates and upgrades.
Weight based dose checking only allows maximum weight to be entered.
I feel that these infusion pumps are good for patients. On the other hand I feel there needs to be some improvements made to these pumps to reduce error and to offer more update and upgrades.
The third medical technology is the Unique Device Identification Tracker, which is also known as the UDI. This technology is an implant and implantable device tracking software designed for use in an operating room. This device is Internet based and is used to manage and track of all implants.
Some specific implants that this device tracks includes:
Tissue
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Any other type of implant
Some specific benefits of this device include:
It allows hospital system integration, which improves workflow.
Provides expiration date alerts, which improves patient safety and reduces waste.
Provides supplier regulatory status, which allows you to view AATB, FDA, and state licenses.
Provides barcode scanning and labels to save time finding what you’re looking for and eliminates error prone data entry.
Provides notifications on recalls.
Some cons of this device include:
If a professional scans the wrong item it can lead to major issues.
If the facility using this system does not offer proper training on this device it can lead to major issues or misuse of this device.
I feel this technology is very useful to medical professionals and their patients. It allows for the medical professional to focus more time on patient care and less time on paperwork.
Which makes patients feel they are a priority and that their medical teams truly cares. This device also improves safety for patients since it helps make sure any implants being used meet all requirements for safe implantation.
So my overall analysis on medical technologies is they are a good idea. They are beneficial to medical professionals, as well as their patients as long as they are used properly. I feel these medical technologies do help improve patient care and help make the job of the medical professional easier.
Finance
How a Reverse Mortgage Can Work For You
You may have seen the recent television commercials with “The Golden Girls” star, Rue McClanahan, which advertises reverse mortgages. What are these loans? Who is eligible? And what are the risks involved?
A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that is available to senior citizens who have a lot of equity in their homes, but little cash on hand. It is literally a mortgage in reverse, where a homeowner is able to access equity locked in their home through a special loan from the bank. This money is paid out either in monthly installments or all at once. There are no monthly costs for the borrower to pay, and the loan becomes mature only when the property is sold or when the homeowner dies. At that time, all interest and fees associated with the loan are due in one lump sum.
For seniors who need money for day-to-day expenses like medications, bills, or travel funds, a reverse mortgage can be a great option.
Other home loans are available, but they require monthly payments, which can be difficult for some seniors to afford. This is one of the reasons that a reverse mortgage can be a good fit for some people; not only can they free up some cash from their home equity, but they can do so without adding to their monthly expenses.
On the downside, because the money for this type of loan comes out of the home equity, a reverse mortgage can affect the amount of inheritance that beneficiaries will receive. When the property is sold (or at the time of the owner’s death), the bank takes back all monies owed to them, leaving what’s left over to the borrower. The more money taken out on a reverse mortgage, the less money will be left for the heirs of the estate. Fortunately, there is a limit to how much can be owed. When the property is sold, if the proceeds from the sale are lower than the amount still due on the loan, the bank will eat the difference.
In order to qualify for a reverse mortgage, the borrower must be 62 years of age or older, use the property as their primary residence, keep their home in good repair, and must have paid off all or most of their mortgage. If there is an outstanding balance on the mortgage, it must be paid in full with funds from the new loan.
If possible, a better solution is to sell the property and downsize to a smaller home or apartment. This would allow the homeowner to live off the profits from the sale, without owing anybody anything. However, this is not a viable option for everyone, especially in a slow real estate market.
A reverse mortgage can bring great relief to seniors, but this type of financing is not the answer for everyone. The costs involved with this type of loan are quite high in the beginning, although the borrower won’t be impacted by it on a month-to-month basis. If the homeowner doesn’t plan on staying in the house for very long, the costs of taking out this type of loan can be too great for it to be practical. Some fees must be paid for upfront (using money from the loan), and closing fees can be higher than with other types of financing. A homeowner should only consider this type of loan if she is planning to stay in the house for a long time. If she’s at all unsure about her plans, it may be a better idea to take out a different type of home loan, or to look into the option of selling the property.
Because predatory lenders often target seniors, the government has made it mandatory for all those interested in acquiring a reverse mortgage to speak with a qualified third party advisor. This will ensure that the borrower is doing what is in his best interest, including choosing a reputable lender with which to do business.
Finance
Navigate Your Way to Proper Internal-External Hemorrhoid Coding
Do not miss CPT 2010 ‘either/or’ instruction for hemorrhoid location.
You cannot select a hemorrhoidectomy code if you do not know the distinction between internal and external hemorrhoids. Let our experts take you through the anatomy and coding maze to help you select the right code.
Location should guide you
According to Marcella Bucknam, CPC, CCS-P, CPC-H, CCS, CPCP, COBGC, CCC, manager of compliance education for the University of Washington Physicians Compliance Program, “External hemorrhoids occur outside the ‘anal verge,’ which is at the distal end of the anal canal.”
On the other hand, “internal hemorrhoids are proximal to the anal verge and can be much tougher to diagnose and treat,” she carries on.
Important to identifying different hemorrhoid types is… the dentate line. The line is a mucocutaneous junction about a cm above the anal verge, and “can be seen separating the anus from the rectum,” says Suzan Berman, CPC, CEMC, CEDC, senior manager of coding and compliance in the surgery and anesthesiology departments at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Internal hemorrhoids take place above the dentate line, and external hemorrhoids occur below the line.
Best option: Knowing the lingo might help you translate op notes, however having your physician indicate “internal” or “external” will bring down any potential coding mistakes.
Look for ‘Internal’ Excision Instruction
Lack of specific internal hemorrhoid excision codes can be perplexing.
For example: “The only code I can come up with the excision of one internal hemorrhoid is the unlisted code 46999 (Unlisted procedure, anus),” according to Sandra Sickler CPC, CCS, coder with Countryside Surgery Center in Clearwater, Fla.
Here’s a solution: By adding the following text note, this year’s CPT codes allow you to utilize certain codes for internal and/or external hemorrhoids: “For excision of internal and/or external hemorrhoid(s), look at 46250-46262, 46320.” That means you can use 46255 (Hemorrhoidectomy, internal and external, single column/group) for the excision of one internal hemorrhoid (or 46260 [… 2 or more columns/groups] for excision of multiple internal hemorrhoids), according to Bucknam.
You might go for 46945 (Hemorrhoidectomy, internal, by ligation other than rubber band; single hemorrhoid column/group) or 46946 (… 2 or more hemorrhoid columns/groups) for certain internal hemorrhoid excisions, says Linda Parks, MA, CPC, CMC, CMSCS, an independent coding consultant in Atlanta. Called “transfixion suture excision”, the surgeon places a crisscross stitch and ties off the base of the hemorrhoid with the suture (ligation) to be in charge of bleeding. Then the surgeon excises and does away with the remaining hemorrhoid.
One more problem: Your surgeon might excise a thrombosed internal hemorrhoid, however 46320 (Excision of thrombosed hemorrhoid, external) describes an external hemorrhoid procedure. Based on the new text note for internal and/or external codes, you can report 46320 for internal hemorrhoids, says Bucknam.
Follow ‘External’ Rules for the Right Code Choice
Even though the new text note for internal and/or external codes might seem to allow 46255 for a single external hemorrhoid, a separate text note following 46250 directs, “for hemorrhoidectomy, external, single column/group, go for 46999.”
Likewise, for excision of multiple external hemorrhoids you should make use of the most specific code 46250 (Hemorrhoidectomy, external, 2 or more columns/groups) rather than 46260.
Look at ‘Internal and External’ Codes for ‘Mixed’ Removals
Your surgeon may excise a “mixed” or confluent hemorrhoid that starts above the dentate line and extends below it. These hemorrhoids show attributes of both an external and internal hemorrhoid. You can find out what codes you should select by subscribing to the General Surgery Coding Alert.
Finance
Life Insurance & Health Insurance – Need of the Hour
Life is unpredictable. Unexpected events that strike without warning can disrupt the smooth rhythm of life. You must be prepared at all times. As the primary earning member, you will do anything for the ones you love and ensure that nothing is lacking even if you are taken away from them forever. Do your best today to ensure that your family can always enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.
Life Insurance:-
Thinking about why you need life insurance can be an emotional and stressful task. However, life insurance is one of the most responsible decisions you can make to help ensure that your spouse, children or other loved ones can continue to enjoy the quality of the life they deserve.
Life insurance is nothing but its a way to replace the loss of income that occurs when someone dies. It ensures that your family will receive financial support in your absence. Put simply, life insurance provides your family with a sum of money if something happens to you. It protects your family from financial crises & provides some financial peace of mind.
In addition to serving as a protective cover, life insurance acts as a flexible money-saving scheme, which empowers you to accumulate wealth-to buy a new car, get your children married and even retire comfortably.
With a life insurance policy in place, you can:
- Provide security to your family
- Protect your home mortgage, loans, credit card borrowings etc.
- Provide finance to your loved ones to achieve their goals in your absence
- Ensure that your family is able to maintain their lifestyle, no matter what happens
- Take care of your estate planning needs
- Look at other retirement saving/investment vehicles
Health Insurance:-
Although health insurance can not prevent a serious injury or illness, it can help you maintain financial stability. A serious injury, disability or critical illness can impact a person’s emotional well-being and financial security. And while it can be difficult to think about these things, you will make a smart decision by planning for the unexpected now.
Health insurance policies insure you against several illnesses and guarantee you stay financially secure should you ever require treatment. They safeguard your peace of mind, eliminate all worries about treatment expenses, and allow you to focus your energy on more important things like recovery.
Health insurance is required when an individual is ill or requires medical checkups. It can prevent the patient from being expected to pay out of pocket expenses towards medical bills because they do not have any health insurance. Without health insurance, one may even not be able to afford expensive medical services when needed.
Benefits of having a Health Insurance:-
- Helps protect your income – Disability Income Protection Insurance
- Provides a monthly benefit to help maintain financial stability while you recover from a disability.
- Long-Term Care Insurance
- Provides a daily benefit to help you offset the cost of care administered in a long-term care facility or at home.
- Critical Illness Insurance
- Provides a lump-sum payment to be used in case of contingency
- Hospital Cash Plan
- Provides a daily allowance to help you pay during your hospital stay.
Medical Technologies – Are They a Good Idea?
Everything To Know About Sanvikaa, Pradhan Ji’s Daughter Rinky In ‘Panchayat’
How a Reverse Mortgage Can Work For You
Brave Crypto Browser Latest Version Integrates Solana Blockchain
Navigate Your Way to Proper Internal-External Hemorrhoid Coding
NCIS: Hawaii Season 2: Cast, Plot And When Can You Expect It To Release?
IMD Predicted Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 3 Days In These Areas | Check Here Forecast Till 28 May
Life Insurance & Health Insurance – Need of the Hour
Swiss Bank Dukascopy Allows Deposits And Withdrawals in Tether USDT
Relocate Your Emergency Patient From Kolkata To Anywhere By Vedanta Air Ambulance
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼