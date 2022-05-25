News
Mets lose 13-12 to Giants after insane back-and-forth game at Oracle Park
SAN FRANCISCO – The Mets had done it. They had raised everyone’s blood pressure, rallied late and were on their way to another series win. Then the bullpen blew it.
Edwin Diaz gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Mets had taken the lead in the top half, and the Amazin’s lost to the Giants, 13-12, in a wild game at Oracle Park.
Even Diaz saw a bright side in the loss, which featured a total if 15 runs in the final three innings.
“We didn’t give up,” he said. “We came from behind.”
Down by six runs with nine outs to go, the Mets chipped their deficit away with a two-run Francisco Lindor home run in the seventh. But that was just setting the table for the theatrics that would come in the eighth. The Mets poured it on, featuring their 2022 specialty of grit, hustle, and small ball to mount a seven-run rally and complete yet another improbable comeback.
But their three-run lead was promptly erased in the bottom of the eighth when Drew Smith gave up a three-run home run to Joc Pederson, which was his third dinger of the night. Adam Ottavino, the third Mets reliever of the eighth, was able to keep the game tied with a strikeout to end the frame – setting up one more late push for the Mets offense.
Dominic Smith led off the ninth with a triple to right-center field and he was replaced by pinch-runner Travis Jankowski. Moments later, Brandon Nimmo launched a sacrifice fly to left field as Jankowski tagged third, sprinted 90 feet and scored the go-ahead run for a one-run lead. But, once again, it wasn’t enough.
Just to make every second of the late innings on Tuesday that much more hair-rising, Diaz blew his save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning. After Pederson tied the game with a single, Brandon Crawford ripped the game-winning hit to left field. There was a not-so-close play at the plate but the Giants swarmed onto the field after the safe call.
Though the Mets had put the rest of the league on notice with another late-game comeback, the Giants stormed ahead as winners to give the Amazin’s a taste of their own medicine. The back-and-forth game was a valiant, fighting effort from the Mets. But even for them, it just wasn’t enough after their starting pitcher sunk them in an early hole.
Asked if he had to do anything to make sure his players didn’t get “too down” after such a loss, manager Buck Showalter said, “Too down? No, not this group.”
Chris Bassitt struggled to put up zeros in his second-straight start against the Giants. He allowed three home runs, the most he’s ever coughed up in a single start, including two long balls to Joc Pederson. His final line – eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks across 4.1 innings and 92 pitches – was as disappointing as they come.
Before Tuesday, Bassitt’s most disastrous outing of the year had been just over one month ago, also against the Giants. The right-hander had permitted five earned runs on eight hits to San Francisco on April 20 at Citi Field. Bassitt has surrendered 13 earned runs to the Giants across two starts against them this year.
Bassitt’s worst and shortest outing of the season arrived in between spot starts from depth arms. After David Peterson aced his Monday call-up assignment, allowing two runs over six innings in a win against the Giants, the Mets needed Bassitt to eat innings and pitch well before another spot starter, unofficially Thomas Szapucki, would take the hill on Wednesday. But Bassitt’s command and release points were all over the place on Tuesday.
That Bassitt was having an off-night was evident well before he was removed from the game, making it fair to question why Showalter left him on the mound long enough to give up another home run to Pederson, once again a two-run shot.
()
The Circle Season 5: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled?
The Circle (sometimes called The Circle US to distinguish it from other worldwide forms) is an American reality competition arrangement created by Studio Lambert and Movement Substance Gather, that is, to begin with, circulated on Netflix in January 2020. It is based on the first British TV arrangement of the same title.
The arrangement bills itself as a diversion based on social media, saying that “anybody can be anybody within The Circle. Tim Harcourt is the imaginative executive of Studio Lambert, which produces the British and American forms of appearance. Harcourt pondered what reality would seem like if the individuals never met face-to-face.
He had moreover been considering the thought of a bird’s-eye view-style narrative of a loft building, seeing into each of their lives. When the following season of this tv arrangement is propelled, it’ll be accessible to stream on the Netflix gushing service.
The Circle Is Getting A Season 5, Yes?
The unscripted social media sensation was renewed for seasons 4 and 5 in August of 2021, so once season 4 is complete, we can rest confident that there will be more Circle magic. Michelle Buteau will also return to host the fifth season. The fifth season of The Circle has been renewed.
Netflix will add The Circle Season 4 finale on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight, as it has in previous weeks. The Circle, which debuted on Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2023, is now in production for its fifth season. Inside the context of The Circle, the participants are assigned to distinct flats within the same building.
These people are kept apart from the rest of the world and one another. They only contact one another through text messages sent through a social media program that allows them to present themselves in whatever manner they see fit.
Season 5 Of The Circle Is All About:
The Netflix series is highly addicting, and it is unlikely that it will be blocked anytime soon. I honestly believe that this show could continue indefinitely. It has to be the simplest show to produce… right? It is shot in a single location. They don’t even go on hometown visits or excursions like other reality series.
The last scene is shot in the penthouse of the apartment where they have been living for the length of the shoot. All they have to do now is go upstairs. While no official release date has been set, I expect The Circle to return for Season 5 sooner than later. There were two seasons in 2021 after the first season in 2020. The fifth season is very likely to be seen at the end of the year.
Cast
A list of probable visitors for Season 5 of The Circle follows. The cast members are Chloe Veitch, Joey Sasso, Michelle Buteau, Shubham Goel, Miranda Bissonnette, Alana Duval, and Seaburn Williams. The performers from season 4 of The Circle are expected to return for season 5. These are the people who are anticipated to slay on the floor.
The post The Circle Season 5: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
STORY REMOVED: US–Texas School-Shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a shooting at a Texas elementary school. AP will publish a corrected version of the story to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother.
Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting
By JIM VERTUNO and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.
By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde began to emerge. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” On the backside of the building, a woman stood by herself, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.
Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.
“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”
Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.
“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.
“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded and pondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.
“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended the elementary school where the shooting happened. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”
Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.
“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.
On social media, pictures of smiling children were posted, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, remained outside the school Tuesday night, waiting for word about his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts remained unknown to family.
Cruz drove to the scene after receiving a tearful and terrifying call from his daughter shortly after the first reports that an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire at the school. While he waited outside the school Tuesday night, his family was at the hospital and civic center waiting for any potential word on her condition.
Çruz called the waiting the heaviest moment of his life.
“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said. “They are waiting for an update.”
Federico Torres waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told KHOU-TV that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and rushed to the school.
“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres said. “They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.”
Torres said he was praying that “my son is found safe … Please if you know anything, let us know.”
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.
