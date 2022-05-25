Finance
Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution – Doing What A Good ERP Does
MS Dynamics AX is an ERP that does everything a good ERP should do. The solution is a perennial achiever. It offers enough advantages to a business to help get the basics right and move on towards bigger things.
1. Axapta offers a multi-layered architecture which helps a business be more agile and adapt better to rapidly changing requirements.
2. The ERP Software offers discrete as well as process-based manufacturing functionalities.
3. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution leverages best industry practices and vertical market processes through its business process library.
4. It offers a seamless Microsoft Office integration with Excel, Word, Outlook and Dynamics CRM through a single click.
5. It offers to the end user an enterprise portal which promotes internal as well as external collaboration. This means companies will be able to share information upstream as well as downstream to simplify production and delivery.
6. MS Dynamics AX offers a full suite of complimentary tools. Other offerings include Management Reporter, Dashboards, Balanced Scorecards, Date Warehousing and OLAP.
7. Its role based configuration facilitates the dashboard creation of specific user functions such as Kanban Scheduling Visualization, Data flows, Workflows and Task Lists.
8. It offers steady global ERP support through its multi-language and multi-currency capabilities.
9. Being one of the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software it is supported ably by a very strong global partner network and happens to be one of the best competitors in the midrange ERP market.
10. It has a very simple and familiar user interface, hence eliminating the need for any kind of training.
There are other reasons why it is known as the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software.
1. It frees organizations up. They get to focus more on business rather than wasting precious time in getting to know the ins and outs of new applications.
2. It helps work with great dedication. It offers an intuitive and role tailored user interface and role centers that help employees organize and prioritize better. They get to access data within a few minutes.
3. The solution’s self-service business intelligence and reporting tools help take smarter business decisions. These help analyze data through dashboard KPIs and Performance Point Server.
4. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution integrates well with Microsoft Office. The end user gets to experience the best of both the ERP Solution as well as Office applications.
5. It helps build strong employee connections and relations with customers and partners through unified collaboration tools.
There is so much for people from all walks of life. The Microsoft Dynamics Services Provider who comes over for an installation will explain it better.
If one benefit for each functional domain were to be highlighted, then the same is given below:
1. For Executives, Axapta helps get more success with project deliveries.
2. For those into Finance & Accounting, it helps improve financial controls.
3. For those into Project Management, it helps improve resource scheduling.
4. For Sales & Marketing professionals, it helps gain deeper insights into clients and prospects.
5. For IT & Systems professionals, it helps eliminate disparate IT Systems.
As mentioned earlier, there is something for everyone.
Risk Management – Marketing by Word of Mouth
Wikipedia proclaims that word of mouth marketing is the passing of information from person to person. To promote product and destinations the old-fashioned way would have been to visit with friends or family and tell them what was new in your life and find out what they were up to in theirs. The same is true for the business world. Staff meetings, client interaction and news conferences were responsible to get the word out about the product being promoted.
Modern technology has enhanced word of mouth marketing through a multitude of social networks. Online companies provide the opportunity, without leaving the house, to receive information and try sample products. Discussions about sample marketed items that have been distributed or have been tested are also available through forums and blogs.
Travel sites have reviews available for the modern-day traveler. Often, these have been written by people who have been to these places and give a personal insight into the destination of choice. Restaurant web sites have a section to leave a comment about the food, service, pricing and establishment as a whole. And let’s not forget the critics of the world who make it their business to keep everyone informed.
This current century’s method of word of mouth communication indicates we are losing out on some in-person verbal socializing. However, and much to our benefit, whenever possible in today’s society, combining an in-person verbal review with any available online word of mouth marketing about the topic of choice will give the advantage of well-rounded knowledge allowing the most informed decision on subject.
Challenges to Gamifying Project Management
Gamification has been a hot buzzword in web marketing circles for several years, now. It refers to awarding badges, points, perks or other digital prizes to web site visitors who take desired actions, like registering an account, leaving a comment or rating content. With estimates as high as 170 million active gamers in the US accustomed to “leveling up” by accumulating points, the strategy has proven very successful on customer-facing web sites.
With such runaway success, businesses have naturally begun to explore how to deploy similar systems inside the company, as well. Every organization needs to encourage some behaviors that no one likes to do, or recognize exceptional performance. Why not use gamification to reward them?
In the area of learning systems and social engagement, solutions from Rypple, Yammer and Bunchball have begun to find traction in the enterprise. But bread-and-butter productivity apps like office suites and project management applications have been a harder sell.
In our research, we routinely hear the following objections:
- Cheaters always prosper. Often referred to as gaming the system, businesses are wary of systems that can easily be fooled into awarding prizes you didn’t earn. Cheating is less problematic with customer-facing systems, but inside the enterprise, businesses need to rely on the performance data they receive — especially if it is used for important processes like performance reviews. As an ironic indicator of the state of gaming protection in the industry, the Gamification Summit recently had to cancel their contest of the best gamification applications because they discovered their voting process had been gamed.
- We have met the enemy and he isn’t us. Enterprises are reluctant to introduce competition between teammates in work teams. Again, in public-facing systems, having losers has little negative effect, but in project teams, managers seek to motivate the entire team. Workplace studies have shown that carrot/stick motivators have only short-term positive effects, and often result in bitterness, feeling passed over and accusations of favoritism. We hear time and again “we compete against our competitors, not ourselves.”
- Farmville task management. Enterprises are already battling the constant distraction of facebook, YouTube and PC games. Even employees who are not intentionally gaming the system can get overly focused on winning badges, tricking out their profile and socializing. Businesses fear that gamifying task management can easily become one more distraction from the actual work at hand.
However, gamification is too compelling to be ignored, and if these objections can be addressed, it can prove to be a powerful kick start to enterprise productivity. For example, cheating can be addressed with a vetting process. Universities have managed this problem for centuries. Adjusting the incentives toward cooperation and away from intra-team competition can support team building, and keeping the system stingy enough that a constant string of awards won’t distract workers is another positive step.
Advantages and Disadvantages Of Mutual Funds
You must have heard about mutual funds and various methods of making money from mutual funds. If you are still wondering as to what they are, read on for more.
Mutual funds are a combined investment scheme that gathers money from lots of investors so as to buy securities. There is no precise and clear cut definition for these investing funds. However, it is important to know that these are open ended in nature and are available to the general public without much complications and regulations.
If you are under the misconception that hedge funds are a form of mutual funds, you are wrong. These are not in any way considered to be mutual funds. On the other hand, the funds are based on principal investments. They are otherwise known as money market funds, fixed income funds, stock or hybrid funds.
These can be actively and efficiently managed. Here, an investor pays for the fund’s expenditure. There are lots of share combinations available for the capital which can seem to be quite confusing to an amateur in the area. The fund manager is also known by the name fund sponsor. The main objective of the entire process is to buy and sell the investment of the fund keeping in mind the investment norms of it. The benefits of these funds is that they help surpass the taxable income of their investors every year. You will have to invest in different kinds of securities to save tax.
You can get a clear idea about this from the fund prospectus. The prospectus explains the investment objective, the approach that you need to take so as to claim the investment and also the permitted investment in a particular fund. Each fund has a definite objective and this explains the kind of income you are looking for. This type of managed investment have various benefits. Some of the benefits are worth considering. These funds also increase the diversification of your investment portfolio.
They also guarantee liquidity of money on a regular basis. This means that you get a fixed income regardless of the performance of the stocks and securities. It can also be considered as a professional management of your income. Mutual funds are great and easy to manage. The service ensured is also great for the customers to invest in them. Apart from this, it is also monitored by the government and hence provides scope for easier management. However, there are also many drawbacks associated with mutual funds. Some of these are that the fund calls in for heavy fees for the management of the portfolio.
