Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution – Doing What A Good ERP Does

MS Dynamics AX is an ERP that does everything a good ERP should do. The solution is a perennial achiever. It offers enough advantages to a business to help get the basics right and move on towards bigger things.

1. Axapta offers a multi-layered architecture which helps a business be more agile and adapt better to rapidly changing requirements.

2. The ERP Software offers discrete as well as process-based manufacturing functionalities.

3. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution leverages best industry practices and vertical market processes through its business process library.

4. It offers a seamless Microsoft Office integration with Excel, Word, Outlook and Dynamics CRM through a single click.

5. It offers to the end user an enterprise portal which promotes internal as well as external collaboration. This means companies will be able to share information upstream as well as downstream to simplify production and delivery.

6. MS Dynamics AX offers a full suite of complimentary tools. Other offerings include Management Reporter, Dashboards, Balanced Scorecards, Date Warehousing and OLAP.

7. Its role based configuration facilitates the dashboard creation of specific user functions such as Kanban Scheduling Visualization, Data flows, Workflows and Task Lists.

8. It offers steady global ERP support through its multi-language and multi-currency capabilities.

9. Being one of the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software it is supported ably by a very strong global partner network and happens to be one of the best competitors in the midrange ERP market.

10. It has a very simple and familiar user interface, hence eliminating the need for any kind of training.

There are other reasons why it is known as the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software.

1. It frees organizations up. They get to focus more on business rather than wasting precious time in getting to know the ins and outs of new applications.

2. It helps work with great dedication. It offers an intuitive and role tailored user interface and role centers that help employees organize and prioritize better. They get to access data within a few minutes.

3. The solution’s self-service business intelligence and reporting tools help take smarter business decisions. These help analyze data through dashboard KPIs and Performance Point Server.

4. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution integrates well with Microsoft Office. The end user gets to experience the best of both the ERP Solution as well as Office applications.

5. It helps build strong employee connections and relations with customers and partners through unified collaboration tools.

There is so much for people from all walks of life. The Microsoft Dynamics Services Provider who comes over for an installation will explain it better.

If one benefit for each functional domain were to be highlighted, then the same is given below:

1. For Executives, Axapta helps get more success with project deliveries.

2. For those into Finance & Accounting, it helps improve financial controls.

3. For those into Project Management, it helps improve resource scheduling.

4. For Sales & Marketing professionals, it helps gain deeper insights into clients and prospects.

5. For IT & Systems professionals, it helps eliminate disparate IT Systems.

As mentioned earlier, there is something for everyone.