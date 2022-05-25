Finance
My Personal Financial Coach & Why I Chose Bruce Lloyd Bradshaw
“Nine Notes on Wearing the Pants” Part III
My Personal Financial Coach is an unlikely choice in some ways, and I think, a brilliant choice in others. A Viet Nam War veteran who graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Western Wisconsin Technical College, Bruce has studied plenty of Life Lessons Learned in order to make his own way into the world of financial advising. After surviving two years, 9 months and 27 days of active duty with the US Army as a UH-1 Helicopter Crew Chief, he came back from Viet Nam and Thailand to build another life. His first marriage was a casualty of the war, and his career in engineering would also turn out to be full of landmines. He has survived a heart attack at 41 and the death of a child, a son, at 17.
He has seen a corporation to which he had given years of dedicated service and his retirement plan go bankrupt. Working for this corporation, he spent time in places such as Zambia, Liberia, Benin, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia, Greece, Turkey, China, Japan, Germany, the UK and Switzerland. There are lessons to be learned from every culture, he believes.
He has owned a resort and a night-club and residential investment properties in the US. Because of these diverse experiences he understands a wide range of financial tools available. There are very few advisors in the world bringing the tools, knowledge, experience, and compassion together to help people reach their individual financial goals.
Bruce Bradshaw has personally experienced the ebb and flow of markets and the joys and traumas of investing in multiple asset classes. On account of all this, he became a professional financial advisor and founder of the Walworth Financial Group. He witnessed the death of too many hardworking employees’ dreams; has seen how life’s sudden enormous surprises can take people unprepared. He and his wife have the care of truly elderly ladies in their family. They have a strong and enduring marriage and five grandchildren. “My entire life I’ve been a mechanic at heart. I love to understand which tools to apply to a given situation. That’s what I do…I fix things or prevent them from breaking…with the right tools. And that’s what good financial planning means.”
He has refined a unique strategy to help his clients protect and grow their assets over specific timeframes and reap the benefits of highly probable investing.
A Personal Financial Coach is available to my readers across the country and around the world. While it may not be my Personal Financial Coach, there are others who share his code of ethics and perspective on client service.
The opportunity to “wear the pants” and take charge of your financial future is just around the electronic corner.
Finance
Understand the Pros and Cons of Saving Money in Piggy Banks
It is always a great idea to put some money away for a rainy day or for a future purchase. But where you put it is a personal choice depending on what your considerations are. Do you have security in mind? Or is it convenience perhaps? Whatever they may be, you might have thought of getting a piggy bank in which to store some extra money. It might help you if you understood what using one of these entails. There are obvious advantages as well as disadvantages that come with piggy banks.
Advantages
We all have spare change left over from grocery shopping and other small purchases, and sometimes we just put it all over the house because we do not have a central place to deposit it. A coin bank will enable you to keep track of the small amounts of money that might otherwise simply lie around or get lost. It can also be a great way to actually save toward a small purchase such as something you saw on sale at the shop down the road. Small, regular deposits into the piggy bank will accumulate enough to reach the desired amount. There are some large piggy banks that are convenient for growing a decent saving, so that might be of interest to you.
Most piggy or coin banks by their very design are pleasing to look at. That means that besides using them to put away some money, you can also use them as decorative pieces in the house. The piggy bank may not necessarily come in the design of a pig, but some are modeled after other animals or objects. So you could choose to become a collector of them and make them serve the double duty of storing your money and brightening up your house.
Disadvantages
When you are saving money, it is usually for a particular reason. Therefore, it is in your interest to ensure that it accumulates enough to achieve your goal. For instance, if you are saving to treat yourself to a night out on the weekend, it is possible to get tempted during the week to use the money for something else because it is readily available. It requires that you exercise self control and discipline to not raid the piggy bank at will just because it is convenient.
There are really no disadvantages of keeping money in a piggy bank except that you may get tempted to withdraw some amount when you need it. But it is really not such a bad idea to withdraw money when you need it. The piggy banks serve as your instant back-up plan. You have to go to a bank and withdraw money and that involves time and energy. On the other hand withdrawal from a piggy bank home is very easy.
Finance
Investments in India by PE Firms Strengthen Global Investor’s Confidence
Investing in India has been a prime factor for the rise of the Indian economy in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) and vice-versa. Investment advisors who have been guiding investors on the prospects of favourable investments in India are quite optimistic. In such a trend quite evident lately, the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments into India have been somewhat remarkable. This trend is further strengthening the confidence of all investors alike.
According to a recent report released by global consultancy Bain & Company, titled ‘India PE Report 2010’, there is renewed confidence among the leading global PE investors about the Indian market. Private equity and venture capital investments are projected to reach US$ 17 billion (around Rs 80,000 crore) this year owing to some strong impetus received from strong economic growth in the country. As per a study by Venture Intelligence, private equity firms have invested about US$ 2,364 million across 67 deals during the quarter ended June 2010.
Funds focused on Indian equity are becoming favourites with these global investors. Investment firm, Evolvence Capital, which is based out Dubai, announced its plan on July 21, 2010, to launch its third India-focussed fund – The Evolvence India Fund II – targeting to attract a corpus of US$ 400 million from institutional and high net worth clients globally. UAE national Khaled al-Muhairy, the Dubai-based alternative investments company, was also one of the first Gulf investment funds to embark on India as an investment destination during the pre-crisis period as the Gulf looked forward to surplus petro funds for investing in India.
Further, PE players have invested more than US$ 300 million in companies related to food processing, agri-based sectors during January-June 2010, as per a Grant Thorton report. In calendar year 2009, PE investments in these sectors were about US$ 398 million as against US$ 187 million in 2008 and US$ 4.3 million in 2007, respectively.
All these indicators signal the vociferous favour that India seems to have found from the PE investors. Private equity investments in India in May 2010 alone grew by almost 200 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. During the month of May, financial services, materials and healthcare segment were the most favoured sectors for PE funding. Major PE investments during May were in companies like Avinja Properties, National Stock Exchange, Fortis Healthcare and Pegasus Assets Reconstruction by PE firms such as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR), Temasek Holdings’ and DE Shaw etc.
Finance
7 Benefits Of Using WordPress For Website Development
WordPress is a Content Management System or can be considered as a web development platform that was introduced back in the year 2003 and is still loved by web developers. However, in the later years, this CMS came up with several new versions, advanced features, themes, plugins, and extensions for the developers to use. And you may be surprised to know that more than 34 percent of the active websites run on WordPress today. And this high popularity and use of the platform has again increased the demand for WordPress developers and WordPress development companies today.
Over time, the demand and usage of this CMS have increased even more than some of the popular Content Management Systems like SharePoint, and Drupal. With a wide range of plugins, tools, extensions, themes, and customisable features, WordPress has arguably turned out to be the best web development and publishing platform today.
And here are the benefits of WordPress development you must know.
WordPress is simple to use:
WordPress is pretty easy to use as compared to the other CMS platforms. The platform has got a very intuitive interface. And adding new blog posts, web pages, images, etc. Is much easier and can be quickly done on this platform. And because of the ease of using it, the time spent on WordPress development is also less than the other CMSs like Drupal and Joomla. Also, developers have to deal with less coding with WordPress and can use the readymade templates that come with this Content Management System.
Comes with attractive themes and web design options:
WordPress comes with more than a thousand different themes and design options, most of which are free to use. These available themes and design options can be customised or personalised as per the project requirements as well.
Availability of a wide range of plugins and extensions:
WordPress comes with over 22,000 plugins and extensions that help to optimise the sites, speed up the websites, and boost the performance of the sites. There’s a library of plugins as well in WordPress that can be installed or activated and can be used for different purposes and functionalities. Some of the available plugins are Yoast SEO, PixelYourSite, SEO Ultimate, an All-in-one SEO pack, and more.
Helps with easy content management:
Managing website content is easy with this CMS. You can simplify your web content management tasks like assigning editors, admins, authors, edit word documents, edit the entire website content, and do much more on WordPress.
An open-source CMS:
WordPress is open-source in nature and is a cost-effective Content Management System. This also means you can download, install, and use WordPress for free and may just have to pay a little for using the paid plugins, extensions, and themes.
Helps in creating responsive websites:
WordPress helps to build responsive websites. This means you can create websites that can fit any device and screen like a desktop, laptop, tablet, or any mobile device. This responsive feature of the CMS ensures a consistent user experience across all devices.
Speed and efficiency:
WordPress, with all its features, plugins, extensions, and themes, helps to build high-performing and speedy websites. Also, the availability of these features and elements ensures faster and efficient website development with the CMS.
The list of benefits does not end here. Apart from these, WordPress also supports several hosting options and has got large community support, which also gives a reason to choose WordPress over the other available CMS platforms.
