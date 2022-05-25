News
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
With the NBA draft combine and lottery in the rearview mirror, teams around the league have a better idea of where they stand ahead of the June 23 draft.
The draft will kick off with the Orlando Magic, who secured the top pick by winning the lottery on May 17 for the fourth time in franchise history. The Magic also have two second-round picks at Nos. 32 and 35.
A significant amount of Orlando’s front office was at the combine in Chicago last week, including president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond.
They interviewed players across their draft board, but their best evaluations of top prospects — most of whom didn’t participate in on-court work during the combine or agency-run Pro Days — will come during workouts and meetings in Orlando during the next month.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are considered the top players in the draft. The clock is ticking on the Magic.
Here’s the Orlando Sentinel’s post-lottery mock draft based on intel gathered in Chicago:
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)
Height: 7 feet | Weight: 195 pounds | Age: 20
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 14.1 points (60.7% from the field — 73.7% on 2s, 39% on 3s), 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 1.9 assists.
Rival executives and scouts believe the No. 1 pick will come down to two players: Holmgren and Smith.
The case for Holmgren: A skillset and versatility on both ends of the floor not often seen from a player his height.
His rare combination of rim protection, playmaking and floor-spacing ability, handles, touch near the rim and basketball IQ for a player his size makes him one of the more distinctive prospects in a while. Holmgren’s dynamic in transition, uses both hands well on finishes, is an instinctual cutter, can create his own shot and could have the versatility to play in multiple defensive schemes.
The case for Smith: He’s considered this year’s best shooting prospect after knocking down 42% of his 3s (5.5 attempts) during his lone season with the Tigers.
Smith would instantly make life easier offensively in the half court and can get off his shot in multiple situations — spot-ups, turnarounds, coming off screens and pull-ups — without needing to create a significant advantage because of his size. He’s also a tenacious defender who could switch across multiple positions.
The Magic have made it clear they’ll continue to be patient with their rebuild and will choose who they feel is “the best fit for our team and who we feel will have the biggest long-range impact,” as Weltman said.
Orlando isn’t in a rush and there’s a belief that Holmgren could become the best player from this class even if it takes him longer to reach his peak compared to his contemporaries.
It helps that Holmgren fits the mold of prospects the Magic have shown an affinity for under Weltman and Hammond — lankier players who have the potential to be versatile on both ends.
Weltman and Hammond can afford to be patient after receiving contract extensions earlier this year through the 2025-26 season.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith (Auburn)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 16.9 points (42.9% from the field — 43.5% on 2s, 42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.
With Holmgren off the board, the Thunder will be in a position to take Smith, who’ll be an ideal fit in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder averaged the league’s most drives (61.7) in 2021-22 but only shot 45.2% off those drives, which was tied with the Magic for the league’s third-worst mark.
With the backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Smith won’t be tasked with too many ball-handling responsibilities.
This will help him take a patient approach with improving his handles and interior scoring — steps that must be taken to become the go-to scorer he has the potential of being.
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 250 | Age: 19
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 17.2 points (47.8% from the field — 52.5% on 2s, 33.8% on 3s), 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
Banchero may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this class.
He delivered as a scorer in multiple situations with the Blue Devils (post-ups, lobs, cuts, transition, offensive rebounds) and thrived inside the arc. Banchero did well creating off the dribble and could be used as a playmaking hub from the elbows.
The Rockets, who have Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt, could use frontcourt help. Houston taking Banchero would likely be seen as taking the best player available.
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 | Age: 21
2021-22 averages (sophomore season): 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey also will be on the board for Sacramento, but with the Kings in win-now mode, they’ll likely go with the prospect who’ll fit the easiest and will be ready to contribute immediately.
Enter Murray, who blossomed during his second season with the Hawkeyes as a versatile frontcourt defender and reliable scoring option.
Murray doesn’t need plays called for him to get a bucket and can thrive off cuts and in transition. He can fill in the gaps on both ends as a high-end role player between De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes.
5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 200 | Age: 18
2021-22 averages (freshman season): N/A.
Sharpe is this year’s biggest mystery after not playing at Kentucky.
But his upside is believed to be an ideal fit next to a primary ballhandler like Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 pick.
Sharpe has star potential because of his high-level athleticism, shot-creating ability and shooting. Reliable three-level scorers aren’t easy to find, and it’s believed Sharpe can become one.
It’d be understandable if Detroit went with a safer prospect such as Ivey, who’s a special athlete and shot-creator, too.
There are many questions surprising Sharpe: How will he mentally and physically adjust after not playing in college? Where is he at defensively? How many of his skills will translate after not playing against high-level competition in over a year?
The Pistons are in a position to take a swing and bet on Sharpe’s upside.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Two men are accused of shooting and pistol-whipping the residents of a Newport home during a robbery earlier this month.
Justus R. Wright, 37, of Buffalo, Minn., and Donald I. Ealey, 31, of St. Paul were charged last week with one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree firearm assault, according to charges filed in Washington County District Court.
The men remain in custody at Washington County Jail in Stillwater on $400,000 bail, according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
They made their first court appearance last week; their next hearing is scheduled for early June.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 7 a.m. on May 14 to a Newport residence on Eightth Avenue, where they found the man and the woman who lived there, according to the charges against Wright and Ealey.
The woman had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains on a ventilator in intensive care.
The male resident of the home told police he was awakened earlier that morning by a knock at their door. Groggy and believing it might be a neighbor, the man opened the door, the charges said.
Two men — later identified as Wright and Ealey — allegedly walked into the home and held a gun to the head of the resident, who asked them what was going on, to which they replied, “You already know what’s going on,” according to the charges. When the man asked them what they wanted, the told him, “Everything.”
When the woman walked out of her bedroom and down a hallway to investigate the commotion, Wright allegedly fired a single shot that struck her in the abdomen, after which she retreated to the bathroom, where she remained until officers arrived.
The men then stole a cellphone, a BB gun and the money in the male resident’s wallet, before pistol-whipping him and leaving, the charges said.
Authorities quickly identified Wright as one of the assailants using footage from a Ring doorbell camera, according to the charges. They later identified Ealey, who was wearing a mask, by using traffic camera footage to track Wright’s vehicle from the scene of the robbery to Ealey’s St. Paul neighborhood, the charges said.
News
Twins winning and having fun while doing it, tout their clubhouse chemistry
Chris Paddack may not be with his teammates physically — the starting pitcher had Tommy John surgery last week in Dallas — but he’s still following along from afar, checking in on them.
“Chris Paddack did text me and say, ‘Richie is about to get it done,’” starter Chris Archer said Monday night shortly after the Twins rallied for their fifth straight win. Paddack was referring to “Richie the Rally Goat,” a figurine that starter Sonny Gray picked up at a Barnes & Noble in Kansas City in April.
Paddack was only in the Twins’ clubhouse for about a month and a half — he was acquired in April as part of the trade with the San Diego Padres for reliever Taylor Rogers — but the anecdote is just one of many that speaks to the chemistry the Twins have developed early on this season for a club that is winning — and having plenty of fun while doing it.
A gong appeared in the Twins’ clubhouse on Monday, as well as some vuvuzelas — instruments that became popular globally during the 2010 World Cup — as the Twins try to “enhance the experience,” as Max Kepler put it, after wins.
“I think the creativity level is high,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We play six or seven days a week and we’re here for eight months, and you have to have fun and you have to enjoy yourself.”
Helps to enjoy your teammates, too, and the Twins sure seem like they do.
Much of the team was assembled in March after the lockout ended. Between the end of the lockout and the beginning of the season, the Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, acquired Gray for minor leaguer Chase Petty, shipped Josh Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to the New York Yankees for Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez and later swung a trade for Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán, sending Rogers to San Diego.
On the free agent front, they brought in veterans Carlos Correa, Archer and Joe Smith. Right before the lockout, they added starter Dylan Bundy.
The frenzy of activity left Baldelli curious about how the chemistry would develop.
Players were coming in from all over, and all this was happening when the Twins were trying to ramp up during a shortened spring training and make sure everyone was physically prepared to play 162 games.
“Getting them mentally ready, everyone on the same page, thought process, that’s what most of our time ended up being on, and most of our energy was on,” Baldelli said. “But again, as a staff, we can work really hard on that, and even do a very thorough good job on it, it really comes down to the players’ ability to mesh and really start pulling the rope all in the same direction. And that normally doesn’t all come together that quickly the way it has so far here.”
The “great vibes,” Baldelli described started very early on in spring, and players have repeatedly mentioned it throughout this season. The starters brought it up early after developing a routine where they go out and watch each other’s bullpens, swapping bits of advice amongst themselves.
Kepler was one of the latest to mention it, taking about it while simultaneously interspersing directions on the best way to hit the gong.
“The people are interested in each other,” Kepler said. “More so than last year. It was, it felt more disconnected, an individual thing. … Chemistry over everything, for all team sports, it really helps and yeah, it’s just easier to play a game.”
Winning sure doesn’t hurt, either.
“Our chemistry in here is phenomenal,” center fielder Byron Buxton said. “It’s going to be hard to find teams that bond as well as we do.”
News
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
By STEVE PEOPLES and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results.
Kemp’s victory on Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.
Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election. Perdue embraced Trump’s election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was “rigged and stolen.” Election officials found no evidence of fraud after multiple reviews.
Kemp survived the challenge by using the power of his incumbency to push a raft of legislation through Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature. He signed measures that cut taxes, allowed people to carry concealed handguns without permits and helped ban transgender girls from high school sports.
The governor also tapped bountiful state coffers to give pay raises for public employees and announced two large electric vehicle factories.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ATLANTA (AP) — Former football star Herschel Walker won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground while a more competitive fight was playing out in the GOP contest for governor.
In all, five states were voting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump had backed Walker in the crowded GOP primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, dismissing warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles. But Trump’s chief focus this primary season was the race for Georgia governor.
Democrat Stacey Abrams secured the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after running unopposed.
Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire by refusing to accept his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Kemp emerged as a powerful fundraiser with a list of conservative accomplishments to blunt Trump’s opposition. In the final days of the campaign, he unveiled plans for a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah.
Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat, the only question being whether Kemp would win the 50% majority he needed to avoid a runoff election next month.
“We’re not going to have a runoff,” said Matha Zoller, a longtime Republican activist and northeast Georgia talk show host with ties to both Trump and Perdue. “It’s going to be embarrassing.”
The results could raise questions about where power resides within the GOP. While Trump remains deeply popular among the party’s most loyal voters, the opening stage of the midterm primary season has shown they don’t always side with his picks. Other prominent Republicans, meanwhile, are growing increasingly assertive.
Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening.
“Elections are about the future,” he told the crowd, adding that “when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear.”
Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally for Perdue, describing him as “100% MAGA.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were grappling with ideological and strategic divisions that will determine what kind of candidates to nominate and which issues to prioritize for the November general election.
Democrats were especially focused on a runoff election in south Texas, where longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was facing a fierce challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in a race where abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat serving in the House.
Republicans were deciding a series of lower-profile primaries.
In Arkansas, former Trump aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expected to claim the Republican governor’s nomination. And in Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks was running to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump’s endorsement, although Trump rescinded it after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.
No state had more consequential elections this week than Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has shifted Democratic in recent elections. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020, and Democrats narrowly won both Senate seats two months later.
This year, Trump’s obsession with his 2020 loss has loomed over Republican primary elections for governor, Senate and secretary of state.
Leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also expected to win her primary election in the state’s 14th congressional district, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
On the Democratic side in Georgia, two congressional incumbents, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, were running against each other in suburban Atlanta, forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans re-drew the congressional map.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Republican primary for governor — and the GOP’s secretary of state contest — will have a direct impact on Georgia’s election system for the 2024 presidential contest.
In the GOP primary for secretary of state, Trump has railed against GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election. Raffensperger faces three primary challengers, including Trump-backed Rep. Jody Hice. The winner will serve as Georgia’s chief election officer in the 2024 presidential election.
Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump’s grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.
The new law also bans handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.
By afternoon, no major or systemwide issue had been reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.
Early voting totals in Georgia suggested enormous voter interest — especially on the Republican side.
Through last Friday, 857,401 voters had cast early ballots, including 795,567 who voted early in-person, according to the secretary of state. That included 483,149 votes cast by Republicans and 368,949 by Democrats.
Those figures shattered early voting turnout in the 2020 presidential election, when a total of 254,883 Georgians voted early.
Democrats downplayed the voting disparity, noting that the state’s highest-profile contests were playing out on the Republican side.
“While Democrats are uniting behind our candidates, Republicans are in chaos as they run on an extreme agenda and try to outdo each other as the most MAGA candidate,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.
Meanwhile, in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, 19-year-old Brody Nelson said Trump’s influence in the governor’s race was a “big deal” in his decision to back Perdue.
“When Trump was in office, he did a lot for this country, and he did a great deal to help small businesses and the people who were struggling in the world compared to the rich and the powerful,” he said.
But Nathan Johnston, a 42-year-old land surveyor, said he was voting for Kemp because of his leadership during “a tough four years.”
“We didn’t stay shut down any longer than we had to and worked our way through the pandemic, and the economy is doing pretty good, so I think that reflects well on him,” he said.
___
Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Twins winning and having fun while doing it, tout their clubhouse chemistry
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
The Latest in PHP Development
Tim Anderson is ready to move on from Josh Donaldson’s attempt to provoke him: ‘I’m not looking for friendship’
Walker wins Georgia GOP Senate nod, governor race still open
Do You Really Think Cloud Computing Is the Reality?
Luis Robert goes on the COVID injured list, and the center fielder might miss the entire Chicago White Sox homestand
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼