NCIS: Hawaii Season 2: Cast, Plot And When Can You Expect It To Release?

NCIS: Hawaii is the third spin-off of the NCIS world, which came out in 2021. The show is set on the beautiful island of Hawaii, where agent Jane Tennant leads her team through multiple investigations while balancing the work-life and being a mom of two.

The first season had 22 episodes of investigative drama; like finding the person behind a secret state aircraft crash, chasing a team of international thieves; the murder of a cowboy, and so on. The Second Season was announced in March of 2022.

The Cast

The second Season should cast the same lineup, with Vanessa Lachey playing Jane Tennant, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Noah Mills playing Jesse Boon, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Kian Talan playing Alex Tennant and Enver Gjokaj playing Joe Milius.

How The Plot Might Move Forward

NCIS series has always been procedural, meaning every new episode is a new crime investigation. The show has been followed tirelessly by fans for having strong characters; that reach out to the fans emotionally and their relationship developments over time. It should go without saying that we will continue to see how Jane balances her mom’s life and her work.

We might see Bloom’s reason for moving from D.C. to Hawaii. There could be a dark past or something along the lines, and we’d also likely see what it meant to Jesse to be with his family. There have been hints that the writers might have received recommendations to do some stunts in real water, with a talented stunt team that knows their way through the water.

Actor Mills indicated that he would love to see some crossovers between the NCIS worlds. He said that being in the same universe would make sense story-wise, too, to mix the NCIS worlds for CBS and Paramount. The actor would love to be a guest star on one of the other shows like NCIS: Sydney or NCIS: L.A. In his own words, the actor said, “It was fun to mix the shows and know that we can do that again in the future. They’re starting NCIS Sydney; there’s NCIS: Los Angeles.

It’s cool to know that I could be a guest star on those shows. It builds our brand. I love how it played out on T.V. because it was a nice, seamless transition into a two-hour block of NCIS. I was like, ‘Wow, this is just like a universe.’ We’re very far in real life, but a phone calls away.”

With all these great suggestions from the actors, the production team will take note. We have a very exciting new season coming up; with a lot more adventure in the crime investigations we so dearly love.

When Will Season 2 Release?

With the first Season releasing in the fall of 2021; it would make sense to assume that CBS will air the show in the Fall of 2022, presumably. With the season starting in September, that’s when we would expect it to reach the eyes of the world.

Where Can I Watch Season 2?

With Season 1 being available on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Spectrum T.V., Paramount Plus, CBS, Apple T.V., and Pluto TV, we hope to see Season 2 on these platforms.

