New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss
The K-Drama craze is not new, with the popularity of Squid Games the fans of Korean drama have multiplied in huge numbers. This year in 2022 some upcoming K-Dramas are going to be promising and binge-watch-worthy. We are going to list the New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 that you shouldn’t miss. Apart from the romantic Korean dramas which are a huge hit among the audience across the world, the thriller and comedy genres are not something you should miss out on.
June is going to be huge for K-Dramas on Netflix thanks because the much-awaited adaptation of Money Heist will be out in the month of June. It might just be the biggest release Korean Original on Netflix in 2022. There are also some brand new Korean dramas 2022 Netflix has to offer in June.
Here are some of the upcoming new K-Dramas releasing in June 2022 that you cannot miss:
# Money Heist – Joint Economic Area (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 12
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Yunjin Kim, Lee Si-Woo, Park Hae-soo, Yoo Ji-Tae, Jeon Jong-seo
Money Heist – Joint Economic Area Release Date: Friday, June 24th, 2022
Money Heist is one of Netflix’s biggest non-English originals. The popular TV series is getting a brand new adaptation from South Korea. This adaptation is going to feature some incredible actors and actresses. This is expected to be one of the best Korean series on Netflix and a smash hit this summer. A talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off a heist in the Korean Peninsula with the help of their genius strategist. The audience has been anticipating this for a long time and all eyes are focused definition behind the title Joint Economic Area and on the background.
New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022
# Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama, Law
Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won
Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo Release Date: June TBA
Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo is expected to come on Netflix in June 2022, the exact date is yet to be announced. This exciting new k-drama rings a bell of the popular K-Drama from The Good Doctor.
A 27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo with an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score graduates from the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school by ranking at the top of her class. However, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions due to her Aspergers Syndrome.
# Alchemy of Souls (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 16
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance
Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joo Sang
Netflix Release Date: Saturday, June 18th, 2022
New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday
It is a Korean period drama where Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho becomes a topic of discussion among the people of the country as he holds an unpleasant secret about his birth. Jang Wook, the troublemaker happens to meet an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body, Mu Deok and becomes his servant. Mu Deok starts teaching Jang Wook how to fight secretly. The history Korean drama is expected to perform well on Netflix.
Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022
# Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Cast: Lee Yun Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Hwang Seung Eon, Song Jin Woo, Kim Joo Yeon
Netflix Finale Date: June 15th, 2022
New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
One of the best Korean dramas Netflix has to offer in June 2022 is Welcome to the Wedding Hell. It revolves around the story of Kim Na Eun and Seo Joon Hyung – a couple in their 30s who are preparing for their wedding day. Their dream of a fairytale wedding seems like a distant dream when they are hit by reality. During the whole process of organizing the big day from the meeting of the two families to finding their marital home, the pair have a lot to check off their to-do list before they walk down the aisle.
# Our Blues (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 20
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Jung Eun
Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, June 12th, 2022
New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday
Our Blues has been aired on Korea’s cable network tvN and has been performing well in South Korea. It is the best Korean drama 2022 Netflix brings to you as the show is running at the number one position on Netflix Korea. Other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have given a positive response to the drama and it has been quite successful in these places too. We can’t wait for it to release.
If you watch K-dramas you might be aware that fleeing from city life in South Korea means life on the beautiful island of Jeju which is also perfect for the people who are not so lucky in love to find their soul mates.
Which K-Drama are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments below!
Employees Salary Increase: Big news! Employees’ salary will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average! Know here how
Private companies in India may see an average salary increase of 9.1 per cent in 2022. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
Good news has come out for the employees working in private companies. There can be a bumper jump in the salary of the employees. According to a survey, in 2022, the salary of employees in India can be increased by an average of 9.1 percent. This information has come to the fore in the ‘Workforce and Increment Trends Survey 2022’, conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.
According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did. In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.
According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of retaining their skilled employees. Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.
Who will get how much
It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits. The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.
ASK IRA: Is Heat-Celtics becoming a matter of foul or fair?
Q: So the NBA wants Boston and Golden State in the NBA Finals, but do they have to make it so obvious? The Heat played terribly, but it’s physically impossible to overcome a deficit when the game is being called so one-sided. No way to establish any kind of rhythm. Plus, the integrity of the game is in question when Stephen A. Smith says, “The Celtics will be getting all the calls tonight,” during the pre-game show. Erik Spoelstra needs to take a page out of Pat Riley’s book and call them out. The hell with that fine. – Steven, Cutler Bay.
A: First, thank you for this submission, because it allows me to address dual peeves. First, when you fall behind 18-1 and can’t make a shot, that is not on the referees, nor is it when you settle for jumpers. Jimmy Butler was correct on that aspect. Second, Stephen A. Smith is a wonderful entertainer, but he is not an analyst, or a journalist. So he says whatever is expedient enough to draw attention. His carnival barking has nothing to do with the game, just the entertainment aspect. The Heat get to the foul line when in attack mode, both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. That was not the case Monday night at TD Garden. Thus the lack of whistles. And, yes, Celtics-Warriors certainly would be the more marketable series for the NBA. But that does not stand in the way of the Heat making shots. They missed. They lost. They move on. As, all the while, the carnival barkers try to get someone to look their way.
Q: Ira, we’re tied 2-2 in this series heading home. Why does it feel like we’re down 3.5 to zero? (Hey at least we won a quarter! For those who count that sort of thing . . .) – Phillip, San Francisco.
A: Because the losses have been devastating and the victories exhilarating. Such is the reality of the stakes when you reach this level of the postseason. The key is to regroup, shake it off, and hopefully get healthier. And, yes, amid the incessant talk of quarters won in this series, the Heat not only “won” Monday’s fourth quarter 30-26, but they tied the third 19-19, which means they also “won” the second half. I believe those two trophies will be presented just before Wednesday night’s opening tip.
Q: All year long we’ve heard how deep the Heat is. Outside of garbage time, the Celtics have thoroughly outplayed the Heat’s bench. Time to quit talking about awards won or lost and put up or shut up. – Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Actually, it is exactly time to start talking about awards won, since it was Tyler Herro who won 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Ultimately, he could prove to be the swing vote in this series (as he somewhat was when the Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 East finals). He needs at least one big game. And that means he needs to get healthy.
7th Pay commission: Modi government can make a big announcement for the employees! Big increase in basic salary, know details
In the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday, the Modi government can take a big decision related to the central employees. Which will have a direct impact on the basic salary received by the employees. If the decision of the Modi government goes in favor of the employees, then the basic salary they will get will increase.
New Delhi. Today the Modi government can give good news to the employees working under the central government. In fact, the employees working under the central government have been demanding to increase the fitment factor for a long time. A decision on this can be taken in the cabinet meeting to be held today. With the increase in the fitment factor, the basic salary of central employees will also increase.
Benefits of increasing the fitment factor
If the Modi government increases the fitment factor of the central government employees, then its direct effect will be seen on the basic salary they get. With the increase in fitment factor, the basic salary of central government employees will increase from Rs 18 thousand to 26 thousand. At present, central government employees get salary according to the fitment factor of 2.57 percent. It is proposed to increase it to 3.68 percent. If it increases, then the salary of central employees will increase by 8 thousand rupees.
What is fitment factor
While fixing the salary of any employee, many types of allowances are added. The money that is made on removing these allowances is the basic salary of the employee. According to the seventh pay commission, the basic salary of any employee is multiplied by 2.57. For example, if the basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000, then his salary excluding allowances will be Rs 46,260. This will come after multiplying the fitment factor in the basic salary by 2.57. The Union Cabinet had approved the Seventh Pay Commission in June 2017 with 34 amendments. In which the entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7 thousand to Rs 18 thousand. Whereas the highest level was increased from 90 thousand to 2.5 lakh rupees.
