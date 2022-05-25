Finance
Nokia 8800 Sirocco – Sinful Indulgence
It was only after the launch of Nokia 8800, the true potential of the fashion phone was realized. The 8800 became a true best seller in its category within a very short span of its arrival. The even more sophisticated version, Nokia 8800 Sirocco , is here to carry the legacy forward.
The super sleek metallic body and smooth edges of the deep thumb rest creates a mesmerizing light and shade effect. The Nokia 8800 Sirocco is not about flashy design, the phone is all about plain luxury. The 256K colour TFT display is carefully protected with scratch-resistant sapphire coated glass to sustain the handset’s royal looks. The smooth slider reveals the least fussy and easy to use keypad.
The phone have a 2.0 megapixel camera (CMOS) with 8x digital zoom in case you want click a few pictures or video record in 3GP format without any limit on time. The phone supports external memory card other that the in-built memory of 128 Mb. Unwind by listening to the radio other than downloaded songs or playing high end Java games like 3D golf. To maintain the 8800 Sirocco’s individuality, Nokia have applied encryption on its content for the very first time. Be it the ring-tone or the theme, all is exclusive with Nokia 8800 Sirocco .
The handset can boast of having the best in connectivity too. Bluetooth version 2.0 with Enhanced Data Rate, synchronization with PC or other remote devices helps to manage yourself better. Speedy data transfer by GPRS and EDGE, easy xHTML browsing, full OMA Digital Rights Management – The Nokia 8800 Sirocco is the perfect gadget for the ‘getting faster every minute’ world.
There are very few ‘high status-holding’ gadget present in the market that truly demonstrate personal status, Nokia 8800 Sirocco is one of them.
Banking and Financial Services – Essential Part of Everyone’s Life
Nowadays, Banking and Financial Services are an essential part of everyone’s life. Every day people use different types of banking and various financial services. Some examples include paying utility bills or insurance premiums, shopping online or through Debit/Credit Cards. These technology driven banking and financial services have simplified transactions and made life easier.
Why Banking and Financial Services?
No one is left untouched by the impact of money. We all have to rely on banking and financial service providers for effective use of our money. Be it lending, investment, or insurance, people need to depend on banking and financial service providers.
Life in the digital age has become somewhat more secure and simpler through the implementation of beneficial banking and finance practices. Different banking services provided by major banks like personal banking, enterprise banking solutions, and investment consultancy help investors properly utilize their money with the aim to grow and gain future financial benefits. There is protection which consumers may be able to obtain to ensure that your investments are protected. Insurance companies provide protection from several uncertainties that may come without notice. Life and non-life insurance covering all kinds of emergencies give people peace of mind.
Apart from that, several financial institutions provide consultancy for the right of investment so that your money is invested in the right place and your can enjoy the maximum possible benefits on your invested money. Your investments may also help in tax savings and other economic benefits.
Credit Services – Economic Relief When You Are in Need
Credit/lending services are among the most popular segment of modern banking and finance industry. We come across several situations in life when we face some sort of cash crunch at a crucial moment in life. Its times like these when banks and lending institutions come to the rescue by offering various credit schemes and loans. In addition to this consumers may also need credit to turn their dreams into reality (like buying a luxury vehicle or a dream house). This is where banking institutions can also assist us.
Credit services may help people by increasing our quality of living. Banks and lending agencies provides credit for almost every need. You can get loans not only to purchase a dream house, or luxury vehicles, but also for emergency medical treatments, higher education, or even a loan for a wedding.
In summary, different types of banking and financial services are an essential need for everyone. One cannot expect to live a comfortable financial life without the right banking and financial services assistance and security.
Credit Card Help – Credit Card Traps and Pitfalls
Credit cards are certainly a trap for people who are struggling to make ends meet and finding difficulty managing their money. They are so easy to get and so easy to use. They are so widely accepted these days that you don’t even have to think of saving cash before you buy something. No matter what it is you wish to pay for (purchases, shopping, bills, invoices etc) you can just pay by credit card. It is just so easy to spend today without thinking about the consequences of how you are going to repay the debt tomorrow.
Here are some traps and pitfalls of credit cards that you should be aware of:
Fees and Charges
Review the terms and conditions of your card/s and ensure you understand the fees, charges and interest rates payable on your card/s. Sometimes there are additional charges that aren’t outlined on the advertising for the card.
Beware of the Low Interest Rate
Generally if a credit card is offered at a very attractive low interest rate it has terms and conditions around it including:
- The time frame for the low interest rate e.g. 12 months, 6 months
- What the low interest rate applies to e.g. whether it is for new purchases or for balances of other credit cards rolled into the new card
- How much you pay per annum to have the card e.g. an annual fee
Automatic Increases to Your Limit
Some banks or financial institutions will write to advise that you are eligible for an increase in the limit on your credit card. This is not an honoured privilege stating that you are a preferred client but rather a clever marketing strategy. Before you consider accepting this offer ensure this is really appropriate for your individual situation and that you can handle the temptation of having new available funds. In some instances, an increase may be acceptable as the new limit may provide a buffer in the event of an emergency. However if the credit card is already too much of a temptation an increase in the limit could be dangerous.
Receiving Unsolicited Mail About Credit Card Applications
You may receive mail from other credit card companies with pre-filled in credit card applications. This is not an indication that you have been selected as their preferred new client but rather a clever marketing strategy. Is your current card and limit acceptable? Do you really need this new card? Getting another card is not a good strategy or the solution to managing your existing debt. Shred the letter and don’t give in to temptation.
Using the Credit Card for Everyday Living Costs
The problem with using credit cards to fund your living costs is that it is easy to overspend and blow the budget which will drive you further into debt. A credit card is a flowing tap of money which can be hard to turn off. It isn’t until you get your monthly statement that you realise how much you have spent and by then the damage is done.
Debts and Limits Affect Your Ability to Borrow Money
When the banks and financial institutions assess you for a loan (such as a home loan, car loan, personal loan etc), they will take into consideration the limit/s on your credit card/s. If you have several credit cards or one card with a high limit this could affect your ability to get a loan for something that is really important to you such as your first home.
FlyBuys / Frequent Flyers / Reward Programme
Often people are enticed to use credit cards to increase their FlyBuys / Frequent Flyers / Reward Programme points. The benefits of FlyBuys / Frequent Flyers / Reward Programmes need to be weighed up against the costs of using the credit card (such as overspending, interest costs on the card, the sacrifices required to get out of debt etc).
A lovely quote to share: “A credit card is an anesthetic which simply delays the pain” – Helen Mason
Try managing your money the good old fashioned way. Save cash for something you wish to buy, so you aren’t tempted to use the credit card and fall prey to the many traps and pitfalls which so many fall into.
3 Ways a Teenage Can Acquire Wealth and Maintain Financial Sustainability
A man’s success can be recognized by the legitimate means in which he gains beneficial things. This might be as result of effort and self-determination. To some people, it is otherwise because they believe success comes from the approval of the Supreme Being. Wealth sometimes can be described simply as the ability for an individual to meet up with his/her desires without limitations.
Millions of people living in the world today believe in having hands on deck to achieve their goals and what matters is, do they really work for the sustainable goal?
Perhaps, about 5% of the people in this world acquire wealth to sustain and provide their demands at any given time. They are known to be the world’s most influential people. Their achievements might not really depend on the hardship but simply as a result of self-determination to produce services for the general population to utilize.
In this article, we provide three (3) ways to acquire sustainable wealth to suit people’s prospective desires. However these ways are categorized amongst three groups namely the inventors, investors and salary earning groups.
The Inventors group: This group can be found amongst popular artistes such as art celebrities, actors, musicians and inventors. They normally work for the passion which at later time, projects them to fame that attracts wealth for them. Sometimes, their wealth is not substantial because of improper management. Reason is because majority of people in this group are teenagers who doesn’t believe in seeking for job. They find it easy to go for their passion but lack of knowledge in the managerial aspect would eventually lead them to financial instability.
The Salary Earning Group: This people work for an agreed terms and period for their employers. When they meet their job requirements, they get paid for the specific job. Either as a government or a private sector worker, they are dependent on their monthly, weekly or daily salary which often limits them to their desire.
A teenage in this group sometimes find it difficult to meet up with their hastening needs as they end up seeking for leverages, loans and mortgages which results to debt. At most point they are caged for a fixed period in other to achieve their long term desires. Only 30% of people in this group step up to build other sources of income for themselves.
The Investors group: This set of people believes that every day to day activities of the world depends on business transactions and risks.
However not many of them succeeds in this path. Only few who believe that risk is a companion in every business dealings scale along through.
This group of people invests at a minimal rate and gradually attains a higher level of wealth. They focus on the long term goal which produces huge and sustainable wealth than other groups above. They are the owners and employers of people who make wealth for them on daily basis.
Attaining wealth depends on the variety of group you choose to belong. Any one of these groups can eventually land you to wealth but it takes wisdom and understanding to manage its proceedings in other to sustain it for the future.
