Occupational Hazards and Motor Trade Insurance
The provider will look at the occupational status of the applicant before considering motor trade insurance. There are various dimensions to this status including whether you are on a part time basis or whether you work full time. There will be considerations of whether you work from home or are in effect a mobile employee. The type of work that you do might require that you get additional coverage or you pay a high premium in order to cover the risks that are associated with the policy.
- Looking at the case of part time entrepreneurs: Many people have additional occupations and then ride the garage on the side. They might even be employing people to represent them for half the day. These details will form part of the negotiation for the motor trade insurance policy. In most cases the provider is very flexible and they are happy to assist the applicant in any way possible. For this to happen, honesty and openness will be required. The terms and conditions will probably include references to the work status of the applicant. It is at this point that the issues will be discussed.
- Business people that work from home: If you have converted part of your home for the garage business, you need to inform the motor trade insurance provider so that they can give you the right quotation to cover the risks that are associated with the business. Working from home is not the same as having a separate business premises. This information will come to light on the application form and might have some implications for your home insurance policy.
- Luxury and specialist dealers: If you deal with luxury or high performance vehicles, then your motor trade insurance premium will reflect the additional risk. Do not use the policy for standard vehicles to cover the luxury cars. The provider has to have a clear understanding of the risks that they are taking on. They will not do an initial investigation unless you are attempting to make a claim or there is something that is glaringly wrong with your application. There are specialist providers that do not really mind whether you are dealing in high risk vehicles.
- Salvaging and other risky business: There are certain business activities which are considered to be of a high risk. You should be prepared to be an additional sum on the premium for the motor trade insurance policy just because of the perceived risk that they bring to the table. In all probability the provider will ask you to state the business that you are working in during the application process. This will enable them to consult the sliding scale of charges so that they can protect their investment from sundry claims. On the other hand there are some activities which are considered to be of a low risk. In those circumstances you will get a discount on the insurance policy if you are working in these industries.
- Previous history with similar insurance policies: If you have had motor trade insurance before, the current provider will look at your claims history. This information is readily available from the previous provider. In fact it might be part of the application process that you need to go through. Make sure that you are providing accurate information as you deal with the processes. With the right information you will be able to secure coverage for your vehicles across the range of activities that you participate in. There are “No Claims Discount” or NCD schemes for motor trade insurance if you can prove that you have been a careful driver all along.
Top 5 Places to Travel on a Budget
Traveling on a budget is so rewarding. Who needs 5 -star hotels, elegant restaurants and expensive extras? I’ve found that my favorite vacation spots are ones close to home, right on American soil. Since I had such positive experiences, I wanted to share a few of my favorite spots with you. Even though I didn’t have to clean out my savings account or go broke for these “on a budget” one of a kind destinations, they were well worth every penny I spent. Here are 5 of my top places to travel, whether you are on a budget or not.
1. Arizona
This American hot-spot is a fantastic place to go whenever you can get there. We all know the power of experiencing the Grand Canyon but there is so much more, Whether it’s Spring, Summer, Fall or Winter, Arizona gets an A plus from me from the awesome climate to the variety of affordable things to see and do. It can get really hot, so pack some casual clothes. because if you’re like me, the best place to be is outside. The state has done an awesome job of creating hiking trails, botanical gardens, campsites, outdoor tours and other nature-loving excursions. The state is full of big cities and tiny towns full of art, culture and history and delicious food. For example, Tucson, Arizona is full of southwestern and Mexican heritage. There is very little or no admission charge to see spots like Sabino Canyon and Saguaro National Park and then head over to Sedona, Arizona for an opportunity to see 100 plus art galleries and events that are happening all of the time. They are amazing sites to see whether you are an art enthusiast or not.
2. Baltimore, MD
I’ve visited Baltimore many times and it is by far one of my favorite places to see. The seafood is fresh and delicious as is all the fare in the city, and for those of us on a budget, a dollar goes a long, long way. The steamed crabs are like no other in the world. The National Aquarium is beautifully located right on the Baltimore Harbor and a day spent there is a day well spent. The beautiful, family-friendly sights, smells and sounds are one of a kind! The Harborplace and the Gallery is located nearby the harbor and offers an amazing shopping and dining mecca where you can select what is right for your wallet and taste. Depending on the time of the year (remember Baltimore is cold in the winter) there is even free entertainment. The American Visionary Art Museum is well worth the short trip from the Harbor. They do charge a fee to get inside but the building itself and the property are full of sculptures and art to view for free. And there are so many other museums to visit during your time in this family-friendly city.
3. Hershey, PA
Hershey, Pennsylvania has become one of the most famous destination spots in our country, and it offers so many free and inexpensive things to do. There is a world-class amusement park, an infamous day spa that can be a but pricey but there are also many memorable affordable things to do. Hershey Chocolate World, is a ride that is on the Hershey Park grounds but is totally free. It is a wonderful historical ride that is both enjoyable and educational. If you are traveling with children they will get a free candy sample at the end of the ride where you are dropped off right into the gift store. There is also the Hershey trolley that will transport you around the city complete with kiss-shaped lights lining the streets. It was started by Milton Hershey while he was planning the town and continues to this day… it is well worth your time. If you have time (and I would suggest making time) visit ZooAmerica, Hershey Gardens, Milton Hershey School and the other fantastic museums all located in Hershey, PA.
4. Dallas, TX
In a town known for everything big, the cost to visit is not that bad. We had a bit of an adventurous spirit so we booked a city PASS that offered discounted prices into some of the city’s most popular attractions. We couldn’t hit them all but we did see the George W. Bush (he was the president) Library and Museum and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Pretty cool for adding a little culture into your vacation. My traveling partners enjoy visiting Zoos, so we went to the awesome Dallas Zoo and met two beautiful African Elephants and fed a giraffe. There are so many family-oriented events and presentations at this zoo, you might have to stay more than one day. The Dallas Farmers Market is a must see marketplace. The food, the vendors and the extremely memorable experience is like no other market I’ve visited. If you go, grab a street taco at La Ventana or a pork filled tamale at El Mero Mero. I have to mention the Trinity River Audubon Center for all you hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. This urban hardwood forest is an escape from the city into the distinctive Texas terrain.
5. Nashville, TN
Nashville, the home of country music, American history and so, so much to see and do. First, the must-see of all must-sees is the Country Music Hall Of Fame and the infamous Grand Ole Opry. Just the view from the outside of these famous buildings are a must see. When you get your fill of country music, head over and walk the beautiful college campuses of Vanderbilt University and Belmont University or go to the Adventure Science Center or the Belmont Mansion and spend the afternoon learning something new. The campuses are full of history and tradition and a perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. And we haven’t even mentioned Nashville’s food. Nashville has to be is a melting pot of cuisine. There are all kinds of fare to satisfy any palate. My favorites were found on the food trucks who offered quick, delicious and budget-friendly meals on the go. If you have room for pie, I recommend the peach or pecan.
Does My Auto Insurance Cover My Rental Car?
Whether you are on a business trip or on vacation, you may have heard the question that is normally asked by rental car companies; that is if you want additional insurance for your rental car. You could say yes and buy it out of fear or turn it down, believing that you are covered for rental car purchases. However, the reality is that unless you look up your current auto insurance policy and see if you are covered, you won’t truly know and may lose out on some savings. It’s always a good idea, then, for you to call your insurance agent to get the details about your policy.
Normally, there are two cases in which you are covered by car insurance for a rental car. Both of these ideas have their pros and cons.
Having an auto insurance policy. Some insurance companies extend their coverage to rental cars as well, as long as you are taking a leisure vacation, so be sure to question this to your insurance agent. But know that whatever coverage gaps that you have in your policy will extend to your rental car, too. And if you are traveling for business, you should have your employer pay for the insurance, since your car insurance policy will not apply.
Having auto insurance protection with a credit card company. Some credit card companies can give you protection for automobiles that are rented by their credit cards. While coverage varies by credit card company, the terms and conditions of your policy may change from time-to-time. However, insurance protection usually only covers the physical damages of the car; it usually does not cover personal injuries, liability, or theft of personal belongings.
Types of Additional Auto Insurance Coverage By Rental Services
If you know that having additional coverage fits your situation, then know that there are usually four common insurance options that are given by most automobile rental companies:
Collision Damage Waiver and Loss Damage Waiver (CDW and LDW). Pays out if you lost your rented car due to theft, or if it’s vandalized or damaged from a collision.
Personal Accident Insurance (PAI). Pays out for your medical costs due to a car accident in your car rental.
Supplemental Liability Insurance (SLI). Gives you up to $1 million in extended liability coverage.
Personal Effects Coverage (PEC). Pays out for any personal belongings of yours stolen from your car rental.
Some Things To Keep In Mind With Auto Insurance
Here are some tips to keep in mind as you figure out whether you want to add on additional coverage to your car rental:
Don’t purchase the same coverage twice, if you have an auto insurance policy, unless you have coverage gaps.
Talk to your auto insurance agent before deciding to buy additional auto insurance for your car rental.
Ask the rental car company for a copy of their insurance policies.
Compare company’s price to auto insurance quotes in your area to see which one’s better.
Solve Funding Issues to Finance SME’s Growth Plans
SME’s are developing rapidly and flourishing enormously worldwide. Since its initiation and establishment, there some extremely important and basic requirements to be met and adopted. These requirements include; infrastructure and employment requirements, a developed information technology infrastructure along with funding sources, which is the most important aspect of the sustainability of these SME’s.
Funding sources are the strengthening pillars for such small and medium-sized enterprises.
SME (small to medium enterprise) is a convenient term for categorizing businesses and other organizations that are somewhere between “small office-home office” (SOHO) size and the larger enterprise.
Unavailability of timely and adequate funds has an immense adverse effect on the growth of these SME’s which in turn affects the growth of the Indian economy. Such insufficient funding sources serve as the crucial barrier in the development and sustenance of SME’s.
The economic development in India is hugely dependent on the performance of small or micro and medium enterprises. They are the powerhouse of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and enormous talent, which is required for the nation’s development in the economic sector.
Indian SME sector:
This sector contributes to the industrial output, provides employment to masses. They also contribute widely in exports. These organizations produce quality products for national and international markets.
The presence of SME’s is greatly acknowledged. The manufacturing sector is rapidly advancing because of the contribution of these organizations.
Undoubtedly, these SME’s are performing their best, despite their limited sources. Still, there are multiple cases of these organizations facing funding issues.
The solution for funding issues faced by SME’s:
The government has been taking initiatives like setting up the National Manufacturing Competitiveness Council, announcing National Manufacturing Policy (NMP) and much more to energize and boost the manufacturing sector.
Banks have made stable strides to support SME’s. However, such approaches by banks for funding are limited and restricted because by controlling and managing risk, they ultimately create value. Thus, banks are not always a rightful solution as a funding source.Access to capital markets is rare, in the case of SME’s. Therefore, such organizations hugely depend on borrowed funds from some financial institutions and banks.
Mostly commercial banks provide extended working capital and financial institutions provide investment credits. Universal banking services, working capital, and term loans are becoming available for SME’s for funding.Meanwhile, the traditional requirements of finance are still actively in use, for creating the asset and working capital.Globalization is generating a demand for introduction and development new financial and support services.
The RBI should issue necessary guidelines to all banks on credit flow. Moreover, the Government should work rigorously to create an environment conducive for growth for the SMEs that restrains the need for capital and debt.
Setting up SME-targeted banks that provide priority to lending to the SME sector.
Financing schemes for SMEs can be formulated and be beneficial. These might be highly risky, but promises great returns. There is also a need for a reduction in the interest rates. SMEs has been paying high-interest rates for bank loans. The loan structure should restructure, on an urgent basis as lower interest rates are an extremely important need for SME’s.
Delayed payments are yet another major area of concern for SME’s that lead to reduced working capital.
Recycling of funds and various business operations are majorly affected due to delay in dues settlement. Defaulting customers are mostly large enterprises and the SMEs due to fear of losing business are not able to report against them.
An automated portal could be established by the government, wherein SMEs makes available their customer detailings.The government can also send automated reminders to defaulting organizations, in the cases of payment defaults.
As it is well known all over that, for the government, the Budget is an occasion to set up new financial goals and economic goals, allocate financial resources and provide policy directions. During Budget presentations, the Finance Minister announces new policies, schemes, projects and allocates finance for the development of several sectors of the economy, to meet the overall goals of socioeconomic growth.
For SMEs, the potential sources of finance are very limited. However, their usefulness is limited because of mostly practical problems. Crowdfunding also supplies chain financing are some funding sources.
Some more funding sources for SME’s
The owner, family, and friends of SME
An excellent source of finance. Mostly, such investors, invest not just for financial gains and are willing to accept lower returns than other investors. However, the key limitation, for most of these organizations, is that, that the finance they can build personally, from friends and family, is limited.
Trade credit
SMEs can take credit from their respective suppliers. It is however just short-term and, if the suppliers are big companies who have identified and categorized them as potentially risky SME, the possibility to extend may be limited, for the credit period.
The business angel
A wealthy individual who is willing to take the risk of investing in SMEs. However, they are just found in rarity. Once such an individual is interested they can become useful to the SME, as they have great business plans and contacts.
Factoring and invoice discounting
These sources help the organizations to raise finance. It is only short-term and is mostly more costly than an overdraft. However, with the SME growth rate, their receivables will grow thereby the amount they can borrow from invoice discounting will also rapidly growing.
Leasing
Leasing assets is a better option rather than buying.them, as it avoids to raise the capital cost. However, leasing is mostly possible on tangible assets.
Listing
An SME can become quoted by acquiring a listing on the stock exchange. Thus, raising finance would become less of an issue. But before listing can be considered the organization must grow to the considerable size that a listing is feasible.
Supply chain financing
SCF is new and is somehow different than the methods of traditional working capital financing, such as offering settlement discounts, as it promotes collaboration between the buyers and sellers in the supply chain.
The venture capitalist
A venture capitalist organization is mostly a subsidiary of a company that has worthy cash holdings and might need to be invested. Such subsidiaries are at high-risk, potentially high-return part of their investment portfolio. To attract venture capital funding, such organization has to have a business strategy and idea, that may help to create, high returns that the venture capitalist is seeking. Thus, operating in regular business, venture capitalist financing may be impossible for many SME’s.
The above mentioned are the various solutions for SME’s to deal with the issue insufficient funding sources.
