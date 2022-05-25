News
Omar Kelly: Tyreek Hill didn’t come to Miami Dolphins to retire, he’s still pushing for greatness
It doesn’t matter how many defenders you send Tyreek Hill’s way, or how much attention you give the Miami Dolphins’ new playmaker, blink at the wrong time and he’s gone.
We’ve seen him do it repeatedly during his first six years in the NFL, where he delivered six straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 56 touchdown passes, scoring six more rushing TDs and five scores as a returner.
But don’t make the mistake thinking he’s a product of Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s offensive creativity.
I’ve witnessed it firsthand during the two organized team activity sessions the media has attended.
Hill moves at a different speed. I’ve seen fast before — but never seen a football player this fast.
He’s not only fast, but he’s quick, and that combination of top-end speed and acceleration justifies his Cheetah nickname, which he often uses when referring to himself in the third person.
Hill’s cuts are sharp, and his routes are crispy.
That explains why he’s 30 yards downfield on a slant in the middle of the field during the first 11-on-11 session of Tuesday’s hour-long practice, delivering one of the few big plays for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who handled the first-team work after Tua Tagovailoa was sent home due to an illness.
At the conclusion of the catch Hill took two steps and punted the ball into the air as if to end practice’s first big play with an exclamation point.
“He’s explosive,” Tagovailoa said in April when discussing his new toy. “He can turn a negative two-yard swing route into a 20-yard touchdown or a 20-yard gain. It’s pretty cool.”
Also pretty dangerous, which explains why the Dolphins not only traded away a treasure chest of draft picks to Kansas City, but also made Hill the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, signing him to an extension that guarantees him $72.2 million and pays him $30 million annually.
That’s franchise quarterback money, and Miami’s decision-makers are hoping Hill will provide that type of impact and leadership to the team, helping to change the course of this franchise.
They are hopeful his presence allows second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle to become the big playmaker he was at the University of Alabama, and optimistic his presence will allow Tagovailoa to blossom into the quarterback he has the potential to be in his third season as an NFL starter.
Hill has seemingly put in the work to ensure he does his part by attending every OTA session this spring.
“I signed up to work. I didn’t sign up just for the paycheck,” said Hill, who had an amicable split with Kansas City, which facilitated the trade to Miami after Hill picked the Dolphins over the New York Jets, the other bidding franchise.
“I signed up to be a team leader, [to] lead this team and show this team how I do things,” said Hill, who caught a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. “How I do things is I work hard, and I want the guys behind me to follow that.
“I’ve got to be that guy who’s willing to come out on the field and work hard and show these young guys how to get the job done and potentially win a Super Bowl, so that’s what I’m here for.”
Even though Hill no longer has one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, throwing him passes, and no longer has Travis Kelce, a Hall of Fame caliber tight end, drawing coverage from him, he’s excited about the playmakers the Dolphins have and the offense Miami is building.
Particularly Waddle, whose speed and style of play could potentially open areas of the field for Hill, allowing them to play a two-man game at receiver.
Both receivers seemingly have the Dolphins defense on high alert.
“We all know they are deep threats,” safety Eric Rowe said of Hill and Waddle. “It’s great for us. I know when we played Kansas City we had a double on [Hill] and he still scored on us on a deep ball. … It’s always great to have a guy like that.”
Whether Hill, who is 28, turns out to be a successful acquisition for the Dolphins will likely depend on if he can maintain his remarkable 11.2 touchdowns per season average, which puts him in the company of Hall of Famers like Randy Moss (12 touchdowns a season), Terrell Owens (11.7), Marvin Harrison (10.6) and Jerry Rice (9.9).
If he achieves that for the majority of his five-year contract with Miami we’ll probably be talking about a sure-fire Hall of Famer, much like most of the those legendary receivers.
And legendary is indeed what Hill’s striving for.
“My mindset, my confidence; I just want to get better. I’ve got too much pride in this game. I was telling somebody that the other day. I’ve got too much pride in this game. I want to get better,” Hill said. “I want to learn from coach [Mike] McDaniel. I want to learn from the OC [Frank Smith] and I want to learn from coach Wes Welker, so I’m just willing to elevate my game even more. That’s just the way I think.”
()
News
Review: Cruise is ‘old man’ showing next-gen aviators how to fly in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
It couldn’t outmaneuver the pandemic enemy that delayed its release for two years, but “Top Gun: Maverick” can’t lose, really.
It’s a pretty good time, and often a pretty good movie for the nervous blur we’re in right now. It’s cozy. And it’ll be catnip for those eager to watch Tom Cruise flash That Look. “It’s the only one I’ve got,” he says, twice, to on-screen cohorts who are not international movie stars.
What is That Look? It’s the half-smile of insubordination when a superior officer (Ed Harris or Jon Hamm this time) busts test pilot and congenital speed-needer Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s chops, ineffectively.
It’s The Look that goes with an eternally boyish voice and demeanor. It’s those sidelong hesitation glances, right next door to early-career Warren Beatty’s. And it’s the only look that could possibly correlate to lines barked in Maverick’s direction from the 1986 “Top Gun,” the worst/best being: “Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash.”
Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. wrote the first one, ripping off every aviation picture they could pop into their VCRs. Half of “Top Gun: Maverick” is a callback to the ‘86 original, which was not my kind of summer blockbuster, but it’s a free country.
The other half of director Joseph Kosinski’s 36-years-later sequel goes in other, reluctantly progressive directions, in a mellower blockbuster key. Now, I want to be clear here. The script of “Top Gun: Maverick” does a surprising amount to keep the movie airborne, even as its dialogue in between bang-up aerial sequences is just as corny and flavorless as the original’s. (The “Maverick” screenwriters are Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.) The results effectively shore up and polish the monument to Tom Cruise that is Tom Cruise. And the sequel’s star-preservation directive writes checks the public will almost certainly cash.
The old “Top Gun” opened with a screenful of words about “the lost art of aerial combat,” and the U.S. Navy’s elite Fighter Weapons School at the Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. “Maverick” opens with the same phrase, only the art of aerial combat is really lost now, in the age of drone warfare.
Capt. Mitchell, who lives alone in the desert with his beloved Kawasaki motorcycle, is called to a new and time-sensitive duty by his old cohort Iceman (Val Kilmer — more on him later), now a U.S. Pacific Fleet commander. Maverick has three weeks to train a group of new Top Gun aces to destroy a uranium enrichment plant in an unspecified but assuredly Slavic location. One of the trainees is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the grudge-laden son of Maverick’s late radar intercept officer, Goose, played by Anthony Edwards back when.
And that’s it. Quite simple. Jennifer Connelly takes the new role of barkeeper Penny, an old flame of Maverick’s, now a single mother. It’s nice to see Cruise and Connelly share scenes relying wholly on how they look against desert vistas or in Tony Scott-style telephoto close-up. At one point, after the most discreet sex scene in screen history, they share some pillow talk we see but don’t hear (it’s a montage), and you find yourself imagining what the actors are actually saying. “So, what were you doing when I was filming ‘All the Right Moves’?”
A lot of “Top Gun: Maverick” works that way; it’s a time machine, an ‘80s karaoke act (naturally, Penny’s bar is filled with Bowie’s “Let’s Dance”), and a familiar fable of making amends and restoring your confidence through eliminating the enemy. I lost track of how many insults Maverick endures from the young folk. Pops. Relic. Old Man. Fossil. Cruise may look a week and a half older than he did in ‘86, but this movie has all the intergenerational friction it can get.
How are the other new Top Gunners? All well played, all dully written. There’s Hangman (Glen Powell), the swaggering Iceman equivalent, giddy with self-regard. And there’s a woman! That’s right, a woman! Monica Barbaro’s Phoenix doesn’t have much to do besides pushups and steely resolve in reaction shot mode, but she’s an asset. There is, however, a side effect that comes from the addition of some Black and minority performers here. Once too often they’re just another awestruck rooting section for Maverick’s heroics. Your enjoyment of “Top Gun: Maverick” depends on other things besides dimensional characters. The first one didn’t have them or need them. Why should this one?
The flying scenes, to my untrained eye, are far more impressive and enveloping (and better edited, by a mile) than the ‘86′s. This is where director Kosinski and his collaborators have made the clearest jump up from the first movie. Some of the surface techniques are deployed on the groundwork, too. I haven’t seen so many slow dissolves from one shot to another in years, and they have a way of intensifying Maverick’s isolation when he’s down, martyred, humbled, just before Cruise is up, up and away again. “The fastest man alive,” one admiring Naval officer coos in an early sequence, when Maverick breaks the Mach 10 barrier just because.
Homoerotic team building? Glad you asked: Instead of gleaming shirtless beach volleyball, we have sunset shirtless beach football, only this time, after a while, Maverick sits on the sidelines, watching his charges with a wistful smile. The key line in “Top Gun: Maverick” is “Don’t think up there. Just do. You think up there, you’re dead.” Maverick repeats that axiom to the surly Rooster, whom Teller makes more interesting than written.
Speaking of which: The scene that truly cuts through all the shiny, entertaining fraudulence brings together Cruise and Kilmer’s Adm. Kazansky. It’s a meeting of two sorts of actors, and two sorts of movie stars. Kilmer’s well-known health challenges make the particulars of Iceman’s cancerous condition all the more affecting. Their big scene could’ve stunk up the joint with phony feeling, but somehow it doesn’t work out that way. As Maverick and Iceman revisit their old days and warily eye the future that may not belong to them, the cardboard almost imperceptibly turns to flesh, and the movie becomes more than a lesson in crafty sequel-making. The interplay between Cruise, whose fame, like so many huge stars, outstripped his versatility and ability to surprise, and Kilmer, whose success never matched his talent, plays out in a dimensional way. Even the musical score backs off and lets them act.
The best of the movie takes its cue from this scene. The victory, in the end, is a foregone conclusion, but it’s silly-rousing enough to satisfy younger and older audiences alike. It may help to have hated the original, but I liked this one, even though it’s not so very different from the first. Thirty-six years from now, we’ll probably be watching Cruise teaching a new cadre of flying aces. Only the planet will have changed.
———
‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’
3 stars (out of 4)
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for sequences of intense action and some strong language)
Running time: 2:17
How to watch: Premieres in theaters May 27
News
Tyler Herro questionable for Game 5 vs. Celtics; Jimmy Butler off Heat injury report
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena after missing Monday night’s Game 4 loss at TD Garden due to a groin strain.
Despite ESPN reporting Tuesday that Herro has the type of injury that typically requires an absence of two to four weeks, Herro was one of five players listed as questionable for Wednesday by the Heat, joined by P.J. Tucker (knee inflammation), Max Strus (hamstring strain), Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain).
Those four all played in Monday’s Game 4, each struggling in the Heat’s 102-82 loss.
No longer on the Heat injury report is forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second half of the Heat’s Saturday night Game 3 victory at TD Garden due to knee soreness and then struggled to 3-of-14 shooting in Monday night’s Game 4 loss on the Celtics’ court.
“I’m straight. No excuse for how I played,” he said. “It don’t got nothing to do with my knee. I’ve just got to be better. I will be better. I’m not too worried about it.”
In addressing Herro’s absence, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said a goal was to get Herro to a better place for Game 5, with the best-of-seven series now tied 2-2.
The Heat did not practice Tuesday, and are bypassing a game-morning shootaround Wednesday, likely leaving the next Herro update for when Spoelstra addresses the media 105 minutes before the Game 5 tip.
The top concern on the Celtics’ injury report is guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 4 with an ankle sprain suffered in Boston’s Game 3 loss Saturday night at TD Garden.
Smart is listed as questionable for Wednesday. He previously missed the Celtics’ Game 1 loss at FTX Arena with a midfoot sprain.
Monday’s game ended with Celtics point guard Derrick White, who started in place of Smart, seemingly grabbing at his hamstring.
“He said a little cramping,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “So Derrick is fine.”
White was not on Tuesday’s injury report.
Then there is Celtics center Robert Williams III, who was impactful on both ends Monday after being sidelined by knee soreness Saturday, as well as for Game 1.
“It’s just swelling a little bit, stiffening up on me a little,” Williams said. “Taking it day by day, spending a lot of time with the trainers, obviously, throwing a lot of scenarios at it, see how it responds.”
Williams is listed as questionable.
The only other player on the Celtics’ injury report is guard Sam Houser, who has not played in the series as he rehabs a shoulder issue.
()
News
WCCO morning anchor Jason DeRusha will leave his job in June
After nearly 20 years at WCCO-TV, Jason DeRusha is leaving his job as morning anchor. After announcing the news on air early Tuesday morning, the Illinois native was flooded with messages and social media posts from his friends, enemies, colleagues and viewers.
“It’s been really overwhelming,” the 47-year-old said Tuesday after his afternoon nap. “I was texting a friend about this. I obviously like to be the center of attention. Even for me, this is a little too much. It feels like I’m a guest at my own funeral. But it’s been nice. People will get back to telling me I’m fake news tomorrow, but today has been quite nice.”
DeRusha will remain at WCCO in a limited role, acting as a special correspondent for occasional stories. “Who knows when they’ll ask me to do something? Maybe I’ll be back around the State Fair or for other big stories,” he said.
As for what’s next, DeRusha wouldn’t reveal his plans now, but said he expected to at some point before his final morning on air June 23. “I can’t say what’s next and I hate that kind of answer,” he said. “It’ll be here in Minnesota and it won’t be totally foreign to the areas I’ve been working in. It’s not politics. I’m not running for governor.”
DeRusha said he’s been thinking about making the move for a while and the pandemic influenced his decision. Seeing other friends and colleagues make life-changing career decisions also helped spur him on. (DeRusha didn’t name any names, but several fellow longtime broadcasters have left their jobs in recent years, including KARE’s Eric Perkins, WCCO Radio’s Cory Hepola and DeRusha’s former colleague Liz Collin.)
“My three-year contract was up and it kind of forced me to re-examine my priorities,” he said. “I’m at a unique point in my life where I’m old enough that I feel like if I’m going to take the jump, I need to do it now. (And if it doesn’t work), I’m young enough to come back and do it again.”
Before taking a reporting job at WCCO in 2003, DeRusha spent time at stations in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. He also interned at “ABC World News Tonight” in New York. He took the morning anchor role in 2013 after serving as the reporter for the station’s “Good Question” segment and working as a weekend anchor. Thanks to his active and frequent social media participation, he’s become one of the highest-profile names in local television news.
Whatever DeRusha does next, he’s looking forward to enjoying a more traditional sleep schedule. For the past nine years, he has woken up at 2:30 a.m. and was on the air live two hours later.
“The schedule of a morning anchor is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “The joy of it is I’ve been able to go to all our kids’ activities. I help around the house in the afternoon. We have family dinner most nights at the dining room table, which is sort of remarkable with two high school students. The curse is that I’ve got to wake up at 2:30 a.m. That wears on you.”
Is DeRusha going to miss what he has long called his dream job?
“Hmmm. That’s such a good question. That was a fundamental question I had to answer myself. I’ve been working in a television newsroom since I was 19. To think about the end of June, when I won’t be talking to people on TV on a regular basis … that was a big step for me to get to.
“Being on TV is great. I’ve loved every minute of it, I really have. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to help guide people through some of the best times and worst times we’ve had in this community. And it’s a unique role (as a morning anchor) being among the first people who get to tell you what’s going on in the world. I’m ready for new challenges, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to miss it. I’m going to miss it incredibly.”
