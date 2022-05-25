News
Orioles can’t hold late leads, fall to Yankees, 7-6, in 11th in first extra-innings loss this season
The Orioles twice took late-inning leads Tuesday night in the Bronx. Neither survived the bottom half of the frame.
The New York Yankees walked off the Orioles, 7-6, to even the teams’ three-game series, with the Yankees answering Baltimore’s seventh-inning rally with one of their own before Jose Trevino’s game-winning single in the 11th inning after the Orioles plated a run in the top half.
Baltimore (18-26) put together its second four-run inning of the series thanks to home runs from Austin Hays and Rougned Odor to Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch, only for New York to even the game in the bottom half. Starter Bruce Zimmermann’s outing ended after a home run by Gleyber Torres, his second of the night after going without a longball against the Orioles in 2020 and 2021 following his 13-blast barrage in 2019.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde then turned to rookie Logan Gillaspie, making his third major league appearance, in a one-run game and he was unable to hold the lead. Keegan Akin and Dillon Tate got the game to the 11th, where Hays’ groundout plated Baltimore’s automatic runner.
But three straight hits off Bryan Baker in the bottom half cost the Orioles the lead and the game.
The Orioles, it seems, have discovered the New York Yankees’ weakness: walls.
A week after Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone complained about the Orioles’ changes to Camden Yards’ left field dimensions, Baltimore took advantage of Yankee Stadium’s layout. Hays and Odor’s home runs would have stayed in at any other major league venue, but they narrowly sailed over the short right field porch in a four-run inning for Baltimore.
Both long balls narrowly traveled over the short right field porch, with Hays’ traveling a projected 354 feet to knock New York starter Jordan Montgomery from the game and Odor sending a Michael King pitch one foot shorter for a go-ahead, three-run shot.
There was a clear irony to Judge’s and Boone’s comments last week, in which they referenced the Orioles’ decision to move the left field of home park back almost 30 feet and raise it more than 5 feet as “create-a-park” and “build-your-own-park,” respectively, after Judge lost a home run to the new wall. Earlier this month, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward called Yankee Stadium a “Little League park” after a walk-off home run from Torres went over the ballpark’s right field wall, which is only 314 feet from home in the corner.
>> Orioles head athletic trainer Brian Ebel was named Monday to the Maryland Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame.
>> In his second appearance of his rehab assignment following a left oblique strain, right-hander Dean Kremer started for Triple-A Norfolk and pitched three hits and scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
>> Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers hit his seventh home run in eight games to take the system lead with 10, a mark matched later in the night by High-A Aberdeen infielder Coby Mayo.
>> In Double-A Bowie’s first game with four of the organization’s top infield prospect on the roster after César Prieto’s promotion from Aberdeen, Prieto played second base with Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, Jordan Westburg at third base and Joey Ortiz at designated hitter.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Lynx notch season’s second win against Liberty with first, fourth quarter explosions
From quarter to quarter or even minute to minute, the Minnesota Lynx can look like two completely different teams. In spurts they flash scoring, intensity and toughness that resemble Lynx playoff teams of the past. In others they struggle to string together two solid possessions.
No game embodied that more than Tuesday’s. The Lynx scored 34 points in the first quarter and shot 75 percent from the field, then seemingly lost their intensity for two-plus quarters only to end the game on a 21-7 run to claw out a 84-78 win over the New York Liberty at Target Center. The win moves Minnesota to 2-6 this season.
Aerial Powers scored a team-high 18 points, 12 of which came from the free throw line. Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lynx used a torrid shooting performance in the first quarter to jump out to an 11-point lead. Moriah Jefferson scored 10 points in the opening frame and didn’t miss a shot while Fowles added seven points.
But a 34-point quarter in which the Lynx made 12 of their 16 shots was immediately followed up with an 11-point quarter with just four made field goals. That allowed New York to cut Minnesota’s lead from 11 to three entering halftime.
The Lynx pushed their lead back out to eight in the third quarter but just like the first quarter, the focus and explosiveness fell off. A 15-4 run quickly gave the Liberty their first lead of the game.
New York maintained that lead into the fourth quarter, stretching it to as many as eight points with eight minutes to play. Minnesota specifically struggled against Rebecca Allen and Natasha Howard. The duo combined for 44 points for the Liberty.
But just when it looked like Minnesota would roll over, the intensity that powered the first quarter returned. Over the next five minutes, the Lynx went on a 13-5 run, flashing active defense and forcing turnovers to retake the lead 76-75. That defense was the key to the win as the Liberty made one of its final eight shots.
It’s Minnesota’s first home win of the season. The Lynx play Los Angeles on Sunday at home.
After Texas shooting, Conn. senator begs for gun compromise
By SUSAN HAIGH and LISA MASCARO
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. senator who came to Congress representing the Connecticut community where 26 elementary school students and educators were killed nearly a decade ago begged his colleagues Tuesday, as the latest school shooting unfolded, to pass legislation addressing the nation’s gun violence problem.
The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, nearly 2,000 miles (3,200 km) away from Newtown, Connecticut, felt all too familiar to residents and officials who saw many similarities to the attack by a lone gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
A gutted Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanded that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012. Congress has been unable to pass substantial gun violence legislation since the collapse of a bipartisan Senate effort in the aftermath of that massacre.
“What are we doing?” Murphy asked. The Democrat, who represented Newtown during his time as a U.S. congressman, urged his colleagues to find a compromise.
“I’m here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees — to beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said.
“I just don’t understand why people here think we’re powerless,” Murphy told reporters later. “We aren’t.”
He said he was working with colleagues — and reaching out in particular to Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas — to see if they could muster any bipartisan support for gun violence legislation.
Though the party of Democratic President Joe Biden has slim control of Congress, bills on gun violence have been stymied in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate.
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One would have closed a loophole for private and online sales; the other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
Tuesday’s tragedy in Texas appeared similar to the Sandy Hook shooting, where a 20-year-old man shot his way into the locked school on Dec. 14, 2012, then killed 20 first graders and six adults with an AR-15-type rifle purchased legally by his mother. He killed himself as police arrived. Before going to the school, he fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home.
“My son never came home from Sandy Hook. My heart bleeds for Texas as I relive Dylan’s murder,” Sandy Hook parent Nicole Hockley wrote in an op-ed for USA Today.
In February, the families of nine Sandy Hook victims reached a $73 million settlement in a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the shooting. The case against Remington, filed in 2015, was closely watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and manufacturers because of its potential to provide a road map for victims of other shootings to sue firearm makers.
The families and a survivor argued the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They’ve said their focus is on preventing future mass shootings by forcing gun companies to be more responsible with their products and how they market them.
“I hope that more people stand up and demand action and demand change and stop just accepting the tweets of thoughts and prayers. That’s not going to save lives. It’s not going to bring people back,” said Erica Lafferty, daughter of Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, the slain principal of Sandy Hook.
“It’s really just a gun lobby talking point and something that people feel that they need to say in lieu of action,” she told The Associated Press.
Lafferty, program manager at Everytown for Gun Safety and an advocate for universal background checks, said she decided a couple years ago to step back from talking to the media following what became a succession of mass shootings.
On Tuesday, struck by the familiarity of the aerial news shots of an elementary school and the fact the victims included children as young as second grade and educators like her mother, Lafferty thought she’d try to digest what had happened in Texas privately as well.
It didn’t work.
“I think that lasted maybe five minutes before I hear my mom’s voice in my head: `Get off your butt, kid. This is definitely your time,’” Lafferty said.
Advocacy groups that formed after Sandy Hook also expressed dismay as news of the shooting spread.
“For the past decade, we have warned all Americans, including elected politicians across the nation, that if a mass shooting can happen in Sandy Hook then it can happen anywhere,” Po Murray, chair of the Newtown Action Alliance, said in a written statement.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, tweeted how the “senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts & prayers with action.”
Murphy acknowledged the problem of gun violence won’t be solved overnight. But, he said, it can be addressed.
“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” Murphy said. “But by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers whose brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.”
___
Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press Writer David Collins contributed to this report.
Sonny Gray throws gem as Twins beat Tigers
The Twins’ winning streak has featured a little bit of everything.
There was a blowout. There was a six-run comeback victory. There was a walk-off. There’s been some small ball. There’s been a grand slam. There’s been almost everything else in between.
Tuesday, the Twins extended their winning streak to six games with a shutout victory on the strength of the best starting pitching performance they’ve gotten in their last six games.
Sonny Gray, whose strong six innings last time out kicked off the streak, turned in his best start of the season on Tuesday, throwing seven innings and striking out 10 batters in the Twins’ 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Gray gave up four scattered hits and exited after striking out two of the final three batters he faced in the seventh inning. It marked the 11th time in his career that he had struck out 10 or more batters and the first time this season.
Behind him, center fielder Byron Buxton made one of those highlight reel catches that he’s so well-known for, racing towards right field and making a diving grab before sommersaulting to his feet. From the mound, Gray raised both of his hands above his head in appreciation.
The Twins took a lead in the second inning when Gio Urshela, who delivered a walk-off hit on Monday, drove in Max Kepler with a single. They added another run an inning later on a Carlos Correa double that brought home Luis Arraez. Arraez finished the day with two hits, making Tuesday’s game his fourth straight with multiple hits.
Two scoreless innings from the bullpen between Tyler Duffey and Jhoan Duran helped the Twins keep their winning streak alive.
