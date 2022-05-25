News
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.
The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room, but it did not detail the nature or severity of their injuries.
Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.
A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.
School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.
Uvalde is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
Love Death And Robots Jibaro Explained
Love, death, and robots is an animated series created by Tim Miller composed of several stand-alone short stories viewed over the genres of science-fiction, horror, fantasy, comedy, etc. The series was first aired on Netflix on 15th March 2019. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb and 87% on rotten tomatoes.
Episodes are based on different themes, visualized with the use of animation by different animation productions across the globe. Each episode features different storylines, following different themes along. It is, at present, one of the most-watched animated series on Netflix. This article explains the last episode of the third season, Jibaro.
Episode 9, Season 3: Jibaro
The last episode (Jibaro) of the third season of the series is created by the Spanish director Alberto Mielgo. The episode portrays the relationship between two creatures, captivated by each other for very toxic reasons, ultimately resulting in the demise of both.
According to the artist Alberto Mielgo, the story brings to life an intoxicating storyline where there is no villain to blame, no characters’ growth, just destruction on account of being attracted to the other. The episode shows the artist’s take on modern relationships, where both partners are attracted to each other based on destructive incentives.
The Beginning
At the beginning of the episode witnesses a noble knight with his soldiers in pursuit of land and resources. The knight steals a small-scale piece of gold while trying to quench his thirst from the river. It awakens the siren of the river, who uses her voice as her weapon and kills the soldiers of the knight.
Later on, the siren is seen helpless before the knight because he is deaf and is fascinated by him. The enchantment of the siren may be seen as being unable to reach him through her voice, leaving her helpless and intrigued.
The siren is further shown in the knight’s pursuit, who follows her to the waterfall. At first, the knight seems captivated by the siren, kissing each other even when it physically hurts him. But along the line, he smashes her to the ground enabling him to steal the gold of the siren.
The Ending
The knight is seen to have caused the siren’s death and fulfilled his greed by stealing her gold. However, the siren’s death causes the river to be filled with her blood. The knight is carrying the gold stolen from the siren making his way through the forest.
However, unable to complete his journey, he quenches his thirst from the river again. The blood-filled liquid, when it reaches the ear of the knight, restores his hearing ability.
The siren is now seen waking up from the destruction, feeling helpless about her loss. Ultimately she realizes the ability of the knight to hear her voice now, and he is seen falling prey along with the other thousands of soldiers.
Where To Watch?
It can be currently streamed on Netflix, and the 3rd volume of the establishment was aired on 20th May 2022.
Will Virtual Reality Transform the Gaming Industry?
Virtual reality, or “VR” as it is more commonly known, is about to fundamentally change the gaming industry as the possibilities of the ground-breaking technology are virtually limitless. At least that is what the advocates of VR technology claim. On the other hand, others argue that the technology has never really succeeded before and is therefore unlikely to do so in the near future.
In the coming years, the VR market is expected to grow more or less explosively. According to reports, the global VR market was worth nearly $21.83 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to nearly $766 billion by 2025. However, this includes other uses beyond gaming, such as healthcare and other parts of the entertainment industry.
We can already see a clear increase in demand for more realistic games, such as casino games with live dealers. Casinos with such games, which can be found at cherry red casino among others, already combine the real world with the virtual one, even if it is far from the experience that VR offers.
So will Virtual Reality change the gaming industry, or is it just a trend that will slowly blow out? And if it does take off, what will be the impact on the global gaming industry?
The start of something revolutionary… or not?
When VR technology became a thing a few years ago, many saw a world where gaming would be taken to new heights. Putting on a VR headset would transport you to an entirely different world, and that itself would create experiences never before matched. But why has the gaming industry not found more successful ways to integrate the technology yet?
Back in 2006, when Nintendo tried to become relevant in the industry again, they released the Nintendo Wii console, which was supposed to make gaming more lifelike. However, it did not become as popular as they thought. The technology was simply not ready, but people continued talking about a future of gaming where people could play games in a similar way.
In 2014 VR got a boost again as Facebook bought one of the companies behind the more popular virtual reality headsets. At the time, it was set to be the next big thing in the gaming industry. But after about a decade of VR headsets in various forms, it is not a stretch to say that it has not quite been the success that many had envisioned.
The gaming industry has not been very quick to develop games optimised for VR headsets, mainly because the usage is not as widespread as one might have thought it would be. This makes it very expensive, and ultimately unprofitable for the game developers.
VR casinos are blurring the lines between land-based and online casinos
Overall, it can be said that the global gaming industry has not quite implemented VR as one might have thought. Nevertheless, one sector within the gaming industry that is not giving up when it comes to cutting-edge technology seems to be the casino industry.
Just have a look at live casinos – online casino platforms where players can use a camera to play, for example, poker or blackjack with a live dealer at a real table. In other words, you can be transported to a casino in Las Vegas even if you are physically in your own living room. Such games have proven to be incredibly popular among players as they offer a more authentic gaming experience.
Recently, some online casino sites have started using VR technology to offer new and even more realistic gaming experiences to their players. Some operators are developing experiential concepts and focus on increasing the stimulation of players’ senses to the point that you feel like you are in a real land-based casino. VR casinos offer you the unique experience of mingling with other players and you can move freely in the casino as well as walk between the different tables. VR casinos are seriously blurring the line between the real and virtual worlds.
Metaverse is set to be the next big thing
If you have not been living under a rock for the past few years, you have probably heard of the Metaverse, which is set to be the next big thing. Metaverse is a term for a virtual reality where users can integrate in a virtual environment in 3D and communicate with each other.
Facebook, which is the owner of this (of course), has started to link several of its AR and VR projects to the Metaverse concept. According to Zuckerberg, Facebook’s owner, the Metaverse will be a place where all major future games will take place.
So, although VR is claimed to be the future of gaming for many, it is only a fraction of what the whole Metaverse is and means. Who knows, VR headsets may not even be needed in the future of Metaverse.
Love Death And Robots Season 3 QR Code
Love, Death & Robots is back with a new bang in its third season. Since its premiere three years ago, the animated series has had us on edge. This particular series has every genre in existence. The anthology has never failed to amaze us, and given that there is no definite announcement of pulling the plug, we may keep being thrilled about this. Let’s hope that the renewal of a fourth season comes soon.
One thing that has always been the same in all the episodes is the dark approach. The anthology keeps getting better every year. Read further to find out more about Season 3.
When And Where Did Love, Death & Robots Season 3 Release?
The third season was released on May 20, 2022, on Netflix. This season has 9 episodes, with each one being a unique story.
Who Are The Directors This Season?
Netflix Studios and Blur Studios produce love, Death & Robots. Tim Miller acts as the showrunner, one of the executive producers and has also directed one of the episodes. The list of directors includes Patrick Osborne, David Fincher, Emily Dean, Jerome Chen, Alberto Mielgo and others.
What Is Love, Death & Robots About?
Love, Death & Robots is an anthology of several stories. Each episode is s stand-alone story. The series has every genre: comedy, fantasy, horror, thriller, drama, etc., but the dark approach is always there. Each episode is usually an aesthetic satire or an irony.
Who Is The Cast Here?
Celebrities have given their voices this season. The cast includes Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Noshir Dalal, Emily O’Brien, Elodie Young, Matthew Yang King, Gabriel Luna and others.
What Are We Going To See This Season?
There are going to be nine stories this season. The first episode is a continuation of an episode in Season 1 following the three robots K-VRC, XBOT 4000 and 11-45-G, where they explore humanity’s failed attempts at survival, oblivious to the fact that cats are the actual intelligent species.
The subsequent episodes have the same fascinating bizarre stories, like the story of the man-eating crustacean and the selfish survivors of a boat, an astronaut talking to the moon of Jupiter, humans starting a war over a zombie apocalypse, a secret CIA experiment that looks like a murderous grizzly bear, the Swarm in the alien star system that wishes to experiment on humans, a farmer waging war with the rats in his farm with ultimately forging a friendship with them, a rescue mission went and the release of an eldritch deity, and the fabled tale of Jibaro. The latter connects with the violent Golden siren only to betray her later.
All in all, this season has a lot of things happening in it, with the most creative animations. From the trailer, there was real life-like animation; there was animation similar to MCU’s What If? And there is animation like the good old cartoons. We don’t know if there will be a fourth season, but there has been no cancellation news!
