Finance
Proper Automobile Maintenance Saves Money
Modern cars require much less maintenance than their older counterparts. Curiously, though, many people haven’t adjusted their thinking to keep pace with new automobile maintenance schedules. But, although maintenance intervals are now much more widely spaced, even the newest cars require scheduled service to have long, productive lives.
Whether it is the latest model or a car that was paid off years ago, the idea is to give this vehicle the maintenance it was designed to receive. Every car is supplied with a maintenance schedule in the owner’s manual or in a separate maintenance logbook that details that vehicle’s needs. Working within these requirements will help avoid the following common car-maintenance pitfalls, and can prevent lengthy or more expensive visits to a service shop
Proper Tire Inflation and Rotation
Tires leak naturally and need to be checked occasionally. Underinflated tires tend to burn up fuel. Under- or overinflated tires wear out sooner, and maneuver poorly. It’s a good idea to check tire pressures monthly, or at least 3 to 4 times a year.
Additionally, front and rear tires wear differently and should be rotated to even out that wear. The owner’s manual will have a recommendation on both pressure and rotation periods.
Replacement of Tires
The tire industry says tires are only safe for five years, but it really depends on heat, sunlight and ozone conditions. Most tires are good for about seven years. Check the date code stamped into the sidewall to determine their age if not completely sure.
Dirty Air Filters
Semi-clogged air filters hurt fuel economy. Under limited driving, an air filter might not see much grit, but routinely driving grimy city surface streets can overwhelm air filters. This one is strictly about conditions. If driving near, or over dirty roads, the air filter may need changing twice as often as the schedule calls for.
Replacing Brakes
When noticing anything different about the brakes, like a sound, a feel or the response means they are likely due for a visit to a mechanic.
Other maintenance steps include: Windshield Wiper Replacement, Spark Plug Replacement, Choosing the Proper Octane, and Tightening the Gas Cap;
Following the owner’s manual and these steps can aid any motorist by saving them time and money. The money that is saved can be used for another important item every good driver needs: auto insurance! Be sure to speak with an independent insurance agent about auto insurance savings. He or she has access to a number of insurance companies and can find the right policy that suits an individual’s needs, including price savings.
Finance
Strengths and Weaknesses of Android Based Applications
The Android world has registered a remarkable development in terms of user base and applications. Some Android application and programming companies have evidently developed crackerjack applications on this platform. As compared to iOS, Android is the most widely used operating system. But many of the concepts are relatively new in this operating system and the developed applications are vulnerable to https defects. Where there is light there is also darkness, so there are many advantages and disadvantages of Android-based applications.
Advantages of Android based Applications
Multitasking: Android based application development is multitasking. So a user can use two or more than two applications at the same time. This makes streaming through the social accounts and listening to songs possible.
Alerts and notifications: There is no way an Android application is going to miss any news update. The reason behind is that notifications fall directly on the home screen. The missed calls are notified by the LED flash.
Open source applications: The Android world is full of lakhs of applications and they are absolutely free. Thousands of games entertainment apps come for free in the Android world.
More smartphones functioning on Android: Big smartphone giants, i.e., HTC, Motorola, Sony Ericsson are using the Android applications. The user can freely use the Android smartphone as per his choice. Whereas, iOS is limited to Apple only.
Simple to use functionalities: The ROM can be easily installed and modified of the Android-based smartphones. Besides the availability of customized ROMs, there are many easy to use functionalities in Android. Moreover, the Android operating systems interface is quite simple as compared to other operating systems.
Widgets: The widgets help in accessing a variety of settings from the home screen. This makes the ergonomics to maneuver the smartphone very strong.
Availability of Google services: Google provides an array of services like Google Reader, Google Drive, Gmail, Docs, which come as a part of the Android operating system. So reading emails, and checking documents become very easy.
Disadvantages
There are also many people who don’t agree with the notion that the Android services are better than iOS.
Uninterrupted Internet Connection is required: The Android applications might be cost effective but they need a continuous and uninterrupted internet connection. A lot of money needs to be spent on costly GPRS packets.
Advertisements: Being on open source platform has some downsides too. Too many ads are posted on the play store that further slows down the pace of this operating system.
Battery Zapper: It is always an Achilles’ heels for Android, a lot of processes running in the background consume a lot of energy. The Android-based smartphones face a lot of criticism for this strength zapping weakness.
Infectious Applications: An opens source operating system invites a lot of attacks. The Android-based applications are notoriously infamous for containing malicious viruses. Some of them to mention are Ground Force, Counter-Strike, etc. Apple iOS is proud that it thoroughly checks the integrity of applications before making them available.
Track Record of Some of the Android Based Applications (Free Applications)
Circle of Six
Circle of Six is made for dealing with unforeseen and unfortunate events. Two quick taps on the phone and your friends mentioned on the application will come running for providing help. The application will send two messages to six of the best buddies of the user. One message will be GPS location and second to get in touch.
WhatsApp (Free Application)
It can be safely said that WhatsApp is the most celebrated messenger application in the cyber world. There is hardly any smartphone user who has not heard about this application. A recent upgrade in this application has brought the concept of encrypted messaging in Android.
Bandcamp (Free Application)
The application Bandcamp is a big music marketplace. It differentiates itself with other music markets with its uber cool instant streaming tool.
Adobe Photoshop Express 2.0 (Free Application)
Poor photos of key family events may kill all the excitement. But Adobe Photoshop rescues all those images and more importantly for free. It has got options to make poor photographs scintillating.
Calorie Counter – MyFitnessPal (Free Application)
Sometimes there is a vantage point between technology and health. Calorie counter keeps a track on all the calories consumed and calories burned. In this way, this Fitness pal helps its user in losing weight.
Writing Challenge (Paid Application)
Now, this application solves the business and personal purposes. Writing for novels, projects and seminars become easy with this application. It suggests ideas when the user writes anything on it.
These were few of the Android-based applications which have won plaudits across the globe. But there are also some flop applications in the android world like The Leading Online Dating Site for Singles & Personals: The Leading Online Dating Site for Singles & Personals: Match.com, Netflix, Skype, etc. These applications suffered from many https defects. The success of an application on this platform depends heavily upon the skills of android application programming and solution company hired for development.
Finance
High Net Worth Insurance Protects a Variety of Valuables
Anyone who enjoys a high-end lifestyle should realize that ordinary personal insurance coverage just might not be adequate. Trust a knowledgeable agent to assess current needs and to tailor and design a custom package of protection to safeguard belongings, the family and any valuable assets. Viable high net worth insurance policies afford not only a higher level of coverage, but also concierge-style service with complimentary property valuations, appraisals and risk assessments.
Options available include:
- High-value home insurance:
Many companies provide policies with replacement cost values in excess of $1 million. Anyone having a waterfront location or other unique exposures can get the help they require from qualified agents in order to find the optimal solution. In order to help control costs, these agents may also offer high value deductible programs as well as other creative solutions.
- Coverage for secondary residences:
It would be a shame to have these family treasures lacking the proper amounts of insurance to protect them as well. It is quite possible to insure vacation homes and rental properties with the convenience of one package policy and bill.
- Private collections:
Protect any fine art, firearms, antiques, jewelry, wine and other collectibles with the equally valuable coverage they deserve. These items should be appraised annually and insured for their current value. Also, keep photo records and inventory these items properly.
- Directors and officers coverage:
If serving on a non-profit board, a generic non-profit insurance may not be enough. Directors and Officers (D&O) coverage can be included to cover any personal liability risk. Consider choosing from the highest limits available to lessen any possible risks and exposures.
- Personal Auto:
Insure all vehicles on one convenient policy using “agreed value.” Any vehicle can be repaired with original manufacturer’s parts from a choice of repair shops. Coverage is available for collector vehicles. High deductible programs are also available.
- Watercraft:
Get protection for boats of all sizes, including super yachts used for travel worldwide. Ask about options to protect crew and contents. Liability protection should be available in all states.
- Aircraft:
Anyone who owns or operates aircraft can, and should, get insured with the broadest aviation coverage available.
- Private staff:
Cover domestic employees work-related injuries, and get the coverage needed to respond to any potential lawsuits.
- Worldwide travel:
Enjoy 24-hour assistance anywhere in the world whenever a medical emergency arises or uncontrollable circumstances require cutting a trip short to come home early.
Finance
Colonoscopies Are Overpromoted, Overprescribed and Overpriced – Consumers Should Resist and Rebel
Introduction: A Few Questions to Set the Stage
Should you trust your doctor? Is the medical system organized and controlled by modern equivalent of highway robbers? What can we learn from the way colonoscopies are promoted and priced in America? What is the single most important takeaway lesson from a brief exploration of these questions?
Here are short answers to the first three of these rhetorical queries. I’m saving a response to the last question (i.e., recommended course of action) until the end.
- No, don’t trust your doctor, if you are fortunate enough to have ready access to one or more medical practitioners. Instead, be wary and verify, do independent checks on the pertinent issues and obtain other qualified opinions. Doctors and other provider are not your enemies but they’re definitely not your friends, either. They are highly trained professionals who function in a complex dysfunctional system oriented to profit. Most want to do the right thing but pressures brought to bear can lead even ethical practitioners to justify action courses not be in your best interest. In this essay, I’ll make the case that your interests and the public interest take a back seat to a higher power of sorts – the profit motive.
- Yes, the medical system is highway robbery, circa 21st century.
- Plenty can be learned from a close look at the colonoscopy industrial complex. The procedures being performed can serve as canaries in the American medical system coal mine. Pay attention, be alarmed and do what you can to save yourself before it’s too late.
Colonoscopies, Medical Providers and Free Enterprise Run Amuck
Colonoscopies are the most expensive routine screening test in this country. A report by the Commonwealth Fund revealed that this procedure is billed at rates ranging from $6,385 to $19,438. (See Explaining High Health Care Spending in the United States: An International Comparison of Supply, Utilization, Prices, and Quality, May 3, 2012, Volume 10.) These figures are retail rates for the uninsured; insurers usually negotiate prices down to about $3,500. Americans fortunate enough to have employer-based insurance often assume that medical care is basically free, despite rising co-payments and deductibles, but it’s not. Seniors on Medicare make the same mistake, often because they are exhaustipated (i.e., too tired to give a crap).
Like the high costs of our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, everyone pays in the end, no pun intended.
In other Western countries, the price tag for a colonoscopy averages out at a few hundred dollars. Contrast this with the U.S. experience:
Americans pay more for almost every interaction with the medical system… A list of prices compiled by the International Federation of Health Plans found that medical services are more costly in every categories – by a huge margin.
We lead the world in medical spending, though numerous studies have shown we do not receive better care and we are less healthy than people in nearly every other Western nation.
Forms of Highway Robbery in America’s 4th Century
In case you have been on the moon or otherwise out of touch for several years, here’s a summary of why so many experts believe the U.S. medical care system is out of control:
- Doctors prescribe expensive procedures. However, the high price tag of ordinary ones accounts for our $2.7 trillion annual medical care tab – 18% of GNP. ((Source: Elisabeth Rosenthal, Paying Till It Hurts: A Case Study in High Costs, New York Times, June 1, 2013.)
- Doctors promote too many tests. According to the CDC, more than ten million Americans each year undergo colonoscopies (at a cost of $10 billion annually). One motive for so much testing is defensive medicine. America is as litigious as it is religious. Doctors are required (or pressured) by insurance regulations or their employers/partnerships/professional associations to prevent lawsuits, rather than to patient impoverishment or even bad health outcomes.
- Pharmaceutical companies saturate the media with direct-to-consumer merchandizing. The saturation ad campaigns for drugs for whatever does or could ail you distorts patient judgements. Consumer appetites for quick fixes are encouraged. Patients are motivated to pressure providers for overpriced, overrated products.
- Greed rules. So-called non-profit hospitals, insurance companies, device makers and other players in the medical industry are focused on generating the highest possible profits they can legally justify. The quest for maximum returns is by far the number one objective in the American medical system.
- High tech, drug-focused treatments dominate. A disproportionate amount of medical care and expense is lavished on chronic conditions in later life, leaving fewer resources for prevention, education and acute care.
- Cost/benefits take a back seat. Substantial medical care is lavished on ministrations that simply extend the dying process.
- There are too few incentives to act sensibly. Overlooked in studies to explain the high costs and poor return on medical investments relative to other industrialized countries is a disturbing reality: Americans are overly fond of guns, gods, demigods and drugs. They are too little committed to reason and critical thinking, exercise, whole food plant-based dining and the art of shaping supportive environments for themselves and others.
Colonoscopies As Coal Mine Canaries
The colonoscopy gets my vote as the biggest scam in modern medicine. We should stop using the term colonoscopy – colonoscamy is much more descriptive and appropriate. The biggest scam distinction is no small honor or rather dubious distinction, given the abuses that could and have been documented about the U.S. health care system. Colonoscopies are marketed by fear tactics, not unlike religions. The high possibilities of horrific torment and premature death from colon cancer are sometimes described with almost wicked delight by colonoscopy counselors.
A year ago, I reluctantly agreed to sit for a pep talk by a renowned proctologist. The topic was why I should have a colonoscopy, despite no risk factors save old age. I consented to the interview only after years of get a colonoscopy badgering by friends, family members and varied medical practitioners, including even my dentist! The graphic descriptions of dire consequences of failing to detect a polyp would have done Hieronymus Bosch proud. I was reminded of the visions drawn by nuns 65 years or so ago at St. Barnabas Parochial School. The eternal hell-fires were described in such fine and vivid detail anyone would have been convinced the nuns had been there. I think all this fright was designed to insure that I never missed a mass on Sundays. (For a while, I didn’t, though I did arrive as late as possible so that my being there still counted.) So I listened to the colorful colonoscopy pitch – and still decided not to do it. (I even wrote an essay about the interview experience.)
Colonoscopies are billed as quasi operations. What a short time ago was a simple office procedure has morphed into a more complex booming business. Now there are surgery centers where lucrative colonoscopies are prescribed and performed in excess of medical guidelines. The goal is to maximize revenue; lobbying, marketing and turf battles among specialists, plus huge profit margins, account for the high costs. Other tests for colon cancer are less invasive, cheaper and equally effective.
Australia does not even pay for colonoscopies as a standard screening procedure and it is not common in other western nations, either.
The American Free Enterprise Anomaly
In this country, the government, unlike in any other industrialized nation, does not regulate or otherwise intervene in medical pricing, other than setting payment rates for Medicare and Medicaid. Other nations view health care as a right for all and regulate hospitals and the rest of the delivery system as public utilities. What conservatives like to call a free market is not so free for consumers.
Imagine if you went to a restaurant and ordered your meal with no clue what the dinner would cost. Imagine the anxiety waiting for the waiter to arrive with the check. Or, apply the medical care model to other normal purchases, large and small. What if the supermarket groceries you loaded up, took home and consumed were added up and recorded in your account, but you did not see the bill for days or weeks, well after you processed most of what you carried off! Such transactions are ridiculous, of course and yet that’s how it is in the medical system. I sometimes receive bills for medical procedures rendered a year earlier, after the hospital or medical practitioner has given up on negotiations for full or good enough payment from the Medicare insurer). It’s bizarre, irrational, unfair and intolerable.
Summary and the Promised Takeaway Lesson
Ask yourself, Do you have to be passive and tolerate this state of things? Consider that you do not.
First, with regard to colonoscopies, know that for most people, regular testing for blood in the stool is sufficient. Unfortunately for unwary, easily intimidated patients, settling for this low cost option is difficult. Such resistance to colonoscopies will be mightily resisted by medical counselors involved with the procedure. Stool testing is not a high revenue producer for this industry.
What can you do to avoid spending more for lower quality medical care while becoming less and less well? You have three options: Die, move or adopt a REAL wellness lifestyle. Stick with the latter until you do move or die. Personally, I’m going with the REAL wellness lifestyle. With regard to the colonoscopy issue, I favor a whole food plant based diet, plenty of exercise and lesser methods of cancer detection over the unpleasant, costly and dubious invasive procedure. Life is full of risks – and the flesh is heir to more slings and arrows than there will ever be costly medical tests to detect and treat early on.
Getting back to the three options (die, move or adopt a RW lifestyle), I go with the latter as well because the few countries I’d want to call home (Australia, New Zealand, Canada and El Dorado) might not have me. But of course I really and truly favor this choice because REAL wellness is a richer way to be alive. It’s the only way to fly, or live, in my opinion, even if it did not save money and grief on all kinds of chronic medical problems I’d surely have to endure if I were obese, sedentary, bored or ornery – and I’m definitely not fat, sedentary or bored.
Real wellness is my suggested takeaway from this precautionary tale of the colonoscamy in America.
Omar Kelly: Tyreek Hill didn’t come to Miami Dolphins to retire, he’s still pushing for greatness
Proper Automobile Maintenance Saves Money
Review: Cruise is ‘old man’ showing next-gen aviators how to fly in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Strengths and Weaknesses of Android Based Applications
Tyler Herro questionable for Game 5 vs. Celtics; Jimmy Butler off Heat injury report
WCCO morning anchor Jason DeRusha will leave his job in June
High Net Worth Insurance Protects a Variety of Valuables
Colonoscopies Are Overpromoted, Overprescribed and Overpriced – Consumers Should Resist and Rebel
Lynx set dates to retire jerseys of Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson
Former Public Kitchen space to become modern steakhouse Noyes & Cutler
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼