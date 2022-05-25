News
Ramsey County Board seeks 1.5 percent salary increase
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on June 14 on their proposed 1.5 percent salary increase for 2023.
The new salaries, which would take effect Jan. 1., would be $99,052 for six of the seven county board members and $102,149 for the county board chair. Commissioners have sought to keep their annual increases in step with that of the county’s largest labor unions.
A staff review of neighboring metro counties found commissioner salaries to be higher than the metro average, but not especially so given differences in the size of their county workforce, which varies with the size of their population. Ramsey County employs some 3,600 full-time workers and 600 part-timers.
In Hennepin County — which employs 7,500 full-timers — total compensation for each county commissioner amounts to $113,566.
In Dakota County, which employs 1,784 full-time workers, commissioner compensation adds up to $88,463. In Anoka County, which has 1,849 workers, the total is $82,692. In Washington County, which has 1,325 workers, it’s $77,000.
News
Ramsey County court case involves Ham Lake man suing St. Paul pain center, physician for opioid addiction
Michael Faulhaber began visiting Dr. Samuel K. Yue in 1993 following a workplace accident that left the Ham Lake man suffering chronic pain.
As Faulhaber’s physical pain mounted, Yue, an anesthesiologist at a St. Paul pain center, prescribed him escalating levels of opioids that Faulhaber claims in a lawsuit left him physically addicted, functionally disabled and distraught. Attorneys for the physician maintain Faulhaber suffered emotional problems that had little, if anything, to do with his medication, and they’ve brought in medical experts to call into question whether his symptoms were truly evidence of physical addiction.
Jurors in a Ramsey County courtroom are hearing lawyers for both sides question expert witnesses this week on what’s believed to be one of the first patient-doctor medical malpractice lawsuits in Minnesota involving opioid addiction. Closing arguments are likely to be delivered Thursday.
Minnesota is one of a number of states that began suing opioid manufacturers such as Purdue Pharma in 2018, later adding claims against the Sackler family and company consultants McKinsey & Company, Inc. To date, multi-state settlements with those and other companies — including Johnson and Johnson — have netted states billions of dollars, totaling upwards of $300 million for Minnesota alone. Additional state-driven lawsuits have involved opioid manufacturers Insys Therapeutics, Inc. and Mallinckrodt, both of which declared bankruptcy in the face of heavy legal action.
What’s less established under both the law and popular opinion is the liability that individual doctors face for having prescribed or overprescribed pain medication to clients over the past 20 years or more. There’s also the question of failing to properly disclose the risks of opioids, monitor those patients or encourage alternative forms of pain treatment, all of which are issues explicitly raised by Faulhaber’s legal team. They accuse Yue of departing from industry standards for pain management and attempting to use opioids to treat his patient’s psychological condition rather than just his physical discomfort.
Faulhaber is represented by personal injury attorneys with the Simon Law Firm of St. Louis, Missouri.
Yue, who is represented by the Minneapolis-based law firm Arthur Chapman Kettering Smetak and Pikala, has denied any assertion of negligence and maintained that his patient was treated within industry standards of informed consent.
On Monday, Dr. David Schultz, an Edina-based pain specialist and adjunct professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota, took the witness stand as an expert witness for the defense and testified that from his read of medical records, Faulhaber’s ailments tended to increase with stresses and setbacks in his personal life.
“I don’t agree that he had an opioid addiction,” said Schultz, addressing the courtroom. “He was treated by a psychologist who diagnosed significant psychological dysfunction.”
An attorney for the firm declined further comment on Tuesday while the trial was ongoing.
Faulhaber and his wife Yvonne filed suit against the Minnesota Pain Center. located on University Avenue, and Yue, its chief executive officer, in March 2020, as well as against the Walgreens Co., for their alleged roles in Faulhaber’s addiction, which they said left him suffering severe discomfort, functional disabilities, memory loss and emotional distress. Like Faulhaber, his wife is also seeking damages upwards of $50,000 for the pain and suffering she’s endured on account of her husband.
Attorneys representing Walgreens later argued that there is no law in Minnesota holding pharmacists accountable for accurately filling out valid prescriptions ordered by a physician, and the pharmacy chain was dismissed from the case in October.
Faulhaber, in his lawsuit, said that medical staff at the center started prescribing him opioid medications to manage his pain in 2003, and continued prescribing “high and chronic doses” of the medication — including oral opium and morphine — through at least 2016.
Among the questions before the jury in downtown St. Paul is the appropriate amount of money that would “fairly and adequately compensate” Faulhaber and, separately, Yvonne for both past and future suffering, if they believe Faulhaber’s suffering was the direct result of malpractice.
News
Apple TV+’s Luck Movie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere?
The concept of Luck is universal. Surely, the manifestation of this concept and its beliefs are different in each culture, some downright absurd. Still, the idea is that some efforts are beyond one’s capabilities or will and depend on Luck or chance.
With obvious deductions, we humans have made the concept have two sides again – Good Luck which helps you out of situations that ability might not have control over, and Bad Luck, which undoes all the efforts for the worse.
Apple TV + brings forward a magical tale on this concept along with Skydance Animations’ fantasy animated movie, Luck.
Release
The magical tale is on August 5, 2022, globally and exclusively on Apple TV+.
Synopsis
The directorial project by Peggy Holmes from a screenplay written by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel, and Glenn Berger; Apple TV+ and Skydance Animations brings a beautiful; original and adventurous story of the Unluckiest Girl in the World – Sam Greenfield and her discovery of The Land Of Luck; a land forbidden for humans, and her subsequent quest for a Lucky Penny for her roommate, Hazel accompanied by her magical friends from the mystical Land.
Cast
The movie not only boasts of a charming concept but also a star-studded cast, including acclaimed star Jane Fonda as the Dragon, Eva Noblezada (a Broadway Star) as the protagonist Sam Greenfield as the Unluckiest Girl in the World who stumbles into The Land of Luck, Simon Pegg (known for his projects like The Ice Age and Adventures Of Buck Wild ) as Bob – a lucky black Cat from The Land of Luck and Sam’s Partner, Whoopi Goldberg as The Captain – Head of Security in the Land of Luck, Flula Both as an engineer in charge of the machine that distributes Luck to all and dreams to reuniting with his love of life. Colin O’Donoghue as Gerry, a loyal leprechaun, John Ratzenberger as Rootie, a bad luck root, and Adelynn Spoon as Hazel, Sam’s roommate, will join the cast.
Plot
The plot centers around The Unluckiest Girl in the World- Sam Greenfield and her foray into Luck’s mysterious and mystical Land; which she discovered by chance. The Land is full of magic and beauty, including dragons, unicorns, cats, pigs, bunnies, and other unimaginable beings, except for only Humans.
The Land Of Luck is forbidden to Humans; and the viewers will have a good time seeing how a human in such a land; shall survive and fulfill her quest for a Luck Penny for her best friend in her foster care; Haz, who wants a forever family for herself.
Of course, our dear protagonist will be accompanied in this adventure by her magical friends; prominent being Bob, the luckiest cat in the Land Of Luck, and many others.
In this life-changing journey, will she learn that there are forces stronger than the strongest Luck in the World?
The answer lies in the movie premiering on August 5 on Apple TV+. Mark your calendars for a heartwarming ride to the magical Land of Luck.
The post Apple TV+’s Luck Movie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
‘Complete evil’: Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S.
Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle. Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said on NBC’s “Today” show.
Olivarez told CNN that all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary.
The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom,” he said. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”
Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. In chilling posts on social media in the days and hours before the massacre, an account that appeared to belong to Ramos seemed to hint at plans for violence.
Ramos legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, state senators briefed by law enforcement said.
The attack in the predominantly Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
The bloodshed was the latest in a seemingly unending string of mass killings at churches, schools, stores and other sites in the United States. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
In a somber address to the nation hours after the attack in Texas, President Joe Biden pleaded for new gun restrictions.
“As a nation we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” he asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”
But the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.
Days before the attack, an Instagram account investigators say apparently belonged to Ramos posted a photo of a hand holding an ammunition magazine. On the day Ramos bought his second weapon last week, the account carried a photo of two AR-style rifles.
In that post, Ramos apparently tagged another Instagram user, one with more than 10,000 followers, asking her to share the picture with her followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” replied the Instagram user, who has since removed her profile. “It’s just scary.”
On the morning of the attack, the account linked to the gunman replied: “I’m about to.”
Instagram confirmed to The Associated Press that it is working with law enforcement to review the account but declined to answer questions about the postings.
Officers found one of the rifles in Ramos’ truck, the other in the school, according to the briefing given to lawmakers. Ramos was wearing a tactical vest, but it had no hardened body-armor plates inside, lawmakers were told. He also dropped a backpack containing several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance.
One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to state Sen. John Whitmire. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle last Friday.
On Tuesday morning, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother, then fled the scene, crashing his truck near the school and entering the building, authorities said. Inside the barricaded classroom, he “just began shooting anyone that was in his way,” Olivarez said.
Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a nearby classroom, said students were watching the Disney movie “Moana” when they heard several loud pops and a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the attacker stride past the door.
“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva. “The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.
A tactical team forced its way into the classroom where the attacker was holed up and was met with gunfire from Ramos but shot and killed him, according to Olivarez.
In the aftermath, families in Uvalde waited hours for word on their children. At the town civic center where some gathered Tuesday night, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wails. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man. On Wednesday morning, volunteers were seen arriving with Bibles and therapy dogs.
Staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they left Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where many of the children were taken. Three children and an adult were being treated at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them — a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl — were listed in serious condition.
Law enforcement officers investigating the bloodshed began serving search warrants and gathering telephone and other records. They also sought to contact Ramos’ relatives and trace the guns.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-story brick structure in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The attack came as the school was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
Condolences poured in from leaders around the world. Pope Francis said it is time to say “‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his nation also knows “the pain of losing innocent young lives.”
Texas, which has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation, has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman shot more than two dozen people to death during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, a gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Gov. Greg. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators, all of them Republicans, were among the scheduled speakers at a forum Friday.
___
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
___
Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo, Amanda Seitz and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Special – Rogue And Bad Cops – What Makes Them What They Are?
Ramsey County Board seeks 1.5 percent salary increase
Ramsey County court case involves Ham Lake man suing St. Paul pain center, physician for opioid addiction
Apple TV+’s Luck Movie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere?
Vacant Home Insurance – Is it Possible to Get Insurance For an Unoccupied House?
Car Accident Injuries – Causes and Preventive Measures
‘Complete evil’: Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 Review: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Business Law Attorneys
Live updates | Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online