Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Since its debut on May 7, 2018, Red Table Talk has gathered almost one billion hits; with 100 episodes to date.

The program Red Table Talk features three ages women from one family: star Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada’s mom Gammy and her child Willow. The show, which premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018, included several personalities candidly revealing their life.

The show, which is already in its season 5, has been acclaimed for its no-holds-barred conversations in episodes such as ‘Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Sexuality,’ ‘How Gun Crime Affects Women,’ and ‘Addressing Addiction.’ And has earned an award for being an outstanding and informative talking show.

Below we have covered some points you should know about Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

How To Watch Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk is available on Facebook Watch, Meta Platforms’ video-on-demand platform.

Facebook Watch is a free content network within the social networking site that allows users to access premium media and post their footage. Any Facebook user with an online account may access content on the app.

Season 5 is presently ongoing. Every Wednesday, a new episode comes out.

What Is It About?

The famed Facebook talk program, which includes honest interactions with various personalities and the Smith family, reportedly enabled Jada Pinkett Smith to address her love involvement with August Alsina, which happened between her and Will Smith’s brief breakup the very first time.

Salma Hayek, Sandra Bullock, Demi Moore, and Keanu Reeves are among the A-list celebrities on the program.

About Red Table Talk Season 5

Jada Pinkett Smith is the host of Season five. her child Willow Smith, and her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, who will welcome prominent individuals to participate in frank and candid talks.

The program includes several well-known personalities, many of whom were revealed in a teaser for the season, which was released on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The teaser features eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, who might explore her sexuality and the journey of coming out later in life, and the pain she experienced due to her daddy’s drug problem.

They were not the only mom-daughter duo to participate, as Oscar winner Kim Basinger would show up on the show with her model child Ireland Baldwin, giving her first appearance in over a year.

Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith, the kids of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith; would also appear in their first standalone episode ever. In addition, a special episode concentrates on the survivors of well-known fraudulent artists. And there are many more.

Is It Worth Watching Or Not?

People like the program because the women are so genuine. We get to see the world through the eyes of 3 separate ladies from the same families. Willow and her grandma’s interaction demonstrated how our prior experiences shape our thoughts and choice. It is critical to understand that our surroundings impact our conduct throughout our lives, beginning at a young era.

The chats in the program are honest and upfront. When addressing more adult problems, the terms are often selected with care. If you are intrigued by the celebrity-driven show, we propose that you view it.

The post Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.