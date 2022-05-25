Finance
Rewriting Your Car Insurance Policy to Save Money
Car insurance can be so expensive. There are ways in which you can save money on this expense though. One way is by rewriting your policy. When you do, here are some things that you should keep in mind.
Raise Your Deductible
Your deductible is the amount of money that you pay out of your pocket before your insurance company begins paying off on a claim that you have filed. The main way in which you can save money on your car insurance is by raising your deductible. This will actually lower your car insurance premium (the amount of money that you pay for your car insurance policy) by as much as 40%.
Eliminate Collision Coverage
Collision coverage is the amount of money that you will receive in order to fix your car if you should happen to get into an accident. Another way in which to lower the cost of your car insurance policy is to eliminate the collision part of your policy. This is something that you will especially want to consider if you are driving an old car because it doesn’t make any sense to pay for insurance to replace this vehicle. However, if you have a classic car that has a lot of sentimental value attached to it, you may want to actually increase the amount of coverage that you have in this area. So, as you can clearly see, you are going to need to weight the extra cost against the potential benefit that you will receive if you do actually get into an accident.
Have Good Credit
While you may not even think that it is important, you really do need to keep your credit in good standing. This does play a really big role in just how much money you will be paying for your car insurance. If you have a high credit score, you are going to find that you will be able to qualify for a lower rate on your car insurance. The reason for this is that the insurance company will use a risk score, which is based upon your credit history, which will determine just how high of a risk you are for filing a claim.
In Conclusion
Make sure that you ask what all your options are when you talk with your insurance agent. Many of them may not tell you all of your options unless you ask. Make an appointment and take some time to learn about the insurance you are paying for, what it covers, etc.
Is Pet Insurance Worth It?
The pet insurance market has exploded! Dozens of pet insurance companies are popping up all over the web. When looking to provide health coverage for your pet, questions arise. Should I invest in pet insurance? How much will I really use it? Is it worth the financial investment? What’s covered? What’s not? What is my pet’s current health status and will that affect my rates? I have 4 dogs; that’s a lot of money for insurance each year! Does insurance only cover certain types of pets? Is there any other choice for protecting my pet? You may have already started the process in researching the various companies out there, and if you haven’t thought about it yet, I’ll guarantee you will think about it now.
When choosing a pet insurance policy for your four-legged family member, there is a lot of research ahead of you. Each insurance company may not offer the same exact product for pet health care coverage, but the vast majority will be similar with their plans available and only cover cats and dogs. They will sing songs about their coverage and the peace of mind it brings. The reality a pet owner faces is that the costly quote they are given when they apply, comes with many stipulations. The money spent each year to have full coverage for your pet seems to be wasted each time the insurance company informs that the pet’s health condition is pre-existing or a hereditary flaw and will not be covered. In some cases, pet insurance companies will deny coverage because of the pet’s health records, which will be required when claims are submitted. Common problems policy holders face are among waiting weeks for a claim to be paid, and being unsure how much of that claim will be reimbursed based on an insurance company’s fee schedule. Policy holders also have to meet deductibles before claims are paid. Hopes that your rates won’t increase too much each year your pet ages, or that the insurance company won’t drop your pet all together, doesn’t sound like much peace of mind! It becomes a frustration and a dead end which will cost more money.
Bottom line is that consumers want cost effective options. Some feel that pet insurance is a trap. We are certainly not saying it’s worthless, but there is a powerful alternative for coverage that gives more back for a minimal investment. Pet Assure, the benefits program that has thousands upon thousands of pet owners smitten, offers members discounts and savings on not only veterinary care, but everything else needed for pets too! Pet Assure is not insurance. It’s a membership club that acts as a discount program. Why a discount program? It’s very simple. To save pet owners money on providing what they need and want for their pets! For a low cost fee that is sure not to put a dent in the budget, members receive an automatic 25% savings each and every time they have a visit with a participating veterinarian. There is a nice size network of providers to choose from, which is constantly updating and growing.
A significant difference between Pet Assure and pet insurance is the benefit of savings with a nationwide network of participating retailers and vendors. Pet Assure members receive discounts on everything from food, medications, health maintenance products, supplies, training, grooming, boarding, and more. Also, the program offers a lost pet recovery service for enrolled pets known as PALS. Insurance companies do not offer such benefits to their policy holders.
With Pet Assure, there are never any conditions or stipulations. No forms to submit, no waiting for claims to be paid, and no worries! All pets are covered no matter what type, including rodents and reptiles. Health conditions past, present or future have no bearing on enrollment. Family plans are available for multiple pets in a household, and there are no claims to worry about. The discounts are applied immediately, savings are gained instantly, and there’s no looking back. This is the type of pet care program that provides immediate gratification and brings peace of mind.
Being aware of what’s out there and gaining valuable knowledge to determine which options are best for your pets, gives you an advantage to choose the most beneficial coverage. There are alternatives to insurance. Ask yourself, which coverage truly gives peace of mind?
Social Engineering Fraud: Is Your Business Insured Against Spear Phishers With Good Aim?
What is Social Engineering Fraud? You may not think you know, but you do. In fact, you’ve already been targeted repeatedly and recently, probably even today. Social Engineering Fraud is a leading cause of data breaches and has resulted in billions of dollars being stolen. So, what exactly is it?
According to Interpol, that’s right, Interpol, Social Engineering Fraud is a type of scam that tricks, deceives or manipulates victims to initiate money transfers or reveal confidential and personal information that can then be used for illicit purposes. It relies on human-to-human interaction, not guns or hackers, to perpetrate a crime.
Phishing is the most common form of Social Engineering Fraud. Phishers send unsolicited emails that look like legitimate requests for payment or information. The same technique can be executed by phone (“Vishing”) or text message (“SMishing”). Phishers often impersonate real companies by using actual logos and similar (“spoofed”) email addresses. Their emails typically include a call to action.
Statistics indicate that phishing rates have been in decline over the past few years. Rates of spear phishing, however, are going up. Unlike the wide net cast by phishers, spear phishers target specific individuals within an organization, particularly those with access to finances or sensitive information.
For example, spear phishers posing as the CEO of an Austrian aerospace company used a Business Email Compromise attack to convince an employee to transfer nearly $50 million to an account for a fake acquisition project. (Spear phishing is also known as whaling or CEO fraud.) Spear phishing emails were also used to get the password to a Gmail account used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.
Despite its many forms, Social Engineering Fraud generally incorporates the following distinctive elements:
- Identifying Targets. Criminals often use open source intelligence, social media and corporate websites to profile potential targets, develop an accurate picture of the organization and identify key executives and finance team members.
- Grooming Relationships. Contact is made with targeted individuals using emails that incorporate publicly available information and social media profiles so that they are more likely to be read and viewed as authentic. This process may last days, weeks or months.
- Exploiting Vulnerabilities. Once targets are convinced that they are dealing with an authorized individual about a legitimate business transaction, they are asked to perform a routine or otherwise legitimate function. For example, they may be given wiring instructions or formal-looking requests for documents or information.
- Executing the Fraud. Unwittingly wired funds are immediately transferred to another account. Sensitive information that was divulged is immediately used to perpetrate additional crimes, typically identity theft.
Social Engineering Fraud poses a serious risk to every business, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, which are targeted the most. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, spear phishing scams continue to grow, evolve and target businesses of all sizes. Since January 2015, there has been a 1,300 percent increase in identified losses, totaling over $3 billion.
Many businesses mistakenly believe that losses attributed to Social Engineering Fraud will be covered under their standard business insurance policies. Unfortunately, this error is oftentimes not revealed until it’s too late. Standard business insurance policies have a number of coverage gaps when it comes to losses of this kind.
Standard commercial general liability and property insurance policies aren’t designed to protect against Social Engineering Fraud, so the lack of coverage should be somewhat expected. What’s typically not expected, however, are coverage gaps in policies that appear otherwise well-suited to protect against these losses.
For example, even though Social Engineering Fraud typically takes place online, it doesn’t necessarily involve hacking or compromising computer systems. So, depending on the circumstances, coverage may be denied under a standard cyber liability insurance policy. And, since victims ultimately send money knowingly and voluntarily, coverage may also be denied under a standard crime or fidelity policy.
Social Engineering Fraud Endorsements are available to fill these coverage gaps. They are specifically designed to cover the unique risks presented by Social Engineering Fraud, including:
- vendor or supplier impersonation;
- executive impersonation; and
- client impersonation.
Social Engineering Fraud losses can be devastating. Every business needs to review its insurance policies to identify and address any actual or potential coverage gaps. Unfortunately, when it comes to Social Engineering Fraud, implementing safeguards, maintaining awareness and educating employees isn’t always enough.
G20 Financial Reform Fuels Forex Trading Speculation
G20 is designed to bring together the world’s twenty largest economies to create a collective vision for global financial policies and forex trading. Formed in reaction to the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis the purpose of G20 is that of collaboration and arbitration towards a shared goal of economic stability. However the diverse nature of global policies combined with the latest US Quantitative Easing (QE2) initiative are not necessarily emitting a message of appeasement, rather current financial policies are seemingly seeking to communicate individuality and division.
Nick Mellor a currency strategist for the Bank of New York has dubbed the face value of currencies as ‘ugly’ and is focusing on the question which currency is ‘relatively uglier’ and the German Finance minister has described the US economy as being in a ‘deep crisis’. Surrounded by these bold and doubtful statements, forex traders cannot help but question whether the whole premise of the meeting is merely a façade intended to show outward solidarity which ultimately masks a deeper ubiquity and mistrust.
Historically this face of solidarity has succeeded in implementing some key macroeconomic policies inviting financial reform; from the fiscal expansion of the US and the use of unconventional monetary policy initiatives through to alterations in financial regulations and the creation of the Financial Stability Board. Changes have been made as a result of previous meetings, this fact cannot be denied, but the extent of these changes and just how much further G20 can go, can be questioned.
G20 aims to ‘double its efforts in 2010 to help the world make a successful transition from global recovery to stronger, more sustainable and balanced growth.’ However the tone of these efforts was set well before the meeting with QE2 sparking anger from other countries. The Federal Reserve’s decision to pump $600 billion dollars into the US economy to an extent opposes other global financial strategies concerning inflation. According to Xinhua news agency, the Chinese trade surplus reached approximately $27.1 billion in October, this substantial increase compared to the previous months $16.9 billion may put a strain on the value of China’s currency. Surplus trade leads to lower inflation and a need for China to appreciate its currency more rapidly against the dollar. This is made difficult by QE2 and the inflationary pressures associated with this financial decision made by the US. With two key financial economies already off to an unsteady start before the meeting has even commenced it is likely that the sour financial tone will extend to G20 and may well dilute any greater financial impact the conference could have hoped for.
If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, the face of G20 is open to opinion. Any method to create sustainable financial growth on a united global front must be applauded particularly from a forex trading perspective. Yes the face succeeds in refreshing market confidence but it must be talking. If the components which make up G20 fail to collaborate and ‘talk the talk’ then forex trading confidence will ‘walk the walk’. It takes just one conflicting economy to bring down the notion of solidarity causing any hopes of cementing global change and financial reform to crumble.
