Finance
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
ABSTRACT
In the Information Technology (IT) industry, a number of both In-house and Offshore Software Projects have a tendency to get scrapped before their completion. To accommodate the ever changing business practices, software applications are designed to be more user-friendly. These flexible practices have been used as a reason for failure. A project that was canceled before its completion, or exceeds the original budget, or takes more than the estimated completion time, or couldn’t achieve the desired output as planned is considered to be a “FAILED PROJECT”. In the IT industry, most of the failures are covered-up, and/or ignored due to various reasons. This behavior leads to the same mistakes again and again. Organizations seldom spend time to identify the key ingredients that can reduce the number of failed projects. Analysts who did Failure Analysis often refer to various Management Indicators. Very few Analysts considered the Nation’s economic situation in the process. Though it does not have a direct impact , it can be considered as a symptom for failure. Inflation Rate, the key economic indicator plays a crucial role in Software Project Management. Inflation Rate effects a professional’s motivation to continue the same Project without a hike in salary. Inclusion of a new hire or loss of a skilled professional in the middle of the Project, hinders the completion time. Inflation Rate also impacts the Project cost. To minimize this impact, Project Managers implement cost reduction techniques without considering the long term consequences. The basic strategic deficiencies in mission and/or exit strategy are ignored.
INTRODUCTION:
It is presumed that most software projects fail due to lack of skilled professionals, incomplete requirements, high expectations, improper preliminary analysis, ever changing requirements. Projects with more than 5 years of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) are more prone to fail in any organization. Project requirements that change to cope up with the rapid technological changes both in Hardware & Software, may also be a cause for the failures.
Although all Project Managers follow the standard Project Management techniques, every project is unique and requires a different approach for a successful completion. Every decision made by the Project Manager involves a risk. Most of the Modern Project Management techniques minimize the possibility of risk if not fully error-prone.
Anecdotal studies for project failures are cited by “The Standish Group” – in June 1995 during the “Project Leadership” Conference in Chicago. The Standish Group also revealed that 31.1% of projects will be canceled before they ever get completed and around 52.7% of projects will cost 189% of its original estimates[ 1]. For most of the projects failed, lack of user involvement plays a vital role. Lack of proper documentation before the beginning of the project development and targeting unrealistic deadlines follows. Even though most of the software projects are developed using the same staff and management principles, each project has unique features for its failure.
Table 1: Project Cost Overruns (Source: The Standish Group)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cost Overruns % of Responses
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Under 20% 15.5
21 - 50% 31.5
51 - 100% 29.6
101 - 200% 10.2
201 - 400% 8.8
Over 401% 4.4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Based on the 1995 IT Industry data, the Standish Group research showed that the average cost overrun is 178% for large companies, 182% for medium companies, and 214% for small companies. Also, the same study revealed that in big Organizations, only 9% of software projects were completed on-time and on-budget. Projects completed by larger American Companies have only 42% of the originally-proposed features and functions. The average time overrun is 222% of the original time estimate. For large companies, the average is 230%; for medium companies, the average is 202%; and for small companies, the average is 239%.
The same study revealed that annually, in United States, Organizations together spend more than $250 billion each year on IT application development of approximately 175,000 projects. The average cost of a development project for a large company is $2,322,000; for a medium, it is $1,331,000; and for a small one, it is $434,000. Many of these projects end up without achieving the goals. After spending around $3.3 billions, IRS halted its Internal systems upgrade in 1996 [2].
With over 25% of Software Projects not being successful in the current IT industry, different methodologies were used to identify the failure symptoms and admonitory steps were identified to follow at different levels in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Yet, the number of project failures keep increasing. The survey conducted by Spikes Cavell & Co -UK [3] during Spring 1998, revealed that 69% of IT Managers selected maintaining budget as a top success factor. The same survey also revealed that over one-third of the respondents had an opinion that a breakdown in communications is likely to lead to project failure.
2.0 INFLATION RATE ‘s IMPACT ON IT INDUSTRY:
A Nations economic performance is measured using Inflation Rate ie. how fast the overall price level of consumer goods increases. Uncertain economic situations, caused due to rise in inflation rate, tends to disturb not only the future plans of people with fixed income but also other nations that have trade contacts. These trade contacts have some annoying impact on jobs. Higher the inflation rate, slower the growth in exports [4].
INFLATION RATE Vs. WAGE RATE:
The first impact with rise in Inflation rate is the Wage Rate. With the hike in Inflation Rate, the cost of daily commodities increases. The real value of the money starts to diminish. Citizens find it difficult to buy the same quantity of the products without change in Income. If the consumption is autonomous, the only alternative is
to search for opportunities to earn more. Either a hike in income from the current employer or demand for better pay-check in the new job are the only avenues open under these circumstances. When the wage rates are increasing, businesses attempts to reduce their manpower.
2.1.1 Effects on Motivation:
Motivation can be defined as a force originated in the brain consciously or unconsciously that directs a person how to behave. Motivation in employees is directly visible by their productivity. Earlier studies proved that low-motivation in employees can preclude the quality of work. There is a high degree of inverse correlation between Inflation Rate and Motivation.
In 1959, Herzberg concluded SALARY as a hygiene factor rather than a motivational factor. The research conducted by Tutor [5], revealed that salary as a hygiene factor does not seem to be true in case of Elementary & Secondary School teachers [6]. The highest need on Maslow’s pyramid is psychological – thirst, sex & hunger belonging to this category. In a unstable economic situation, Income being the highest need for survival, may also belong to this category. When the Software Professional perceives a strong relationship between his effort and reward, Money can also be a motivator.
Frustration can be defined as a state of anguish that one experiences when the desired result is not attained within the desired time. As the time to find a Job with better Wage get prolonged, the frustrated Software Professional will be forced to continue the same job, which in turn reduces his ability. Psychologically, frustrated employees frequently become rogues in the work environment.
2.1.2 Disadvantages of losing a trained professional:
The biggest detrimental factor in an Ongoing Project is losing a skilled Software Professional. This scenario motivates other team members to search for an alternate job. Team members who are already in the process of changing the present job but are not yet successful, face the phobia of failure, thus leading to decrease in motivation. This rife phenomenon causes emotional trauma in IT Project Manager .
2.1.3 Disadvantages of hiring a new professional:
The common phenomenon while managing a project is to add more manpower when the completion time is found to be unattainable. Adding a new Software Professional, in the Project after it began is a tough job. Though logically this works, psychologically the result is reversed.
Brook’s [7] Law states that “Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later”. The new hire needs certain amount of time to learn about the project, get used to the new environment and to freely communicate with his or her new colleagues. For every new hire, approximately the same amount of time will be non-productive. This time spent for learning is always a overhead to the project time and cost. Hiring an experienced Software Professional costs more financially, thus increasing further the cost of project. IT Project Managers tend to use cost-reduction techniques to overcome the extra burden, to stay within the estimated budget.
3.0 INFLATION RATE Vs. PROJECT COSTS:
Rise in Inflation Rate increases the overall cost of the Project. This increase may be due to increase of salary to the team members to avoid them from being leaving the Project or hiring new professionals at a higher wage rate. To complete the Project within the specified Budget, IT Project Managers are compelled to implement cost reduction techniques.
Disadvantages of implementing Cost reduction techniques:
One of the classical mistake done by most Project Managers is to cram professionals into low-budget office space. Software Professionals in these office spaces are more inclined to noise hazards. Insufficient privacy in the workplace increases psychological stress. Any unwanted sound within the office space can be NOISE for a professional. Frequent rise in Heart beat for unpredictable noise can affect psychological functioning too. Inaudible noises diminishes the memory to perform mental arithmetic and makes it harder to concentrate. Building of Computer Algorithms and developing the source code are effected by these distracting noises.
Planning schedules are followed as long as there is no discrepancy between the planned work and work completed. Once a backlog builds up, most of the IT Project Managers concentrate to overcome the backlog and there by show less interest in the schedule.
For testing a Software Application, usually 40% of the Project time is allocated. A thorough testing identifies all undiscovered errors. The benefit of testing in this manner is that it authenticates that the Software is working as per the specifications laid by the end-users. A systematic testing procedure uncovers various types of errors in a minimum amount of time with a minimum amount of effort. When the Project is behind schedule, most of IT Project managers avoid full-fledged testing to reduce the testing time and in turn the cost. They prefer to test for interface errors & Data integrity errors only. This partially tested Software creates a chaos during the implementation process.
Aggressive schedules created by IT Project Manager leads to Job stress for a professional, which is defined as a particular stress of unpleasant nature called “Hurry Sickness” [8]. This causes the professional to hurry and do the job badly. A bad output further causes frustration of failure, that in turn causes more stress. This compounded stress give rise to temporary mental disturbances. It also results in spoiling of relationship with the Employer and sometimes the Software Professional’s family relationship.
Hurry Sickness in Project Managers often makes them impatient in meetings and view “hanging-out” by the sub-ordinates as waste of time and cannot get adjusted with people who are frequently late at work. Hurry Sickness is an epidemic which results in complete failure of project team work.
CONCLUSIONS:
Although the impact of Inflation Rate is not noticeable directly, this is a catalyst for Software Project failure. Inflation Rate not only affects the Project budget, but also impacts the communication between team members, which is the prime cause for major Software Project failures.
REFERENCES:
1. The CHAOS Report, – Standish Group; [http://www.standishgroup.com/chaos.html]
2. Information Week, Page 160, Dec,14, 1998 edition
3. “The Bull Project Management Index” – Bull Information Systems – Spikes Cavel & Co – U.K
4. “Understanding US & GLOBAL ECONOMIC TRENDS” – A guide for the non-economists – Daniel Gaske (1996)
5. “The relationship between perceived need deficiencies and factors influencing teacher participation in Tennessee Career Ladder”- Doctoral Dissertation of Tutor, F.D
6. “Herzberg’s theory of motivation and Maslow’s hierarchy of needs” – Joseph E.Gawel , ERIC, Clearinghouse on Assessment and Evaluation – http://ericae.net/digests/tm9701.htm
7. “Mythical Man-Month” – Fred Brooks – Addison-Wesley, 1975
8. “Effective stress management – Environmental & Job stresses” – Mind Tools Ltd.
Finance
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
Small business bookkeeping software is a powerful tool. Are you moving up from a manual system or maybe you’re ready to begin doing the bookkeeping yourself rather than having it done outside. Maybe you’re setting up a bookkeeping business yourself. In any of these cases, the software you choose can help your business grow. Here are 5 tips for choosing wisely.
1. Know what you want?
Any accounting software will perform the core accounting functions of general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable and the cash functions. But often you need more, depending on your industry. So the best investment you can make for picking software is to define what your needs are. Do you want payroll software or will you get payroll done outside? Do you need job cost records? Also what reports will help you? Spend the time to define your requirements.
2. The price is more than what it costs!
By that I mean that “free” software isn’t free. Learning software is often a bigger cost in time and effort than the initial cost. Don’t forget the training costs too if you have staff. Pick the wrong software and you may get to go through all that again soon too. There are no “free” puppies and there is no “free” software!
3. Where’s The Help?
You’ll need some help to learn the software and you’ll likely need on-going support too. Now hopefully not very much, but somebody must work through whatever problems arise. Is the only help just a manual? Is it through a toll free number? Maybe you can get local help? Often local accounting firms are experts on the major software products. Plan ahead for inevitable problems.
4. Can You Graduate?
As your business grows, you may need more accounting power. Choose some brands of software and you can upgrade to more power smoothly. If you have to switch brands of software, you get to pay the start-up training costs all over again. Consider whether you can upgrade.
5. Making The Most Of What You Get!
Generating tax forms and government documents is one of the goals of a bookkeeping software package. That’s staying out of trouble. But accounting is much more powerful than just staying out of trouble. The right software can help you produce reports that help you make decisions. Better information can lead to more profits and better control of costs.
Bookkeeping software or accounting software is a powerful tool for managing a business. The cost of a software system is more than just what you pay up front. Remember the training costs too. Make a wise choice and you can save money and prepare for future growth.
Finance
The Latest in PHP Development
PHP is the most popular server side programming language. The year 2015 was a huge year for PHP developers, because the PHP 7 was released with many cool features for better performance and interoperability. PHP can be easily embedded with HTML and that is one of the advantages that make it appealing. With time the new versions of PHP have developed and trends have also changed. Website speed and better user experience have always been the main drivers for the changing trends.
Latest trends in PHP Development:
1. The Language Gets Better with Time:
Innovation comes from tough competition between programming languages. PHP 7 has a lot of improvements including faster code execution, memory usage optimization and new interoperability features. With heavy focus on security the versions of PHP have been updated four times. The adoption level of PHP 7 is growing faster than ever. It is also supported by Magento, Symphony and many other content management systems and frameworks.
2. Flexible use of PHP in Web Development:
Interoperability is one of the major web application trends. If you run an e-commerce website and you want to expand its functionality, you can borrow certain features from the other libraries. It is important to have a middleware and for that; you can use Zend expressive and Slim 3 middleware solutions too. With this, the developers can access any package or component of any PHP framework.
3. Internet of Things (IoT):
The internet of things is a complex system which consist of 3 layers like smart gadgets, infrastructure and apps. PHP has a dynamic nature and speedy codding. This is exactly why PHP is suitable for IoT infrastructure solutions. PHP includes a library can write asynchronous code using synchronous coding techniques. It means that PHP code can run several tasks by using the same script.
4. Virtual Reality:
In the world of web there is another area of great interest – Virtual Reality. Google and Mozilla have already begun working on API’S that include virtual intelligence technologies to provide better results.
5. Web Design Evolution:
The most attractive part of any website is its design. People want engaging and interesting ways so that they can get information quickly. With help of this server gets better security and improved user experience. Web hosting providers upgrade to PHP 7 because of its increasing popularity and rich features.
Above all, PHP still stands as a robust programming language for web development and the most popular one too. It is obvious that it is among the most trending languages in the world of web development. There have been many adaptations and implementations of PHP and a number of content management systems use it as a backbone. With the flexibility and stability provided by PHP, developers can provide innovative solutions to their customers. The demand for PHP shall keep growing in the near future and it will remain as the most robust programming language that the web world has seen.
Finance
Do You Really Think Cloud Computing Is the Reality?
Remember when launching a mobile app was an indispensable requirement for organizations planning to go digital? Time files and the new digital wave is already here to take the world by storm. Now having a mobile application is just a bassline need for companies. This new wave is not confined to a single technology or product. It goes without saying that in order to live up to your end-users’ expectations, endeavors should be poured in a direction that add value proposition to the business frontline. A study conducted by Forrester stresses on the importance of knowing your digital predators. It also suggests that those who overlook this factor have chances to lag behind their counterparts.
This article attempts to throw light on various factors that can help in making your digital journey a bountiful experience.
Focus on Creating Customized Experience for your Customers
With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), digitization is spreading its roots everywhere. Like it or not – most business strategists take things for granted that Google and Siri better know what actions we are performing and from where. There is no denying the fact that digital assets have got so amalgamated in our day to day life that without them life seems incomplete. According to many research firms, IoT will be directly proportional to clients’ expectations. To put it simply, the more pace at which the IoT will increase, the faster and higher our expectations will be. No matter whether you are a B2B or B2C organization – your end-users expect personalized and uber-class experience from your offerings. In order to stay ahead of your competitors, every business takes on innovative techniques that have the potential to help them add agility while bolstering the revenue generation cycle. Not all applications are the same, and so are the technologies. It should be checked that you are going to invest in the right technology that can beget multiple benefits.
It is true that today’s digitally-driven customers shape their perceptions depending on their ability to integrate your products or services. These expectations can only be met if the companies gather complete information about their customers, like their requirements, the features they are looking out, their budget criteria, and the evaluation of their demands.
All Clouds Are Not Equally Formed
It is really difficult to become a part of an end user’s personal value system, as it demands unmatched agility and guts to take calculated perils. If I have to define today’s world, I would prefer it to call a world of sensors, real-time data analytics, connected devices, and unquestionably cloud computing. Here is the catch, not all cloud computing platforms follow the same metrics, or designed using one standard scale. Most public cloud hosting providers focus on creating cloud as a commodity. However, organizations that only consider cloud as a utility model are still unable to leverage its full-fledged capabilities.
In connection with this, a report by North Bridge and Wikibon suggests that cloud computing adoption rate is not only increasing due to its scalability and simplicity but also because of its ability to add agility to a business. The report further states that approximately 20% increase in the rate of hybrid cloud is a testament to the above-made proclamations. Wikibon also predicts that in approaching 10 years, hybrid cloud computing will dominate all other computing models.
Cloud Security Concern is Not Fading Away: Cloud Expertise Matters
Undeniably, cloud computing adoption is on the rise, and businesses across all verticals with distinct demands are leveraging it to achieve their set objectives. However, the concern allied to cloud security and expertise is showing no sign of fallback. Well, this is because of the fact that early cloud vendors were more focused about cost. Apparently, many of the CEOs now believe that cloud expertise including security, compliance, and privacy standards are indispensable for a cloud benefactor. Herein, industry-wide expertise in cloud domain can help in meeting these challenges.
The Cloud Is the Future
Believe it or not – we all have entered to a new era of cloud computing, wherein reliability and interoperability challenges are started getting linked with security regulation, privacy, and lock-in. Today, companies act quite cautiously when moving their business-critical data and applications between public and private cloud instances – so that every single point of error can be mitigated.
The next decade of the cloud will be defined by its practicality and level of agility that it provides to its end-users. It would not at all be shocking – if mentioned that a single business will leverage multiple cloud instances to cater to its different purposes such as marketing, accounting, HR, and operations.
Remember, do not opt for a cheap public cloud service provider; instead, focus on selecting a bi-directionally scalable and security compliant vendor. This will not only help in bringing the operational costs down but also give a way for maximizing ROI. Invest in a cloud that abides by always-on, always-available mantra, as it will ensure room for innovation and growth.
It’s the time to extend your conventional standings to a better and innovation cloud space without compromising on any of the business requisite factors, such as security, performance, agility, to name a few.
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Twins winning and having fun while doing it, tout their clubhouse chemistry
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
The Latest in PHP Development
Tim Anderson is ready to move on from Josh Donaldson’s attempt to provoke him: ‘I’m not looking for friendship’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼