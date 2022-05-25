Finance
Risk Management – Marketing by Word of Mouth
Wikipedia proclaims that word of mouth marketing is the passing of information from person to person. To promote product and destinations the old-fashioned way would have been to visit with friends or family and tell them what was new in your life and find out what they were up to in theirs. The same is true for the business world. Staff meetings, client interaction and news conferences were responsible to get the word out about the product being promoted.
Modern technology has enhanced word of mouth marketing through a multitude of social networks. Online companies provide the opportunity, without leaving the house, to receive information and try sample products. Discussions about sample marketed items that have been distributed or have been tested are also available through forums and blogs.
Travel sites have reviews available for the modern-day traveler. Often, these have been written by people who have been to these places and give a personal insight into the destination of choice. Restaurant web sites have a section to leave a comment about the food, service, pricing and establishment as a whole. And let’s not forget the critics of the world who make it their business to keep everyone informed.
This current century’s method of word of mouth communication indicates we are losing out on some in-person verbal socializing. However, and much to our benefit, whenever possible in today’s society, combining an in-person verbal review with any available online word of mouth marketing about the topic of choice will give the advantage of well-rounded knowledge allowing the most informed decision on subject.
Finance
Challenges to Gamifying Project Management
Gamification has been a hot buzzword in web marketing circles for several years, now. It refers to awarding badges, points, perks or other digital prizes to web site visitors who take desired actions, like registering an account, leaving a comment or rating content. With estimates as high as 170 million active gamers in the US accustomed to “leveling up” by accumulating points, the strategy has proven very successful on customer-facing web sites.
With such runaway success, businesses have naturally begun to explore how to deploy similar systems inside the company, as well. Every organization needs to encourage some behaviors that no one likes to do, or recognize exceptional performance. Why not use gamification to reward them?
In the area of learning systems and social engagement, solutions from Rypple, Yammer and Bunchball have begun to find traction in the enterprise. But bread-and-butter productivity apps like office suites and project management applications have been a harder sell.
In our research, we routinely hear the following objections:
- Cheaters always prosper. Often referred to as gaming the system, businesses are wary of systems that can easily be fooled into awarding prizes you didn’t earn. Cheating is less problematic with customer-facing systems, but inside the enterprise, businesses need to rely on the performance data they receive — especially if it is used for important processes like performance reviews. As an ironic indicator of the state of gaming protection in the industry, the Gamification Summit recently had to cancel their contest of the best gamification applications because they discovered their voting process had been gamed.
- We have met the enemy and he isn’t us. Enterprises are reluctant to introduce competition between teammates in work teams. Again, in public-facing systems, having losers has little negative effect, but in project teams, managers seek to motivate the entire team. Workplace studies have shown that carrot/stick motivators have only short-term positive effects, and often result in bitterness, feeling passed over and accusations of favoritism. We hear time and again “we compete against our competitors, not ourselves.”
- Farmville task management. Enterprises are already battling the constant distraction of facebook, YouTube and PC games. Even employees who are not intentionally gaming the system can get overly focused on winning badges, tricking out their profile and socializing. Businesses fear that gamifying task management can easily become one more distraction from the actual work at hand.
However, gamification is too compelling to be ignored, and if these objections can be addressed, it can prove to be a powerful kick start to enterprise productivity. For example, cheating can be addressed with a vetting process. Universities have managed this problem for centuries. Adjusting the incentives toward cooperation and away from intra-team competition can support team building, and keeping the system stingy enough that a constant string of awards won’t distract workers is another positive step.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages Of Mutual Funds
You must have heard about mutual funds and various methods of making money from mutual funds. If you are still wondering as to what they are, read on for more.
Mutual funds are a combined investment scheme that gathers money from lots of investors so as to buy securities. There is no precise and clear cut definition for these investing funds. However, it is important to know that these are open ended in nature and are available to the general public without much complications and regulations.
If you are under the misconception that hedge funds are a form of mutual funds, you are wrong. These are not in any way considered to be mutual funds. On the other hand, the funds are based on principal investments. They are otherwise known as money market funds, fixed income funds, stock or hybrid funds.
These can be actively and efficiently managed. Here, an investor pays for the fund’s expenditure. There are lots of share combinations available for the capital which can seem to be quite confusing to an amateur in the area. The fund manager is also known by the name fund sponsor. The main objective of the entire process is to buy and sell the investment of the fund keeping in mind the investment norms of it. The benefits of these funds is that they help surpass the taxable income of their investors every year. You will have to invest in different kinds of securities to save tax.
You can get a clear idea about this from the fund prospectus. The prospectus explains the investment objective, the approach that you need to take so as to claim the investment and also the permitted investment in a particular fund. Each fund has a definite objective and this explains the kind of income you are looking for. This type of managed investment have various benefits. Some of the benefits are worth considering. These funds also increase the diversification of your investment portfolio.
They also guarantee liquidity of money on a regular basis. This means that you get a fixed income regardless of the performance of the stocks and securities. It can also be considered as a professional management of your income. Mutual funds are great and easy to manage. The service ensured is also great for the customers to invest in them. Apart from this, it is also monitored by the government and hence provides scope for easier management. However, there are also many drawbacks associated with mutual funds. Some of these are that the fund calls in for heavy fees for the management of the portfolio.
Finance
The Advantages of Cloud Accounting Software
‘Cloud accounting’ is becoming quite a buzz word in the financial community and for good reason – there are many benefits to taking your business accounts online and in this article we will discuss some of these advantages.
Cloud Accounting Means Your Accounts Are Available Anywhere, Anytime
You can work at the office, from home or even while away and have full access to your accounts so long as you have internet access.
Accountants Don’t Need Big Backups
Having problems getting a backup of your accounts to your accountant to do your financials or submit your tax? Online accounting software takes away this problem because your accountant can simply log into your accounts online. No arrangements need to be made to transfer backups, etc.
Save Space on Your Computer
Instead of taking up space on your computer, cloud systems are stored online and minimize your storage needs often resulting in your computer working faster and, in turn, greater productivity.
Easily Upload Bank Statements
One of the great benefits of cloud accounting systems is that you can usually quickly and easily upload bank statements which saves your bookkeeper a lot of time, increasing productivity and generally making the job easier. Previously, and on offline systems, capturing bank statements could take hours or even days!
Everyone Has Access to the Same Records
Offline systems would often mean that different people had different copies of your records. You may have been on a server which meant that everyone in your office had the same records at the same time but did your accountant have these same records? What about when you were working from home? With online systems everyone has access to the same records all the time.
Obtaining Financial Advice is that much easier
Need to get quick answers from your financial adviser? Instead of having to organize a print out or back up of your financial data for them you can now just give them log in details to your online accounting system and they can see where you are at and give you the correct answers and relevant advice immediately.
Improved Security
By storing your records online you can actually improve your security as the information is stored off-site and should any disaster take place at your office premises you can still quickly and easily get hold of the information and even continue working elsewhere if necessary.
If you are not yet on a cloud accounting software then it is strongly recommended to consider this. We believe that over time more and more people will move away from offline systems due to the benefits of online systems. Why not be one of the early adopters?
