Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply — Check Details
Shahid Afridi tweets in support of Yasin Malik, Amit Mishra gives befitting reply
Indian cricketer Amit Mishra on Wednesday ripped into former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, over his remarks on Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life in jail by a Delhi court in a terror funding case. Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The National Investigation Agency had demanded a death penalty for Malik.
Afridi, who has made unwanted remarks about Kashmir on several occasions in the past, called the charges against Malik “fabricated” in a tweet.
Reacting sharply to this, Mishra wrote, “Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate.”
Shahid Afridi has had run-ins with Indian cricketers even during his playing career, the most notable one among those was with former India opener Gautam Gambhir.
Also Read : Shahid Afridi makes me feel happy : On Valentine;s Day, Mahika Sharma expresses her desire to nurse former Pakistani cricketer
Gambhir has joined active politics post retirement from the sport and is currently a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Amit Mishra is a veteran cricketer, who has represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is.
He is also one of the leading wicket-takers in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger head to special election for Jim Hagedorn seat
Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson conceded defeat Wednesday morning in the GOP special primary with Finstad ahead by a few hundred votes.
“I will work to slash inflation, get control of the border, restore American energy independence, and put our families first,” Finstad said in a statement. “Our district should not become a rubber stamp for the radical Democrat agenda that keeps kids out of classrooms, shuts small businesses down, and forces strict mandates on everyone but themselves.”
Finstad led Munson by 389 votes out of more than 36,000 cast in a crowded field, a margin of just over 1 percentage point. That’s well outside the 0.25% margin that would merit a recount, and Finstad declared victory early Wednesday “for our Southern Minnesota values.”
While the Aug. 9 special election will determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term, the stakes are likely higher than that, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.
“We’re very excited. It’s really an honor to have the trust of the voters in the district,” Ettinger said after cruising to an easy victor Tuesday night. “I’m ready for the next stage of the race. I intend to offer the district a non-politician’s alternative — someone who will be inclusive and respectful in representing the district.”
Other Republican hopefuls included Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who finished a distant third. Finstad, Munson and Carnahan all played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump, who did not endorse in the race.
Finstad had support from establishment Republicans such as U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber of Minnesota. He also had the pedigree of serving in the Trump administration as state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.
Munson, meanwhile, portrayed himself as the true conservative in the race, with national endorsements from hardliners such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan. He narrowly missed endorsement by 1st District Republicans last month.
Munson posted a statement on Facebook congratulating Finstad on his victory and pledged to support him in the special election to fill Hagedorn’s seat.
Carnahan brought baggage to the race, including being forced out as chairwoman of the state Republican Party last year after a prominent donor was indicted on sex-trafficking charges and former staffers complained of a toxic work environment. She also was sued by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister this month in a dispute over money they loaned to help cover his medical bills.
On the Democratic side, Ettinger, who is making his first foray into politics, outdistanced University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush’s administration, and progressive activist Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.
The process that will follow Tuesday’s primary is complicated. The Aug. 9 special general election coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day.
The winner of the special general election, who will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January, presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give him an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.
The district stretches across Minnesota’s southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
David Harbour: Who Has He Dated In The Past? What Is His Relationship Status?
David Kenneth Harbour is a famous American actor. Harbour professionally started working in 1999 in The Rainmaker, a play in the same year he made his debut in an episode of Law & Order as a waiter and then as a child murderer.
He gained his recognition in the Netflix science fiction drama series Strange Things in 2016 and won an award for the same in 2018. David Kenneth was also nominated 3 times. He also did many supporting roles in the films also has a very famous list of girlfriends with him.
David Harbour Past Relationships:
He was completely famous on his first look at the Strange Things as Hopper; he did a lot to come at this point. David Harbour has a string of ex-lovers that surprises everyone very much, as he has been one of the biggest ‘90s feminist icons. He was in 5 relationships in the past.
List Of Few Ex-Girlfriends:
- Julia Stiles – 2011-15, Alison Sudol – 2019, Maria Thayer (Fiancée) – 2009-11 Lily Allen (Wife) 2019-20
David Harbour’s Wife In 2022 (Current):
In October 2019, Harbour was spotted for the first time out holding hands and kissing the singer Lily Allen in New York, making it a new celebrity couple. They publicaly shared their official relationship on Instagram, and their engagement rumors were again spread in May 2020.
They are now married and tied the knots on September 10, 2020. Their wedding took place in Las Vegas, and the reception dinner was at In-N-Out-Burger. David is the stepfather to Lily’s children with his ex-husband Sam Cooper.
About His Girlfriends:
David Harbour was in a very serious relationship with his 1st Girlfriend, Julia Stiles; they dated for 4 years in New York. It is not known why they split, but recently Julia has a husband and a son. Harbour got engaged with Maria Thayer, but they ended shortly before David started going out with Julia. Harbour and Alison Sudol were also found dating nearly at Christmas.
At last, David Harbour was a feminist icon for all women and was famous among women, and now he has a singer-wife, Lily Allen, with his stepchildren. Stay tuned for more information and details.
