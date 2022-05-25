News
Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Taking its premise from the book with almost a similar name, i.e., Lauren Beukes’s 2013 psychological thriller Shining Girls; The series – Shining Girls is a metaphysical mystery thriller about how an aspiring journalist, Kirby, struggles with shifting realities which is a resultant trauma of a lethal attack she endured years ago and whose assailant was never put to justice.
Inspite of her conditions caused by trauma, she keeps going in life to fulfill her dream of being a journalist. However, the news of the murder of a woman with wounds similar to those she endured throws her careful and fragile path to normalcy in jeopardy. She, therefore, partners with fellow Reporter to find once and for all who did it.
However, here is how the series has 8 episodes airing on Apple Tv is different from classic mysteries; we have already been introduced to Harper, the man who did it.
This story is for the viewer a ‘how he dunnit’ than a ‘who dun nit and engages how a person being put back in the efforts due to shifting realities reach the answers and prevent another target from ending up as his victim and this allure is now inviting more and more viewers to indulge in.
Cast
The talented cast includes Elisabeth Moss on board as Kirby Mizrachi, giving a fabulously nuanced and convincing performance; Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez, the Reporter on Kirby’s side on her quest; Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook a fairly promising physicist and the killer’s potential next target; along with Chris Chalk as Marcus, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as the very mysterious antagonist, Harper Curtis in key roles.
Release
The series Shining Girls streams exclusively on Apple Tv. Its much-awaited episode 7 is supposed to release on 27th May; on the platform mentioned above at about 5 am according to GMT.
Recap To Episode 6
This episode is an extended flashback from the pov of Harper kurtis of the past years; and how he has been able to hide all these years even after multiple murders. It also fleshes out his history and connections with Kirby and how she became his Target.
The extended flashback depicts Harper’s history from being a soldier at war to a serial killer equipped with the ability to time travel and bends the time and realities to meet his nefarious purposes.
What Might The Upcoming Episode 7 Have In Store For The Viewers?
Although the viewers know a lot more than Kirby and Dan, it is speculated that in episode 7; the characters will catch up. There is a chance that Kirby and Dan will follow the military leadership and find out that Harper served in the First World war.
It is also speculated that Kirby and Dan might conclude that Klara was the First victim of Harper in the upcoming episode. Still, since the body was never found; it is also speculated that there is a smidge of chance that Clara might be alive.
Whatever episode 7 has in store for the viewers; it is sure that it will be an extremely crucial one in the plot of this story.
Knicks guard Evan Fournier reacts to Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Take ALL the guns away’
Evan Fournier offered a sweeping solution to the senseless gun violence.
“Take ALL the guns away,” the Knicks guard tweeted. “Stop selling them and take the rest away.”
Fournier tweeted in the wake of the latest mass killing in the United States, when an 18-year-old opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday and murdered 19 children.
It was yet another mass killing in America — just 10 days after 10 people were gunned down in a Buffalo supermarket — and followed by the familiar debate of implementing stricter gun laws in a country with powerful gun lobbyists and Second Amendment wardens.
Fournier’s home nation of France, along with most of Europe, has much stricter gun laws than the United States and a much lower rate of deaths from firearms.
Other NBA players, most notably LeBron James, sent messages of outrage at the crime and support for the victims on social media. Austin Rivers, a former Knick and now a member of the Denver Nuggets, was pointed in his response to Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who echoed the NRA line that mental health is the reason for the mass shootings, not easily accessible firearms.
The Trump-backed Greene tweeted that “sometimes meds can be the problem.”
“This is the Problem! Seriously?? “sometimes meds can be the problem” she can’t be serious??” Rivers tweeted. “Mental illness a small part of this. It still starts and ends with Gun control and harsher regulations to acquire one! How can someone tell if a kid is at risk to shoot up a school?
“WHAT ARE WE DOING”???? This is America, one of the best countries in the word,” Rivers added, “but we can’t even take our kids to school and not have anxiety attacks! No more!! No more just thoughts and prayers, no more moments of silence! Action has to come now!”
The NBA and its players have been outspoken against gun violence and, in 2015, partnered with a gun control organization for a series of advertisements focusing on the victims.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea Tuesday night to U.S. Senators, specifically Mitch McConnell, to implement stricter gun control.
“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired,” Kerr said. “Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”
Dolphins agree to terms with LB Channing Tindall on rookie contract
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with linebacker Channing Tindall, his agency, Universal Sports Management, announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Tindall was the Dolphins’ top draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft as a third-round selection, No. 102 overall, because the team traded its picks in the first two rounds in the deal that brought wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dolphins, who have not yet officially announced the Tindall signing, have previously announced deals reached with seventh-round picks in outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson.
That leaves just fourth-round pick and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma as the only member of Miami’s four-pick draft class that remains unsigned. The Dolphins also have a series of undrafted free agents that have signed with the franchise and are working out with the team in the offseason.
Rookies have gone through a rookie minicamp since the late April draft and have also participated in the first week-plus of organized team activities.
Tindall, a Georgia alum and member of college football’s reigning national champions, figures to compete for reserve inside linebacker duties behind Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley. The Dolphins also have Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson back during OTAs after they were on the active roster last season.
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and ACACIA CORONADO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 children and their two teachers.
By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror as the names of the young victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern town of Uvalde began to emerge.
Among them were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia, who learned late Tuesday that she was among those killed, her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi said.
“She was very happy and very outgoing,” Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district, said Wednesday. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”
Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jaliah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, told Univision in a tearful interview that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and that the girl seemed to sense something was going to happen. Jaliah’s cousin also died in the shooting.
One man walked away from a civic center where desperate relatives had gathered for news late Tuesday sobbing into his phone: “She is gone.” Behind the building, a woman stood alone, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.
All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and teachers, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN on Wednesday morning.
Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.
“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”
Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”
Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her young cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.
“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.
Arizmendi also spoke angrily, through tears, about how the shooter managed to get a gun.
“It’s just difficult to understand or to put into words,” she said. “I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old. What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”
Slain fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. “She was adventurous. … She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
As Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded, she wondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.
“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended Robb Elementary herself. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”
Mireles posted a letter on the school’s website at the start of the school year, introducing herself to her new students.
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family.” She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends.”
In the hours after the shooting, pictures of smiling children were posted on social media, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.
Even for the survivors, there was grief.
Lorena Auguste was substitute teaching at Uvalde High School when she heard about the shooting. She began frantically texting her niece, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary, until Auguste heard from her sister that the child was OK.
Later Tuesday night, Auguste said her niece asked, “Tia, why did they do this to us? We’re good kids, we didn’t do anything wrong.”
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, remained outside the school Tuesday night, waiting for word about his 10-year-old granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres. He had driven to the scene after a tearful and terrifying call from his daughter shortly after the first reports. He called the waiting the heaviest moment of his life.
Federico Torres rushed to the school Tuesday and waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told KHOU-TV on Tuesday he was praying that “my son is found safe. … Please if you know anything, let us know.”
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.
___
Jim Vertuno in Uvalde contributed to this report. Heather Hollingsworth contributed from Mission, Kansas. Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas. Don Babwin contributed from Chicago. Stephen Groves contributed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Roxana Hegeman contributed from Wichita, Kansas.
