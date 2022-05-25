Finance
Similarities Between Playing Craps And Investing
Do you know the difference between playing craps and investing in the stock market? In my opinion, absolutely nothing! There is very little difference between playing craps and investing in the stock market. Some stocks have a high risk factor with a possibility and expectation of a greater return, while other stocks have a lower risk factor, but also with an expectation of a lower return. Similarly, some craps bets have a higher risk factor with a greater win pay-off while other craps bets have a lower risk factor with a lower rate for the win pay-off.
There are many similarities between various types of stock investments and playing craps. For example, investing in stock options is extremely risky compared to investing in conservative, dividend paying securities, like Disney, Coca Cola or MacDonald’s. Stock options will allow you to make huge profits, but with a lot of risk. Investing in the conservative companies will have a lower risk, but will give you much lower profits. Of course, you can still lose money investing in conservative companies.
In craps, you can bet on a 2 or 12 which will give you the highest profit (pays 30 to 1), but it also has the greatest risk of losing (less than 3% probability of winning). Or, you can bet on the 6 and 8 which have lower win payouts, but also a lower risk of losing. As in investing in stocks, a craps player will have a chance to lose even on low risk bets.
Webster’s New World Dictionary, Compact School and Office Edition, defines “Invest” as “to put (money) into business, bonds, etc., in order to get a profit.” Webster’s Dictionary defines “Gamble” as “1. to play games of chance for money, etc. 2. To take a risk for an advantageous position.” By comparing the definitions of “Invest” to “Gamble,” one can ascertain that if you invest, you are putting money into stocks (business) or bonds or bank certificates of deposit in order to make a profit. If you “Gamble” (play craps), you are putting money (a wager) on a portion of the Craps table layout in order to win money. Depending upon how you invest and how you bet playing craps determines if you will have a greater chance of making money or a greater chance of losing your money.
If you listen to radio financial talk show hosts and their guests and you watch financed-based TV programs (CNBC), as well as read investment magazines and publications, you will notice similar philosophies for investing as we suggest in playing craps. Some of the comparisons are as follows:
1. “Investing always involves risk.” – – Don McDonald, nationally syndicated talk show host, 1/24/01. Bob Brinker of Money Talk has also said something to the same affect.
Translation: Playing craps always involves risk.
2. An advertisement by American Century in Smart Money Magazine, January, 2001, page 58, states in part as follows:
“It’s knowing teamwork and a disciplined approach can deliver solid, long-term results.” See also, Money Magazine, December, 2000, page 30.
Translation: Playing craps with a disciplined approach can deliver solid, long term results.
3. TD Ameritrade in their disclosure to investors about options (2008) state in part:
We know that options can be an important part of your investing strategy. . .
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses.
Translation: Playing craps is not suitable for everyone. Playing craps may expose individuals to potentially rapid and substantial losses.
If you apply investment techniques and sound business principles to playing craps, you should be able to minimize your losses while maximizing your profits (wins). Just remember – – as there is no foolproof strategy to investing, there is no foolproof strategy to playing craps.
The ‘Secret’ Greek Banking Crisis Has Killed the Athens Stock Exchange
There is an underlying Greek banking crisis which however the Greek political and economic leaders refuse to admit. They are trying to avoid creating panic and hope (against hope) that it can be overcome. They are misguidedly believing that if the European crisis subsides, so their problems will too. Nothing could be more mistaken.
After my revelations became known, more and more skeptics in the financial community are seeing the facts and are beginning to speak openly about the Greek banking problems. They know that these require immediate treatment before the damage caused by a sharp escalation will become irreversible. What the devious politicians try to conceal is the dramatic way the stock market (the banking sector) has collapsed with banking shares suffering an unprecedented crash. It is a fact that during the last 12 months the loss of Greek banks ranged from 14% to 70%; with a total showing eleven of them are more than 40%.
The Greek banking industry has been in ‘meltdown’ since November 2009 onwards and the Greek government has completely failed to stop this process while refusing to understand what the Greek banking crisis is, and the real reasons behind it. This is nothing less than a secret banking crisis in fact. Do you need further proof? All you have to do is look at the dashboard of the Athens stock Exchange to understand that international investors have sold out the Greek banking shares.
The most important fact of all, however, is that Europe has not understood it faces as a whole, a severe banking crisis, which increases systemic risk and the Greek banking sector which, even if they were completely healthy – which it is not – faces a serious systemic infection risk. When the international banking crisis broke in 2007, the then Greek government took care to stress that Greece did not face any danger as the Greek banks were not exposed to toxic investment products. At the same time the opposition, had then hastened to confirm this logic with the result either of the two major parties not to talk about the need to protect the Greek banks from possible contamination, which was more than certain. What a classic error of denial!
What is overlooked is that investment products are not ‘born’ but become toxic when circumstances change for the worse and that the routes of international capital quickly transfer a problem from one continent to another. The inability of the Greece, and her mounting problems (seen in their true light) and the connection with European and international economic and financial environment has already cost Greece, the EU and the world, the worst debt crisis and the deepest recession in modern economic history.
Therefore, and as a serious warning, If not tackled urgently launching a realistic response to quickly and in the first issue in the international media, the deteriorating situation in the Greek banking industry will be impossible to hide. The problem of the Greek citizens and the panic that everyone wishes to disappear will be very difficult to avoid with catastrophic consequences for the state as a whole
Free Sports Betting Advice
Do you bet on any sports? If you do, why?
People bet on sports for a variety of different reasons. Some of them do it just for fun and to make the game more exciting. Some like betting on their favorite teams, no matter what the odds are. However, other people bet on sports for one simple reason: to make money. Although this last division of the betting population is the smallest, there are quite a number of them who make money consistently. In fact, a few of them even make a nice living just by putting a bet.
Here are two important free sports betting advice for you in case you have been planning to try it or in case you are feeling less lucky:
· Manage your money – It may be very tempting to bet huge amounts of money especially if you’re almost sure of a win, however, it is not the right thing to do. The first key to managing your money well is to never bet more than you can afford to lose. It is very important that you set aside only a certain portion of your cash for betting and you stick to it, win or lose. If you can not discipline yourself with this, you may just wake up one day penniless and homeless. This is the best free sports betting advice you can ever get.
· Do your homework – A bettor should research carefully and observe the trend closely of the sports he or she’s betting on. Develop a niche and follow it carefully.
Be A Good Samaritan With Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
It’s no secret that filing taxes is a confusing business, even for those who are relatively familiar with the process. The literature that surrounds the business of tax returns literally numbers in the millions of pages, and understanding the dense legalese that surrounds taxes can end up giving people headaches. Many people end up turning to professional tax filers in order to let somebody else take care of the mess, but there are millions of underprivileged Americans that do not have the funds to afford a private tax service and who are unable to wholly understand the process of tax-filing on their own.
This is where the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance comes in. This is a program that is run by the IRS but is staffed by people just like you-the ones that care about helping out their fellow man in figuring out the difficult business of paying the government.
Helping Out
If you are at all interested in helping out with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, you should sign up with the IRS as soon as possible-they are always looking for individuals to assist others during the tax season. During a brief training session, you will learn how to prepare simple federal tax returns. In return for this hands-on training, you will be asked to donate at least four hours a week at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance center from mid-January through April 18.
There is also a program called Tax Counseling for the Elderly, which is specifically designed to help the older population of the country file their taxes. One of the major perks to participating in either one of these programs (besides the feel-good benefits) is that volunteers will end up with a certification at the end of their time assisting the program.
No experience is required to participate either in the Volunteer Tax Assistance Program or the Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program. All that’s required is basic computer skills and a desire to help those who cannot file taxes on their own but cannot afford to hire a preparer. Taxes are complicated, so participating in one of these programs is one of the best services that you can offer to your fellow man. The IRS will contact you and then forward your information to sponsor partners in your area so you can get more pointed information about the area in which you intend to volunteer.
