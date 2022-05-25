News
Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 Review: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Someone Feed Phill is a Travel Documentary show starring Philip Rosenthal. The show follows Rosenthal, a features city trying its cuisine. The show has already been renewed for a 5th season and is scheduled to premiere soon. Since the show only has about 5-6 episodes a season, it ends fast.
The show progresses as Rosenthal visits a new city every episode. He explores everything from how they catch the produce to how they prepare it. He gives us a sneak peek into the story of what is on our plate and what processes it went through to reach there.
What Is It About?
The show is all about exploring the food culture of an area. He has been everywhere, from Bangkok to Hawaii. He makes us feel like we are getting a hands-on experience of where the produce comes from. How it is prepared, and what it tastes like.
He is no stranger to shows like this as he has done another such travel documentary called, I’ll have What Phill’s Having.
He might be familiar to you as he is also known for being the Writer, Creator, and Executive Producer of Everybody Loves Raymond. Everybody Loves Raymond is an American sitcom series that aired on CBS in 1996. It ran from 1996-to 2005 with over 200 episodes spanning over 9 seasons.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
If you are a food enthusiast, then, of course, you should watch the show. The host has a unique and funny way of doing things that you will adore. He explores the cuisine of an area completely, going to every nook and cranny to make sure the viewer has a wholesome experience. The episodes are about an hour-long, which is more than enough for Phill to work his magic.
However, if you are not a fan of Travel documentaries or documentaries in general, you would defiantly feel bored. There isn’t much excitement in watching someone else eat food. Suppose you feel like that, then the show isn’t for you. However, there are several other shows you can watch. You can find all about them on our homepage so make sure to visit it.
When And Where To Watch The Show
The show started airing back in January 2018. The show has over 20 episodes spanning over 4 seasons with an episode duration of 60 minutes each. Several popular streaming services offer the show. However, the availability of certain shows might depend on your region. Popular streaming services like Netflix have the show on demand.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 8.2 /10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 78%. The 5th season of the show is scheduled to release on the 25th of May 2022. To which all new and exotic locations will Rosenthal take us this time. Stay tuned to find out. Furthermore, make sure your Netflix subscriptions are to don’t miss the show.
The post Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 Review: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Live updates | Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The National Rifle Association holds its annual convention in Houston, Texas, starting on Friday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says some people want the city to cancel the meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, Turner says, is why Texas politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz have been scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“So, it’s not about us canceling the convention,” Turner said. “It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong. And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next. That’s wrong.”
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
— Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
“Last night, I hugged my two kids a little tighter,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “This morning, I gave them an extra kiss before sending them off to school. … How many more must die in our schools, in our supermarkets and in our streets before the U.S. Congress acts to help address this carnage?”
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decades-long opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ desperate pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers. “If we can’t find a good, strong bill that has bipartisan support, we will continue to pursue this issue on our own,” he said.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said they heard the shooting begin around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man standing outside a Florida courtroom said he’s in physical pain thinking about what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
Tom Hoyer’s 15-year-old son Luke was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now he’s watching the selection of a jury that will decide whether the murderer gets the death penalty or life in prison.
His voice breaking and his knees shaking, Hoyer said he knows too well what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
“I know what those families had to endure sitting in a room waiting to hear that their child is laying in a school on a floor. It is heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “I hope their journey through all of this is a lot faster than ours.”
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — The gunman who killed 19 children and two adults inside an elementary school in Texas an elementary school carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
It “shows the intent of this evil person going into this school and having complete disregard for human life,’ Olivarez told NBC’s “Today” show.
All the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself, Olivarez said on CNN.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that the shooter also also bought 375 rounds of ammunition, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed on the shooting.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities are providing more details about the gunman’s movements and the police response to the killings of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s `Today’ show that the Uvalde Police Department was first alerted to a crashed vehicle and an armed person making his way into the school.
Police and state troopers arrived in time to hear gunshots inside a classroom where the man barricaded himself and began shooting children and teachers. Olivarez said some of the officers were shot by the gunman, so others began breaking windows around the school trying to evacuate children and teachers.
Olivarez said “tactical law enforcement” forced their way into the classroom, where “they were met with gunfire as well but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect.’
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
“It’s time to say ‘Enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” he said. Francis called for a renewed commitment “so that tragedies like this cannot occur again.”
The Argentine pope has long railed against the weapons industry, calling arms manufacturers “merchants of death.”
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “As a nation that goes through the pain of losing innocent young lives, Ukraine shares the pain of our U.S. friends.”
___
UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It’s unclear if that number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
___
LOS ANGELES — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 18 students Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Three adults were also killed in the shooting. It’s unclear if the gunman was one of the three.
The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. The synopsis includes a mention that the episode involved a cache of automatic weapons.
It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.
___
UVALDE — The superintendent of a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 18 children said his heart is broken today.
Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be canceled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
Three adults were also killed in the Tuesday morning shooting. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police, officials said. It’s unclear if the number of adults dead includes the shooter.
The death toll increased Tuesday evening. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he’d been briefed by state police on the latest fatalities from the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
In addition to 21 dead, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police.
Dead End: Paranormal Park – Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere?
Dead End Paranormal Park is an upcoming Comedy Horror Animated Series. Based on the Graphic Novel Series of the name Dead End in the show follows the lives of Barney and Norma. They work at the Haunted House of a Theme Park. What they don’t know is that the supposed innocent-looking Haunted House is also a Portal to Hell.
The show progresses as they are joined by Pugsley, a magical dog that can talk, and Courtney who is a 1000-year-old demon. We see their unlikely alliance battle it out with Witches, Ghosts, and Demons alike. The reaction to the trailer has been excellent and we can expect the show to be a great hit when it comes out in the following months.
Meet The Cast
First, we have Barney voiced by Actor, Singer, and Comedian Zach Barak. Barney is one of the main characters of the show who works at the Haunted House. Then we have Norma voiced my actress Kody Kavitha.
She is known for her role in the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated TV Series. Norman is a co-worker of Barney at the Haunted House. Then we have Barney’s Dog Pugsley who gains magical powers when he gets inhabited by a demon.
He is voiced by actor, singer, and writer Alex Brightman. Then we have the friendly neighborhood one thousand-year-old demon Courtney. She is voiced by actress, singer, and songwriter Emily Osment. Then we have the owner of the theme park Pauline Phoenix voiced by Actor, comedian, and drag performer Clinton Leupp AKA Miss Coco Peru. The show has an excellent cast. The show is bound to be a great success.
Plot Synopsis
The show follows the life of Barney and Norma. Both lead pretty boring lives and are looking for employment. Then come across an advert that said “Opportunity at Phoenix Parks Dead End Attraction” which applies to.
They soon realize the haunted house is just a front and the supernatural creatures one finds in a haunted house are real. They are met by Courtney who mistakes them for offerings. Just as Barney was to be possessed his dog Pugsley jump to his rescue leading to his getting possessed instead.
Even though the dog was possessed he can gain back control from time to time. Furthermore, the possession gave him the ability to talk and several other magical powers. It’s not clear how the story is going to progress but the trailer clues us in that they are going to have A LOT of adventures. In trailer, we see them fighting all kinds of monsters all the while getting to know each other better and making strong emotional connections.
When Will It Be Premiere?
The show was originally scheduled to come out last year. To be exact Fall of 2021. Netflix trademarked the name back in October of 2021 and it was revealed that the show will premiere sometime in 2022. On the 19th of May the trailer came out and we got confirmation that the show is going to Premier on the 16th of June 2022.
Furthermore, the show has excellent ratings everywhere and the fans of the original graphic novel are excited to see their favorite characters brought to life. Let’s hope the show will be spectacular and hooks people on the very first episode.
Where To Watch The Show.
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language there must be several voice-over & subtitle options available based on your geographical location.
As of now, only Netflix has the show to stream. As its popularity increases another streaming service might take up the show. So if you are planning on watching the show later, make sure all your subscriptions are in order.
The post Dead End: Paranormal Park – Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Jose Trevino hits RBI single in 11th to give Yankees 7-6 win over Orioles, snaps three-game losing streak
Where were you for the Jose Trevino game?
A back and forth, marathon contest at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night ended with the catcher smacking a ball down the left field line for a walk-off single in the 11th inning. The clutch hit gave the Yankees a 7-6 win in a game that looked to be slipping away from them, including in the top half of the eleventh.
Trevino finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI, a home run and a walk. After the game, Trevino, a native of Corpus Christi, Tex., revealed the game had extra significance for him.
“I just want to start by saying my thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Uvalde, Texas tonight,” Trevino said, referring to the town where 19 children were killed in a school shooting earlier in the day. “I know y’all saw some tears. There’s a reason behind it. My dad was a huge Yankees fan. He would always put me in these scenarios. ‘Ninth inning, down one, we need a base hit here to tie the game or win the game, at Yankee Stadium.’ My dad passed away in 2013. Today was his birthday.
“It would have been awesome for him to be here today, but I know he’s watching.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the winning run on Trevino’s knock. The two played together in Texas as well, and Kiner-Falefa revealed that he was part of another special moment for Trevino involving his dad in 2018.
“I was on second base, and it was Father’s Day,” Kiner-Falefa began. “He hit a walkoff single. That was a cool moment that I got to be a part of. I scored the winning run. For me to score the winning run again in kind of the same situation, on a bigger stage for the Yankees, that was a cool moment for him to earn those pinstripes.”
The Yankees started the game looking like a team that was tired of losing, even if their streak was only at three in a row. After four innings they had a three-run lead that is often enough to take care of a team like the Orioles. While they lost their way a bit during the game, they still left the field after three hours and 36 minutes with a win in hand.
Anthony Rizzo got that no-nonsense plan in motion early. Strolling to the plate as the Yankees’ third hitter of the night, Rizzo turned around a 90 mile per hour fastball on the inside corner and watched it sail into the second deck. The picturesque home run was Rizzo’s 12th of the year but only second in the month of May. Before the game, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone suggested that Rizzo’s month-long slump was coming from a timing issue, and that sometimes one good swing is all it takes to get right again.
If Rizzo’s first at-bat of the night was any indication — he struck out, sharply grounded into the shift and drew two walks in his remaining plate appearances — the barrage of home runs that defined the beginning of his season may be on their way back.
With Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson (COVID injured list), Kyle Higashioka (activated from the COVID IL just hours before the game) and DJ LeMahieu (left wrist discomfort), all out of the lineup, Trevino’s unexpected big day came at the perfect time. With just 11 career home runs entering the game, he demolished a ball 413 feet into the Baltimore bullpen in the third inning for the Yankees’ second tally of the night.
Gleyber Torres joined the solo home run party in the fourth inning. At that point, a Yankee win seemed like a formality, but the Orioles get paid to play in the big leagues too. Rougned Odor started their comeback with an RBI groundout in the fifth to give the O’s life, Austin Hays slapped one over the short porch in the seventh, and four batters later, Odor landed what looked like the knockout blow.
Odor’s line drive into the right field seats off his former teammate Michael King gave Baltimore a late 5-3 lead, stunning the crowd who were both expecting a straightforward win and had watched King blow the ball past hitters all season.
The Yankees were able to answer the bell after Odor got his revenge. In their half of the seventh — right after Estevan Florial unexpectedly pinch hit for Giancarlo Stanton, who Boone reported was dealing with a “lower leg” that flared up on him in the batting cage — Torres connected for his second jack of the night. Trevino came up later in the inning with two outs and put an RBI single into right field.
That sent the AL East foes into the eighth inning with the game tied at five, waiting for the other side to blink first. That fatal blink finally came from Baltimore’s Bryan Baker in the bottom of the 11th. The Orioles’ reliever couldn’t do anything to stop Trevino, a man who, at least for one night, was the king of Yankee Stadium.
“I tell you guys all the time that adversity is coming,” Boone said. “We just gotta keep on competing and fighting. That game embodied that. Get out to a lead, lose the lead, scratch and claw and get back into it. Then, fight to the end there to pull one out with some real winning at-bats.”
With the revelation that Trevino’s storybook day came on his late father’s birthday, the Yankees added a wonderfully wholesome moment to a week that’s been anything but.
“I woke up this morning, had a good cup of coffee in one of his favorite coffee mugs,” Trevino said of his father. “It was definitely a fun one. He helped me a lot.”
()
