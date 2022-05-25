News
St. Paul man acquitted in fatal shooting outside North End liquor store
A St. Paul man was found not guilty by a jury last week in Ramsey County District Court in the fatal shooting of a man during a struggle at a liquor store last year.
Trinis Derrell Edwards, 50, was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Kenneth L. Davis Jr., 44, in St. Paul’s North End.
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before reaching the verdict.
“While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision,” Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement this week. “The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Edwards was represented by Leif Carlson, assistant Ramsey County public defender, who said Tuesday that Edwards “asserted self-defense right away.”
“Fortunately, I guess for Mr. Edwards, the liquor store had really good video,” Carlson said. “So the jury was able to watch this entire incident, as if they were witnesses themselves. But it was very hard to watch, because you’re watching Mr. Davis die in front of your eyes.”
According to the criminal complaint, just before 10 p.m. St. Paul police officers were called to Big Discount Liquor at 945 Rice St. on a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find Davis on the ground in the strip mall parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers found two .40-caliber shell casings near him.
Davis was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died about four hours later. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined he died due to loss of blood because of a wound to the abdomen.
The complaint alleged Edwards stole a bottle of vodka from the store and that Davis had confronted him. Carlson said it was not clear from video surveillance or through witnesses whether Edwards stole the vodka or paid for it. He was short money, but the video shows a customer hand him more at the counter, Carlson said.
“As I told the jury, it hardly matters,” he said. “I mean, you don’t handle it this way.”
According to the complaint, a liquor store employee told police he had heard Edwards tell Davis that he had a gun on him. Edwards denied ever saying that, Carlson said. The employee could not be located to testify at the trial.
Another store employee said Davis then showed Edwards his gun, and the two tussled out the door and into the parking lot, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance then showed Edwards appearing to threaten Davis with pepper spray, and the two men got into a heated exchange. Edwards grabbed Davis’ shoulders and Davis tried to remove his handgun from his jacket while wrestling with Edwards. Davis’ handgun fell to the ground. When Davis reached for the gun, Edwards pushed him away, picked it up and shot Davis twice, according to the complaint.
A liquor store employee told police that Davis was a regular customer who was protective of the store. He also said Edwards had been in the store before when he didn’t have enough money to pay for his purchases.
“The whole thing was very, very sad and unnecessary,” Carlson said. “I mean, it began as a dispute over whether Mr. Edwards had lifted a half a pint of vodka or not from a liquor store.”
Edwards had remained jailed since his Dec. 31 arrest in lieu of $1 million bail. After the verdict, he felt “enormous relief,” Carlson said. “And gratitude, frankly.”
Joey Gallo back at Yankee Stadium but still on COVID-19 list; Kyle Higashioka returns to active roster but not in lineup
Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were physically at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday after staying home on Sunday and Monday because they were feeling under the weather. Higashioka was feeling well enough to get added back to the active roster, but he was not in the starting lineup. Gallo and Josh Donaldson are still on the COVID-19 list.
“Joey and Higgy are both here and doing well,” Boone said. “They went through some workouts. They’re doing really well. Josh [Donaldson] is still under the weather so we had him stay home.”
Both Higashioka and Donaldson continue to test negative for COVID. Boone said, to his knowledge, nobody else in the Yankee clubhouse is feeling sick. With a wave of players hitting the COVID IL again and players needing to be called up from the minor leagues on short notice, Boone was asked if this reminded him of the hectic nature of the first two seasons that were played during the pandemic.
“Twenty-twenty and 2021 felt like a scramble,” Boone said. “There’s been hours over the past few days where it’s felt like a bit of a scramble, but nothing we can’t handle.”
After Boone spoke to reporters, DJ LeMahieu was also scratched from the lineup with “left wrist discomfort.” He was originally penciled into third base and the leadoff spot, but the updated lineup card showed Aaron Hicks hitting first and Marwin Gonzalez at the hot corner, batting eighth.
LeMahieu was present at Yankee Stadium before the game and on the field during batting practice.
CHAPMAN GOING ON IL
Aroldis Chapman has not pitched since Sunday, the day he publicly acknowledged that he was having some issues with his left Achilles. On Tuesday, he was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with Achilles tendinitis.
Boone called an IL stint a “likely” scenario during his pregame press conference, which was roughly an hour and a half before the move became official. His update on Chapman was slightly sunny, but obviously the clouds have not totally dispersed.
“Chappy’s doing a little bit better,” Boone said. “He’s improving.”
The closer has received treatment on the tendon, which Boone said has not included any sort of injection.
RIZZO NOT HITTING
As Aaron Judge sets fire to everything in his way, Anthony Rizzo has gone noticeably cold.
Rizzo’s tremendous start to the season adds a nice coat of paint to his overall numbers, but in the month of May, he’s been a .183 hitter. The first baseman’s power has dried up too, as nine of his 10 home runs came in April.
“I feel like it’s a bit of a timing thing,” Aaron Boone said of Rizzo’s recent issues at the plate. “Sometimes he’s been a little bit late on pitches or just miss-hit some pitches, so that quality of contact hasn’t been the same. I think that consistent quality of contact is probably as simple as a timing thing.”
Plenty of hitters have bad months at some point during a season, and someone with enough experience as Rizzo typically knows how to get back on track. But this streakiness is something to monitor with the 32-year-old, who has not totally looked like himself since contracting COVID last August, particularly in the slugging department.
A player with a .481 career slugging percentage, who owns five career seasons with a slugging percentage north of .500, Rizzo slugged a puzzling .397 down the stretch last season after returning from the COVID injured list. His sizzling start to this season is, so far, the outlier of his Yankee career.
In April 2022, he slugged .675 with 13 extra base hits and 21 RBI. In May, those numbers are back down to .310, six and four. Perhaps June will bring the magic potion back to Rizzo’s bats.
“Hitting can be so fickle, even if you’re really good at it,” Boone plainly put it.
Zach LaVine has surgery on his left knee as the Chicago Bulls guard prepares to enter free agency
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday after playing through discomfort and swelling for most of the 2021-22 season.
LaVine’s surgery took place at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, where he lives during the offseason, and he’s expected to make a full recovery, the Bulls said in a statement.
The left knee was already a concern for LaVine, who tore his ACL in 2017. He spent the week before this season’s All-Star break in Los Angeles to receive cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections, missing two games.
LaVine continued to miss games throughout the final third of the regular season, struggling with pain and discomfort during games and on the bench.
Despite injuries to his knee and thumb and his second and third bouts with COVID-19, LaVine averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists this season and earned a second straight All-Star selection.
He enters his first summer as an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. LaVine invited speculation about his next step when he declined to commit to re-signing with the Bulls during his exit interview in April.
More recently he told TMZ Sports he has “always been a big fan of the Lakers” after eating dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night.
“I’ve been here for the past five years. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, just to not be viewing it one way,” LaVine said during his exit interview. “It’s unrestricted free agency. For my family, for me, I have to go and look at this as a decision where I have to be open-eyed. I have to make my list and talk to everybody.”
Vikings planning ‘full-on competition’ at kicker and punter
If there was any doubt about how the Vikings were going to handle their kickers and punters moving forward, new special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels cleared things up Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Egan.
Though incumbent kicker Greg Joseph and incumbent punter Jordan Berry are still on the roster, they won’t be guaranteed a job for next season. Not with two rookies, kicker Gabe Brkic and punter Ryan Wright, in the mix.
“There will be a full-on kicker competition and punter competition,” Daniels said. “That’s why we brought in Gabe Brkic and Ryan Wright.”
For the Vikings, the goal is to create competition within each position battle, then see how each player responds to it.
Looking specifically at Joseph, he got off to a slow start last season, then finished strong. While most everyone remembers him missing a 37-yard field goal as time expired in Week 2, a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he ultimately went 33 for 38 on field goals and 36 for 40 on extra points for the season.
Those are respectable numbers for a kicker, and thus, Brkic likely will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to unseat Joseph for the job.
As for Berry, he left something to be desired last season with his middle-of-the-pack numbers. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt, with a net average of 40.8. To put that in perspective, Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger, whom Daniels worked with last season, led the NFL with a net average of 44.6 yards per punt.
That might leave the door open for Wright to take over the job if Berry struggles in training camp.
How will the Vikings evaluate each position battle?
As much as the coaching staff plans to keep tabs on everything from what each player is doing in the weight room, to how they conduct themselves in the meeting room, at the end of the day, it comes down to their performance on the field.
“We’ve been tracking all of the statistics,” Daniels said. “The numbers are going to speak for themselves.”
SMITH PROGRESSING
After missing last season with a torn meniscus, tight end Irv Smith Jr. is slowly working his way back to full strength. He has been running routes at full speed during OTAs, and new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has been impressed with what he has seen.
“Just last week I remember he ran a seam route where he had to bend inside versus Cover 2,” Phillips said. “He really stuck his foot in the ground and he ripped in there, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s the Irv that I saw on tape from a couple of years ago right there.’ He’s progressing really well.”
Phillips credits tight ends coach Brian Angelichio for getting the position group on the same page.
“He’s coaching them hard,” Phillips said. “We’re excited about where they are.”
INSIDE PRESENCE
While the effectiveness of the 3-4 defensive scheme will be hinged on how dominant the edge rushers can be — aka Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith — new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell knows the importance of his interior linemen.
Whether it’s Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, or Armon Watts, the Vikings will need all of them to step up next season. Asked about the defense’s potential, Tomlinson had high praise.
“I think the sky is the limit with all the pieces we have,” he said. “All we have to do is continue to come together.”
BRIEFLY
The Vikings are expected to have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason ahead of their Aug. 20 exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
