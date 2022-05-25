News
STORY REMOVED: US–Texas School-Shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a shooting at a Texas elementary school. AP will publish a corrected version of the story to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother.
Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting
By JIM VERTUNO and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.
By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde began to emerge. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” On the backside of the building, a woman stood by herself, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.
Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.
“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”
Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.
“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.
“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.
Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded and pondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.
“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended the elementary school where the shooting happened. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”
Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.
“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.
On social media, pictures of smiling children were posted, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, remained outside the school Tuesday night, waiting for word about his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts remained unknown to family.
Cruz drove to the scene after receiving a tearful and terrifying call from his daughter shortly after the first reports that an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire at the school. While he waited outside the school Tuesday night, his family was at the hospital and civic center waiting for any potential word on her condition.
Çruz called the waiting the heaviest moment of his life.
“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said. “They are waiting for an update.”
Federico Torres waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told KHOU-TV that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and rushed to the school.
“They sent us to the hospital, to the civic center, to the hospital and here again, nothing, not even in San Antonio,” Torres said. “They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.”
Torres said he was praying that “my son is found safe … Please if you know anything, let us know.”
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.
Dylan Cease has his worst start of the season in the Chicago White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox
Enrique Hernández hit Dylan Cease’s first pitch over the left-field wall.
It was the start of a tough Tuesday for Cease and the Chicago White Sox.
Cease had his roughest outing of the season in a 16-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in front of 21,835 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The right-hander allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits in a season-low three innings. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
“We’re going to have to take some time, look into it,” Cease said. “They put some good swings on it.”
The White Sox allowed season highs in runs and hits (19). The Red Sox also recorded season highs in both categories while stretching their winning streak to six.
“You take 30-some starts and you are going to have some where your location is not good,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said, “and he just wasn’t sharp and they were ready to hit and made him pay.
“The pitches that they put in play, they had a lot of the strike zone. So he just wasn’t as sharp and we got him out before he threw too many. He’s coming back in five days against the Cubs.”
Cease came in leading the majors with 67 strikeouts. Eight of them came in a May 7 start at Fenway Park in which he allowed one run on four hits in five innings in a game the White Sox won 3-1 in 10 innings.
He was an out away from escaping the first with just the one run. But Trevor Story, who was named American League Player of the Week on Monday, connected for a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
The Red Sox scored at least once in each of the first five innings. They scored two in the second and one in the third against Cease, who exited after 71 pitches.
“They definitely had some comfortable swings in there,” Cease said.
The Red Sox also had success against relievers José Ruiz (three runs in two-thirds of an inning), Bennett Sousa (five runs in two-thirds of an inning) and Matt Foster (one run in two-thirds of an inning).
The White Sox surrendered four home runs. All nine Red Sox starters had at least one hit, and seven had more than one. Eight starters had at least one RBI.
“(Hernández’s homer) was good because (Cease) is really, really good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He had his way against us in Boston. It was really nice from top to bottom.”
Vince Velasquez provided the first scoreless — and 1-2-3 — inning of the night for the White Sox in the sixth. It was the right-hander’s first time working out of the bullpen this season after making seven starts. He walked one and struck out five in three hitless innings.
“Vince was outstanding and we got a (scoreless ninth) inning for (Aaron) Bummer, so it wasn’t a total loss tonight,” La Russa said. “Vince really threw the ball well. He wants to start, but evidently he can pitch in that role if we had to.”
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings. He retired the first nine before a leadoff double by Tim Anderson in the fourth. Anderson had two hits and one RBI, and José Abreu hit a two-run homer.
The homer and Anderson’s fifth-inning single were the Sox’s only hits with runners in scoring position (2-for-10).
“(Pivetta) got us out,” La Russa said. “Give him credit.”
Cease was already focused on the steps needed to improve for his next start.
“I’ll be upset tonight,” he said, “and then I’ll be back and ready tomorrow, ready to work on it.”
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
By STEVE PEOPLES and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most consequential governor’s races.
The GOP results, combined with the loss of the Trump-backed candidate for secretary of state, served as a stinging rebuke for the former president in a state he prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp’s refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge the sitting governor. He also helped clear the primary field and spent more than $3 million on the failed effort.
Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate able to draw prolific fundraising totals that helped him flood Georgia with television and other ads. He tapped into the power of his office to show voters what he could do for them, unveiling a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah in the final days of the campaign.
“Even in the middle of a tough primary, conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise. They didn’t get distracted,” Kemp told cheering supporters, before calling on his party to rally behind his campaign.
In defeat, Perdue struck a unifying tone that has become increasingly rare in a Republican Party dominated by Trump’s hardline tactics.
“I want you to know tonight that I am fully supporting Brian Kemp in his run to beat Stacey Abrams,” Perdue said. “It’s emotional for all of us, we’re disappointed, I get that. Let’s take a few hours, lick our wounds, and tomorrow morning, you’re going to hear me going to work for Brian Kemp to make damn sure that Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia.”
In all, five states were voting Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Altogether, Trump failed to replace all four Republican incumbents he targeted in the state, including the governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election, defeated Trump’s choice, Rep. Jody Hice.
The Georgia losses become the latest examples of a primary setback for Trump’s preferred candidates, who have lost governor’s races in Idaho and Nebraska. A Pennsylvania Senate primary is too close to call a week after the election.
Still, the totality of Tuesday’s contests underscored the sustained power of Trumpism in Republican politics 18 months after he was voted out of office. His preferred Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, easily won the GOP nomination despite warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles. He will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall in a race that could determine control of the chamber.
Regardless of Trump’s involvement in their races, virtually all of the Republican candidates — even Kemp — ran on “election integrity.” That phrase that has emerged as a code for the former president’s baseless grievances about the 2020 election, which were roundly rejected by courts and his own attorney general. Conservative candidates from Georgia to Arkansas to Texas also leaned into Trump’s preferred culture wars by playing up concerns about transgender athletes, “critical race theory” and illegal immigration.
Sensing Kemp’s strength in Georgia, however, other prominent Republicans had grown increasingly willing to defy the former president.
Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also campaigned for Kemp and has been critical of Trump, described his victory as “enormous.”
“I am so proud of and happy for my friend — and just as importantly for the Georgia GOP and the people of Georgia,” Christie tweeted. “They were not going to kick out a great Governor or be willing participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were navigating challenging primaries.
Democrats were especially focused on a runoff election in south Texas, where longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was facing a fierce challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in a race where abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat serving in the House.
In Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt advanced to a June runoff to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt served as Shelby’s former chief of staff, while Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump’s endorsement. Trump rescinded his backing after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.
And former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who was the face of an administration that contributed to the nation’s stark divide, won the Republican governor’s nomination in Arkansas.
Back in Georgia, Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath defeated Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in suburban Atlanta after being forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans redrew the congressional map. McBath, whose son was murdered, has become a vocal advocate for gun control.
Not far away, in Georgia’s 14th congressional district, leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her primary election, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump’s grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.
The new law also banned handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.
Despite concerns about the impact of the law, there were no major or systemwide issues reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.
In the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, Republican primary voter David Butler said he likes Trump, but chose to support Kemp instead of the Trump-backed Perdue.
He said Trump’s endorsement had “no impact, none, whatsoever” on his decision.
“I like Trump a lot, but Trump is in the past,” Butler said.
Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.
