Strengths and Weaknesses of Android Based Applications

The Android world has registered a remarkable development in terms of user base and applications. Some Android application and programming companies have evidently developed crackerjack applications on this platform. As compared to iOS, Android is the most widely used operating system. But many of the concepts are relatively new in this operating system and the developed applications are vulnerable to https defects. Where there is light there is also darkness, so there are many advantages and disadvantages of Android-based applications.

Advantages of Android based Applications

Multitasking: Android based application development is multitasking. So a user can use two or more than two applications at the same time. This makes streaming through the social accounts and listening to songs possible.

Alerts and notifications: There is no way an Android application is going to miss any news update. The reason behind is that notifications fall directly on the home screen. The missed calls are notified by the LED flash.

Open source applications: The Android world is full of lakhs of applications and they are absolutely free. Thousands of games entertainment apps come for free in the Android world.

More smartphones functioning on Android: Big smartphone giants, i.e., HTC, Motorola, Sony Ericsson are using the Android applications. The user can freely use the Android smartphone as per his choice. Whereas, iOS is limited to Apple only.

Simple to use functionalities: The ROM can be easily installed and modified of the Android-based smartphones. Besides the availability of customized ROMs, there are many easy to use functionalities in Android. Moreover, the Android operating systems interface is quite simple as compared to other operating systems.

Widgets: The widgets help in accessing a variety of settings from the home screen. This makes the ergonomics to maneuver the smartphone very strong.

Availability of Google services: Google provides an array of services like Google Reader, Google Drive, Gmail, Docs, which come as a part of the Android operating system. So reading emails, and checking documents become very easy.

Disadvantages

There are also many people who don’t agree with the notion that the Android services are better than iOS.

Uninterrupted Internet Connection is required: The Android applications might be cost effective but they need a continuous and uninterrupted internet connection. A lot of money needs to be spent on costly GPRS packets.

Advertisements: Being on open source platform has some downsides too. Too many ads are posted on the play store that further slows down the pace of this operating system.

Battery Zapper: It is always an Achilles’ heels for Android, a lot of processes running in the background consume a lot of energy. The Android-based smartphones face a lot of criticism for this strength zapping weakness.

Infectious Applications: An opens source operating system invites a lot of attacks. The Android-based applications are notoriously infamous for containing malicious viruses. Some of them to mention are Ground Force, Counter-Strike, etc. Apple iOS is proud that it thoroughly checks the integrity of applications before making them available.

Track Record of Some of the Android Based Applications (Free Applications)

Circle of Six

Circle of Six is made for dealing with unforeseen and unfortunate events. Two quick taps on the phone and your friends mentioned on the application will come running for providing help. The application will send two messages to six of the best buddies of the user. One message will be GPS location and second to get in touch.

WhatsApp (Free Application)

It can be safely said that WhatsApp is the most celebrated messenger application in the cyber world. There is hardly any smartphone user who has not heard about this application. A recent upgrade in this application has brought the concept of encrypted messaging in Android.

Bandcamp (Free Application)

The application Bandcamp is a big music marketplace. It differentiates itself with other music markets with its uber cool instant streaming tool.

Adobe Photoshop Express 2.0 (Free Application)

Poor photos of key family events may kill all the excitement. But Adobe Photoshop rescues all those images and more importantly for free. It has got options to make poor photographs scintillating.

Calorie Counter – MyFitnessPal (Free Application)

Sometimes there is a vantage point between technology and health. Calorie counter keeps a track on all the calories consumed and calories burned. In this way, this Fitness pal helps its user in losing weight.

Writing Challenge (Paid Application)

Now, this application solves the business and personal purposes. Writing for novels, projects and seminars become easy with this application. It suggests ideas when the user writes anything on it.

These were few of the Android-based applications which have won plaudits across the globe. But there are also some flop applications in the android world like The Leading Online Dating Site for Singles & Personals: The Leading Online Dating Site for Singles & Personals: Match.com, Netflix, Skype, etc. These applications suffered from many https defects. The success of an application on this platform depends heavily upon the skills of android application programming and solution company hired for development.