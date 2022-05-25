News
Texas school mass shooting kills 18 kids, 3 adults, according to state senator
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.
Federal law enforcement officials said the death toll was expected to rise. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release investigative details.
The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by police officers but that the events were still being investigated. The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.
The massacre of young children was another gruesome moment for a country scarred by an almost ceaseless string of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform in the nation’s gun regulations seemed at least as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
The gunman in Uvalde “shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students, and killed a teacher,” the governor said, adding that two officers were also wounded but were expected to survive.
“Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a tweet.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that have been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
By STEVE PEOPLES and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump faced the prospect of a stinging defeat in the Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decided the fate of the former president’s hand-picked candidate to lead one of the most competitive political battlegrounds in the U.S.
In all, five states were voting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Democrat Stacey Abrams secured the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after running unopposed. But on the Republican side, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire by refusing to accept his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Kemp emerged as a powerful fundraiser who tapped into the benefits of incumbency. In the final days of the campaign, he unveiled plans for a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah.
Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat, the only question being whether Kemp would win the 50% majority he needed to avoid a runoff election next month.
“We’re not going to have a runoff,” said Matha Zoller, a longtime Republican activist and northeast Georgia talk show host with ties to both Trump and Perdue. “It’s going to be embarrassing.”
The results could raise questions about where power resides within the GOP. While Trump remains deeply popular among the party’s most loyal voters, the opening stage of the midterm primary season has shown they don’t always side with his picks. Other prominent Republicans, meanwhile, are growing increasingly assertive.
Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening.
“Elections are about the future,” he told the crowd, adding that “when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear.”
Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally for Perdue, describing him as “100% MAGA.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were grappling with ideological and strategic divisions that will determine what kind of candidates to nominate and which issues to prioritize for the November general election.
Democrats were especially focused on a runoff election in south Texas, where longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was facing a fierce challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in a race where abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat serving in the House.
Republicans were deciding a series of lower-profile primaries.
In Arkansas, former Trump aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expected to claim the Republican governor’s nomination. And in Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks was running to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump’s endorsement, although Trump rescinded it after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.
No state had more consequential elections this week than Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has shifted Democratic in recent elections. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020, and Democrats narrowly won both Senate seats two months later.
This year, Trump’s obsession with his 2020 loss has loomed over Republican primary elections for governor, Senate and secretary of state.
Trump-backed former NFL star Herschel Walker was poised to win Georgia’s GOP Senate nomination after fending off conservative opponents who raised questions about his history of domestic violence. In the general election, Walker would face the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who easily won his Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also expected to win her primary election in the state’s 14th congressional district, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
On the Democratic side in Georgia, two congressional incumbents, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, were running against each other in suburban Atlanta, forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans re-drew the congressional map.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Republican primary for governor — and the GOP’s secretary of state contest — will have a direct impact on Georgia’s election system for the 2024 presidential contest.
In the GOP primary for secretary of state, Trump has railed against GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election. Raffensperger faces three primary challengers, including Trump-backed Rep. Jody Hice. The winner will serve as Georgia’s chief election officer in the 2024 presidential election.
Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump’s grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.
The new law also bans handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.
By afternoon, no major or systemwide issue had been reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.
Early voting totals in Georgia suggested enormous voter interest — especially on the Republican side.
Through last Friday, 857,401 voters had cast early ballots, including 795,567 who voted early in-person, according to the secretary of state. That included 483,149 votes cast by Republicans and 368,949 by Democrats.
Those figures shattered early voting turnout in the 2020 presidential election, when a total of 254,883 Georgians voted early.
Democrats downplayed the voting disparity, noting that the state’s highest-profile contests were playing out on the Republican side.
“While Democrats are uniting behind our candidates, Republicans are in chaos as they run on an extreme agenda and try to outdo each other as the most MAGA candidate,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.
Meanwhile, in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, 19-year-old Brody Nelson said Trump’s influence in the governor’s race was a “big deal” in his decision to back Perdue.
“When Trump was in office, he did a lot for this country, and he did a great deal to help small businesses and the people who were struggling in the world compared to the rich and the powerful,” he said.
But Nathan Johnston, a 42-year-old land surveyor, said he was voting for Kemp because of his leadership during “a tough four years.”
“We didn’t stay shut down any longer than we had to and worked our way through the pandemic, and the economy is doing pretty good, so I think that reflects well on him,” he said.
Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.
Jets went into offseason looking to close gap in AFC East and feel like they have done so
Closing the gap in the AFC East was the Jets’ goal when the offseason started.
And the belief within Jets headquarters is Gang Green is rapidly gaining ground.
“We’re better. I know we’re going to be better,” Robert Saleh said. “We’re young. We’re a year older. We brought in some really cool pieces. A lot of guys who stand for the right stuff. Who lives and breathes football and now it’s just a matter of trying to gain that continuity and confidence.”
Better is the theme of the Jets offseason as it represents how the external and internal perception is regarding Gang Green’s roster.
“We’re definitely gonna be better,” Zach Wilson said. “Don’t think we’ll be able to tell of course until game one of course. But you can tell the improvement is there and we have the talent, we have the guys. Now can we tie it all together and put something together.”
With phase three of the offseason commencing, OTAs have arrived and the coaching staff can start meshing these new and old pieces together to transfer the off-field progress into a winning squad.
Now it’s time to get to work.
The positive hype from the offseason is warranted after the Jets integrated the roster with premium talent.
It’s on Saleh and the coaching staff to develop the pieces that were assembled to continue the momentum, beginning with OTAs.
The second-year head coach is using OTAs to work on the mental part of his team.
“The biggest thing that you’re always trying to achieve with regards to OTAs is neck up,” Saleh said. “I’ve said it before where football is unique in the sense that you actually have to play the sport to get good at it…Everything about OTAs is really about technique, fundamentals, the violence part of it is not there because you don’t have pads on, but to be able to refamiliarize yourself with the scheme and what you’re being asked to do. There’s been a lot of self-scouting that’s taken place, so not reintroducing but introducing new concepts to the guys and trying to build off of what we did a year ago. There’s a lot of things you’re trying to get done, but the biggest part of it is really your technique and your fundamentals and neck up.”
Beyond the fundamentals, chemistry is just as vital also.
Gang Green has to fit three new pass-catching options in tight ends in C.J Uzomah and Tyler Conklin along with the No. 10 overall pick receiver Garrett Wilson.
In the trenches, Laken Tomlinson must learn how to play next to center Connor McGovern, and left tackle George Fant, or Mekhi Becton. Second-round pick Breece Hall will begin learning how his offensive line blocks and how to play off of them.
Defensively, the cornerback additions of D.J Reed, the No. 4 overall pick in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and No. 26 selection Jermaine Johnson headline the infusion of talent for the Jets defense.
Reed and Gardner along with Jordan Whitehead should improve secondary play along with Johnson adding another pass rusher coming off the edge. But the new pieces will need time to build chemistry to fit in the scheme.
“Any time you can get those guys together again, they’ve got to play football,” Saleh said. They’ve got to play football against one another to be able to get good at it and to be able to go and communicate with one another and understand how they play certain concepts so they can learn to play off one another. There’s a lot of things that come into play once they all get together. I think it’s all priceless.”
