The Challenges Faced by International Business
This article examines how the environment affects and creates conditions for either the success or failure of business organizations and how it operates to demand effective strategic thinking on the part of decision-makers if businesses are to survive and thrive.
Take the classic example of Mark & Spencer PLC, which began in 1894 as a single high street store owned by two men, selling all items said to be costing no more than a penny to the customer. Over the years it conquered the retail sector with branches in prime locations all over the UK, and in overseas territories, totalling more than 885 stores. Not only did Marks & Spencer evolve into the giant corporation which it is today by reading the changes in the environment well, and meeting the growing needs of more and more affluent consumers, it also influenced the shopping habits of its clients. The business firm is not a faceless entity; at best, it can be an icon of social and economic progress, and at worst become vanquished by its inability to read the environment, Woolworths and MFI being two recent examples of such failure.
How the environment impacts on the fortunes of the business firm is nowhere more evident than in the collapse of many business enterprises including financial institutions (e.g.banks) in the current worldwide economic downturn. Even starker is the effect of continuing bad weather either in the form of floods or snow on the viability of a whole range of firms in the UK. Had the environment represented by the UK government not provided a lifeline to some of the major banks in the form of taxpayer subsidies, or buy-outs, they would not have survived. Different political ideologies at different times affect the business enterprise in different ways. The collapse of communism and the breaking down of the Berlin wall in 1989, coupled with the Internet phenomenon resulted in the abolition of legislation preventing global communication and industrialisation. Since then there has been a plethora of international mergers, acquisitions and alliances which saw transnational corporations (TNCs) grow in size and economic power as never seen before. Denning (1993) has identified the interaction between ownership advantage (OA) brought by the TNC and the location advantage (LA) of the countries where TNCs seek to invest. Researchera identified synergies sought by TNCs in foreign direct investment (FDI) as being motivated by strategies for market seeking (MA), efficiency seeking (ES), and knowledge seeking (KS) respectively, depending on their reading of the business environment.
Before going any deeper, it is necessary to take stock of what is meant by the business firm, and what its objectives are, and proceed to analyse the process and effects of this rapid globalisation. A business firm is a legal entity. Unlike a sole trader, or partnership, it is required to be incorporated with rules and objectives that are documented. It may be capitalised with borrowings or by shareholder contributions. While the shareholders own the enterprise and have claims to sharing the profits, it may be managed day-to-day by paid employees. The objective of the firm is ‘to maximise its value to its shareholders’ (Van Horne, 1974). Historically, ‘maximisation of profits is regarded as the proper objective of the firm, but it is not as inclusive a goal as that of maximising shareholder wealth’ (op. cit.). There are difficulties even in this conceptualization where ‘maximising market price per share’ is preferred by some to ‘maximisation of earnings per share’ (op. cit.).
A business firm currently in the news is Blacks Leisure, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, when the current adverse weather conditions improved its fortunes by providing a market for its thermal wear products. Now it is planning to expand further. Meanwhile the adverse economic environment has encouraged Poundland offering cheap goods to fill the gap left by Woolworth’s demise. The British salt manufacturing firm Ineos Enterprises chose to cancel a 12, 000 ton shipment of industrial salt promised to Germany, diverting the stock to local authorities in the UK in dire need of supplies to grit roads covered by snow. It is a good example of the environment influencing decision makers of private firms to act in a socially responsible manner. This upholds Van Horne’s (1974) assertion that even at the risk of not maximising shareholder wealth in the short term, management of business firms ought not to ignore the need for ‘social responsibility’ which brings long term benefits although perhaps not immediately apparent.
As related to business firms, social responsibility concerns such things as protecting the consumer, paying fair wages to employees, maintaining fair hiring practices, supporting education, and becoming actively involved in environmental issues like clean air and water… However, the criteria for social responsibility are not clearly defined, making formulation of a consistent objective function difficult’ (op. cit.).
It is now generally understood that a business does not, and cannot function in a vacuum. It has to react to events occurring outside its factory and office walls. The very first concern should be a close awareness of competitors’ strengths and weaknesses vis-a-vis its products and services. Additionally, most analysts require awareness of the environment in terms of political, social, economic and technological factors which impinge on the business firm.
Other analysts have expanded these to: Political – how changes in government policy could affect decision making in the firm. For example, the UK government’s concern over clean energy has resulted in a decision to invite foreign firms to bid for the supply of offshore windmills over the next several years. Not only do the windmill suppliers but also a host of firms required to supply ancillary products and services could take advantage of this decision. Social – how consumers beliefs and interests change over time. An example is the changing demography of many more senior citizens being present in the population and concerns over their health. Economic – how taxation, (e.g. tax holidays), interest rates, exchange rates, and the ‘credit crunch’ affect individual firms. Technological – how product innovations, and new technology like the proliferation of mobile phones, (iPads), change consumer preferences. Legal – how changes in law, enforcing of minimum wages, and regulating working hours, affect business. Last, but not least are the Ethical concerns that underpin social responsibility issues. An example is the refusal to trade with regimes known to contravene human rights legislation. All these factors influence to change markets which businesses need to take into account and respond to, if they are not to lose market share and jeopardise their long term viability.
A business firm, although incorporated by law as an entity is by no means monolithic. More than its shareholders, it has other stakeholders with different, if not competing objectives and interests within its ambit. Starting with the managers, there are other employees who may, or may not be trades union members, along with the community where it is situated, and which it serves, having to take into account local authority strictures on waste disposal and other similar regulations.
Discussing foreign direct investment (FDI) of transnational corporations, Robert Pearce defines the global business environment as ‘the environment in different sovereign countries, with factors exogenous to the home environment of the organization, influencing decision making in resource use and capabilities. This includes social, political, economic, regulatory, tax, cultural, legal and technological environments’. Pearce accepts that business firms do not have any direct control over this environment, but that their success depends on how well they adapt to this environment. As seen earlier in the case of Blacks Leisure and Poundland, a firm’s ‘ability to design and adjust its internal variables to take advantage of opportunities offered by the external environment, and its ability to control threats posed by the same environment determine its success’ (op. cit.).
Firms also take advantage of savings offered by outsourcing. Careful consideration of the variables of communication networks, cultural compatibility and reliability, needs to be addressed. There are offshore development centres which offer call centre provision and other web related customised professional services with appropriate infrastructure support.
How an American firm adapted to cultural diversity in France is discussed by Daniel Workman (2008). He says that the Euro Disneyland, a ‘transplanted American theme park’ near Paris had lost $34 million over the first six months since it opened in April 1992. Even before it opened there was strong local opposition that it threatened French cultural sensitivities. A strict employee dress code and the outlawing of wine in the park, among other things, angered the Parisians. Eisner, the CEO of the parent company in Florida commented: “What we have created in France is the biggest private investment in a foreign country by an American company ever. And it’s going to pay off”. Workman avers that ‘Eisner has since learned to recognize French cultural traditions and quality of life, rather than focus exclusively on American business interests, revenues and earnings at the expense of the underlying French culture'(op. cit.).
Disney found that the first American CEO of Euro Disneyland even with the capacity to speak fluent French, with a French wife, and a recipient of awards from the French government was still unable to make it a going concern. It was only after Disney replaced him and 23 American-born senior managers with local staff, that Euro Disneyland began to make profits.
Banning wine in a country which believes that ‘a meal without wine is like a day without sunshine’, made Euro Disneyland an unwelcome proposition even before it started. American-style hot dog carts were not attractive to a populace famed for its culinary and gastronomic sophistication. Later deciding to use French language rather than English, was also a more than reasonable accommodation made by Disney. It was one of the essential components of its later success.
Cultural encoding also requires that the Americans respect the more feminine French culture’s dominant need for a friendly atmosphere, cooperation, low stress levels and group decision-making instead of focusing exclusively on money and materialistic success (Workman, 2008).
Another aspect of business life is the support (or its absence) from the state as an unavoidable component of the business environment. Like most developed countries, Canada provides government funding to business firms seeking to expand into international markets. The government body responsible is the Small Business Finance Centre (SBFC). The funding is in the form of grants and loans which could be between $1500 and $10 million. Success stories abound. A $34,500 grant enabled a Winnipeg firm, K9 Storm Limited to export body armour for police dogs to 12 countries, in North America and Europe. Another Winnipeg company, Airport Technologies received $12, 500 to develop a snow plough called ‘Snow Mauler’ now being exported to the USA. The most successful has been the Garrison Guitar Works of St. John’s, Newfoundland, which received a grant of $250,000 to develop five guitar prototypes, and now, as a multi-million dollar company exports 20,000 guitars a year to 29 countries. They also own 350 retail stores in North America.
An interest free loan of $8700 enabled Keith Longmire (Nova Scotia) to develop his hand-painted birdhouses enterprise to establish itself in the US marketplace, while Domaine Pinnacle (Quebec) received a $300,000 loan to fund equipment to ferment high-quality apple cider and achieve sales of over $1 million a year. Meanwhile, Agribiotics of Cambridge, Ontario, was awarded a $44,570 loan to develop a vaccine to protect corn from pests and win a contract from the University of Wisconsin. The Canadian government also helps individual firms with their business plans as a precursor to obtaining a grant or loan (Workman, 2008).
In an earlier paragraph this essay introduced the idea of foreign direct investment (FDI). This stood at $14 billion in 1970 ‘but increased over 140 times to almost $2,000 billion by 2007. A large part of the upsurge in global FDI has been due to mergers and acquisitions (M&As). It is these cross-border mergers and acquisitions which have deepened the economic integration of developing Asia with the global economy. Researchers investigating the increasing M&A activity in this region decided that financial variables in terms of liquidity in the source country and the perception of risk (environment) influenced the level of cross-border transactions. They also conclude that the ongoing global financial crisis is likely to sharply curtail the extent of cross-border M&A transactions although this is not entirely proven.
Analysts hypothesised five ‘waves’ of M&A activity in the past. These waves occurred during periods of economic downturn. Currently, a ‘sixth wave’ is recognised with China, India and Brazil emerging as global players in trade and industry. One of the main reasons for M&A activity to be at its height in a recession could be the rapid drop in the stock value of target companies. A major factor in the increase in global outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stock increasing from $150 million in the early 1990s to $1200 million in 2000 may have been due to the above factor. However, it is not possible to generalise when one saw the attempts at a hostile takeover of the UK firm Cadburys by the US firm Krafts and its final, more amicable outcome. Cadburys was far from being a struggling firm. Its share price was holding up and its asset value had not in any way decreased before the takeover attempt.
A recent United Nations Conference on Trade and Industry (UNCTAD) report stated that 29 of the world’s largest economic giants are transnational corporations (TNCs). The annual value-added business performance of the 100 biggest TNCs exceeded that of some nation states. How the rise of TNCs transformed world trade over the last 30 years can be seen from the following statistics. In 1970 there were about 7000 non-financial TNCs investing directly in other developed or developing countries. By 1992 there were 37,000 with 170,000 foreign affiliates. The latter accounted for $11 trillion worth of output. Against this, the total world trade amounted to only $7 trillion.
An important variable in the success of transnational corporations, mergers and acquisitions is the facility with which managers, employees and customers with differing linguistic backgrounds communicate with each other. The total number of languages spoken around the world has been estimated at 6913. This is the reality of the language environment. However, there are two ways by which the language problem has been addressed. One can establish a common language for business, the most widely spoken international language being English. Although numerically more people in the world speak Chinese (Mandarin), it is confined to the People’s Republic of China whereas English is used in countries as far apart as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, USA, Canada, UK and almost all Commonwealth countries.
Increasingly however, there are language intermediaries who could be engaged to conduct business in the local language. The volume of the global language service industry is estimated to be somewhere around $12 billion and handling around 500 million pages of translation and localization every year. An example of a language services provider of this type is Lionbridge with ’50 offices, $375 million revenue and about 4000 people on its payroll’. Specialised software products such as ‘recycling the translators’ knowledge-base (called translation memory)’ are among many new developments in the language translation industry (op. cit.).
Another reason for keeping up to date with changes in the environment is that a business firm’s operational effectiveness can be jeopardised by not paying heed to such changes. ‘Due to the rapid diffusion of best practice, a productivity barrier is soon reached… Japanese car firms… dominated in the 1970s and 1980s… Lack of a strategic perspective has since held them back while other Japanese businesses like Sony and Cannon flourish (because they) did not sit back with a ready formulated strategy that worked in the past, but revised their strategic thinking taking into account the changing realities of world trade. Obviously, their resource base and mix would have had to alter, and continue to change in the light of changing circumstances.
Writing about mergers and acquisitions Robert Heller contends that buying another business is the easiest task for management in most businesses. However, more things can go wrong in hasty acquisitions as has been proved in the literature. Here too, it is strategy and continuous scanning of the environment and competition which can ensure success. Heller talks of the need to achieve ‘superior organic growth’ once the merger has been accomplished. His answer to how this is to be achieved is to have a ‘visionary’ at the helm. Neither the conservative who wants to retain the status quo, nor the pragmatist who wants change but relies only on those tried and tested somewhere else, can succeed. Only the visionary, often battling against the odds, (could) drive the company into the future.
Heller explains why the Silicon Valley companies have enjoyed acquisition success far beyond the norm.The buys, have been slotted into a receptive culture, in which new ideas are the currency and visionaries dominate -led by a visionary chief executive who has delegated all operating duties to others.
The permeability of the firm to the increasingly global business environment has been demonstrated with examples, throughout this essay. Vision and strategic choice determine the ever changing nature of viable and successful enterprises. A final example below should convince even the most sceptical of the truth of the above conclusion.
United Technologies Corporation is America’s 20th largest manufacturer and the 43rd largest US Corporation according to Fortune 500 list (2006) with 215,000 employees. UTC makes Otis lifts, Carrier heating and air conditioning, Hamilton Sunstrand aerospace and industrial systems, Sikorsky helicopters, Pratt and Whitney jet engines, and Chubb security systems. UTC has thousands of branch offices throughout the world. Internet and IT is the key to UTC’s success. It is obvious that the UTC chief executive’s command over the organization’s resources around the world accounts for its superior productivity and competitive advantage. But it is equally clear that his control over resources is the result of well-thought out strategic decision-making of someone in close touch with the realities of business in the 21st century.
References
Denning, J. (1993) Multinational Enterprises and the Global Economy. Wokingham, Addison-Wesley.
Van Horne J.C. (1974) Financial Management and Policy. Prentice-Hall.
Workman, D. (2008) Disneyland Resort Paris Lessons; American Management Adapts to Cultural Diversity in France.quoted in ‘Boss is the King of Cool’ (The Sunday Times, 18th March 2009).
Healthcare Staffing Agencies
Established healthcare staffing agencies in the United States provide reliable solutions for both employers and job seekers in the medical field. Recognized and reliable healthcare staffing agencies enable employers hire highly qualified and skilled medical professionals to fill the positions in their settings. At the same time, job seekers benefit by gaining placement in well-known healthcare facilities.
Qualified Professionals gain Excellent Job Benefits
Utilizing the staffing services of reputed medical staffing agencies, dynamic professionals in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology can secure permanent, temporary, long-term or short-term placements in excellent healthcare facilities or other private, public organizations. These include hospitals, healthcare centers, home healthcare agencies, rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, acute care clinics, educational institutions, government organizations, outpatient clinics and more. The placement services are provided to both domestic and internationally educated candidates. They secure medical jobs with high remuneration and many benefits such as
• Paid housing
• Short-term disability insurance
• Professional housing
• 401(k) retirement savings plan
• Completion bonuses
• Additional state license
• Section 125 Cafeteria plan
• Travel allowances
• Immigration processing assistance (for abroad candidates)
• Health care insurance
• Continuing education programs
Competent Staffing Solutions for Healthcare Facilities
To deliver competent recruiting solutions,medical staffing agencies maintain a panel of professionals skilled in recruiting procedures including candidate sourcing, preliminary assessment and interviewing. They take every effort to identify and appoint the right persons to fill the various job slots. Hiring the services of efficient medical staffing agencies also does away with the need to place job advertisements. Employers also save the time and effort needed to conduct monotonous recruitment procedures on their own.
Efficient Healthcare Staffing Agency for the Right Solutions
To keep jobseekers informed about latest healthcare employment market trends and job vacancies, efficient healthcare staffing agencies maintain online job databases. These help to match the specific needs of the employer with one of the many professionals who have registered with the agency.
Creating a Dependency on Automation Will Increase Medical Clinic Efficiency and Improve Profits
Regardless of where medicine is practiced, efficiency and profitability are dependent upon processes and procedures. If the processes and procedures are automated, the Clinic becomes dependent upon automation to the degree that no alternative process is readily available. And yet, holding onto the “old way” for sake of avoiding dependency simply precludes the commitment necessary to engage improvements. The net result is change made for the sake of change.
We need to recognize that any change implemented by a practice will create a risk. The “old” way of doing things, i.e. writing letters on paper, will no longer be available or we won’t have stamps to post the letter. Automate every office function and process you can. Interconnect the functions you automate so one piece of data is entered manually only once. When data comes from a machine or device of some kind, an automated interface will eliminate manual data entry and with it every opportunity for human error. Depend on the defined process, tools and your people.
Whether the processes and procedures deliver efficiency at a level which produces a satisfactory profit depends on a number of variables. One of which is the process itself. For the purpose of this discussion, the process is the general category of automation, specifically Electronic Health Record software and Billing software with all their appendages and inter-connections. Create user friendly interfaces between automation and people. Give your people tasks that require thinking, experience and knowledge, supported to the fullest by automation and training.
Training can release you from unprofitable and therefore undesirable dependency. Better trained people not only do better work and more of it in less time, but they are happier and make the workplace for others enjoyable. Training is the most often overlooked and underused tool to increase efficiency and therefore profitability. Becoming dependent upon well trained staff, using any reasonably good software and other automated tools, is a good thing for business.
Take out the emotional attachment to changing EMR and billing systems. Remove yourself from the glitter of the newest and the best. Instead, rely on running a good office, with all its shortcomings, in the best way you can. A new EMR system, expensive or cheap, will not fix an office whose procedures are lacking and whose people are not fully trained.
Training alone will increase the value and functionality of your software. Whether you have great software, average or marginal software, your office will gain significant advantage by investing in your staff through training. In most cases it will cost less and deliver more than buying new software. Not one or two training sessions but routinely established training for updates and as a refresher for less frequently used functions. Learn more about training in my full length article devoted to training.
If you precede training with a thorough review of office processes and functionality of your existing software, you can implement new functionality and appropriately modified office processes before beginning training. Now you are in position to dramatically increase efficiency and profitability. If after this effort you still find the software inadequate, you are in an excellent position to select the best software for your office.
It is sometimes difficult to run a business without emotion but it is essential for a well run clinic. Businesses can’t afford to make “buy” versus “training” decisions based on frustration or complaints. Efficiency and therefore profits, come from doing the same thing well over time. Using the same tools, working with the same people (good people and well trained), elevating people to tasks that require their best skills and diligent thought process. These are the elements of profitable companies. Repetitive change becomes a business into itself, is often poorly planned, only partially executed, costs more than expected and delivers less than expected. Change puts off the favorable dependency of doing the same thing well over time, for its own cycle of “change again” in five years or so.
I do not sell training (except to a very small client base, maybe 2% of revenue) but I do sell lots of data conversions. Offices that skimp on training, then buy new software to make up for it, are my bread and butter. I recommend training and all that goes with it but personally prefer they keep changing software. As for dependency, if you are committed to using it, you are dependent upon it. Take advantage of it, automate everything, and become dependent on well planned and fully integrated automation. Make it work for you. Don’t fight with it.
Your Own Business – A Case Study on Its Risks and Rewards
Introduction
Entrepreneurial ventures are a vital part of the economy. For the individual entrepreneur the potential exists to fulfill dreams and become financially independent. Over time we have seen entrepreneurial businesses grow into powerhouses, but also apparently successful business that went down the drain. An interesting observation is that entrepreneurs within successful businesses are sometimes unhappy and even depressed. This case study highlights the various risks and rewards that some of these entrepreneurs experience (names are fictional).
When everything goes wrong
Eric was in his late forties when an entrepreneurial opportunity presented itself. He was an accountant by profession and in a senior position at a medium-sized firm. A new franchise in the automotive industry was offered to him in another town. The opportunity was too good to ignore. Eric resigned, sold his house and took the money to start the business.
The franchise did not turn out to be what was promised. The franchisor was not very honest and Eric was not an entrepreneur at heart. He was passionate about cars, but not about the more technical aspects thereof. In the end the following potential risks became reality and it had serious consequences:
- Social risk. When Eric and his wife left town they left their supporting structure and circle of friends behind. He worked long hours to build the business. The regular and pleasant social weekend get-togethers were something of the past. Their teenage daughter also had serious problems that they found difficult to cope with.
- Financial risk. Eventually the business collapsed and Eric was declared bankrupt. At this stage he was in his early fifties.
- Career risk. Eric resigned from a good job with a good pension fund. When everything turned sour he tried to go back to his old firm. There were no vacancies. He accepted a lower paid job as an operational manager at a small entrepreneurial concern.
- Psychological risk. Eventually too many things went wrong with Eric. He got divorced, is very bitter today and often comments that he needs to work till the day that he dies.
Is it worth it?
Jack was in his mid thirties when he and his partners had the opportunity to do a management buy-out of the manufacturing company that they worked for. Over the last seven years they turned the company around from making a loss to a company that is doing exceptionally well. Outsiders would say that this is the ideal situation to be in. Jack is experiencing the following reward:
- Financial rewards. Jack became a dollar millionaire. He always lived within his means and he and his family can easily sustain a good living without him needing to work an extra day in his life.
Unfortunately Jack also sees himself as being trapped in a catch-22 situation. He feels that the price he pays for the financial rewards is too high. He often expresses the following negative impacts on his life:
- Social risks. Jack had spent so much time out of the country that he grew apart from his friends and family. He feels he was not there for his father when he passed away on one of these trips. He also feels that his children’s is growing up and he is not there to experience it.
- Psychological risks. Jack finds it difficult to balance the work situation and his personal life. At this stage he has a serious problem with depression. Fortunately his colleagues support him exceptionally well and they have formulated a plan for all of them to exit the business in the near future.
The fruits of success
Marc is a serial entrepreneur who started his first business in his early twenties two decades ago. He is very ambitious, made several mistakes and went bankrupt twice. Six years ago he started a business in a niche area of property development. He has an absolute passion for this line of business and in a short period became extremely successful. He thoroughly enjoys his success and believes that all the risk-taking and hard work was worthwhile. He experiences his rewards as follows:
- Financial rewards. Marc is worth several million dollars and he used enough of this money to give him a passive income that affords him and his family a life of luxury.
- Social rewards. Marc was always a very social person and managed to keep his social life intact. Today he is enjoying much of his social activities with friends on overseas trips and at his holiday farm and beach house.
- Independence rewards. Marc always enjoyed being his own boss. He often said that he would rather sleep in a park than work for somebody else. In the end this attitude and determination paid off.
- Growth rewards. On a personal level Marc used the opportunity to grow as a person. He learned to fly, did a lot of self-study to improve himself and people respect him in all walks of life.
- Contribution rewards. The ultimate reward is the ability to give. Marc is giving a large proportion of his time and money to charity.
Summary
To have your own business can really be the best thing that you ever do (for yourselves and others). It is, however, very important to objectively look at it and to make sure that it fits your personality and risk profile. Entrepreneurship is not for everybody. The potential rewards must be balanced against the potential risks.
Copyright© 2008 – Wim Venter
