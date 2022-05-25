News
The Chi Season 5: Confirmed or Cancelled? Updates So Far!
The Chi is an American drama television series produced by Lena Waithe about a South Side Chicago neighborhood. The director of the pilot was Rick Famuyiwa. The series made its debut on Showtime on January 7, 2018. After the completion of the fourth season in August 2021, it was revealed that the series has been renewed for a fifth season, which would premiere on June 24, 2022.
The coming-of-age narrative, filmed in Chicago and produced by 20th Television, focuses on a group of South Side citizens who are linked by happenstance but united by the quest for connection and atonement. After Jake (Epps) had a fatal run-in with a group of police, Season 4 highlighted the positives and difficulties of community policing on the South Side.
The Chi’s fourth season concluded as one of Showtime’s most-streamed shows ever, with an average of 4.2 million viewers each week.
“We’re very pleased to be in our fifth season, and we’re so appreciative to the fans that support us and spread the word about The Chi,” Waithe added. “We are incredibly appreciative to our supporters and hope that everyone enjoys the forthcoming season.”
Together with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, and showrunner Justin Hillian, Waithe and Coronel serve as executive producers.
The Chi Season 5 Release Date:
The first episode of Season 5 of The Chi will premiere on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers on Friday, June 24. The fifth season of the sitcom will then premiere on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The Chi Season 5 is now one of the most popular television shows, with new episodes being published often.
The Chi Season 5 Cast:
In addition to the announcement that the release date for Season 5 of Chi will soon be announced, we also learned that numerous cast members would be returning.
In addition to series regulars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtis Cook, the show will also include returning guest artists Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, and Iman Shumpert.
This season will see the return of Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. Jewel Coronel has also been elevated from co-executive producer to executive producer.
According to reports, Allen will portray Simone, a female who shares Kevin’s school experience and supports him in acquiring new information.
Jazelle will portray Fatima, a journalist who is driven to seek the truth about a specific topic. Jervier will play Tierra, who is Douda’s niece, and she will assist him in his quest to reinvent himself. Finally, Smith will play Shaad’s prospective romantic interest, Deja.
“Plot” for Season 5 of The Chi:
At the end of the season, Tiffany is still undecided between Emmett and Dante, so he decides to move on. Tiffany meets Rob and kisses him after choosing Emmett first.
Trig acquires video footage of Douda hitting Marcus in order to convince the mayor to abandon the city. While he is on vacation, it appears that Roselyn is the acting mayor. In the fourth season, Christian and Keisha’s relationship is also formalized.
The fifth season will be packed with surprise plot twists. Douda and Trig may appear in a subsequent season. Tiffany’s relationship with Rob is anticipated to create Emmett’s troubles in the near future. Jada’s most recent tests were negative, indicating that she is on the cusp of a new chapter following her final chemo session.
Season 5 will largely examine how the people of the neighborhood might work together to defend themselves. The most popular show on Showtime has been compared to ‘The Wire’ due to its relevance and authenticity.
Where can I watch The Chi movie?
Watch The Chi (Official Series Website) on Showtime.
Rating And Review:
On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a “fresh” approval rating of 87% based on 47 reviews, with an average rating of 7.47/10. The critical consensus on the website states, “Like an optimistic companion to The Wire, The Chi tackles the complexity of life on the South Side of Chicago with a kind touch and an evident compassion for its compelling people.” The season has a weighted average score of 73 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on the opinions of 22 reviewers, indicating “generally good reviews.”
Loons to face upset-hungry Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup
Minnesota United must be on upset watch.
Union Omaha is looking to pull off its second takedown of an MLS club in the U.S. Open Cup this year. The third-division side knocked off Chicago Fire two rounds ago on April 19 and will look to remove the Loons in a Round of 16 match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allianz Field.
In its first season in 2020, Omaha advanced to the USL League One final, but that match was canceled due to COVID-19. Union then won the league championship in 2021. The team is led by captain Conor Doyle, who won the U.S. Open Cup with D.C. United in 2013.
“We’ve got nothing to lose,” Doyle was quoted by U.S. Soccer. “We’ve made it this far and if we win, that’s incredible. If the result doesn’t go our way, we can be proud of what we did.”
The Loons are 3-0 in Open Cup games against lower-level competition since 2017, with 2-1 win over Forward Madison in the third round on April 20 and victories over FC Cincinnati in 2018 and New Mexico United in 2019.
Minnesota manager Adrian Heath said there will be a “mixed bag” of starters against Omaha, meaning a combination of first-team players and backups. He made 11 changes to the starting XI against Madison and five lineup changes and a formation shift to a three-man back line before the 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 two weeks ago.
Heath reminded his players Tuesday about MLS teams already bounced out: Real Salt Lake, Columbus, Austin and Chicago. “It doesn’t matter who we put out, the message will still be the same: We treat the opposition with the respect they deserve,” Heath said. “… (Omaha) are a well-organized, highly motivated team; it doesn’t surprise me they have done well.”
The Loons are juggling the importance of climbing the MLS standings, which was aided by Sunday’s 2-1 road win at FC Dallas, with the possibility of going on a run in the national tournament. MNUFC will have one eye toward a stiff test against MLS Cup champions, New York City FC, in league play Saturday in St. Paul. New York also has a Cup game on Wednesday, versus New England Revolution.
Loons leading scorer Robin Lod is dealing with minor injuries and could sit out against Omaha; the Finn was not spotted at the start of Tuesday’s training session. “We won’t risk anybody because we have a really big game at the weekend against a really difficult team,” Heath said.
Regular starters Michael Boxall and Kevin Arriaga will play against Omaha, considering they reached yellow-card accumulations in league play and will be suspended for NYCFC this weekend.
Third-stringer Eric Dick, 27, will step in net for his first appearance with the first team on Wednesday. He posted two clean sheets for MNUFC2 in the developmental league earlier this season.
Backup Tyler Miller won’t start his third straight Cup game after injuring his midsection in pregame warmups Sunday. He rehabbed on the side during Tuesday’s training session. No. 1 keeper Dayne St. Clair has yet to play in Cup games this season.
Center back Brent Kallman is suspended for Wednesday’s game due to two yellow cards he received in the 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 match two weeks ago.
If the Loons advance, they will go on the road to the winner of Houston Dynamo/Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals on June 21-22. That game will come between MLS road games against New England (June 19) and Inter Miami (June 25).
BRIEFLY
Minnesota Aurora — the new pre-professional women’s soccer team — said Tuesday their inaugural game will sell out the 5,600-seat TCO Stadium in Eagan on Thursday. This attendance figure will be on par or better than more than half the matches in pro-level NWSL last weekend. … Michael Vang — a trailblazing Hmong soccer player from St. Paul — is now with Columbus Crew 2 of the MLS NEXT Pro league, which includes MNUFC2. Vang, 22, has played in six games, with three starts, this season. He was with Forward Madison before joining the MLS developmental team. … Devin Padelford and Aziel Jackson are in contention to play Wednesday, but fellow youngsters Tani Oluwaseyi (undisclosed) and Justin McMaster (shoulder) are out. … Abu Danladi is also dealing with minor injuries and wasn’t participating in open portions of Tuesday’s session.
Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source
By MIKE BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.
The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.
The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.
The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.
“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.
__
Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
Column: Criticize the Chicago Cubs? Not on Marquee Sports Network’s ‘The Reporters’ show.
When the Chicago Cubs announced they were leaving their old TV home to start their own network, it was viewed by some as a prudent business decision that would create another vital revenue stream.
With more revenue streams, the Cubs theoretically would be contenders for years.
That of course, hasn’t happened.
The Cubs are in the early stages of a rebuild of undetermined length. In the middle of the first full season of Marquee Sports Network in 2021, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer came to the conclusion he could not sign his three biggest stars and executed a massive sell-off to restock the farm system, beginning the next phase of Cubs history.
But instead of stating the obvious, Hoyer declined to refer to the plan as a rebuild and even questioned why a reporter needed to put a label on it. Ten months later, the Cubs are well below .500 and looking to prospects such as Christopher Morel, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson.
The Cubs still refuse to concede the team is in rebuilding mode, which is their prerogative. No one has to take the word of Cubs management to know what they’re seeing with their own eyes, and no matter what it’s called it’s often unwatchable.
Still, there are games to be telecast and a station to provide fans with Cubs-related news and information. For those who can’t get enough of the team, Marquee Sports Network — owned by the the Cubs and Sinclair — provides that content. It has hour-long pre- and postgame shows, documentaries and events like last Friday’s unveiling of the Fergie Jenkins statue. The network also carries Chicago Sky games and other sports.
But there is plenty of airtime and not enough live sports to fill in the blanks. So the network created a Sunday morning talk show called “The Reporters,” a nod to “The Sportswriters on TV,” the classic cable talk show that aired during the 1980s and ’90s. That show featured a former PR man named Ben Bentley, who spoke Chicagoese and served as moderator, and old school sportswriters Bill Gleason, Bill Jauss and Rick Telander, who technically was young but had already developed an old sports writer’s persona.
For those in sports media, the announcement of the Marquee show was welcome news. There hasn’t been a local sports debate show since the summer of 2020, when NBC Sports Chicago canceled David Kaplan’s show, “SportsTalk Live.”
But some wondered how much candor reporters could exercise on Cubs-related topics while on a station run by the Cubs and Sinclair. Would a reporter be allowed to criticize the spending of Chairman Tom Ricketts? Could anyone say manager David Ross was an issue? Would the Cubs run interference to make sure top executives weren’t ripped?
One of those questions was answered Sunday. No, the network would not let a reporter criticize upper management — specifically Hoyer.
Sunday’s show featured three veteran reporters — WSCR-AM 670′s David Haugh, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Maddie Lee and former sports anchor Peggy Kusinski. They were joined by WGN-AM 720 personality Bob Sirott, who was the moderator.
Sources said a segment on the Cubs’ unknown trade deadline plans was going smoothly until Haugh, a former Tribune columnist, and Kusinki, who has a weekly show on WMVP-AM-1000, discussed the rebuild.
Haugh said Hoyer’s transparency was “lacking,” comparing it unfavorably to the job former President Theo Epstein did in explaining his game plan. Haugh wondered aloud if Hoyer was “tethered to reality” and asked for some clarity from the Cubs president. Kusinski agreed and called for honesty.
But the taping was abruptly halted shortly thereafter for what reporters were told was a technical difficulty. They were then informed they’d have to start the segment over.
No one was too alarmed by the timing, but before they began taping again, reporters were told not to mention the “transparency” angle in the new segment. The subject was avoided and the original segment was edited out when it aired Sunday morning.
Haugh and Kusinksi declined to comment. Lee could not be reached for comment.
A Marquee spokesman did not immediately return a message.
As someone who has appeared in dozens of these types of panel shows, from CLTV to WBBM-Ch. 2 to Comcast Sports Net to WTTW-Ch. 11, I don’t recall ever having a show stopped and redone to remove a comment. I can confirm the Cubs complained to CSN often about my criticism of team executives made during “Chicago Tribune Live” telecasts, but the station never edited them out or asked me to stop mentioning them on the show.
Kusinski formerly had a panel show on CLTV, owned by Tribune Co. — which at the time owned the Cubs — in which we both took shots at Cubs management without fear of censorship.
The point of an opinion show is to voice your opinion. Some people get it. Marquee apparently does not.
Marquee doesn’t have to air opinions about the Cubs that the team or station does not agree with. It’s the Cubs’ station, after all, and it’s the network’s show. But reporters at least should know their opinions might be edited out if they don’t line up with the Cubs’ messaging.
And certainly viewers looking for objective analysis on the Cubs should be aware the opinions on “The Reporters” are subject to censorship.
The Cubs are free to dispense their message any way they want. But if the owners want any credibility they need to let reporters speak freely on the network.
