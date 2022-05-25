Finance
The Dos and Don’ts of Prescription Glasses
Even though prescription lenses are supposed to be replaced every 2 years, many people want to make them last as long as possible. By taking good care of your eyeglasses you will have to replace them less often. We will take a look into the most common mistakes people make with their glasses and the proper way to take care of them.
DON’T
• Don’t wash your glasses in hot water. Many prescription eyeglass lenses have a protective coating over them and washing them in how water can cause this coating to crack and peel off. The hot water can also warp the lenses and cause them to twist the frames or pop out of the frames.
• Don’t use an abrasive soap or brush to clean your prescription glasses. You may have selected scratch resistant lenses, but that does not mean that you can purposefully rub an abrasive substance on the lenses that they will not get scratched up. It means that during your normal day to day activities if you accidentally drop the glasses or put them lens side down on a desk that they should not get scratched.
• Don’t put your glasses in your Pants pockets. You would think that people would not need to be told this, but many people like to stick their glasses in their pants packets when they are walking around the office and then they forget and sit on them.
• Don’t leave your glasses in the sun. Today most lenses are not made from glass, they are made from plastics. Even if they are sunglasses the heat of the sun beating down on the frames and lenses will warp them to the point that you will not be able to see through them.
DO’S
• Wash your glasses in cool water. The cool water, no warmer than room temperature, will help to keep the protective coating on the lenses clean and intact. This will allow you to use the glasses and protect your eyes for the entire time you own the glasses.
• Wash your glasses with non abrasive soap and a soft lint free cloth. The soap will help to clean any dirt or grime on the lenses and the soft cloth will dry the lenses without covering them in lint. This will also stop the lenses from getting scratched during the cleaning process and will keep you seeing clearly for the lifetime of the glasses.
• Keep your glasses in their case. Chances are you will not sit on and break your glasses if you keep them in the case. Most of the time when glasses get sat on it is the wearer removed their glasses and instead of putting them in their case they placed them on the couch or chair then left the area and returned to find someone else sitting on them of you forget that you left them on the chair and CRUNCH – time for new glasses!
• Take your glasses with you wherever you go. If you go out take your glasses out also. Getting into this habit of always taking them with you will protect you from mistakes like leaving them in the car on a hot summer day, or leaving them on the bedside table on the say you are supposed to give a big speech in front of hundreds of people. Remember the glasses only work when you are wearing them. Just owning them is not enough.
The Use of Ambulance Services in the Society Today
There are many situations that call for immediate or drastic medical responses or otherwise a person’s condition worsens. The ambulance service is essential in every society, in saving lives and provision of services that prevent occurrences of irreversible medical complications. Many ambulances operate from designated points like hospitals and other emergency control centers.
Some of the uses of such services include quick treatment and stabilization of casualties that lead to prevention of any mishap before getting to the hospitals. The provision of immediate and effective medical care can save a life or two and at times, it may lead to prevention of serious medical complications that may result from the emergencies that the patients are involved in. The medical crew and other persons on board get first-aid training. This makes them able to deal with situations like profuse bleeding, cardiac arrests, falls or crush injuries, among others.
The ambulances also facilitate the transportation of patients from a scene of accident to the hospital. This provides for the patients getting better and enhanced medical care that may be deemed necessary at that time. Ambulance services are also useful in the transferring of patients from one medical institution to may be a more advanced institution for more advanced treatment. Still on the transportation, the services are useful if a patient needs to be transported over long distances.
Another importance of ambulances is that they help in the provision of medical services to areas that may have been hit by disease out breaks or other serious health hazards. Another situation where these services are useful is the war zones. People get injured in war and so treatment and medical care is called for. Ambulance services can also be used in the evacuation of the injured from disaster stricken areas.
Easy Steps to Help You Choose the Right Payday Loan Lender Online
With the high increase in the number of payday loan lenders, both online and offline, deciding on the best can be a bit daunting at times. Taking a loan from a payday lender is one of the best and convenient ways that you can help yourself out of an emergency need such as an emergency house repair, medical bill or any other emergency financial need. But did you know that borrowing from a wrong payday lender can even worsen your financial position? Yes. And this is why you should take your time to get more details about the lender before you apply for the loan. Here are the 5 factors to consider before applying for a payday loan online:
Read customer reviews
What previous clients are saying about a particular payday lender can really help you make a more informed decision. It is from the previous customers reviews that you get to know the strongholds as well as the weaknesses of the lender. A company with more positive reviews is more likely to give you the best services.
Repayment plan
Payday lenders offer different payment structures to their clients. Enquiring on the payment plan from the lender prior to your loan application can help you avoid any confrontation during the payment stage. It is also prudent to ask the lender if there are any hidden charges. To locate the lender with the best repayment plan, compare various lenders, ask from your friends or seek experts’ advices. But regardless of the payment plan, it is very important to only apply for a loan that is within the limit that you will be able to pay without straining.
Customer care
Check how the payday lender handles its client’s complaints. A lender that is customer based is easier to deal with and always have the least number of complaints. This is important as it gives you assurance that incase you do not agreement with certain things your will easily get clarification from the lender. Effective customer care is very important and can also be identified easily through the reviews of the previous borrowers.
Trustworthiness
You can verify the trustworthiness of a payday loan company by reading the terms and conditions. A good lender should first seek to understand whether you will be able to repay the amount of money you are applying for or not. Although the process involved in applying for a payday loan is usually short and easy, you really need to be skeptic when dealing with a company that is requiring for very sketchy and personal details.
A payday lender should also be licensed and accredited by the authority to carry-out the business. License and accreditation by the state increases the trustworthiness of a payday lender.
Loan processing time
How long will it take for the lender the loan? A payday loan is usually meant to help one fund his/her emergency financial need and thus should be processed while the emergency need last. This means if the payday loan lender is likely to take more time, you can as well seek for alternative means. Payday loans are now processing the loans within a very short time period. Therefore you should select one that is more convenient.
Many payday lenders have taken their services online. While this has made the services more convenient and accessible, it has, however, also increased the chances of falling victim to loan fraud. To avoid this, always ensure that you apply for an online loan from a company that is licensed and accredited by the department of loan regulators. Also note that payday loan is not legal in some States. This means that you should background check a payday lender to ensure that you apply from a licensed and accredited lender.
Medical Technologies – Are They a Good Idea?
It is 2017 so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with all the advancements that are being made. Every time we think we are learning one piece of technology the newest model shows up.
In terms of medical professionals this is no different, we also have to get used to new technologies and advancements being made all the time. These technologies are put into place with the idea that they are making the lives of medical professionals easier.
Some of these technologies are proven as beneficial to medical professionals and their patients. While other technologies are questionable to whether they are beneficial or not. I am going to discuss three of these technologies and give my opinions on them.
The question I ask here is do they really make the lives of medical professionals easier or are medical professionals spending more time learning how to use these technologies than on patient care?
The first medical technology is Electronic Health Records, also known as EHR. This system allows all patient information to be added into a database and be reviewed by medical professionals. The information that is added into this system includes:
Basic patient information
Past medical history
Patient medications
Lab and x-ray information and results
Notes on patient visit
Patient diagnoses
Vital signs
Benefits of this system include:
Cutting back on paper since all patient information is entered on this database instead of being hand written.
Allows patients to review their records online through the patient portal.
Allows medical professionals to coordinate care by sending patient information to each other.
Saves space that is required to store paper medical records and allows this space to be used in better ways.
Allows 24 hour 7 days a week access.
It saves time and money.
Some cons of this system include:
Not all patients are tech savvy and won’t benefit from this system.
Like with all online systems EHR systems are at risk in regards to cyber hackers and malicious hackers. This means extra diligence is necessary to prevent patient information from being accessed by unauthorized users.
If the system is not updated regularly it can cause issues with the use of the system.
If the internet goes out in a facility than this system is useless.
In my personal opinion I feel this technology is beneficial to medical professionals, as well as patients. It allows patients to be involved in their care by having access to their information instead of feeling they are in the dark and not know what’s going on with their care.
This system also has many advantages for medical professionals. One big one is they have more time to communicate with their patients instead of having to spend a lot of time reviewing and charting patient care. I also feel it prevents clutter that may that happens with paper records and reducing the mistakes or errors of medical professionals.
The second medical technology is Infusion Pumps. Infusion pumps are used to deliver fluids, nutrients, and medications to patients. This device helps deliver controlled amounts of fluids to the patient’s body.
Some of specific uses for an infusion pump include delivery of:
IV fluids if a patient is dehydrated.
Chemotherapy drugs.
Insulin or other hormones.
Antibiotics.
Pain relievers.
Some specific benefits to these pumps include:
The can be set so the patient only gets the amount of fluid, medication, or nutrition need.
They are easy to use.
They provide wireless drug library and pump data.
Some cons to these pumps include:
There are insufficient updates and upgrades.
Weight based dose checking only allows maximum weight to be entered.
I feel that these infusion pumps are good for patients. On the other hand I feel there needs to be some improvements made to these pumps to reduce error and to offer more update and upgrades.
The third medical technology is the Unique Device Identification Tracker, which is also known as the UDI. This technology is an implant and implantable device tracking software designed for use in an operating room. This device is Internet based and is used to manage and track of all implants.
Some specific implants that this device tracks includes:
Tissue
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Any other type of implant
Some specific benefits of this device include:
It allows hospital system integration, which improves workflow.
Provides expiration date alerts, which improves patient safety and reduces waste.
Provides supplier regulatory status, which allows you to view AATB, FDA, and state licenses.
Provides barcode scanning and labels to save time finding what you’re looking for and eliminates error prone data entry.
Provides notifications on recalls.
Some cons of this device include:
If a professional scans the wrong item it can lead to major issues.
If the facility using this system does not offer proper training on this device it can lead to major issues or misuse of this device.
I feel this technology is very useful to medical professionals and their patients. It allows for the medical professional to focus more time on patient care and less time on paperwork.
Which makes patients feel they are a priority and that their medical teams truly cares. This device also improves safety for patients since it helps make sure any implants being used meet all requirements for safe implantation.
So my overall analysis on medical technologies is they are a good idea. They are beneficial to medical professionals, as well as their patients as long as they are used properly. I feel these medical technologies do help improve patient care and help make the job of the medical professional easier.
